The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
6dEdited

By the 1970s, the United States had built an entire bureaucratic ecosystem for children—social workers, juvenile courts, and welfare offices—but it lacked a single, unified definition of what it meant to protect a child. States operated under their own laws. Reports of child abuse were inconsistent, statistics unreliable, and public outrage mounting after several horrific, widely publicized cases of child deaths at home. Congress decided the problem was not neglect alone—it was under-reporting. And so, in 1974, lawmakers passed the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA), the first federal law to define, fund, and enforce a nationwide system for identifying and responding to child maltreatment. The intent was noble: no child should suffer unseen.

My Comments:

But the system it created would become the backbone of modern child protective services— Horrific in practice and a pharmaceutical, hell for children, plus years later, child trafficking and demonic organized crime.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 17th Special Operation Troops · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture