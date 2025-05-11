The Constitutional Republic

Lynn Quinn
4d

Nice write up and good lesson for everyone, thanks.

Back when Q emerged on the scene, I had trouble downloading the drops. The website was always slow and hard to open so I never could really follow it. As for the decoding, it seemed too time consuming to look into and not exactly intuitive.

Even though Q inflicted damage by getting good people to sit and wait, and stoking paradigm wars, I’m pretty sure that the broadband wasn’t available for it to really do what it was weaponized to do. Most people probably skimmed the drops and walked away wondering why pedos are in our govt, questioning why anyone would use code, hidden meanings, and stealth communications.

The biggest effect is that Q got people questioning officialdom in general. I personally don’t know of any divorce or custody battles caused by Q. The bigger damage, I think, came from the Covid mandates and the woke weaponization of gender which is still harming families.

Kendon Curtis
4d

https://x.com/captkylepatriot/status/1921401361712783774?s=12

I wrote this 8 years ago for a day soon to come. It’s called

“Justice Day”

Tick , tock watch the pen 🖊️, and the clock 🕰️.

The pen 🖊️ struck paper 📄 to open the caper. The guilty were hung. Patriots praises were sung. For liberties bell 🔔 once again has been rung.

~Simplestone ~

