For twenty-five years, America has operated a child-removal system that claims to protect children while financially rewarding the permanent destruction of poor families, disproportionately Black and Native American families, and redistributing the benefits to agencies, contractors, adoptive households, and state systems that learned how to profit from “permanency.

”

There is a machine in America that does not look like a machine. It does not announce itself with a factory floor, a balance sheet, or a shareholder letter. It hides behind courtrooms, school reports, hotline calls, foster care reviews, nonprofit mission statements, and the most morally insulated phrase in American family policy: “the best interests of the child.” That phrase has become the polished brass plaque mounted on the front of a much darker structure, a structure that takes children from poor families, disproportionately Black and Native American families, and moves them through a federally subsidized pipeline where nearly every actor downstream can be paid, reimbursed, credited, subsidized, rewarded, or professionally sustained by the child’s separation from their original home.

The official name for the legal architecture behind much of this machine is the Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997, known as ASFA. It was sold to the country as a rescue mission for children trapped in foster care limbo, a compassionate correction to a system that allegedly gave parents endless time while children waited for permanent homes. The story was emotionally powerful, politically useful, and almost impossible to oppose without sounding indifferent to child suffering. But a quarter century later, the record tells a more disturbing story. ASFA did not simply accelerate permanency. It accelerated termination. It did not merely prioritize children. It reshaped incentives. It did not merely rescue children from danger. It helped build a financial architecture in which the removal of children from poor families became the entry point into a multi-billion-dollar system of reimbursements, bonuses, tax credits, agency fees, contractor payments, and treatment revenue.

The question most Americans have never been invited to ask is not whether some children need protection. Of course they do. Some children live in real danger, and any honest investigation must begin by acknowledging that physical abuse, sexual abuse, severe neglect, and life-threatening family conditions exist. The more dangerous question is whether America built a system that uses those real horrors to justify a much broader apparatus of surveillance and separation, one that treats poverty itself as parental failure and then financially rewards the institutions that manage the aftermath. Once you follow the money, the timelines, the race data, the mandatory reporting explosion, the Native child-removal history, the adoption incentives, and the prevention funding desert, the conclusion becomes difficult to avoid. America has not merely failed poor families. It has created a system that often finds them more valuable after their children are gone.

The core argument is brutal because the evidence is brutal. ASFA’s financial incentives operate as a wealth transfer mechanism. Children are extracted from poor families, disproportionately Black and Native American families, and the financial benefits flow outward to upper-middle-class adoptive families, private adoption agencies, nonprofit contractors, state agencies, and residential treatment providers. That does not mean every foster parent is malicious, every adoption is corrupt, or every caseworker wakes up intending harm. Systems do not require cartoon villains to produce catastrophic outcomes. They require incentives, discretion, stereotypes, legal deadlines, funding streams, institutional self-protection, and the public’s willingness to look away because the system has wrapped itself in the language of rescue.

The phrase “child welfare” does a lot of work here. It suggests benevolence. It suggests help. It suggests a government reluctantly entering homes only when children face serious danger. But for millions of poor families, the system does not feel like welfare. It feels like surveillance. It feels like policing. It feels like probation without conviction, where the refrigerator, the mattress, the rent notice, the missed appointment, the school absence, the broken car, the crowded bedroom, the unpaid utility bill, and the mother’s exhaustion can all become evidence. Dorothy Roberts, the University of Pennsylvania law professor whose work has become essential to understanding this system, calls it the “family policing system,” and that phrase is more accurate because it describes what the system actually does. It investigates. It monitors. It interrogates. It records. It regulates. It removes. It terminates.

The public story says the system protects children from abuse. The statistical center of the system says something else. Roughly three-quarters of confirmed child maltreatment has been categorized as neglect, not physical abuse, sexual abuse, or emotional abuse. Neglect sounds morally clear until you examine what it often means in practice. Failure to provide adequate shelter can mean homelessness. Failure to provide adequate food can mean food insecurity. Inadequate supervision can mean a single mother working two jobs without affordable childcare. Educational neglect can mean transportation instability, disability, eviction, or crisis. The law translates poverty into parental failure, and once that translation occurs, the state can enter the home with the moral authority of child protection while ignoring the economic conditions that created the crisis.

