In 2009, a Hong Kong-registered foundation called the China-United States Exchange Foundation began hiring Washington lobbying firms. By 2014, it had retained seven simultaneous FARA-registered agents, built a fake media publication called China-US Focus, captured American journalists, funded Congressional delegation trips to Beijing, and established an HBCU recruitment pipeline — all while its parent organization, the China United Front Work Department, sat three layers removed from every public-facing output.

The Jamestown Foundation documented this structure and gave it a name: lobbying laundering.

What they documented was more than a single operation. It was a blueprint — a three-layer cutout architecture so effective that every major foreign adversary of the United States has now adopted it. And the Department of Justice has prosecuted it five times.

This is the story of how one model became the operating system for modern foreign influence operations worldwide — and how the United States dismantled the unit catching it.

The Three-Layer Architecture

Every foreign influence operation the DOJ has prosecuted since 2023 shares an identical structure:

Layer 1: Foreign Government or Party

The state actor — CCP, Kremlin, Maduro regime — provides strategic direction and funding.

Layer 2: Cutout Entity

A U.S.-registered PR firm, content company, shell corporation, or donor-advised fund receives the money and launders its origin. This entity claims commercial purpose, lobbying exemption, or philanthropic status to avoid FARA registration.

Layer 3: The Unwitting American Voice

A think tank, media publication, social media influencer, government official, or celebrity who believes they are engaged in legitimate business. They produce the content, make the introductions, change the policy. They often have no idea who is actually paying.

CUSEF perfected this model with think tanks and media. Social media industrialized it.

The old version required building an entire publication, hiring editors, recruiting authors. The new version requires one wire transfer and a DM to an influencer with 500,000 followers.

THE ORIGINAL: CUSEF’s Seven-Firm K Street Operation

Foreign Principal: China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), directed by the CCP’s United Front Work Department through Vice Chairman Tung Chee-hwa.

Cutout Layer: Seven simultaneous FARA-registered lobbying and PR firms, including:

- Brown Lloyd James

- Fontheim International

- Covington & Burling LLP (registered under LDA, not FARA — the critical loophole)

- Capitol Counsel LLC (FARA Registration #6328)

- Podesta Group

- Wilson Global Communications

- BLJ Worldwide

Output Layer:

- China-US Focus — a publication designed to appear independent while publishing CCP-aligned content

- Congressional delegation trips to Beijing

- Harvard student exchange programs

- HBCU institutional partnerships

- “Young Scholars Dialogues” with American academics

Covington & Burling’s involvement is the skeleton key. When the firm was retained in late 2012, its Chair of Government Affairs, Martin Gold, registered the work under the Lobbying Disclosure Act — not FARA. The distinction matters enormously: LDA requires minimal disclosure and carries no “foreign agent” stigma. FARA requires detailed disclosure of all activities, communications, and payments on behalf of a foreign principal.

The legal basis for this maneuver was 22 U.S.C. § 613(h) — the exemption allowing agents of “foreign commercial interests” to register under the weaker LDA instead of FARA. CUSEF is not a commercial entity. It is a CCP United Front organization. Yet for two years, it operated under commercial cover on K Street.

The Jamestown Foundation called this “lobbying laundering” — and documented how the same K Street firms running CCP influence campaigns were simultaneously lobbying on American healthcare issues like Medicaid, creating a dual-use pipeline where foreign influence and domestic policy merged at the same billing address.

Sources: Jamestown Foundation analysis; CUSEF FARA filings; Influence Watch profile; SSI K Street Pipeline investigation

CASE 1: United States v. Kalashnikov & Afanasyeva — Russia’s $10 Million Influencer Operation

Date: September 4, 2024 | Court: SDNY | Country: Russia

Layer 1 — Foreign Entity: RT (Russia Today) / Kremlin, operating through what RT’s editor-in-chief described as an “entire empire of covert projects” created after RT was sanctioned and forced to cease formal U.S. operations following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Layer 2 — Cutout: Tenet Media, a Tennessee-based content company. RT employees Kostiantyn Kalashnikov and Elena Afanasyeva funneled nearly $10 million through Tenet Media using shell companies, a fake identity (”Eduard Grigoriann” with a stock photo profile picture), and money routed through Turkey, the UAE, and Mauritius.

