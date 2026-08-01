Project Milk Carton — Investigation | July 23, 2026

Kayden Mancuso was seven years old, and the court had the warning in writing.

A court-ordered evaluation in her parents' Pennsylvania custody case flagged her father's suicidal thoughts and history of violence. The court gave him unsupervised visits anyway — "contingent" on treatment. In the summer of 2018, during court-ordered time, he beat her to death and then killed himself. The Pennsylvania Senate's own co-sponsorship memo says it without qualification: "Our court system and current state law failed to ensure the health and safety of Kayden Mancuso."

Congress heard that sentence. In 2022 it wrote her case into federal law — the Keeping Children Safe from Family Violence Act, the statute the field calls the federal Kayden's Law: Title XV of the reauthorized Violence Against Women Act, codified at 34 U.S.C. § 10446(k). The law offers every state a concrete deal: reform how your family courts handle abuse allegations, custody evaluators, and "reunification treatment," and the Attorney General shall increase your STOP formula grant by up to ten percent.

This investigation pulled the statute's text from the U.S. Code, the Department of Justice's own grant solicitation, the state session laws, the appellate opinions, the corporate registries, the published price records, and the peer-reviewed research underneath all of it. Here is what the record shows:

$0 of the law's authorized $5,000,000 per year has ever been appropriated. The federal government's own grantee technical-assistance provider put it in writing in December 2023: "The funding authorized in Title 15 has not yet been appropriated by the federal government. This means there are no funds available right now."

The Office on Violence Against Women's FY2025 STOP solicitation — the official document a state would apply through — contains zero occurrences of "Kayden," "Keeping Children Safe," "reunification," or "10446(k)." There is no application mechanism. A fully qualifying state could not apply if it wanted to.

The authorization runs FY2023 through FY2027. Three of its five fiscal years are already spent, the fourth ends September 30, and the window dies with FY2027.

Meanwhile, the industry the law targets is intact: court-capped custody evaluations at $7,875 feed into private "reunification" intensives invoiced at $15,000 to roughly $40,000 for four days — paid by parents under court orders backed by contempt power, delivered by programs no state licenses or inspects.

And the study at the center of the whole debate is still the study: when a mother alleging abuse faces a "parental alienation" cross-claim, her odds of losing custody climb a documented escalator — 26% → 50% → 73% → 100%.

A federal judge cannot order a state to take this money. But somebody wrote a check the system has spent four years refusing to cash, while children the system was built to protect kept being delivered — sometimes by force, by private transport agents — to the industry that theory built.

This is the record.

I. The theory: discredited at the top, thriving at the trial level

Start where the industry starts: with "parental alienation."

The concept's modern form was built largely by one man. Richard Gardner, a psychiatrist, coined "Parental Alienation Syndrome" and self-published its canon through his own company, Creative Therapeutics, beginning in 1978. His archived writings — his own website, preserved online — include the statement that "pedophilia has been and still continues to be a widespread phenomenon," alongside his claim that abuse accusations arising in custody disputes are mostly false. Passages from his books quoted by the Leadership Council on Child Abuse — including lines suggesting pedophilia has historically been treated as normal — circulate widely; we could not obtain the out-of-print primary texts to verify them page-by-page, so we cite them only as quoted by that organization. Gardner, for his part, denied endorsing abuse and insisted he considered pedophilia a disorder. Print his denial next to his archive; readers can weigh both.

What has become of his syndrome at the top of the evidence pyramid:

The DSM. Proponents lobbied to have parental alienation admitted to the DSM-5. It was not — a fact the proponents' own literature concedes.

The World Health Organization. The WHO removed parental alienation from ICD-11 even as an index term. Its own FAQ states: "There are no evidence-based health care interventions specifically for parental alienation" — and notes the removal followed concerns the concept could undermine the credibility of a parent alleging abuse.

The American Psychological Association. Precision matters here, because this one is routinely overstated. The APA's 1996 presidential task force "noted the lack of data to support so-called 'parental alienation syndrome'" — the APA's own words — but the association has taken no official position on the concept. Anyone telling you the APA "condemned" or "banned" it is embellishing.