This is the first deception readers need to understand. The system often claims to be identifying dangerous parents when it is frequently identifying visible poverty. Poor families interact with public institutions at far higher rates than wealthy families. They use public schools, Medicaid clinics, food banks, WIC offices, welfare programs, shelters, public housing systems, community mental health providers, and subsidized childcare networks. Those institutions are packed with mandatory reporters. Middle-class and wealthy families experience hardship behind privacy walls. They can use private therapists, private pediatricians, private schools, private tutors, private childcare, private attorneys, and private addiction treatment. A wealthy family can collapse quietly. A poor family collapses in front of the state.

Mandatory reporting transformed that visibility into a national surveillance system. In the early 1960s, annual reports to child protective authorities were around 150,000 and were primarily tied to medical professionals responding to severe abuse. By 2023, referrals had reached roughly 4.4 million, naming 7.8 million children. That explosion did not simply uncover hidden abuse at the same rate. It created a massive intake system where millions of families are investigated even though most reports do not produce substantiated findings. These investigations are not harmless. They can involve home visits, private questioning of children, school interviews, parental interrogations, record creation, and the lasting psychological terror of knowing the government has entered the family.

The perverse math is almost too revealing. For every child found to be a victim, multiple families undergo investigations that find no maltreatment. Those families do not simply return to normal afterward. Parents learn. Children learn. They learn that asking for help can be dangerous. They learn that honesty can become evidence. They learn that the teacher, nurse, counselor, case manager, or social worker who appears to be offering assistance may also be an intake valve into a coercive system. This is why low-income mothers often conceal information from helping programs. It is not irrational paranoia. It is survival. A parent who tells the truth about depression, hunger, housing instability, or childcare failure may not receive help. She may receive a hotline report.

Race intensifies every stage of that machinery. Black children are not merely overrepresented in the child welfare system. They are exposed to it at levels that should have triggered a national civil rights emergency years ago. Research summarized in the brief shows that Black children face CPS investigation by age eighteen at roughly 53 percent, meaning more than half of Black children can expect state child protection authorities to enter their family life before adulthood. Black children face foster care by age eighteen at around 9.1 percent, approximately one in eleven. Termination of parental rights disparities remain severe, with peer-reviewed data supporting a 2.4x disparity multiplier and advocacy estimates placing the lifetime termination figure even higher.

Maricopa County, Arizona, should have become a national symbol of what this system is doing. ProPublica, NBC News, and county-level research documented metro Phoenix as the most extreme case among the twenty largest U.S. counties. One in three Black children in Maricopa County faced CPS investigation over five years from 2015 to 2019. The age-eighteen projection was worse: 63 percent of Black children would have a parent investigated, the highest rate among major U.S. counties. Black residents made up only about 7 percent of metro Phoenix’s population, yet Black families were vastly overrepresented in the child welfare dragnet. When Arizona reduced overall investigations, white children saw investigations fall by 7,400. Black children saw fewer than 100 fewer investigations. Reform, in other words, relieved white families while leaving Black families trapped inside the machine.

The NBER 2024 caseworker study may be the most damning evidence of discrimination currently available because it cuts through the system’s favorite defense. Agencies often argue racial disparities merely reflect differences in underlying risk. The study used quasi-random caseworker assignment methodology across 217,704 Michigan investigations and found that conventional observational studies had underestimated the true disparity. After controlling for actual maltreatment risk, Black children were still 50 percent more likely to be placed in foster care than white children with identical risk profiles. In high-risk cases, 12 percent of Black children were placed compared to 6 percent of white children at the same risk level. Same risk. Double the removal rate. That is not just unequal exposure. That is unequal decision-making.

New York City tells the same story in a different accent. According to current data summarized in the brief, Black children and families are vastly overrepresented in reports, emergency removals, and foster care involvement. The geographic comparison is devastating. Highbridge and Concourse in the Bronx, with 145,000 residents and a population that is only 2 percent white, saw 1,280 investigations and 64 foster care entries. The Upper East Side, with 197,000 residents and 27 percent people of color, saw 255 investigations and zero foster care entries. Nobody serious believes wealthy neighborhoods have no family violence, addiction, emotional abuse, neglect, or dangerous parenting. What they have is privacy, discretion, institutional deference, and the ability to purchase help without triggering the state’s suspicion.

Native American families face an even older version of this machinery. For Native communities, child removal is not merely policy. It is historical continuity. First came the boarding schools, where Native children were removed to be stripped of language, identity, kinship, ceremony, and culture. Then came termination and relocation policies that fractured tribal networks and pushed families into urban poverty. Then came the Indian Adoption Project, explicitly designed to place Native children with white families. Then came the Sixties Scoop. Then came the modern foster care era, where Native children remain disproportionately removed and often placed outside tribal communities despite legal protections. The language changed from civilization to assimilation to adoption to child welfare, but the fracture point remained the same: the child.

South Dakota’s numbers are among the most disturbing. Native children have made up roughly 70 percent of foster children in the state for multiple years despite being a much smaller share of the child population. Native children in South Dakota face a lifetime foster care entry risk of approximately 22 percent by age eighteen, about seven times the rate of white children in the state. Native children have been placed in white foster homes at extraordinarily high rates despite the Indian Child Welfare Act’s placement preferences. Those facts alone should have generated relentless federal scrutiny. Instead, they became one more hidden scandal inside a system that has normalized Native family destruction for generations.

The Indian Child Welfare Act, passed in 1978, was supposed to interrupt this history. Congress acted after finding that 25 to 35 percent of Native children in affected states had been removed and that 85 percent were placed outside their families and communities even when willing relatives were available. ICWA created protections for tribal court jurisdiction, placement preferences prioritizing extended family and tribal communities, active efforts toward reunification, and a higher evidentiary standard before termination. It recognized that Native children are not merely individual units to be redistributed by state courts. They are members of sovereign peoples whose survival has repeatedly been attacked through child removal.

But ASFA and ICWA sit in structural conflict. ASFA imposes a fast permanency clock. ICWA requires active efforts and tribal protections that may take time. States often apply ASFA pressure to Native families even while failing to satisfy ICWA’s higher obligations. The Cheyenne Hinojosa case in South Dakota exposed this collision with painful clarity. South Dakota Social Services stopped active efforts at the 15-month mark, precisely when ASFA pressure peaked, and the South Dakota Supreme Court unanimously found the violation. The case revealed the trick hidden inside the timeline. The state can claim to support reunification while the clock runs, then stop meaningful efforts when the clock becomes most dangerous to the parent.

The attack on ICWA did not end with Haaland v. Brackeen. The Supreme Court upheld ICWA in a 7-2 decision in 2023, but the ruling left open future equal protection challenges, and Justice Kavanaugh explicitly flagged that door. That matters because the legal campaign against ICWA is not isolated. The brief documents involvement by groups and donors tied to broader campaigns against race-conscious admissions, voting rights protections, and civil rights frameworks. The ideological architecture is familiar: remove historical context from the law, then claim any remedy that recognizes group injury is unconstitutional favoritism. But without history, ICWA becomes easier to caricature. With history, it looks like what it is: a modest shield against centuries of Native child extraction.

The financial layer makes the Native child pipeline even more disturbing. NPR’s 2011 investigation documented that South Dakota designated all Native American children as “special needs” for ASFA adoption bonus purposes. That designation could make each adopted Native child worth up to $12,000 in federal bonuses versus $4,000 for a non-special-needs child. The state reportedly received nearly $1 million in adoption bonuses from this designation over ten years. That is not a rumor. That is documented. A child population historically targeted for forced removal became, under modern federal adoption policy, a population whose adoption could carry enhanced financial value.

This is where the word “incentive” becomes morally explosive. Defenders of the system will say caseworkers do not remove children because they are calculating bonuses. That rebuttal is designed to shrink the issue into something cartoonishly simple. Structural incentives do not need to operate like direct bribes. They set institutional direction. They define what outcomes are celebrated, what departments expand, what contractors thrive, what metrics look successful, and what cases are treated as progress. A state does not need a villain twirling a mustache for financial architecture to shape behavior. It only needs a system where removal and adoption are funded far more reliably than prevention and reunification.

The funding imbalance is the skeleton key to the entire scandal. Foster care maintenance payments receive open-ended federal matching funds. Adoption and guardianship assistance receive open-ended federal matching funds. Prevention services under Family First, by contrast, remain tiny, limited, and bureaucratically constrained. The corrected FY2023 numbers in the brief show approximately $5.1 billion in foster care maintenance payments and $4.3 billion in adoption and guardianship assistance compared with $172 million in Family First prevention services and roughly $345 million in Title IV-B promoting safe and stable families funding. The full removal and permanency system outweighs prevention by about 54 to 1.

That ratio is not an accounting footnote. It is a moral confession. A society that truly wanted to preserve families would flood the front end with housing support, childcare, cash assistance, addiction treatment, mental health care, transportation, flexible emergency funds, and legal advocacy before removal. America does the opposite. It starves prevention, then spends lavishly on the system that activates after the child is gone. The same parent who cannot get $6,000 to stabilize housing may watch the state spend many times that amount on foster placement, administrative case management, court hearings, therapy, contractor services, and later adoption subsidies. The money exists. It simply does not flow to the family while the family is still intact.

ASFA’s 15-month clock turns this funding imbalance into a procedural weapon. The clock begins at removal, but services often do not. Assessment may take 30 to 60 days. Waitlists may consume 60 to 120 days. Treatment programs may take three to twelve months. Housing may be impossible without income, and income may be impossible while attending court dates, visits, parenting classes, drug testing, and service appointments. For a parent with substance use disorder in a county with a 90-day treatment waitlist followed by a six-month program, the math does not work. The state designs a case plan, underfunds the path to compliance, then treats delayed completion as parental failure.

Concurrent planning makes the trap worse. ASFA encouraged agencies to pursue reunification and adoption simultaneously, which sounds efficient until you understand how it works on the ground. A child is removed and placed in a foster-to-adopt home while the biological parent receives a case plan. The child bonds with the foster family while the parent struggles through services, poverty, grief, and surveillance. As the months pass, the foster placement becomes framed as stability, and the parent’s continued hardship becomes framed as risk. The state says reunification remains the goal, but the adoption track is being built in parallel. By the time the termination hearing arrives, the foster family’s attachment can become evidence against returning the child home.

COVID-19 exposed the cruelty of the clock in extremis. Courts closed. Services halted. Visitation stopped or moved into inadequate virtual formats. Parents lost access to the very programs they were ordered to complete. But the clock kept running. Families lost parental rights based on deadlines that continued during a period when the state itself could not provide the required path to reunification. That should have forced Congress to reconsider ASFA immediately. Instead, the machine adapted and kept moving. Bureaucracies are very good at surviving the exposure of their own contradictions.

Then comes the wealth transfer loop. The first extraction point is removal itself, where federal Title IV-E maintenance payments reimburse state systems. The second is foster placement, including ordinary foster payments and far more expensive residential or congregate care placements. The third is the adoption bonus, where states receive federal payments for adoptions above baseline. The fourth is the private agency ecosystem, where adoption-related fees can reach tens of thousands of dollars. The fifth is the adoption tax credit, which overwhelmingly benefits families with enough tax liability to use it. The sixth is the treatment pipeline, where children who have been removed, fostered, adopted, and traumatized can later become revenue streams for residential treatment facilities billing insurance, Medicaid, and adoptive families.

The adoption incentive numbers are not subtle. States can receive $5,000 for overall adoptions above baseline, $4,000 for kinship placements above baseline, $7,500 for pre-adolescent children, and $10,000 for older youth. Since 1997, adoption incentive payments have totaled approximately $424 million to all fifty states. There is no equivalent payment for reunification. Read that again slowly. The federal government pays states bonuses for increasing adoption outcomes. It does not pay states equivalent bonuses for returning children safely to their families. That omission is not technical. It is ideological. It tells agencies what success looks like.

The adoption tax credit adds another class layer. The maximum credit has grown over time, reaching $17,280 in 2025 with partial refundability. But for years, the credit was nonrefundable, which meant families with little or no tax liability received little or no benefit. Nearly 90 percent of credit claims were filed by households with adjusted gross income between $50,000 and $200,000, and most dollars went to taxpayers earning $75,000 or more. The families most likely to lose children because of poverty were not the families positioned to benefit from the adoption tax structure. The public subsidized the receiving side of the transfer more effectively than it supported the original family before separation.

The private agency ecosystem turns the moral language of adoption into a market. Domestic infant adoption can involve agency fees, home studies, attorney fees, birth mother expenses, program fees, and administrative costs that together range from $20,000 to $85,000. Some agencies charge all-inclusive fees exceeding $50,000. Large nonprofit adoption agencies can generate enormous revenue, including organizations heavily dependent on government contracts. Again, the point is not that every adoptive parent is acting in bad faith. The point is that once large revenue streams attach to child placement, the system develops economic interests that are not identical to family preservation.