Layer 3 — Unwitting Americans: American social media influencers with millions of followers. Some were paid approximately $100,000 per week to produce content. They produced nearly 2,000 videos viewed over 16 million times on YouTube alone. The influencers had no idea the money was Russian.

Result: YouTube pulled the channel. Tenet Media shut down. Influencers publicly stated they were “victims of fraud.” Both defendants are at large. The content remains online. The damage was done.

The architecture is identical to CUSEF:

- CUSEF → PR Firm → China-US Focus

- RT/Kremlin → Tenet Media → American Influencers

Same three layers. Same cutout model. Different country.

Sources: DOJ indictment (PDF); CBS News; Wiley Law analysis

CASE 2: United States v. Linda Sun — A CCP Agent Inside the Governor’s Office

Date: September 3, 2024 | Court: EDNY | Country: China (PRC/CCP)

Layer 1 — Foreign Entity: The People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party, acting through PRC government officials who directed Sun’s activities.

Layer 2 — Cutout: Linda Sun herself functioned as both cutout and operative — a former Deputy Chief of Staff to New York Governors Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul, secretly acting as an unregistered agent of the CCP while embedded at the highest levels of state government.

Layer 3 — Institutional Capture: New York State government. Sun used her position to:

- Block Taiwanese officials from meeting with the Governor

- Change official state messaging on the Uyghur genocide

- Arrange unauthorized meetings between PRC officials and state leaders

- Obtain state proclamations for PRC officials without proper authorization

- Steer approximately $35 million in healthcare contracts

Financial Trail: Sun and her husband Chris Hu laundered proceeds through luxury real estate — a $1.9 million condominium in Hawaii, a property in Manhasset, and a 2024 Ferrari. They were charged with money laundering conspiracy, bank fraud conspiracy, FARA violations, visa fraud, and alien smuggling.

Trial Status: Sun’s trial began November 2025. She faces up to 20 years for money laundering plus 5 years per FARA count.

This case demonstrates the model’s adaptability. When the “unwitting voice” IS a government official with security clearances, the three-layer structure collapses into something far more dangerous: direct state capture.

Sources: DOJ indictment (PDF); CNN; Christian Science Monitor; Wiley Law analysis

CASE 3: United States v. Pras Michel — The Celebrity Cutout

Date: Convicted April 2023, Sentenced November 21, 2025 | Court: D.D.C. | Country: China/Malaysia (CCP-connected)

Layer 1 — Foreign Entity: Jho Low (Low Taek Jho), a CCP-connected Malaysian financier and fugitive at the center of the 1MDB scandal — the largest kleptocracy case in DOJ history.

Layer 2 — Cutout: Financial pipeline. Pras Michel received over $120 million from Jho Low, steering funds through straw donors.

Layer 3 — Celebrity Access: Michel, a Grammy-winning rapper and Fugees co-founder, used his celebrity status and political connections to:

- Lobby the Department of Justice to drop the 1MDB investigation

- Lobby the White House on behalf of Chinese government interests

- Funnel illegal foreign contributions to political campaigns through straw donors

Sentence: 14 YEARS in federal prison. Ordered to forfeit $65 million. Set to surrender by January 27, 2026.

Convicted on seven counts: conspiracy to make illegal foreign contributions, concealment of material facts, causing political committees to make false statements, witness tampering, and conspiracy to serve as an unregistered foreign agent.

The Pras Michel model: CCP-connected financier → celebrity with political access → unregistered lobbying of federal officials. Same cutout structure. Different wrapper — entertainment instead of think tanks. Same result: Americans used as foreign agents without their nation’s knowledge.

Sources: DOJ press release; NPR; Bloomberg; Willkie Compliance Concourse

CASE 4: United States v. David Rivera — Congress for Sale

Date: Convicted May 1, 2026 | Court: S.D. Fla. | Country: Venezuela

Layer 1 — Foreign Entity: The Maduro regime in Venezuela, operating through intermediaries connected to Venezuelan oil interests.

Layer 2 — Cutout: A $50 million lobbying contract related to Venezuelan oil — funneled through financial intermediaries with no FARA registration, no disclosure.

Layer 3 — Congressional Access: David Rivera, a former Republican congressman from Miami and longtime friend of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, secretly lobbied U.S. officials on behalf of Maduro’s government.

Conviction: Guilty on all counts — failure to register as a foreign agent and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Rivera was taken into custody immediately after the verdict when the judge found him to be a flight risk due to access to substantial funds. He faces up to 60 years in prison and faces additional federal charges in Washington, D.C., in a related case.

Co-defendant Esther Nuhfer was also convicted on all counts.

The Rivera model mirrors CUSEF precisely: foreign government → financial cutout → American political figure who provides access and influence without registration or disclosure.

Sources: U.S. News; PBS; Florida Politics

CASE 5: The Singham Network — $278 Million Through Shell Entities

Date: Grand jury authorized June 2026 | Court: SDNY | Country: China (CCP-aligned)

Layer 1 — Foreign Entity: CCP-aligned interests connected to Neville Roy Singham, a Chicago tech mogul who relocated to Shanghai and whose network has been identified by multiple investigations as serving CCP influence objectives.

Layer 2 — Shell Entity Network:

- Mutod LLC — $164,040,000 (now-defunct, established 2017, Chicago)

- GS Donor-Advised Philanthropy Fund (Goldman Sachs) — $110,376,701

- Likewise Conceptions LLC — $3,500,000 (now-defunct, established 2017, Crystal Lake, IL)

Total tracked: $278 MILLION since 2017.

Layer 3 — Activist Organizations:

- Code Pink

- The People’s Forum

- Tricontinental Institute

Grand Jury Status: Authorized by Acting AG Blanche, led by U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for SDNY. Prosecutors have issued subpoenas for bank records and financial documents. The investigation examines wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering — suggesting prosecutors believe the conduct extends well beyond failure to file registration paperwork.

The Singham case introduces a critical innovation to the three-layer model: the Donor-Advised Fund as laundering vehicle. A Goldman Sachs DAF — designed for anonymous philanthropy — was weaponized as a foreign influence laundering tool. Same “legitimate wrapper” strategy as CUSEF’s LDA filings, but at 100x the scale.

Sources: Fox News; CBS/Tampa Free Press; CryptoBriefing

The Enforcement Collapse

The Enforcement Collapse

In February 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memorandum that dismantled the Foreign Influence Task Force — the FBI mechanism originally established in 2017 by Director Chris Wray to counter foreign attempts to influence U.S. elections and undermine democratic institutions.

Bondi’s memo did three things:

1. Dissolved the Foreign Influence Task Force entirely

2. Shifted FARA enforcement from criminal prosecution to civil compliance

3. Restricted criminal charges to cases resembling “traditional espionage by foreign government actors”

The memo explicitly stated this required “a fundamental change in mindset and approach,” redirecting resources toward drug cartels.

In September 2025, NSPM-7 (National Security Presidential Memorandum 7) partially reversed this — but only for organizations connected to domestic political violence. Standard foreign influence operations like CUSEF? Still in the civil-compliance-only lane. No criminal exposure. No task force. No teeth.

