The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
3d

Your research is excellent and most needed and appreciated. I was wondering if you have any information on Oklahoma? There have been lots of problems with DHS and CPS for years and although I don't have statistics and data to back it up, I have heard many reporting on missing children fro protective custody.

Reply
Share
2 replies by The Constitutional Republic
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 17th Special Operation Troops · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture