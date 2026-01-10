Part3: How Michigan’s Historic Fraud Failure Created Perfect Conditions for Child Welfare Exploitation

When Michigan officials promised enhanced fraud detection after losing $8.5 billion to pandemic unemployment scams, families assumed the state would protect all vulnerable programs. They were wrong.

Project Milk Carton’s investigation reveals Michigan’s child care system—distributing $540 million annually—has never undergone forensic audit despite operating under the same oversight culture that enabled the third-largest government fraud in U.S. history.

State Senator Aric Nesbitt put it bluntly in his January 2026 letter demanding investigation: “We can’t wait until all the money is gone for people to start asking questions.”

What We Found

No Fraud Cases—Because Nobody Looked

Unlike Minnesota and Illinois, Michigan reports zero organized Child Care Development Fund fraud prosecutions. State officials tout this as proof of program integrity.

The reality is different. Michigan’s child care agency, MiLEAP, claims “zero tolerance” for fraud and regular audits. But when pressed, officials confirmed no comprehensive fraud audit has occurred.

The only detected case supports this pattern. Danielle Taylor of Paw Paw Public Schools faces wire fraud charges for $27,000 embezzled from Child Care Resources between 2023-2024. She was caught by accident during an unrelated investigation.

The $8.5 Billion Warning Sign

Michigan’s unemployment fraud catastrophe occurred March 2020 through September 2021:

Total fraud: $8.4-8.51 billion

Imposter fraud: $2.8 billion (stolen identities)

Intentional misrepresentation: $5.7 billion

Percentage of total payments: Over 20% of $39 billion distributed

Federal vs state funds: 97% federal money

The same agencies responsible for unemployment oversight manage child care programs. The same detection systems that failed to catch billions in unemployment fraud supposedly protect $540 million in child care funding.

Senator Nesbitt directly cited this failure when demanding audits: “Michigan’s track record under the Whitmer administration of failing to catch fraud...should be a five-alarm fire.”

Federal Judges Don’t Trust Michigan Either

While state officials resist auditing child care programs, federal courts maintain mandatory supervision of Michigan’s foster care system—now entering its 19th year.

The Dwayne B. v. Snyder consent decree began in 2006 after evidence showed systemic mistreatment of children in state care. As of January 2025, U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds reported Michigan meets requirements in only 5 of 26 monitored areas.

Translation: Federal oversight found Michigan fails to protect vulnerable children in 81% of measured categories.

The judge noted “significant progress” but couldn’t release the state from supervision. Projected end date: “sometime in the next year or two”—a timeline offered repeatedly since 2018.

When Children Die, Michigan Doesn’t Always Notice

April 2025 audit findings revealed Michigan’s Office of Family Advocate failed to screen approximately 150 child deaths over 18 months to determine if they merited review.

These weren’t borderline cases. State policy requires reviewing deaths of children with CPS involvement to identify system failures and prevent future tragedies.

Michigan simply didn’t do it.

Additional findings from the state’s foster care system in 2023:

437 children harmed in foster care (federal monitors note this is “possibly an undercount”)

371 deaths from abuse/neglect over the previous decade

Dozens of deaths annually where prior CPS complaints existed

When July 2024 auditors checked CPS response times, they found another gap. State policy requires face-to-face safety assessments within 24 hours of abuse reports.

Michigan redefined “investigation start time” to include “reviewing case history”—allowing up to 72 hours before physically checking on endangered children.

MDHHS claimed “significant and measurable progress” with 88% compliance. Auditors countered that Michigan fully complied with only 6 of 17 previous findings and disagreed on 10 others.

The Bethany Christian Services Concentration

When examining unaccompanied minor programs (HHS 93.676), Michigan shows the same provider concentration pattern seen in Minnesota and Illinois.

Bethany Christian Services of Michigan received $94.4 million—representing 94.5% of all HHS unaccompanied minor subawards in the state. Primary funding came through Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service ($89.2M) and U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops ($1.1M).

Bethany operated the Alma Refugee Center from 2022 until sudden closure in May 2025. The facility housed unaccompanied male refugees ages 12-17 in a converted living center.

City officials described the closure as happening “overnight” with unclear reasons. Alma’s mayor stated simply: “It was just kind of a nonevent.”

The DeVos family—known for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos—contributed over $3.1 million to Bethany Christian Services. Family members worked for and served on the board of the organization.

Bethany now sues Michigan for religious discrimination after the state denied 2024-25 grant funding. State officials cite performance and cost issues: Samaritas served 1,148% more refugees while Bethany’s cost per refugee ran 1,075% higher.

The Pattern Emerges

Michigan demonstrates the PBRF-LE fraud pattern’s infrastructure requirements:

Massive federal funding stream: $540 million child care program, $94.4 million unaccompanied minor contracts

Documented oversight failure: $8.5 billion unemployment fraud, 150 uninvestigated child deaths, failed CPS response times

Federal intervention required: 19 years of court-supervised foster care, ongoing consent decree

Provider concentration: 94.5% of UAC funding to single organization

Political resistance to audits: Despite senator’s January 2026 request, no commitment to forensic examination

What Michigan lacks is prosecution. No organized fraud rings detected. No sprawling investigations like Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future case.

But investigators know the difference between “no fraud occurring” and “no fraud detected.” Michigan’s track record suggests the latter.

Senator Nesbitt’s letter asked the critical question: How can Michigan promise child care program integrity when the same oversight systems failed to protect $8.5 billion in unemployment funds?

As of January 2026, the state hasn’t answered.

Project Milk Carton is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit investigating child welfare system transparency. This investigation used public records, federal subaward data, court documents, and state audit reports. Full methodology and source documents available at projectmilkcarton.org.