Since the task force was dismantled, CUSEF has increased operations:

- Harvard student trips to Beijing continue

- “Young Scholars Dialogues” with American academics expanded

- Annual CCP-DNC-RNC party dialogues maintained

- Their FARA agents continue filing — but the unit that would investigate them is gone

Sources: The Hill; CyberScoop; Skadden analysis; National Law Review on NSPM-7; Responsible Statecraft

The Loophole That Makes It All Possible

22 U.S.C. § 613(h) — the statutory exemption that allows agents of “foreign commercial interests” to register under the Lobbying Disclosure Act instead of FARA.

In theory, this exemption exists for legitimate commercial lobbying — a Japanese automaker lobbying on tariffs, a European pharmaceutical company lobbying on drug approvals.

In practice, it is the single largest vulnerability in America’s foreign influence defense architecture.

CUSEF used it through Covington & Burling for two years. It is not a commercial entity. It is a CCP United Front organization. Yet it operated under commercial cover because the statute requires prosecutors to prove the foreign government is the “principal beneficiary” — and the cutout structure exists precisely to obscure that relationship.

The DOJ has concluded that the LDA exemption does not apply where a foreign government is the principal beneficiary. But proving that requires the kind of investigation that a dismantled task force can no longer conduct.

Every case in this article exploited some variation of this gap:

- CUSEF used the LDA exemption directly

- Tenet Media used shell companies and fake identities to avoid registration entirely

- Linda Sun simply never registered at all

- Pras Michel used celebrity as cover for unregistered lobbying

- David Rivera used a congressional rolodex to lobby without disclosure

- Singham used donor-advised funds — a philanthropic instrument — to route $278 million through structures designed for anonymity

The model is proven. The loophole is documented. The enforcement mechanism is gone.

What This Means

This is not one country doing one thing. This is a proven, prosecuted, repeatable model that foreign governments have industrialized.

The three-layer cutout structure works because it exploits three American strengths as vulnerabilities:

1. Free speech — making it difficult to distinguish protected advocacy from foreign-directed propaganda

2. Commercial freedom — providing legitimate-looking wrappers for foreign money

3. Privacy protections — enabling anonymous philanthropy instruments to be weaponized as laundering vehicles

The DOJ has prosecuted this model five times and investigated it a sixth. Every prosecution proved the same architecture. Every case involved Americans who either didn’t know or didn’t care that they were serving as instruments of foreign governments.

And in February 2025, the United States dismantled the unit that was catching it.

Every source in this article is a public record. DOJ indictments. FARA filings. Court documents. Congressional testimony. Think tank analysis. Federal Register entries. None of this is classified. All of it is provable. And almost none of it had been connected until now.

The question is not whether this model will be used again. It is being used right now. The question is who is next — and who will be left to catch them.

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Sources & Citations

DOJ Indictments & Court Documents:

- U.S. v. Kalashnikov & Afanasyeva Indictment (SDNY, Sept 2024)

- U.S. v. Sun & Hu Indictment (EDNY, Sept 2024)

- DOJ: U.S. Entertainer Convicted of Foreign Influence Campaign

- U.S. v. Rivera — Conviction (S.D. Fla., May 2026)

FARA & Legal Analysis:

- 22 U.S.C. § 613 — FARA Exemptions

- Jamestown Foundation: CUSEF and United Front “Lobbying Laundering”

- Skadden: AG Bondi’s Shift in FARA Enforcement

- National Law Review: NSPM-7 FARA Enforcement

- Hofstra JIBL: How Weak FARA Enforcement Lets Foreign States Shape U.S. Policy

News Coverage:

- CBS News: Russia funded Tenet Media for right-wing influencers

- CNN: Linda Sun charged as Chinese government agent

- NPR: Pras Michel sentenced to 14 years

- PBS: David Rivera convicted in Venezuela lobbying case

- Fox News: DOJ Grand Jury probes Singham network

- The Hill: DOJ disbands Foreign Influence Task Force

- Responsible Statecraft: Bondi memo guts foreign meddling law

SSI Prior Publication:

- The K Street Pipeline Beneath CUSEF