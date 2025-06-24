The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Mark C
Once again, you have created a masterpiece in your detailed analysis of the Q operation. I still believe that the CIA is behind all of it, as there are some delta's/predictions that actually exactly came to pass as they said it would, though years before it even happened. Like how the hell did Q aka the CIA know the exactly name of the Uvalde shooters name 1 year before it happened? Because all of these false flags are performed by yours truly, the CIA. Ramos was the shooter, and Q was talking about his therapist 1 year before the shooting. Thus, my believe is that the Q operation was/is the CIA... Just my 2 cents. As a side note, Derek Johnson and his law and orders drive me insane. Yet, he is invited to the whitehouse, and poses with pics with Trump, he goes on with Steve Bannon, he goes on with General Flynn. That is just something I cannot understand. Very confusion.

Sy
I never took anything deriving from 'Q drops' seriously. I always assumed that they were just as reliable as what normally drops out of the rear end of a horse! ;-)

