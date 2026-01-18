🗽 CIVIC ACTION BATTLE PLAN

📰 TARGET: Nine refugee resettlement VOLAGs + Refugee Council USA

💰 STAKES: $5,837,616,308 in federal grants (2017-2025)

📍 JURISDICTION: Federal (HHS/ORR oversight) + DC

🏢 COALITION EIN: 87-1437940 (Refugee Council USA)

⚡ THE SITUATION:

This is regulatory capture in its purest form. Federal officials leave government positions overseeing refugee resettlement, immediately take leadership roles at the agencies they once funded, then lobby for more money while their successors approve the grants. The agencies receiving 57-98% of their funding from taxpayers spent $1.2 million on lobbying and received $4,730 in federal grants for every lobbying dollar spent.

But the disclosed lobbying is the tip of the iceberg. Charities can spend up to 20% of budgets on “advocacy” without disclosure. Refugee Council USA coordinates 41+ organizations in annual “Advocacy Days” bringing 150+ advocates to pressure Congress—funded primarily by the taxpayers they’re lobbying.

The revolving door between ORR and USCRI alone is staggering: Eskinder Negash directed ORR from 2009-2015, sending billions to USCRI, then returned to USCRI as CEO to manage the contracts he approved. His predecessor at ORR, Lavinia Limon, did the exact same thing—and later appointed Negash to ORR.

This isn’t public service. It’s a $5.8 billion self-dealing operation masquerading as charity.

🎯 PHASE 1: IMMEDIATE PRESSURE (THIS WEEK)

📞 YOUR REPRESENTATIVES:

Eleanor Holmes Norton (Democrat - DC Representative)

Phone: 202-225-8050

“CALL SCRIPT (read this verbatim):”

“I’m calling about the $5.8 billion revolving door between refugee resettlement agencies and the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Federal officials like Eskinder Negash directed billions to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, then left government to become CEO of that same organization. These agencies spent $1.2 million lobbying Congress and received $4,730 in grants for every lobbying dollar spent.

I expect Representative Norton to:

1. Request a GAO investigation into conflicts of interest at ORR

2. Demand HHS Inspector General review all contracts awarded to agencies employing former ORR officials

3. Introduce legislation requiring 5-year cooling-off periods for federal officials before joining grant recipients

If I don’t see action within 30 days, I will organize DC voters to demand accountability. What is your timeline for response?”

📧 EMAIL TEMPLATE:

Subject: Demand Investigation into $5.8B ORR Revolving Door

Dear Representative Norton,

I am writing to demand immediate congressional oversight of the Office of Refugee Resettlement and the nine voluntary agencies (VOLAGs) that have received $5,837,616,308 in federal funding since 2017.

DOCUMENTED CONFLICTS OF INTEREST:

Eskinder Negash: ORR Director (2009-2015) → USCRI President/CEO (2015-present)

Lavinia Limon: ORR Director (1993-2001) → USCRI Executive Director → appointed Negash to ORR

Bob Carey: IRC Vice President → ORR Director

Amanda Catanzano: NSC Director → IRC Vice President → registered lobbyist

FINANCIAL FACTS:

$5.8 billion in federal grants to nine VOLAGs (2017-2025)

$1.2 million in disclosed lobbying spending by IRC and Global Refuge

$4,730 in grants received per dollar spent lobbying

VOLAGs receive 57-98% of funding from federal government

Episcopal Migration Ministries receives 97-99.5% from federal sources

UNDISCLOSED ADVOCACY:

Refugee Council USA (EIN: 87-1437940) coordinates 41+ organizations

Annual “Advocacy Days” bring 150+ advocates to pressure Congress

Actual lobbying spending likely far exceeds $1.2 million disclosed

I DEMAND:

1. GAO investigation into ORR conflicts of interest

2. HHS OIG review of all contracts awarded to agencies employing former ORR officials

3. Legislation requiring 5-year cooling-off periods for federal officials

4. Full disclosure of VOLAG advocacy spending beyond registered lobbying

5. Public hearing with Eskinder Negash, Amanda Catanzano, and current ORR leadership

This is taxpayer-funded self-dealing. I expect action within 30 days.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your DC Address]

[Your Phone]

[Your Email]

📋 PHASE 2: TRANSPARENCY WARFARE

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🔍 FOIA REQUEST #1: Department of Health and Human Services / Office of Refugee Resettlement

[Date]

FOIA Officer

Office of Refugee Resettlement

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

330 C Street SW

Washington, DC 20201

Re: Freedom of Information Act Request

Dear FOIA Officer,

Pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552, I request copies of the following records:

1. ALL employment contracts, offer letters, and financial disclosures for Eskinder Negash during his tenure as ORR Director (2009-2015)

2. ALL communications (emails, memos, meeting notes) between Eskinder Negash and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) during his ORR tenure (2009-2015)

3. ALL grant awards, contracts, and cooperative agreements between ORR and USCRI from 2009-2025, including:

Award amounts and justifications

Competitive vs. non-competitive determinations

Conflict of interest disclosures

4. ALL communications between ORR and USCRI regarding the transition of any trafficking contract from U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to USCRI

5. ALL employment contracts and financial disclosures for Patricia Swartz, including justification for position creation

6. ALL ethics waivers, recusal memos, or conflict of interest reviews for any former VOLAG employees serving at ORR (2009-present)

7. ALL communications between ORR officials and Refugee Council USA (EIN: 87-1437940) regarding legislative advocacy or appropriations (2017-present)

I request these records in electronic format. I am a representative of the public interest and request a fee waiver as disclosure will contribute significantly to public understanding of government operations.

