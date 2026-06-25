Securing our children at the local level — every category, no exceptions — is the highest-leverage action a community can take. Here is the proof, and the mechanism by which its effects cascade through everything else.

By Andrew Fayal · Founder, Project Milk Carton

We are a nation at war with itself over a thousand things at once. We fight about borders and ballots, about faith and flags, about which enemy abroad deserves our attention this week. The noise is constant, and it is exhausting, and it is designed to be. And while we fight, in every one of those same communities, children are slipping through cracks we built with our own hands — quietly, daily, by the tens of thousands.

I have spent five years digging into how this country treats its children. Not the children on the news. The ones nobody is looking for. And I have come to a conclusion that sounds like sentiment but is actually structure, and I am going to prove it to you with the emotion stripped all the way out.

Here is the claim. If we made the safety of our own children — all of them, in every category — the first real priority of our communities, a large share of the other problems we fight about would not vanish, but they would shrink. Not by magic. By mechanism. There is a chain of cause and effect under this, it is measurable, and it has been sitting in the research literature for thirty years while we argued about everything else.

Let me walk you down that chain, one link at a time.

1. Children Are the Headwaters

Start with the single most important public-health finding of the last three decades that most Americans have never heard of. In the 1990s, Kaiser Permanente and the CDC studied more than seventeen thousand adults and asked a simple question: does what happens to you as a child predict what happens to your body and mind as an adult? The answer came back as one of the cleanest patterns in all of social science.1

They called the inputs Adverse Childhood Experiences — abuse, neglect, a household coming apart around a kid. And they found a dose-response relationship: the more adversity a child absorbs, the worse their odds across nearly every expensive adult outcome you can name. A person who carried four or more of these experiences was roughly twelve times more likely to attempt suicide, around seven times more likely to become an alcoholic, and far more likely to land in nearly every category of chronic illness, mental illness, addiction, and chronic unemployment we spend fortunes treating later.2

Sit with what that means. Harm done to a child is not a contained tragedy that ends when the child grows up. It is the upstream feedstock for the downstream problems that drain a society — the addiction, the incarceration, the disease, the despair. The damage doesn’t disappear. It changes form and it comes due, a generation later, with interest.

Protecting children isn’t charity competing with the “real” priorities. It is the upstream of the real priorities.

This is the first and most important link in the chain. Almost everything we treat as a separate, downstream crisis has a tributary that runs back to a kid nobody protected. Which means the highest-leverage place to intervene is not at the mouth of the river, where the problems are loud and enormous and nearly impossible to move. It is at the headwaters, where they begin — in childhood.

2. The Price of Looking Away

If you want the number, the CDC has it. The health consequences tied to adverse childhood experiences cost this country an estimated $14.1 trillion every year in direct medical spending and lost healthy years of life.3 Child maltreatment alone — just the substantiated cases in a single year — carries a lifetime price tag of roughly $428 billion, with each nonfatal victim costing society around eight hundred thousand dollars over a lifetime.4

Now hold that against what prevention returns. Nobel laureate James Heckman has spent his career measuring the payoff of investing early in a child’s life, and his finding is blunt: high-quality early-childhood investment can return up to 13 percent per year — a rate comparable to a strong stock market — through better education, better health, higher employment, and less crime decades down the line.5 There is almost no other social spending on earth with that kind of return.

And here is the part that should make every taxpayer, regardless of politics, grind their teeth. We spend roughly thirty billion dollars a year on the back end — the child-welfare system that catches kids after the damage is done — and a rounding error by comparison on the front end that would keep them from being damaged in the first place.6 We pay, lavishly, for the wreckage. We refuse to pay for the guardrail.

So when someone tells you that protecting children is a soft cause, a nice-to-have, something we’ll get to after the serious problems are solved — understand that they have the ledger upside down. This is not the soft cause. It is the single highest-return prevention investment available to a community. The math isn’t close.

3. One Pool, Many Doors

Here is where most people go wrong, and where I went wrong for years. We treat these as separate issues, each with its own constituency and its own argument. Foster kids over here. Runaways over there. Unaccompanied minors at the border, a whole different fight. We let the politics sort them into different bins and then we let the bins fight each other for our sympathy.

They are not separate issues. They are the same vulnerable children, entering the same darkness through different doors — and the same predators are waiting at every one of them.

