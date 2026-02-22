The Constitutional Republic

Joseph L. Wiess
6d

When my wife and I were foster parents. We ran up against the 22 month thing a few times. Parent's wouldn't work services for several months, or they'd start and drop them. One parent completed every program, got her kids back, started taking drugs again and wasn't watching her children, so we had to go through it all again.

After a while, we watched the parents and knew before CPS did that they'd fail, but they'd get their kids back again.

After about 100 kids, we hung up the welcome matt and told them we weren't doing it anymore.

