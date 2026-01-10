Part 2: The $77 Million Question — How Mississippi’s Governor Texted His Way Into America’s Largest Welfare Heist

The text messages tell the story better than any audit ever could.

“Just left Brett’s office,” Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant typed to a state welfare official in 2017. “Can we help him with his project? We should meet soon to discuss.”

The “project” wasn’t feeding hungry children. It was a $5 million volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi. And the money? Welfare funds meant for the poorest families in America’s poorest state.

Welcome to Mississippi — Ground Zero for what Project Milk Carton investigators now call the PBRF-LE pattern. The state scored 98 out of 100 on our fraud risk analysis. Not because auditors suspected something might be wrong. Because the FBI already proved it was.

What We Found

Between 2016 and 2020, Mississippi welfare director John Davis diverted at least $77 million in federal TANF funds — money Congress allocated to help needy families with children — to a network of two nonprofits that delivered virtually no services.

Where the money actually went reads like a celebrity gossip column:

$5 million** to build Brett Favre’s volleyball facility

$2.1 million** to Prevacus, a pharmaceutical company Favre promoted

$1.1 million** in “speaking fees” to Favre for speeches he never gave

$2.9 million** to former WWE wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr. and his family for sham contracts

Seven people have been convicted so far. Davis got 32 years in federal prison. But the political architect may have walked away clean.

The Governor’s Paper Trail

Phil Bryant served as Mississippi’s governor from 2012 to 2020. State auditors say he didn’t just know about the welfare scheme — he orchestrated it.

Text messages obtained by investigators show Bryant personally connecting Favre to welfare officials. He discussed using TANF funds for Prevacus. According to court filings, he even asked Favre about getting stock options in the company after leaving office.

Bryant appointed Davis to run the welfare agency. When the fraud started unraveling, Bryant appointed the state auditor who would investigate it.

When a journalist started asking questions, Bryant sued him. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

The federal government demanded Mississippi repay $101 million in December 2024. By October 2025, that penalty had mysteriously vanished.

Bryant has not been charged with any crime.

The Nonprofit Laundering Machine

The fraud worked through two Mississippi charities that served as pass-through entities:

Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) received $65 million in TANF grants. Auditors say it provided “virtually none” of the services it promised. When investigators tried to track where the money went, $40 million was simply unaccounted for.

Founder Nancy New pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Family Resource Center of North Mississippi got $45 million. State auditors demanded it repay $15.5 million. One contract paid $500,000 for work that was never performed.

Both nonprofits received their funding through no-bid contracts — meaning no one competed for the work. Davis simply picked his friends and sent them tens of millions in federal money.

This is the PBRF-LE pattern in action: Political connections override procurement rules. Documentation disappears. Oversight agencies are captured by the same officials they’re supposed to watch.

The Child Poverty Contradiction

Mississippi has the highest child poverty rate in America — roughly 28 percent of kids live below the poverty line.

While $77 million in welfare funds bought volleyball stadiums and WWE wrestler lifestyles, Mississippi’s child protection system was collapsing.

In one case documented by federal investigators — the Olivia Y. case — Mississippi’s Department of Child Protection Services met only 37 of 113 federal requirements. A girl’s sexual assault allegations were screened out as a “duplicate report.” Abuse went unsubstantiated despite the perpetrator’s admissions.

The money that could have fixed that system went to Brett Favre instead.

The Capture Cycle: Five Steps to Steal Millions

Project Milk Carton’s PBRF-LE framework identifies five stages of institutional capture. Mississippi hit all five:

Political appointment— Governor Bryant appoints Davis to run welfare Procurement corruption— No-bid contracts to cronies Documentation failure— $40 million unaccounted for Oversight capture— Bryant appoints the auditor investigating the fraud Media suppression— Bryant sues journalist (lawsuit fails)

This isn’t a few bad actors. It’s a system designed to enable fraud at scale.

High-Risk Nonprofits Still Operating

While the headline cases went to trial, Project Milk Carton’s analysis identified other Mississippi charities showing red flags:

Mississippi Children’s Home Services Inc. pays its officers $1.5 to $1.8 million per year — representing 30 to 36 percent of total revenue. Industry standards suggest officer compensation should stay below 15 percent.

Four other Mississippi nonprofits showed explosive revenue growth matching the PBRF-LE risk profile:

Arms of Mercy Inc: 376% growth

Mission at the Cross: 337% growth

Stephenson Family Foundation: 224% growth

Agape Community Development Center: 194% growth

Not all rapid growth means fraud. But in Mississippi’s documented environment of welfare corruption, these patterns warrant scrutiny.

What Happens Next?

Ted DiBiase Jr. goes to trial in January 2026 — this month — for his role in the scheme. Nancy New awaits sentencing. Brett Favre faces civil litigation to recover $1.1 million plus interest.

The federal $101 million penalty? Gone. Mississippi convinced federal officials to rescind it in October 2025.

Phil Bryant continues to deny wrongdoing. No federal charges have been filed against him.

The families who were supposed to receive that $77 million? They’re still poor. Their children still go hungry. The state with America’s highest child poverty rate just gave tens of millions in welfare funds to millionaires and billionaires instead.

Mississippi didn’t just fail to protect vulnerable children. It actively stole from them.

And the system that enabled it is still running.

Next in Part 3: We travel to New Mexico, where a different kind of capture is underway — and the dollar amounts make Mississippi look like practice.

This investigation is part of Project Milk Carton’s PBRF-LE State Fraud Scan series, examining how political capture, procurement fraud, and nonprofit networks drain billions from child welfare systems nationwide.