Look at foster care. Roughly twenty thousand young people age out of the system every year with no permanent family to catch them.7 Follow them: somewhere around a third will experience homelessness, more than forty percent will have been incarcerated by age twenty, only about half will be employed at twenty-four, and well under one in ten will ever earn a college degree. And here is the figure that should stop you cold — in a single multi-city federal trafficking operation, roughly sixty percent of the recovered child victims had histories in foster care or group homes.8 The system built to protect them is, too often, the on-ramp to the people hunting them. The cost to taxpayers of that failure runs to about four hundred thousand dollars for every single youth who ages out badly.9

Now runaways. In 2024, of all the children reported missing to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, ninety-two percent were classified as endangered runaways — and seventy-eight percent of all missing children were missing from foster or state care.10 These are not separate populations; they are the same children, running. Roughly one in seven children reported missing to NCMEC is a likely victim of child sex trafficking, and among kids who run from the child-welfare system the share is higher still.11 A child who runs is often trafficked within hours. And in a federal review of five states, the case files of sixty-five percent of children who came back after going missing from foster care showed no evidence anyone had even screened them for trafficking.12 They came back, and no one looked.

And the unaccompanied minors — the hardest one to talk about without the politics swallowing the children. Here are the facts the watchdogs of both parties agree on. Between fiscal years 2019 and 2023, the federal government transferred more than four hundred forty-eight thousand unaccompanied children into the care of Health and Human Services. More than thirty-one thousand were released to addresses that were blank, undeliverable, or incomplete. As of early 2025, more than two hundred thirty-three thousand had not even been served notices to appear in immigration court, and tens of thousands who were never showed up.13 The Department of Labor separately documented thousands of these children turning up in unlawful, hazardous work.14

There is an honest dispute about the word missing. Critics rightly point out that most of these children were placed with sponsors, not vaporized, and that the gaps reflect paperwork and broken coordination between agencies more than a quarter-million abductions.15 Fine. Take the most charitable reading. The core failure survives it intact: the system lost the ability to see these children. And a child the system cannot see is a child no one can protect.

Every one of these systems fails at the exact same moment — the instant a child becomes invisible to the adults around them.

That is the unifying truth, and it is not an indictment of any party. It is the nature of scale. A federal apparatus moving hundreds of thousands of children through its machinery is structurally incapable of seeing one kid — the one who just ran, the one whose sponsor is lying, the one whose foster placement turned dangerous last Tuesday. The bigger the system, the blinder it is to the individual. That is not a bug you can legislate away. It is physics.

4. Why Local Isn’t the Consolation Prize — It’s the Mechanism

This is the hinge of the entire argument, so slow down here. If the failure is that systems go blind to the individual child, then the solution cannot be a bigger system. It has to be something a system structurally cannot provide. And it turns out the research points to exactly that thing — and it is something ordinary people already have in their hands.

Two findings, and they fit together like a key in a lock.

First: the one caring adult. The most replicated finding in all of resilience science — from Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child to the American Academy of Pediatrics — is that the single most common factor in children who overcome serious adversity is at least one stable, committed relationship with a supportive adult.16 And here is the line that changes everything: that adult does not have to be a parent. It can be a coach. A neighbor. A teacher. A mentor. A volunteer who shows up. The intervention the science points to is not a program or a policy. It is a person. Which means it is available, right now, to almost everyone reading this.

Second: collective efficacy. In 1997, researchers studied nearly nine thousand residents across three hundred forty-three Chicago neighborhoods and asked why some were violent and some were safe. The answer was not the number of police. It was not money. The neighborhoods that did well were the ones where adults were willing to act on behalf of children who weren’t their own — social cohesion paired with a shared willingness to step in for the common good. That willingness, more than almost anything else, predicted lower violence across the whole community, even after controlling for poverty and prior crime.17

Now put the two together and you see why local action is not a fallback. It is the only thing that does both jobs at once. Local action restores visibility — the exact thing every failed system loses — because a neighbor sees what a database cannot. And local action supplies the caring adult — the exact thing the science says matters most — because it puts a real human being in a child’s life. No federal agency can do either of those things. They are, by their nature, the work of people who are close enough to notice.

A neighbor who notices is worth more than a database that doesn’t.

This is what it means to say, as we do at Project Milk Carton, that we actually investigated and we actually performed local action. It is not a slogan. It is the recognition that the gap the big systems cannot close — the space where children go invisible — is precisely the space that disciplined, local, human attention is built to fill. You do not save a child with a budget line. You save a child with someone who is paying attention and refuses to look away.

5. The Blast Wave

So we have arrived at the heart of your question. If a community actually did this — if it made the safety of its children the first priority and put real local muscle behind it — what happens to everything else? Here is where the metaphor earns its keep. The effects do not stay contained. They radiate outward in concentric rings, like the overpressure off a detonation, each ring reaching further than the last.

The first ring is economic, and it runs upstream. Every child who gets a stable adult instead of a trafficker, a safe placement instead of a dangerous one, is a child who accumulates fewer adverse experiences — which means less downstream addiction, crime, illness, and dependency a generation from now. You are not treating the fourteen-trillion-dollar problem at the mouth of the river. You are shrinking it at the source. Every kid you reach is a line item in the national ledger that simply never gets written.

The second ring is civic, and most people miss it entirely. The collective efficacy you build to protect children is not a single-use tool. The very same willingness-to-intervene that lowers child victimization is the thing that lowers violence generally, raises trust between neighbors, and makes a place actually function. You cannot build that muscle for children and then keep it walled off from everything else. It spills. A community that has learned to act together on behalf of its kids has, in the process, become a community that acts together — period.

The third ring is the one that should change how you feel about the election noise drowning you out. Nearly every national fight right now is identity-coded and zero-sum: you win by your side beating the other side. Child protection is one of the last issues left with near-universal moral consensus. Nobody campaigns on a pro-child-harm platform. That makes it a cross-cutting issue — it scrambles the teams. People who would never share a table for an election will share one for this. And cooperating with someone you otherwise can’t stand is the exact civic habit that polarization has destroyed.

The mission isn’t a casualty of the chaos. It’s an antidote to it.

That is the reframe I want you to carry. The national noise feels like it is burying the work because the national noise is the disease — the zero-sum, team-against-team poison that has us at each other’s throats. Disciplined local child protection is one of the very few things that actually treats it, because it forces people back onto common ground and gives them something to build together that no one can be against. Your mission is not losing to the election cycle. Done right, it is the cure for the thing the election cycle is doing to us.

6. The Discipline That Makes It Work

Now the part I will not let myself skip, because if I sell you the upside without this, I have handed you a loaded weapon with no training. The same moral intensity that makes child protection the most powerful lever in the social fabric is the exact thing that has driven communities off a cliff.

The textbook case is the day-care abuse panics of the 1980s. Genuine, white-hot concern for children produced false accusations, coerced testimony from kids, and innocent lives destroyed in court — and it discredited the cause for a generation.18 The strength and the failure mode share a single root: moral certainty makes people skip verification. When you are sure you are protecting a child, you stop checking whether you are right. And that is the moment a rescue becomes a witch hunt.

The intensity is the fuel. The discipline is the steering. Lose the steering and the fuel drives you into a ditch — and takes the mission’s credibility with it.

So the only version of this worth building is the disciplined one: evidence-led, due-process-respecting, willing to be challenged and to hold up under the challenge. Real child protection protects the innocent on both sides of every accusation — the child who might be a victim, and the adult who might be falsely accused. That is not weakness or hedging. It is the precise thing that separates an investigator from a mob. Anyone who tells you discipline is for the timid has never watched moral certainty burn down an innocent life. I have studied what happens when it does. The fuel is righteous. Without the steering, it is a liability to the very children it claims to defend.

7. What This Argument Does Not Claim

And one last piece of honesty, because precision is what makes the rest of this credible. The claim is not that fixing how we treat children makes everything else self-solve. That oversells it, and overselling hands every critic an easy win. Protecting children does not reach monetary policy. It does not reach foreign policy. It does not touch most of the vast machinery of running a country.

The defensible claim is narrower, and it is still enormous: protecting children is the single highest-leverage point in the social fabric — the one place where a fixed amount of local effort radiates outward into more domains than anything else you could put your hands on. Public health, crime, the economy, the dependency rolls, the civic trust that holds a community together, the partisan poison eating the country alive. One lever touches all of it. Not because it is magic, but because children are the headwaters, and you are choosing to work the river where it starts.

Defend that version. It does not need to be exaggerated to be the most important argument we have. It wins on its own.

Where the Blast Starts

The obstacle was never the logic. The logic holds, link by link, all the way down. The obstacle is activation energy — getting people to trade the cheap, instant dopamine of national outrage for the unglamorous, unphotogenic, deeply ordinary work of paying attention to the children within reach of their own two hands.

Stop waiting for Washington to see your kid. That is the whole finding of this piece: Washington cannot see your kid. The system is structurally blind to the individual child — that is not a failure of effort, it is the nature of scale. But you can see the one down the street. You can see the foster placement that went quiet, the teenager who stopped showing up, the new family whose story doesn’t add up, the child who is about to become invisible on somebody’s watch.

The blast does not start in a capital. It starts in a living room, a classroom, a foster placement, a single adult deciding that a single child will not disappear while they are standing there. That is the charge. Everything else — the cascade, the ripple, the shrinking of all those enormous downstream problems we keep failing to solve from the top down — everything else is just the radius.

Light it where you stand.

1 Felitti, V. J., Anda, R. F., et al. (1998), “Relationship of Childhood Abuse and Household Dysfunction to Many of the Leading Causes of Death in Adults,” American Journal of Preventive Medicine 14: 245–258. The CDC–Kaiser Permanente ACE Study surveyed more than 17,000 adults.

2 Risk multipliers for respondents with four or more ACEs versus none are drawn from the original study and subsequent analyses (Anda et al., 2006) summarized in peer-reviewed reviews; e.g., roughly 12x increased likelihood of attempted suicide and 7x increased likelihood of alcoholism. See NCBI/PMC review: ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10541707.

3 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “About Adverse Childhood Experiences” (2024): ACE-related health consequences are estimated at $14.1 trillion annually in direct medical spending and lost healthy-life years. cdc.gov/aces/about.

4 Peterson, C., et al. (2018), “The Economic Burden of Child Maltreatment in the United States, 2015,” Child Abuse & Neglect. Estimated annual U.S. burden of substantiated cases: $428 billion; nonfatal per-victim lifetime cost: roughly $831,000. pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6289633.

5 García, J. L., Heckman, J. J., et al., “The Lifecycle Benefits of an Influential Early Childhood Program.” Nobel laureate James Heckman estimates up to a 13% annual return on high-quality, birth-to-five programs. heckmanequation.org.

6 Prevent Child Abuse America, “ACEs”: the U.S. spends roughly $30 billion annually on child-welfare services, while dedicated federal primary-prevention funding remains a tiny fraction of that. preventchildabuse.org/what-we-do/aces.

7 Outcomes for youth aging out of foster care compiled from the National Youth in Transition Database and secondary analyses; see e.g. Penny Lane Centers, “Foster Care Statistics” (2026). Approximately 20,000 youth age out each year without a permanent family.

8 In a 2013 multi-city FBI operation, roughly 60% of recovered child sex-trafficking victims had histories in foster care or group homes; broader estimates of foster-care history among trafficking victims cluster near the same figure. See The New Foster Care, “Statistics & Sources.”

9 Annie E. Casey Foundation analyses cited in foster-care outcome compilations: social costs of roughly $400,000 per youth who ages out, and an estimated $4.1 billion in potential taxpayer savings if their outcomes matched their peers’.

10 National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 2024 data: 92% of children reported missing were classified as endangered runaways, and 78% of children reported missing were missing from foster or state care. missingkids.org.

11 NCMEC, “Child Sex Trafficking”: roughly 1 in 7 children reported missing to NCMEC are likely victims of child sex trafficking; among children missing from the child-welfare system the share is higher (about 1 in 6). missingkids.org/theissues/trafficking.

12 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (2022): in five states reviewed, case files for 65% of children who returned after going missing from foster care contained no evidence they had been screened for sex trafficking.

13 U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General, OIG-24-46 (Aug. 2024) and OIG-25-21 (Mar. 2025): from FY2019–FY2023, ICE transferred more than 448,000 unaccompanied children to HHS; more than 31,000 release addresses were blank, undeliverable, or incomplete; as of Jan. 2025, more than 233,000 had not been served Notices to Appear; tens of thousands failed to appear in immigration court. oig.dhs.gov.

14 For the competing interpretation—that many of these children were placed with sponsors rather than “missing,” and that the gaps reflect paperwork and inter-agency coordination failures—see American Immigration Council, “Are 32,000 Unaccompanied Children Missing?” (2025).

15 U.S. Department of Labor findings and The New York Times’ 2023 investigation into migrant child labor documented thousands of children in unlawful and hazardous work after release from federal custody.

16 Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University; National Scientific Council on the Developing Child (2015), “Supportive Relationships and Active Skill-Building Strengthen the Foundations of Resilience”; American Academy of Pediatrics, “Trauma-Informed Care,” Pediatrics (2021). The single most common protective factor is at least one stable, committed relationship with a supportive adult—who need not be a parent.

17 Sampson, R. J., Raudenbush, S. W., & Earls, F. (1997), “Neighborhoods and Violent Crime: A Multilevel Study of Collective Efficacy,” Science 277: 918–924. Survey of 8,782 residents across 343 Chicago neighborhoods.