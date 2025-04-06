⚔️ INTRO: Digital Battlefield. Same War. Different Weapon.

Today I took the hits—and I welcomed every damn one of them.

Because when you're catching flak, you're over the target. And I’m here to tell you why I do this.

I've been to combat. Real combat. I’ve stood on foreign dirt and faced the enemy with steel in my hands, IED’s at my feet and brothers at my side. I’ve lost 13 of those brothers. Not to Twitter threads. Not to Telegram drama.

To war. Kinetic, physical, life-or-death war.

So when I tell you that what I’m doing right now matters just as much—you’d better listen.

Because this war? This information war?

This digital battlefield?

It’s real. And it’s just as deadly.

These subversive, cult-like theories that are rotting out the minds of our fellow Americans from the inside?

They're not harmless. They’re not “just speculation.”

They are ideological IEDs—designed to blow apart everything this country stands for.

And if you think for one second I’m going to sit down and let these frauds redefine the Constitution,

bypass the rule of law,

or install some fantasy government “in the name of saving it”?

You’ve mistaken a warrior for a politician.

If you think this war is over—or that we’ve already won—then you have no business being in this fight. Freedom is not a one-time victory. It's not something that gets delivered with a single election or secured by someone else’s hands. Freedom is a daily war. And every inch we hold, every inch we take back from lies, corruption, and subversion, matters. We were blessed to have Trump win—that will make the fight easier, but don’t you dare mistake that for a finish line. The mission isn’t over. The battlefield just shifted. You either keep pushing forward with eyes wide open, or get the hell off the line and let the rest of us finish the job.

I don't care if it's Q, Patel Patriot, or a hundred Derek Johnsons in cosplay fatigues—

if you are undermining the Constitution and calling it patriotism,

you are the fucking enemy.

You are no different than the Taliban or Al Qaeda hiding behind civilians and banners,

pretending to be holy while you destroy everything sacred underneath.

I didn’t swear an oath to a man.

I didn’t swear an oath to a plan.

I swore an oath to the Constitution of the United States—and that oath didn’t expire.

So if you came here expecting me to play nice,

you’re in the wrong AO.

If you think I’m doing this for clicks,

you don’t know what it means to bury your brothers and then watch your nation fall to digital fantasy cults while people cheer it on.

I’m here because I see what’s happening.

And I will fight this war the same way I fought the last one:

direct, relentless, and unafraid.

You want to save this country? Then stop fantasizing about secret saviors and start relearning the rule of law.

I don’t care how broken you think the government is.

The Constitution isn’t the problem.

It’s the solution.

You don’t subvert it.

You defend it.

If you’re with me, saddle up.

If you’re not, you’re in the way.

Now let’s break this next piece wide open.

Foreign interference in the 2020 election triggered a national emergency, allowing Trump to act as a “wartime president.”

🚩 What Jon Herold and followers want you to believe:

The 2020 election wasn’t just stolen—it was attacked by foreign powers, especially China.

This was an act of war.

Trump knew it was coming, and quietly treated it like a hybrid war.

This gave him authority to launch “extraordinary countermeasures” under EO 13848, including activating Continuity of Government or even military command.

Now here’s what they don’t want you to see:

🧱 REALITY CHECK: Let’s Start with Executive Order 13848

Signed: September 12, 2018

Purpose: To impose sanctions on foreign individuals or entities who interfere in U.S. elections.

Here’s what it actually says:

It directs the DNI (Director of National Intelligence) to assess interference within 45 days after a U.S. election.

It allows sanctions and property freezes against foreign entities—not American citizens.

It is enforced through the Treasury, State Dept, and DOJ—not the U.S. military.

EO 13848 is a sanctions enforcement tool, not a green light for military operations or continuity-of-government lockdowns.

🔍 Let's be very clear:

There is no clause in EO 13848 that gives the president the authority to:

Suspend an election outcome

Override the transfer of power

Retain secret control of the military

Launch a covert continuity plan

Or suspend the Constitution under wartime justification

The claim that it did? Flat-out false.

🕵️‍♂️ DNI Ratcliffe’s Assessment: The Weaponized Delay

Jon Herold makes a big deal about DNI John Ratcliffe’s report being “delayed.” He implies that this delay meant something nefarious was uncovered (namely, Chinese interference), but that it had to be hidden because it was too explosive.

Here’s what actually happened:

Ratcliffe did not publish a full report by the 45-day deadline (Dec 18, 2020).

Intelligence Community analysts were divided —some believed China interfered, others did not.

The assessment never concluded foreign interference changed the outcome of the election.

There is no publicly released version of this report that supports Jon Herold’s conclusion. None.

If such a report existed that confirmed foreign election manipulation, you can bet your ass it would’ve been declassified and weaponized legally—because Trump had every incentive to do so. But he didn’t. Because he couldn’t. Because it didn’t exist.

🧟‍♂️ Enter the Ghost: Dong Jingwei

This one’s straight from the conspiracy playbook.

Herold cites a rumored Chinese defector named Dong Jingwei, claiming he arrived in the U.S. with intelligence on:

COVID’s origins

CCP infiltration

2020 election interference

Let’s make this clear:

Dong’s defection has never been confirmed by any official U.S. agency.

The stories originated from third-party China-watcher blogs , like SinoInsider, with zero corroborating evidence.

Even if true, Dong defected in February 2021—after the election, and after the power transition.

Even if he brought evidence, it came too late to justify emergency action, and nothing he allegedly had was made public or validated by official U.S. agencies.

Jon Herold uses Dong like a mystical figure—a smoking gun that no one’s ever seen—because that’s what a good conspiracy needs: a shadowy savior with unverifiable secrets.

🦠 “Invisible Enemy” = Wartime? Nope.

Trump referred to COVID-19 as the “invisible enemy.” Jon Herold and his followers take that phrase and retrofit it as a signal that Trump was going to treat everything (COVID, election fraud, cyberattacks) as hybrid warfare justifying military counteraction.

Let’s get serious:

“Invisible enemy” was a rhetorical metaphor , widely used by governments during public health crises.

Trump treated COVID as a public health emergency , not a declaration of war.

No wartime powers were triggered. No Article I/Article II suspension. No emergency lockdown on governance.

Using rhetoric to claim hidden warfare powers is a fantasy. Words are not war declarations. If that’s the standard, every press conference is a covert operation.

⚔️ Historical Gaslighting: Trump ≠ Lincoln

Jon Herold invokes Lincoln as a comparison—claiming Trump had wartime precedent to use emergency powers like habeas corpus suspension, martial law, or devolution.

Let’s be very clear:

Lincoln’s emergency actions occurred during an actual civil war with organized militias and states in open rebellion.

Congress remained in session and later ratified or rebuked many of those actions.

Lincoln worked within constitutional crisis management parameters.

Trump faced:

Political opposition

Bad faith actors

Media hostility

Election irregularities

But no insurrection, no civil war, no foreign invasion, no occupied states.

Comparing Lincoln suspending habeas corpus to Trump supposedly invoking secret war powers because he was "mad about Dominion" is historical malpractice.

🧠 Let's Talk “Wartime President”

This phrase has become a badge for people trapped in fantasy ops.

They take everything:

National Guard in D.C.

Fencing around the Capitol

Biden not getting a military send-off

Pelosi calling Milley

Milley calling China

And weave it into a massive alternate reality where Trump never really left, the military stayed loyal, and Biden is just an actor on a set.

That’s not constitutional patriotism—that’s narrative addiction.

🔥 The Reality That Hurts the Most

Trump did not declare martial law.

Trump did not stop the transition.

Trump did not use EO 13848 as a war power.

Because he couldn’t.

And because he chose to honor the Constitution, even when it burned him.

He fought in the open. He filed lawsuits. He exposed corruption.

But he never crossed the line into authoritarianism.

That’s not weakness. That’s restraint. That’s leadership.

🎯 Final Round-Up:

ClaimRealityEO 13848 gave Trump wartime authorityIt gave him the power to apply sanctions on foreign nationals, not run a secret governmentDNI Ratcliffe confirmed Chinese interferenceNo public confirmation. No report changed the legal transition.Dong Jingwei proved the election was hackedHe may not even be real—and if he is, he arrived after the factCOVID was used as wartime justificationCOVID was a declared public health emergency, not a warTrump went Lincoln-modeLincoln faced a real civil war. Trump did not. Different battles, different rules.

So no—EO 13848 was not a wartime trigger.

It was a regulatory framework for punishing foreign meddling.

Not a nuclear football. Not a shadow presidency. Not a secret military coup.

Trump’s actual actions—the real fight he waged—were legal, public, and principled.

To say otherwise is to rewrite history and replace truth with fanfiction.