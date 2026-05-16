The American Child, Full Series
The History of Our Children
The American Child — Chapter 2. Factory Children and the Birth of Reform (1800–1900)
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The American Child — Chapter 7. The Adoption Assistance and Child Welfare Act (1980)
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The American Child — Chapter 9. The Trafficking Era (TVPRA, FOSTA-SESTA, and the UAC Pipeline)
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The American Child — Chapter 12. Privatization, Procurement, and Perverse Incentives
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