The United Nations. In April 2023, the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem, delivered report A/HRC/53/36 to the Human Rights Council. Paragraph 73: "the discredited and unscientific pseudo-concept of parental alienation is used in family law proceedings by abusers as a tool to continue their abuse and coercion." Recommendation 74(l) is a single flat sentence: "The use of 'reunification camps' for children as part of any outcome in legal proceedings be prohibited." And paragraph 62 names the engine: "Parental alienation is undoubtedly a lucrative endeavors..."

Fairness requires the other column. In 2018, Harman, Kruk and Hines published a peer-reviewed case in Psychological Bulletin that "parental alienating behaviors" are a real and under-recognized form of family violence; Harman and a co-author later attacked the leading empirical study on the other side, and its author published two rebuttals. The precise state of the science is this: parental alienation is discredited as a diagnosable syndrome — by the WHO, by the DSM's gatekeepers, by the UN Rapporteur — while the rebranded "alienating behaviors" framework remains peer-reviewed but contested, and rejected by the WHO and the UN Rapporteur for forensic use in custody courts. No version of it, under any name, has an evidence-based intervention. The WHO said so in as many words.

That is the theory. Now watch what it does inside a courtroom.

II. The escalator: 26 → 50 → 73 → 100

In 2020, Professor Joan Meier published the study every argument in this field now runs through — federally funded by the National Institute of Justice, built on 4,338 coded court opinions from 2005 to 2014, its dataset archived at ICPSR (study 37331). We read the published paper, not the summaries of it.

Here is what happens to a mother who tells a custody court the father abused her or the children:

The mechanism is credibility. In cases without an alienation cross-claim, courts credited mothers' child sexual abuse allegations 15% of the time — already low. When the father claimed alienation, that crediting rate collapsed to 2%: one case in fifty-one. Even when courts did credit the abuse, mothers still lost custody 13% of the time — and where the credited abuse was child physical abuse, the father still won custody in 20% of those cases.

Meier's own summary, from page 98 of the published paper: "fathers' alienation claims roughly double mothers' rates of losing custody driven primarily by child abuse cases."

Two disciplines we owe the reader. First, Meier states her study's limitations herself: the sample is drawn from published opinions, which skew toward appealed cases, and the study does not assess whether any individual ruling was correct. Second, her data contain a finding both sides should sit with in alienation cases without abuse allegations, outcomes were roughly gender-neutral — the two parents' custody-loss rates land within two points of each other (58% and 56%). The gendered effect appears precisely where the stakes are highest: when abuse is on the table, the alienation answer works — and it works against the parent reporting abuse. (A widely shared statistic about how much likelier courts is to disbelieve mother’s traces to an infographic, not to the paper. We do not use it.)

An escalator needs somewhere to deliver people. That is the industry.

III. The industry: no license, no inspector, no published prices

At the top of the pipeline sit custody evaluators and guardian’s ad litem. At the bottom sit the "reunification" intensives — four-day private programs to which courts transfer children found to be "alienated," typically paired with orders cutting off all contact with the parent the child prefers. Between them runs a referral economy that no regulator anywhere in America oversees.

Family Bridges is the marquee program. Its four-day workshops have generated invoices of roughly $40,000 including hotel and transport, in a documented range of $25,000 to $40,000. Its founder, Randy Rand, was disciplined by the California Board of Psychology — for "unprofessional conduct, gross negligence... and dishonesty" in his work as a family-court special master — and the discipline was affirmed on appeal in Rand v. Board of Psychology (2012) 206 Cal.App.4th 565. His license has been inactive since 2009. How does a program run by a disciplined, inactive-license practitioner keep receiving court-ordered children? NBC Bay Area's investigation answered it in one sentence: "Because Family Bridges operates as an educational, not psychological, workshop, it is not under any state oversight." The same investigation found five Bay Area counties could not say how many children they had sent to the program or what happened to them afterward.

Turning Points for Families — Linda Gottlieb, Turning Points for Families, P.C., an active New York professional corporation (NY DOS ID 5202280) — charges $15,000 for four days; earlier documented figures run $6,000 to $12,000. Per ProPublica's investigation, Gottlieb was "involved in designing and executing the evaluation of her program" — the program's evidence base includes the program's owner — and she trained the facilitator who ran its Texas offshoot, whose director, a Texas regulator determined, was "not permitted to provide or advertise herself as providing psychological or medical services." In one Utah case, the children's own guardian ad litem recommended the program on the record with the words: "I don't know of any other option." Gottlieb's operation is now a defendant in Singer-Romohr v. Gottlieb & Turning Points for Families, P.C. (Sup. Ct. N.Y. County, Index No. 152513/2024), a consumer-deception suit whose complaint describes the model in its second paragraph: the experts' "treatment" includes "removing the child, sometimes forcibly, from the care of their preferred parent, transporting the child to a reunification camp... and cutting off all contact between the child and preferred parent for lengthy periods of time." A separate federal suit against a Turning Points entity in California was terminated in early 2024; we could not obtain the docketed disposition, so we draw no conclusion from it.

The transport layer is its own business. Assisted Interventions Inc. — a Delaware corporation registered in New York since 2016, operating from Rockville Centre — physically takes custody of children under these orders. It publishes no pricing. A Court Listener sweep found zero federal cases naming it as a party.

The rest of the map is instructive for a different reason: the industry sheds skins. Stable Paths, LLC, a Florida program, dissolved in 2019. Overcoming Barriers, a Connecticut 501(c)(3) that ran a family camp, announced the camp "cancelled in 2021 and until further notice." Programs close; the model — court order in, invoice out, no oversight in between — persists under new names.

And the referring professionals and the programs share a trade-conference ecosystem. The Association of Family and Conciliation Courts' own 2014 conference program lists Overcoming Barriers and the Parental Alienation Awareness Organization among its exhibitors and sponsors. By 2019, AFCC's own Guidelines for Parenting Coordination had to spell out a rule that describes the market's temptation precisely: "A PC shall not accept nor provide a fee for a parenting coordination referral." In 2022, AFCC and the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges issued a joint statement conceding "indiscriminate use of services" and professionals "aligned" with one parent as live problems in family court. We want to be exact about what we are alleging: we found no document showing any specific evaluator or GAL taking money from any specific program, and we allege no such thing. What the record shows is structure: a closed referral circuit, a self-policed guideline against referral fees, and no external regulator anywhere in the loop.

When these orders finally reach appellate courts, they have not fared well. New York's Second Department, in Matter of Suarez v. Suarez (2019): "the court should not have delegated to Gottlieb its decision-making authority." Florida's Third District, reversing a Family Bridges order in Logreira v. Logreira (2022): "No witness, however, posited that requiring the children to participate in Family Bridges was consistent with their best interests." Two different states, two different programs, the same holding underneath: courts were signing over children to an industry without evidence it should exist.

IV. The money: who pays, and what happens if they don't

Follow one family through the pipeline, at documented prices.

Who pays? The parents — and the collection machinery is the court's own. Missouri's GAL statute (Mo. Rev. Stat. § 452.423.5) states it plainly: "If a party fails to comply with the court's direct payment order, the court may find such party to be in contempt of court." Illinois law goes further, classifying GAL and child-representative fees as support obligations — the classification that makes debt survive bankruptcy. California requires courts to assess ability to pay before allocating evaluator fees over objection — a protection that exists because the fees are big enough to need one; in Peterson, the fight was over tens of thousands of dollars. The DuPage County form order defaults to a 50/50 split. In the Colorado case ProPublica documented, the mother was "ordered to cover the program's cost." One honest limit on this section: we found the contempt power in the statutes, but no fetched appellate opinion of a parent actually jailed over these specific fees. The hammer is on the wall; we did not find a record of it swinging.

Now the part that should reframe the whole debate. We traced the federal funding streams that touch this space:

The Access and Visitation program (42 U.S.C. § 669b) moves about $10 million a year and explicitly funds supervised visitation — the cheap, safety-oriented alternative at the front of the pipeline.

The Healthy Marriage and Responsible Fatherhood program (42 U.S.C. § 603(a)(2)) moves $150 million a year for counseling, mediation, and parenting programs — and contains no visitation or reunification-treatment language at all.

The intensive camp tier — the $15,000-to-$40,000 rung — has no federal funding stream. None.

The camps are a purely private market whose revenue event is a court order compelling a private citizen to buy the product. And since 2022, the only federal dollars Congress has aimed at "reunification treatment" point against it: the Kayden's Law bonus for states that rein it in. Which brings us to the money that never moved.

V. The dead-letter law

First, a correction to the public record, because even the summaries circulating in policy circles get this wrong (some cite "34 U.S.C. § 12464," which is an unrelated court-improvement grant section). The federal Kayden's Law lives at 34 U.S.C. § 10446(k), inside the STOP formula-grant statute. We pulled the codified text. It is a genuinely serious piece of drafting. To qualify for the bonus — up to 10% of the state's three-year average STOP award, claimable in up to four fiscal years — a state must enact all four reforms:

Expert-evidence standards: in custody cases involving abuse allegations, expert testimony about the abuse is admissible only from professionals with clinical — not merely forensic — expertise in domestic violence or child abuse, and courts must consider evidence of past abuse.

No punitive custody flips: a court may not remove or restrict a child from a "competent, protective, and not physically or sexually abusive" parent the child is bonded with, solely to improve a deficient relationship with the other parent.

The camp-killer: "a court may not order a reunification treatment, unless there is generally accepted and scientifically valid proof of the safety, effectiveness, and therapeutic value of the reunification treatment" — and no treatment may be "predicated on cutting off a child from a parent with whom the child is bonded."

Real training: at least 20 initial hours plus 15 hours every five years for judges, GALs, evaluators and mediators — training that must be "evidence-based and peer-reviewed" and must exclude "theories, concepts, or belief systems unsupported by the research."

Congress authorized $5,000,000 per year for fiscal years 2023 through 2027 to pay for it (§ 10446(k)(9)).

Then nothing happened.

The Battered Women's Justice Project — the field's federally supported technical-assistance provider — published the epitaph in December 2023: "The funding authorized in Title 15 has not yet been appropriated by the federal government. This means there are no funds available right now." The same report notes the Office on Violence Against Women has issued no regulations to implement the provision.

We wanted to know whether that was still true, so we pulled OVW's FY2025 STOP formula solicitation — the actual document through which states apply for STOP money — and searched its full text. Occurrences of "Kayden": zero. "Keeping Children Safe": zero. "Reunification": zero. "10446(k)": zero. Three fiscal years into the authorization window, the federal application paperwork does not acknowledge the provision exists. This is worse than unfunded; it is un-applied-for-able. A state that enacted every reform on the list — and as we show below, at least one has tried to build toward exactly that — would find no box to check.

Pennsylvania, Kayden's home state, wrote the chase into its own statute: Act 8 of 2024 directs its court administrators to design judicial training "to conform with the requirements for increased Federal grant funding under 34 U.S.C. § 10446(k)" (42 Pa.C.S. § 1908(c)). A state statute steering toward a federal bonus that has never been appropriated, never regulated, and never so much as named in a grant solicitation.

The authorization expires with fiscal year 2027. One caveat we owe the record: we did not parse the FY2023 and FY2024 appropriations acts line-by-line, and the FY2026 solicitation's silence rests on a program description rather than the full document. The definitive answer is one letter away — and we are sending it. Project Milk Carton is submitting a formal press inquiry to the Office on Violence Against Women asking a question we can find no evidence anyone has asked on the record: has any state ever applied for, or received, a § 10446(k) increase? We will publish the answer either way.

VI. The states: a scorecard

If the federal incentive is dead, the reforms live or die state by state. We pulled the session laws, chapter laws, and bill records — not the press releases. The scorecard as of July 23, 2026:

Read the Pennsylvania row again. The namesake state's Kayden's Law contains no reunification-treatment provision at all — the word does not appear in the act — no expert-evidence standard, and no minimum training hours; its training language is permissive ("may"). The state that gave the law its name enacted a version that omits the camp-killer clause the federal template is built around, then pointed its training program at a federal bonus that doesn't exist.

Tennessee shows the other failure mode: a full-template bill walked into the Senate and came out with judicial training cut to "at least two (2) hours... per year." The federal standard is twenty hours up front. The industry's defenders rarely kill these bills; they hollow them.

Fifty states; five with a camp limit on the books — one of them narrow — and one pending a signature. That is the entire national wall between a family-court order and a four-day, $40,000, no-oversight intensive. (Illinois, Virginia, Washington, Michigan, Florida and Idaho have no enacted law we could find, though we did not sweep every statehouse exhaustively.)

VII. The dead and the taken

The Center for Judicial Excellence maintains the only running count of U.S. children murdered by a divorcing, separating, or custody-embroiled parent: 989 children from 2008 through 2024. Within it, CJE identifies a verified subset of 139 children in 107 cases where the record shows a court failure — safety concerns raised, ignored, followed by a death — with clear family-court involvement first.

We print that number with its warts, because the warts are themselves the scandal. The count is compiled from news coverage, not court records; it includes cases without family-court involvement; and CJE's own listing, though labeled "updated weekly," was last updated June 4, 2024 — over two years stale. Why is a nonprofit's Google document the national database? Because, as reporting on the count noted as far back as 2019, no government agency tracks these deaths at all. The missing denominator is the finding. A partisan 80-page critique of CJE's methodology exists; it targets a 2023 report's framing, not the underlying count, and we found no peer-reviewed challenge to the number.

Behind the count, the cases the record documents:

Piqui. Aramazd Andressian Jr., five years old, California. His mother, Ana Estevez, asked the court for supervised visits. Denied. Eight days later his father murdered him; he was later sentenced to 25 years to life. His mother's sentence is the one that should be printed on the courthouse door: "Once again, the evidence was ignored. My request for sole custody with supervised visits was denied, and eight days later, my ex-husband murdered my son." California's SB 331 — Piqui's Law, the strongest camp statute in the country — was signed on October 13, 2023, because she made sure it would be.

Ty and Brynlee Larson. Utah. In 2018, the state's own child-welfare agency found their father's abuse "severe and chronic" — ProPublica reviewed the court, police, and agency records. A judge, Derek P. Pullan, later found parental alienation, transferred custody, and ordered the children to Turning Points for Families — styled in the record as a "therapeutic vacation" with a four-day "sequestration" — authorizing "reasonable force" to make it happen, including entering a locked room. Police declined to drag the children out. The children barricaded themselves in a bedroom for roughly 54 days, livestreaming. Ty Larson, on the record: "My own word does not matter, and they don't believe my truth... nobody's trying to keep us safe." Their father denies all allegations and has never been charged — that sentence belongs in this paragraph as much as any other.

Maya and Sebastian Laing. Santa Cruz, California. On October 20, 2022, agents of Assisted Interventions Inc. — the Delaware transport corporation from Section III — removed the two children under a court order issued by Judge Rebecca Connolly, on video, and delivered them to a four-day intensive in Los Angeles run by Lynn Steinberg. The children later fled their mother's Washington home; a published appellate opinion in September 2024 confirms they were returned to their father's custody. What happened inside the program comes from the children's own public accounts — we label it as such — and both children campaigned for Piqui's Law. The order that sent them was signed anyway.

Texas, meanwhile, produced this year the plainest legislative sentence yet written about the business. Representative Lacey Hull, introducing HB 3783 (2025), which bans court orders transporting children out of state to these programs: "a niche industry called reunification therapy or reunification camps that do not involve evidence-based practices." It passed after cases like Sophie Long's — a Texas custody matter that drew national attention and involved reunification-therapy orders — put the industry's name into the legislative record.

VIII. The immunity wall

Sue the evaluator whose report took your child, and you will meet the wall.

The case law is remarkably consistent, and we read the opinions: court-appointed custody evaluators are absolutely immune from suit — even for negligence, even for gross error. Michigan: Diehl v. Danuloff (2000) — "entitled to absolute quasi-judicial immunity." The Third Circuit: Hughes v. Long (2001) — evaluators acted as "arms of the court." Massachusetts: LaLonde v. Eissner (1989) — appointees performing "essential judicial functions" get absolute immunity. Texas: Delcourt v. Silverman (1996) — reasoning, in essence, that without absolute immunity these professionals would refuse the appointments. California extends the shield even to neutrals the parents jointly hired themselves (Howard v. Drapkin (1990)). Oklahoma's Supreme Court, in Perigo v. Wiseman (2000): a guardian ad litem is "immune from suit by the ward or any other party, for all acts arising out of or relating to the discharge of his duties."

The line, where it exists, is appointment: professionals retained by one side have been held suable (Vermont's Politi v. Tyler (2000); California's Susan A. v. County of Sonoma (1991)). Immunity follows the appointment, not the profession. The same evaluator, same methodology, same alienation finding is untouchable if the judge signed the appointment order — which, in this industry, the judge always did. The professionals with the most power over a child's placement answer to no malpractice regime at all, and the programs they feed answer to no licensing regime at all. The only unprotected parties in the pipeline are the parents paying for it and the children transported through it.

One more finding, because it shows how these shields get manufactured. Legislatures know how to write immunity when they want to — and how to charge for its absence. We pulled all 712 pages of Oklahoma's Title 43. A statute sometimes described in search results as Oklahoma's "GAL good-faith immunity" law does not exist — the citation is a fees provision. Oklahoma's Parenting Coordinator Act contains zero immunity language for parenting coordinators; what it does contain is this: "No parenting coordinator shall be appointed unless the court finds that the parties have the means to pay" — a statutory solvency screen on the family before the professional is attached. The same legislature wrote express immunity, with carve-outs, for supervised-visitation volunteers. It knew how. For the paid professionals, the common law's appointment shield fills the gap. Tennessee, for its part, wrote GAL immunity with no carve-outs whatsoever; Indiana at least excepts gross misconduct; Oregon conditions it on good faith. No state statutorily immunizes custody evaluators — the courts did that for them.

IX. What the record adds up to

Assemble the pieces in one paragraph. A theory rejected by the WHO, the DSM, and the UN — with, in the WHO's words, no evidence-based intervention — doubles a protective parent's odds of losing custody the moment it is spoken in court and drives crediting of child sexual abuse reports down to one in fifty-one. The parents who lose are then ordered, on pain of contempt, to buy a private product costing up to $40,000 for four days, from programs no state licenses — in one documented case founded by a disciplined practitioner — delivered by private transport corporations, recommended inside a closed referral circuit whose own trade guidelines had to ban referral fees. Every court-appointed professional in the chain is absolutely immune. Congress looked at all of this in 2022, wrote a law targeting it by name, put $25 million on the table across five years — and its own Justice Department has never appropriated a dollar, written a rule, or printed the law's name in an application form. Five statehouses-built fences — one of them narrow; one gutted the bill on the floor; the namesake state passed a version without the core provision; and the count of children killed inside the machinery this was all meant to fix is kept by a nonprofit in a Google document, because no arm of government counts.

The federal fix already has a bill number, a statute, and a name — it needs an appropriation and a solicitation paragraph. The state fix has a proven template on the books in Colorado. And the first fact PMC can add to the record is the answer to a question nobody has asked the Office on Violence Against Women in writing: Has any state, ever, applied for or received the Kayden's Law increase?

We are asking. We will print the answer.

Project Milk Carton is a 501(c)(3) child welfare transparency organization. Every figure in this investigation traces to a verified source fetched and read in full: the U.S. Code, state session laws, published appellate opinions, corporate registry records, federal grant solicitations, peer-reviewed research, and documented investigative reporting. Where the record is incomplete, we said so in the text.

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Sources

The federal statute and the money

34 U.S.C. § 10446(k) (Keeping Children Safe from Family Violence Act, VAWA 2022, Pub. L. 117-103, Div. W, Title XV): https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=granuleid:USC-prelim-title34-section10446&num=0&edition=prelim

Battered Women's Justice Project, Title XV Final Report (Dec. 2023) — "not yet been appropriated": https://bwjp.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/TitleXV_FinalReport.pdf

OVW FY2025 STOP Formula Solicitation (full text searched): https://www.justice.gov/ovw/media/1400476/dl

42 Pa.C.S. § 1908(c) (Act 8 of 2024, training "to conform with" § 10446(k) funding)

Access & Visitation program, 42 U.S.C. § 669b; Healthy Marriage & Responsible Fatherhood, 42 U.S.C. § 603(a)(2)

The science

Meier, U.S. child custody outcomes in cases involving parental alienation and abuse allegations, J. Soc. Welfare & Fam. L. 42(1):92–105 (2020); dataset ICPSR 37331 (NIJ-funded)

WHO ICD-11 FAQ on parental alienation ("no evidence-based health care interventions")

APA statement on the 1996 task force finding and "no official position" (apa.org, 2008)

Bernet, J. Am. Acad. Psychiatry & Law 41(1):98 (2013) (DSM-5 non-admission, proponents' account)

UN Human Rights Council, Report of the Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, A/HRC/53/36 (Apr. 13, 2023), ¶¶ 62, 73, 74(a), 74(l)

Harman, Kruk & Hines, Psychological Bulletin 144(12):1275 (2018); Meier rebuttals, DOIs 10.1080/26904586.2022.2036286 and 10.1080/26904586.2022.2086659

Richard Gardner's archived writings (Creative Therapeutics site, via Internet Archive); Leadership Council on Child Abuse compilation of book passages (quoted passages not independently verified against the primary texts)

The industry

Rand v. Board of Psychology (2012) 206 Cal.App.4th 565 (via FindLaw)

NBC Bay Area investigation of Family Bridges (invoices, oversight, county tracking)

ProPublica investigation of Turning Points for Families and the Larson case (court, police, and DCFS records)

NY Dept. of State corporate records: Turning Points for Families, P.C. (DOS ID 5202280); Assisted Interventions Inc. (Delaware corp., NY foreign registration 2016)

Florida Sunbiz: Stable Paths, LLC (Doc. L15000039893, dissolved Oct. 31, 2019); Overcoming Barriers 501(c)(3), Branford CT (camp cancelled notice, own site)

Singer-Romohr v. Gottlieb & Turning Points for Families, P.C., Index No. 152513/2024 (Sup. Ct. N.Y. County, filed Mar. 19, 2024) (NYSCEF complaint)

Robbins v. Turning Points for Family, LLC, No. 3:23-cv-01061 (S.D. Cal., terminated Jan. 18, 2024)

Matter of Suarez v. Suarez, 176 A.D.3d 830 (2d Dept 2019); Logreira v. Logreira, No. 3D21-0915 (Fla. 3d DCA 2022) and 322 So. 3d 155

AFCC 2014 annual conference program (exhibitors/sponsors); AFCC Guidelines for Parenting Coordination (2019); AFCC/NCJFCJ Joint Statement on Parent-Child Contact Problems (2022)

The money and who pays

DuPage County (IL) custody evaluation order form ($7,875 cap; via Justia forms)

Peterson v. Thompson (Cal. Ct. App. 2023) (via FindLaw); Cal. Fam. Code § 3112

Mo. Rev. Stat. § 452.423.5 (revisor.mo.gov); Illinois GAL-fee support classification (750 ILCS 5/506(b), as reproduced in secondary sources — primary site inaccessible at press time)

The states

CO HB23-1178 (signed act); CA SB 331, Ch. 865 (leginfo); UT HB 272 (3rd Sub.); NJ P.L.2025, c.316 (chapter law); AZ SB 1372, Ch. 166 / A.R.S. § 25-418; PA SB 55 → Act 8 of 2024 (full act, eff. Aug. 13, 2024); TN PC 266 (2023), Senate floor amendment SA0363, PC 799 (2024); MD SB 365/HB 405, SB 327 (2024), SB 25 (2025) (mgaleg records); NY S5998C (nysenate.gov); TX HB 3783 (2025)

The dead and the taken

Center for Judicial Excellence, U.S. child-murder State Listing (last updated June 4, 2024): 989 children 2008–2024; 139-in-107 court-failure subset

PA Senate co-sponsorship memo (Kayden Mancuso); coverage progression: Deseret News (2019, 700+), ABC7 (2022, 851)

Piqui: CNN (via archive.org, sentencing); ABC7 (Ana Estevez statement); SB 331 signing (Oct. 13, 2023)

Larson: ProPublica (court/police/DCFS records; Ty Larson quote; father's denial)

Laing: SF Public Press (removal video, Oct. 20, 2022); Sixth District published opinion (Sept. 2024, via MetNews)

Sophie Long: Fox News (custody/abduction reporting); TX HB 3783; Rep. Lacey Hull statement

The immunity wall