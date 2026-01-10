The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Billion Dollar Fraud

Changing the game, presenting real news and facts
The Constitutional Republic's avatar
The Constitutional Republic
Jan 10, 2026

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 17th Special Operation Troops · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture