The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alyssa's avatar
Alyssa
1d

I wrote a piece just like this, didn’t realize others were catching on to the legal child trafficking game.

https://redreed.substack.com/p/paid-to-traffic-children-follow-the?r=8gecca

Reply
Share
Kenneth F. Williams's avatar
Kenneth F. Williams
2d

The greatest destruction to the American family was government deciding how many can be in a home and the father lost.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 17th Special Operation Troops · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture