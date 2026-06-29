The Angela Box Show

Project Milk Carton

Project Milk Carton investigates and exposes the failures within America’s child welfare and foster care systems. We track how policies, funding, and private interests intersect — state by state — to show where children fall through the cracks and how communities can step up to protect them.

Project Milk Carton investigates and exposes the failures within America’s child welfare and foster care systems. We track how policies, funding, and private interests intersect — state by state — to show where children fall through the cracks and how communities can step up to protect them.