The contractor economy is darker still. Ordinary foster family payments may appear modest, but full system costs can be vastly higher once administrative expenses, Medicaid, wraparound services, and residential placements are included. Residential and congregate care can cost $55,000 to $290,000 or more per year. Some for-profit residential treatment cases can reach extraordinary daily rates. Senator Ron Wyden’s Senate Finance investigation, “Warehouses of Neglect,” examined major operators such as Universal Health Services, Acadia Healthcare, Devereux, and Vivant and found allegations of systemic physical and sexual abuse, dangerous restraints, inadequate care, and Medicaid billing abuses. Wyden referred cases to the Department of Justice for Medicaid fraud investigation and flagged potential civil rights violations connected to disproportionate placement of children of color in these facilities.

The post-adoption treatment pipeline may be the most haunting part of the entire machine. Adopted children are a small share of the U.S. child population but reportedly account for a dramatically disproportionate share of residential treatment admissions. Facilities actively market to adoptive families. Fees can reach $20,000 per month. A large share of admitted adopted or foster children are diagnosed with Reactive Attachment Disorder, even though experts in the cited investigation found serious problems with those diagnoses. The child is first monetized through removal, then foster placement, then adoption, and then potentially monetized again through trauma treatment. The “rescued” child becomes a revenue stream a second time.

Dorothy Roberts’ framework explains why this system cannot be understood merely as bureaucratic dysfunction. ASFA passed in the same political era as welfare reform, when the federal government was cutting cash support to poor families while shortening the timeline on their right to reunite with children after removal. Roberts argues that ASFA dealt a devastating blow to Black families and was marketed using racist rhetoric that vilified impoverished Black mothers. Transracial adoption advocates, she writes, portrayed expedited termination of Black mothers’ rights as a mechanism for facilitating white adoptions of Black children. That historical framing matters because it reveals that the racial and economic consequences of ASFA were not unforeseeable accidents. They were embedded in the political imagination surrounding the law.

Termination of parental rights is often called the civil death penalty because it legally destroys the parent-child relationship. The parent loses legal existence in the child’s life. Names can disappear from records. Rights vanish. Contact can be severed permanently. The legal system treats this as civil, but its consequences are existential. For poor Black and Native families, ASFA accelerated a punishment that is nearly irreversible and imposed through proceedings where parents often lack resources, legal power, expert witnesses, stable housing, or meaningful ability to challenge state narratives. The family is not merely disrupted. It is legally erased.

Prevention economics makes the entire structure look even more irrational. The brief summarizes evidence that modest income supports can reduce maltreatment reports, child fatalities, and foster care entries. A $1,000 per-person income increase below poverty is associated with a 4.3 percent decline in maltreatment reports and a 7.7 percent decline in child fatalities. Increases in state benefit levels can reduce foster care placements. Flexible funds pilots have produced extraordinary returns, including one jurisdiction documenting a 451 percent return on investment. The lifetime social cost of a single foster care case can approach $830,000 when downstream criminal justice, healthcare, lost productivity, and other effects are included. A family receiving $500 per month for a year costs $6,000.

That comparison should be enough to indict the entire system. If a family can be stabilized for $6,000, but the system instead spends hundreds of thousands over time after removal, the question becomes unavoidable. Why does America choose the expensive catastrophe over the cheap prevention? The answer is ugly but clarifying. Prevention gives resources directly to poor families. Removal gives resources to systems. Systems have contractors, lobbyists, agencies, professional associations, court networks, nonprofit partners, budget offices, and political protection. Poor families have almost none of those things. So the money flows toward the people and institutions with power, not necessarily toward the solution that would preserve the family.

The Family First Prevention Services Act of 2018 was supposed to correct this imbalance, but the brief shows why it has not delivered. By FY2023, only 18,400 children in the entire country were served by Title IV-E prevention programs. Total prevention spending remained around $167 million, barely changed from pre-Family First levels. Only 14 states used Title IV-E for prevention in FY2022, totaling $35 million across all fifty states. The law’s evidence-based clearinghouse requirements excluded many existing state programs, and the budget-neutral design meant prevention was not a true new investment at scale. A May 2024 Senate Finance hearing acknowledged that Family First had not had the anticipated effect. In plain language, Congress created a prevention reform that did not meaningfully move the money.

The litigation landscape shows the system is no longer merely being criticized by scholars and activists. As of early 2025, the brief identifies 22 active consent decrees or court orders against state child welfare agencies and 34 active lawsuits across 28 states. The cases include Oglala Sioux Tribe v. Van Hunnik, which documented 60-second Native child removal hearings and ICWA violations; Bronx Defenders litigation against New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services; active challenges to unconstitutional home visit policies; and federal civil rights inquiries into racial discrimination in child welfare. The financial incentive theory is beginning to appear in litigation because the adoption bonus structure rewards removal from disproportionately Black and Native families while distributing benefits to systems and households that are not similarly situated.

This is the point where defenders of the current system usually retreat to the safest possible ground. They say child abuse is real. They say some parents are dangerous. They say adoption can be beautiful. They say foster parents often act with love. All of that is true, and none of it answers the indictment. The question is not whether any child should ever be removed. The question is whether America has built a system that removes too many children from poor families, disproportionately Black and Native families, under legal categories that often confuse poverty with neglect, then routes those children into a financial architecture where separation is far better funded than preservation.

The system’s genius is that it makes each individual step sound reasonable. A hotline call sounds reasonable. A home visit sounds reasonable. A safety plan sounds reasonable. A foster placement sounds reasonable. A case plan sounds reasonable. Concurrent planning sounds reasonable. A termination petition after 15 months sounds reasonable. An adoption bonus sounds like administrative policy. A tax credit sounds like family support. A residential treatment referral sounds therapeutic. But chained together, these steps form something far more dangerous than any one policy in isolation. They form a pipeline.

The pipeline begins with surveillance. It moves through investigation. It converts poverty into neglect. It removes children under the language of safety. It places them in funded systems. It starts the ASFA clock. It builds foster-to-adopt attachments. It frames parental poverty as noncompliance. It terminates rights. It rewards adoption. It subsidizes the receiving household. It pays agencies. It funds contractors. It can later bill trauma treatment. Then it calls the entire process permanency.

There is a reason the system prefers that word. Permanency sounds warm. It suggests an end to uncertainty. It suggests a child finally belonging somewhere. But permanency can also mean something else. It can mean the permanent legal destruction of a family that might have survived with rent support, childcare, transportation, addiction treatment, or cash assistance. It can mean the permanent transfer of a child from a poor family into a better-subsidized system. It can mean the state gave up on poverty prevention and then celebrated the administrative efficiency of family separation.

The American public has been trained to ask only one question when child welfare is discussed: Was the child safe? That question matters, but it is not enough. We also have to ask who defined danger, who was surveilled, who was reported, who received support, who was denied support, who profited, who received tax benefits, who received bonuses, who billed Medicaid, who lost legal rights, and who disappeared from the child’s official future. Until we ask those questions together, the system will continue presenting itself as rescue while operating as extraction.

What makes this machine so difficult to confront is that it hides behind real children in real pain. That pain is not fake. It is not propaganda. Children do suffer. Families do fail. Abuse does happen. But the existence of real suffering does not absolve the state of responsibility for building a response system that often deepens suffering while enriching institutions around it. A society can protect children without criminalizing poverty. It can intervene in violence without turning schools and hospitals into surveillance networks for poor parents. It can support adoption where necessary without financially rewarding the destruction of original families. It can respect foster parents while demanding that prevention receive more funding than removal. It can preserve Native children’s safety without repeating the logic of boarding schools through modern paperwork.

America chose a different path. It chose to fund the back end. It chose to reimburse separation. It chose to reward adoption. It chose to starve prevention. It chose to surveil the poor. It chose to accelerate termination. It chose to call the result permanency. And after twenty-five years, the evidence is no longer hidden. The machine is visible. The ledger is visible. The racial disparities are visible. The Native child pipeline is visible. The contractor economy is visible. The prevention gap is visible. The only remaining question is whether the country has the courage to admit what it built.

Because America did not merely create a child welfare system that sometimes fails poor families. It built a federally subsidized family separation economy and disguised it as child protection. That is the scandal. That is the story. And until the money moves toward keeping families safely together instead of managing their destruction afterward, the machine will keep doing what it was built to do.

If you enjoyed this work and feel encouraged by independent investigations like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to The Constitutional Republic on Substack or donate at

Project Milk Carton Inc. Your gift keeps our site alive, spotlighting high-risk children!

Your support helps us continue:

investigative reporting

public records research

educational transparency projects

community outreach

and future investigations like this series

Most importantly, please share this article.

Share

Independent journalism survives when ordinary people help spread information powerful institutions would prefer remain ignored, misunderstood, or buried beneath complexity.

Because silence protects systems.

Informed communities protect children.

ALL paid subscriptions are tax deductible Project Milk Carton | 501(c)(3) | EIN: 33-1323547