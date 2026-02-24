By Project Milk Carton Investigations | February 2026

Part 3: A Kirkland & Ellis Partner, a 20-Year Domain, and the Conflict Nobody Disclosed

EDITORIAL NOTE: This article focuses on the role of Mary Fanning Kirchhoefer and TheAmericanReport.org in the Montgomery network. Every factual claim is sourced from domain registration records, court filings, Illinois corporate records, public deal records, and on-the-record reporting. Where we assess patterns or raise questions, we say so explicitly.

Why Fanning Matters

In Part 2, we showed that every “independent confirmation” of Dennis Montgomery’s HAMMER and SCORECARD claims traces back to Montgomery himself through a circular validation loop. At the center of that loop sits one person: the writer who goes by “Mary Fanning.”

Our game theory analysis assigns her the highest Shapley value in the network — 0.35, higher than Montgomery himself (0.20). This means that removing Fanning from the network would do more damage to its function than removing Montgomery. Montgomery is the source, but he has proven across four fraud cycles that he cannot distribute his own claims. Fanning is the bridge between a discredited con artist and the people with the money, the platforms, and the titles to make his claims matter.

This is our analytical assessment. What follows are the documented facts about who she is and how TheAmericanReport.org operates.

The Domain

TheAmericanReport.org was registered on February 25, 2015 with a 20-year registration term expiring in 2035.

What is documented:

The domain uses GoDaddy as its registrar with WHOIS privacy enabled.

The site runs WordPress on consumer-grade cPanel hosting.

A 20-year domain registration is atypical for journalism websites. Most news sites register for 1-2 years at a time. A 20-year registration suggests either an unusual commitment to the project or an attempt to prevent domain lapses that could expose registration history.

The site carries no advertising. There is no visible monetization model beyond book sales and speaking engagement promotion.

What we don’t know: Who paid for the 20-year registration. The WHOIS privacy service prevents identification of the registrant through standard domain lookups.

The Identity

Court records and domain registrations identify “Mary Fanning” as Mary Fanning Kirchhoefer.

What is documented:

An Illinois LLC called “Absolute Proof LLC” was incorporated by Mary Fanning Kirchhoefer in 2013. The entity has since been dissolved. The name “Absolute Proof” later became the title of the February 2021 documentary funded by Mike Lindell and produced by Fanning and Brannon Howse.

Mary Fanning Kirchhoefer’s husband is Gregg Kirchhoefer , a senior partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP — one of the largest law firms in the world, with over 3,000 attorneys and more than $7 billion in annual revenue.

In a defamation lawsuit, Fanning’s co-author “Alan Jones” could not be located or served. The court record states his whereabouts were “unknown.” No journalist, investigator, or court has publicly identified this person.

The Conflict

In 2018, Kirkland & Ellis advised on the acquisition of Dominion Voting Systems by Staple Street Capital. This is documented in public deal records.

During the same period and continuing through 2020, Mary Fanning Kirchhoefer was publishing articles on TheAmericanReport.org alleging that Dominion’s voting systems were instruments of election fraud, manipulated by a CIA supercomputer called HAMMER using a program called SCORECARD.

The timeline’s Date’s and Event’s

Feb 2015 TheAmericanReport.org registered (20-year term) Mar 2017 “Whistleblower Tapes” series launches — HAMMER/SCORECARD claims begin 2018 Kirkland & Ellis advises on Dominion acquisition by Staple Street Capital Oct 2020 TheAmericanReport publishes “Biden Using SCORECARD and THE HAMMER to Steal Election” Feb 2021 “Absolute Proof” documentary airs on OAN — Fanning is executive producer Dec 2022 Ethics complaint filed against Gregg Kirchhoefer with IARDC by XRVision CTO Yaacov Apelbaum

What we are saying:

A senior partner’s spouse at the firm that advised on Dominion’s acquisition was simultaneously publishing allegations that Dominion’s systems were tools of fraud. This is a textbook undisclosed conflict of interest.

What we are not saying:

We are not alleging that Gregg Kirchhoefer directed, funded, or participated in his wife’s publications. We are not alleging that Kirkland & Ellis had institutional knowledge of the conflict. We are not alleging any violation of law.

What we are asking:

Did Kirkland & Ellis conduct a conflict check? Was the firm aware of the relationship? Did any party involved in the Dominion acquisition know that the adviser’s partner’s spouse was the primary public voice alleging Dominion fraud?

These are questions of professional responsibility, not criminal law. They remain unanswered.

The Content Evolution

TheAmericanReport.org did not begin with Montgomery’s claims. Its content evolved over time:

Period and Content Focus

2013-2014

Anti-Obama military content; criticism of military leadership

2015-2016

Clinton Foundation allegations

2017-2019

Launch of HAMMER/SCORECARD narrative via “Whistleblower Tapes”

2020-Present

Election fraud; Dominion allegations; documentary production

This evolution is consistent with a publication finding its most profitable narrative and committing to it. It is also consistent with the introduction of Montgomery as a source during the 2015-2017 period.

What is documented:

The site’s shift to HAMMER/SCORECARD content coincided with the registration of TheAmericanReport.org domain (February 2015) and the period when Montgomery was turning over hard drives to the FBI (August 2015) and being debriefed in a SCIF (December 2015). Montgomery’s rebranding from “discredited con artist” to “CIA/NSA whistleblower” appears to have begun during this window.

The Ghost Co-Author

Every article on TheAmericanReport.org is co-bylined “Mary Fanning and Alan Jones.”

What is documented:

In a defamation lawsuit, Alan Jones could not be located for service. His whereabouts were listed as “unknown” in court records.

No public interview, photograph, biography, or identifying information for Alan Jones has ever been published.

The name “Alan Jones” is common enough to resist identification through standard open-source methods.

What we don’t know:

Whether “Alan Jones” is a real person, a pseudonym for another known individual, or a pen name used by Fanning herself. Whether “Alan Jones” has any financial relationship with Montgomery. Why a co-author who has published hundreds of articles under this name has never appeared publicly in any capacity.

The Propaganda Structure

Dennis Montgomery never appears publicly. He does not give interviews, attend events, or publish under his own name. His last known public legal action was a 2024 9th Circuit filing.

Instead, his claims move through a distribution chain:

Montgomery provides claims to Fanning Fanning publishes them as journalism on TheAmericanReport.org McInerney lends military credibility by repeating the claims on broadcast media Howse provides the broadcast platform (WVW) and broker function (connecting Fanning to Lindell) Lindell provides financing and mass distribution

This structure is notable because it insulates the source from scrutiny. Montgomery is never in the room when the claims are promoted. He is never on camera. He is never asked questions. The people who are asked questions — McInerney, Lindell, Powell — can truthfully say they got their information from Fanning or from “multiple sources,” without knowing (or acknowledging) that every road leads back to Montgomery.

What we assess:

This distribution model functions identically to classic intelligence influence operations, where a source remains hidden while cutouts handle public-facing distribution. We are not alleging that this is a government intelligence operation. We are observing that the structural pattern matches.

The Financial Question

The financial relationship between Fanning and Montgomery is one of the most significant unanswered questions in this investigation.

What is documented:

Montgomery received $3 million or more in cash from Lindell, plus a $1.5 million home. Fanning was executive producer of “Absolute Proof” and subsequent documentaries. Fanning and Jones published a book, “THE HAMMER is the Key to the Coup” (Amazon Kindle, 2020). Fanning co-authored “Invisible Treason in America” with McInerney, Vallely, and others.

What we don’t know:

Whether Fanning receives payment from Montgomery — or whether the flow goes the other direction. Whether Fanning received production fees from Lindell for the documentaries. Whether TheAmericanReport.org generates revenue beyond book sales. The total financial benefit Fanning has derived from the HAMMER/SCORECARD narrative.

Three Single Points of Failure

Our network analysis identifies three individuals whose removal would collapse the operation:

Fanning — Without her, Montgomery’s claims have no literary conduit. He demonstrated during the Arpaio cycle (2013-2015) that claims distributed through law enforcement channels alone do not scale. Howse — Without the January 2021 phone call connecting Fanning to Lindell, the financial pipeline never opens. Fanning’s audience at that point was insufficient to attract Lindell’s attention directly. Hayes — Without Conan Hayes, the claims remain theoretical. It was Hayes who physically accessed voting machines, creating the real-world consequences (Peters’ conviction, criminal investigations in multiple states) that gave the narrative tangible stakes.

Remove any one of these three, and the downstream chain from that point collapses.

What We Know and What We Don’t

Documented facts:

Mary Fanning is Mary Fanning Kirchhoefer

Her husband is a senior partner at Kirkland & Ellis

Kirkland & Ellis advised on the Dominion acquisition in 2018

TheAmericanReport.org was registered for 20 years in February 2015

“Alan Jones” has never been publicly identified and could not be served in a lawsuit

Fanning is the sole public conduit for Montgomery’s post-2015 claims

An ethics complaint was filed with the IARDC against Gregg Kirchhoefer in December 2022

Our assessment:

Fanning is the most indispensable node in the network (Shapley value 0.35)

The undisclosed Kirchhoefer/Dominion conflict is the most significant unaddressed professional responsibility question in this story

The distribution structure mirrors intelligence influence operations in form, regardless of intent

Unresolved:

The identity of “Alan Jones” The financial relationship between Fanning and Montgomery Whether Kirkland & Ellis conducted a conflict check The outcome of the IARDC ethics complaint Whether Fanning received production fees from Lindell

SOURCES: Domain WHOIS records (GoDaddy/ICANN), Illinois Secretary of State corporate filings (Absolute Proof LLC), court records (defamation lawsuit, service failure on “Alan Jones”), public deal records (Kirkland & Ellis / Staple Street Capital / Dominion, 2018), IARDC complaint filing (Apelbaum v. Kirchhoefer, December 2022), on-the-record reporting (Daily Beast, Salon, NPR), TheAmericanReport.org content archive (Wayback Machine), Amazon publishing records.

