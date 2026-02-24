The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carmen Gasbarro's avatar
Carmen Gasbarro
4d

So if I am understanding the basis of your article is to disprove that the Hammer & scorecard tech used by the Obama, Biden & Clinton cronies was used to steal the election? The same individuals who have actually harmed children? Yet the basis of your organization is to help save children? I'd say THAT is a conflict of interest. I've been following all geopolitical news and events & have help in awakening the masses to the crimes against humanity, sedition & treason since 2018 & I personally witnessed the numbers flip just prior to switching to commercial during the 2020 election & have written about the use of that tech in Venezuela among other places including the US. It traced back to servers in Italy & the intelligence agencies were certainly involved & not just the CIA. This article seems to be more likely part of a disinformation campaign to muddy the waters of what we Anons already know for fact that not just the 2020 election was stolen but the Clinton campsign fully expeted to win the 2016 election because they attempted to steal but the White Hats intercepted the attempt & helped to overcome that steal to put Trump in the W column. Further, we know that the 2020 election was allowed to be stolen for multiple reasons but one of the primary reasons was to catch the players involved. In order to prove a crime one must have the evidence. The 2020 election was a sting operation.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 17th Special Operation Troops · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture