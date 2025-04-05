🔥 CLAIM #1: “Trump initiated a Continuity of Government (CoG) devolution plan before leaving office.”

🧱 Jon Herold’s Thesis:

Trump enacted a secret CoG plan via Executive Order 13961 in December 2020 to transfer authority to a military/intelligence “committee” and ensure continuity of a “legitimate” Trump administration during what he saw as an illegitimate Biden takeover.

🧨 Let’s break it apart point by point:

✅ 1. What EO 13961 Actually Does (and Doesn’t Do)

🔍 Document Cited: EO 13961 – Governance and Integration of Federal Mission Resilience (Dec 7, 2020)

What it is:

EO 13961 builds on the long-standing National Continuity Policy framework under PPD-40 (2016), which itself superseded earlier directives like NSPD-51/HSPD-20 from the Bush era.

It creates the Federal Mission Resilience Strategy (FMRS)—a bureaucratic coordination mechanism between agencies to ensure critical government functions can operate through any kind of emergency: natural disaster, war, terrorism, or cyberattack.

What it does NOT do:

It does not authorize the suspension of presidential succession , the transfer of executive authority to military actors, or the creation of a “shadow government.”

It reaffirms the importance of keeping continuity programs “consistent with applicable law, presidential directives, and executive orders”—which include the U.S. Constitution.

➡️ Jon Herold’s Lie by Omission: He completely ignores that EO 13961 is an administrative coordination order, not an emergency powers or delegation-of-authority directive. The order strengthens civilian infrastructure, not presidential war powers.

✅ 2. What “Devolution” Means in Official Doctrine

🔍 Jon Herold quotes a Newsweek article (2020) mentioning “extraordinary” COG plans under conditions where top leaders are incapacitated, and uses the term “devolution.” (Reminder, this was not his theory to begin with.)

What the article actually says:

In real COG doctrine (e.g., FEMA, DHS, DoD), devolution refers to a temporary transfer of legal authority to lower levels of government or backup leadership in the event primary leadership is destroyed, incapacitated, or unreachable (e.g., nuclear war or decapitation strike).

It is not a tool to override electoral transitions or secretly keep a former president in power.

📘 From FEMA’s Continuity Guidance Circular: “Devolution planning supports overall continuity planning and must be based on the assumption that devolution authority is granted in advance by law or policy and is executed only in extreme circumstances.”

Why this is important:

Jon Herold is misappropriating a legitimate policy term used in national emergency planning and redefining it to mean a secret Trump plan to retain power. That is not how “devolution” is defined anywhere in COG, COOP, or ECG doctrine.

✅ 3. What the “Federal Mission Resilience Executive Committee” Does

Jon Herold claims this committee is a secret power hub where Trump could have embedded loyalists to take over governance.

Reality:

The Executive Committee established in EO 13961 is composed of civilian agency heads (DoD, DHS, DNI, OMB, etc.) tasked with enhancing infrastructure resilience , not continuity of executive authority .

It’s designed to modernize and harden inter-agency communication and services—especially against cyber threats.

💡 For example, it’s meant to help agencies keep delivering food assistance, healthcare, or emergency response if the power grid goes down.

➡️ Why Jon Herold’s use of this is misleading:

This committee is not a legal or constitutional authority. It cannot override elections or presidential succession. It cannot issue orders to the military. And there is no mention—anywhere—of it being allowed to supplant or replace the president or vice president.

✅ 4. COGCON Level Misrepresentation

Claim: Devolution followers often cite that the U.S. moved to COGCON Level 2 during the Jan 6–20, 2021 window, implying a continuity crisis was underway and devolution was activated.

Reality:

COGCON (Continuity of Government Condition) is a real internal readiness scale (like DEFCON), but its levels are not publicly disclosed in real-time.

COGCON 2 simply means increased readiness—such as relocating essential personnel or activating backup communications—not suspension of constitutional order.

📌 COGCON increases occurred after 9/11 and during major continuity exercises like Eagle Horizon—not to install shadow governments.

➡️ Jon Herold’s manipulation: He uses the mystery of COGCON levels to fabricate a hidden crisis, when in reality no continuity event was declared and no public indication of elevated status ever emerged from any official agency.

✅ 5. The Constitutionally Mandated Transition Happened—Publicly

The transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden on January 20, 2021, occurred:

Under the 20th Amendment

With the Electoral College certification

Following the full process of constitutional succession

COG cannot and does not override this. If Trump had attempted to use COG to remain in power after this point, it would have:

Been unlawful Created a constitutional crisis Prompted direct confrontation with the military, Congress, and judiciary

🚫 Jon Herold’s Claim is DOA

💣 Final Nail: COG Is Constitutionally Subordinate

All Continuity of Government and Continuity of Operations plans must comply with:

The U.S. Constitution

Presidential Succession Law (3 U.S.C. § 19)

National Continuity Policy (PPD-40): “All continuity planning must be consistent with applicable law and ensure constitutional governance under all conditions.”

If Trump had tried to “devolve” power to a secret committee while the constitutional process transitioned power to Biden, that would not be continuity—that would be sedition.

To those of you who’ve been caught in the fog of theories like Devolution, Derek Johnson’s “military law” fantasy, and sovereign citizen nonsense—this is your wake-up call.

I’m not here to stroke egos or entertain bullshit. I’m here to tell you the truth—because truth is what’s been hijacked. And while you were fed a movie script about secret governments and quantum resets, you missed where the real battlefield is.

🧠 You’ve Been Mentally Hijacked

If you’ve been following these theories, you’ve likely stopped learning real civics.

You stopped asking:

“Who’s funding the CPS agency in my county?”

“Why is this judge always ruling against families?”

“What’s in the grant contract my sheriff just signed?”

Instead, you’ve been waiting for a “plan,” watching coded messages, believing someone else already fixed it for you. You were told to “hold the line,” but no one told you the front line was where your feet are right now.

⏳ You Missed the Real Opportunity

While you waited for Trump to be reinstalled by a military tribunal that never existed,

Corrupt judges got reelected unopposed.

CPS kept raking in adoption incentives.

NGO contracts kept getting handed out quietly.

The real power isn’t in DC. It’s in your county, your city, your school district.

That’s where the rules get written. That’s where children are taken. That’s where elections are decided long before ballots are cast.

💸 While You Waited, They Cashed In

Let’s be honest.

You spent your time, your clicks, and your trust on people like:

Patel Patriot , who built a media brand off a theory that never had constitutional grounding.

Derek Johnson , who sold country-concert patriotism and fantasy law with zero understanding of how the UCMJ or COOP policy actually works.

Sovereign citizen influencers, who sold $5,000 paperwork packs that never got anyone out of court, jail, or foreclosure.

Meanwhile, those of us who built tools, showed our work, filed real FOIAs, wrote real legislation, and spent our own damn money to help children? We were called dividers. Traitors. Controlled opposition.

🤐 You Helped Silence the People Who Were Actually Doing the Work

You want to know what “infiltration” really looks like?

It looks like this:

The grifters get platforms.

The builders get blocked.

The fighters get called extremists.

The patriots get called dangerous.

Ask yourself—how much time did you spend looking into who runs your local family court…

versus decoding another livestream?

How much did you donate to people making real change…

versus sending cash to a theory that never delivered?

🎯 This Was Never About “Red vs. Blue.”

Because once you get to DC, it’s all purple.

The real battle is right here.

Where your boots touch the ground.

Where laws are being signed, kids are being removed, and communities are being drained.

You’ve been tricked into believing that “holding the line” means waiting.

But the truth is: real patriots never wait—they move.

✊ I’m Still Here Because I Never Stopped Moving

I’ve lost money. Lost support. Lost friends.

Why? Because I told you the truth instead of selling you a fantasy.

Because I’m out here building tools to expose corruption, not narratives to sell t-shirts.

But I’m not quitting.

I don’t need followers.

I need fighters.

So if you’re ready to stop chasing shadows,

if you’re ready to stop waiting for someone else to save the country—

and instead start saving what’s in front of you—

Then stand up. Learn the law. Learn your town. Learn your enemies.

Because this war isn’t coming—it’s already here.

And most of you have been tricked into sitting it out.

IM ONLY JUST GETTING STARTED!!!! TO BE CONTINUED!!!

LEARN YOUR POWER!!!!!