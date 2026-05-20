The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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Diane Loyd's avatar
Diane Loyd
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Having worked in the appellate court system for nearly ten years, I recognized this system had gone too far many years ago. The cases I saw were awful, yet I knew they were only the tip of the iceberg. So many lives have been destroyed yet few outside the system were aware of the destructive nature of the government on the families.

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