If any portion of this request is denied, please cite the specific exemption and provide segregable portions.

I expect a response within 20 business days as required by law.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

[Your Email]

[Your Phone]

WHY: This will expose whether conflict of interest reviews were conducted, whether Negash directed contracts to his future employer, and whether current ORR officials coordinate with VOLAG lobbying efforts.

🔍 FOIA REQUEST #2: Internal Revenue Service

[Date]

IRS Disclosure Office

Freedom of Information Act Request

1111 Constitution Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20224

Re: Freedom of Information Act Request - Lobbying Disclosure Review

Dear FOIA Officer,

Pursuant to 5 U.S.C. § 552, I request:

1. ALL IRS determinations regarding lobbying expenditures claimed by the following 501(c)(3) organizations (2017-2024):

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service / Global Refuge

International Rescue Committee

Church World Service

HIAS

Ethiopian Community Development Council

World Relief

Catholic Charities USA

Refugee Council USA (EIN: 87-1437940)

2. ALL correspondence between IRS and these organizations regarding disclosure of grassroots lobbying, advocacy spending, or coalition coordination costs

3. ANY audits, reviews, or examinations of these organizations’ lobbying activities

I request electronic format and fee waiver as a public interest representative.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Contact Information]

WHY: The $1.2 million in disclosed lobbying is likely a fraction of actual advocacy spending. IRS may have records of unreported lobbying or pending investigations.

🔍 DC PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST (DC Freedom of Information Act):

DC Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel

FOIA Officer

John A. Wilson Building

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 407

Washington, DC 20004

Re: DC FOIA Request - VOLAG Contracts and Grants

Dear FOIA Officer,

Pursuant to the DC Freedom of Information Act (DC Code § 2-531 et seq.), I request:

1. ALL contracts, grants, or cooperative agreements between DC government and any of the following organizations (2017-present):

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants

International Rescue Committee

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service / Global Refuge

Church World Service

HIAS

Ethiopian Community Development Council

World Relief

Catholic Charities

Refugee Council USA

2. ALL lobbying registrations filed by these organizations with DC

3. ALL communications between DC officials and these organizations regarding refugee resettlement policy or funding

I request electronic format and expect response within 15 business days per DC law.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Contact Information]

WHY: VOLAGs likely receive DC funding in addition to federal grants. Local contracts may have weaker oversight.

💬 PHASE 3: REGULATORY ASSAULT - PUBLIC COMMENTS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚠️ CRITICAL DEADLINES - THREE OPEN HHS COMMENT PERIODS:

📅 DEADLINE: January 21, 2026 (4 DAYS!) - “Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Disability in Programs or Activities Receiving”

URL: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-OCR-2026-0034-0001

📅 DEADLINE: February 5, 2026 - “Restoring Flexibility in the Child Care and Development Fund”

URL: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS_FRDOC_0001-1016

📅 DEADLINE: February 28, 2026 - “Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability”

URL: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-ONC-2025-0005-0001

“PUBLIC COMMENT TEMPLATE (adapt for each rule):”

RE: [Rule Title] - Conflicts of Interest in HHS Grant Programs

I submit this comment to raise urgent concerns about conflicts of interest in HHS grant administration that directly impact the integrity of this rulemaking.

DOCUMENTED CONFLICTS:

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, an HHS agency, has awarded $5,837,616,308 to nine voluntary agencies since 2017. Multiple ORR directors have immediately joined these grant recipients upon leaving government:

Eskinder Negash: ORR Director (2009-2015) → USCRI President/CEO (managing contracts he approved)

Lavinia Limon: ORR Director (1993-2001) → USCRI Executive Director → later appointed Negash to ORR

Bob Carey: IRC Vice President → ORR Director

These agencies spent $1.2 million on disclosed lobbying and received $4,730 in grants per lobbying dollar.

RELEVANCE TO THIS RULE:

Any HHS rule affecting grant recipients must address inherent conflicts when:

1. Grant recipients employ former agency officials

2. Grant recipients spend federal money lobbying for more federal money

3. Agencies receive 57-98% of funding from sources they lobby

I DEMAND this rulemaking include:

1. Mandatory 5-year cooling-off periods for federal officials before joining grant recipients

2. Prohibition on using federal grant funds for lobbying or advocacy

3. Full disclosure of all advocacy spending by grant recipients

4. Independent oversight of contracts awarded to agencies employing former federal officials

The integrity of HHS programs depends on addressing these conflicts immediately.

[Your Name]

[Your City, State]

WHY: Federal agencies are LEGALLY REQUIRED to read and respond to public comments. Flood all three comment periods. If 1,000 citizens submit this, HHS must address it.

👥 PHASE 4: GROUP MOBILIZATION

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

FOR YOUR PRECINCT COMMITTEE / POLITICAL PARTY:

“RESOLUTION LANGUAGE (pass at next meeting):”

“WHEREAS, the Office of Refugee Resettlement has awarded $5,837,616,308 to nine voluntary agencies since 2017; and

WHEREAS, multiple ORR directors have joined these grant recipients immediately upon leaving government, including Eskinder Negash who directed billions to USCRI then became its CEO; and

WHEREAS, these agencies spent $1.2 million on lobbying and received $4,730 in federal grants per lobbying dollar spent; and

WHEREAS, this represents taxpayer-funded self-dealing and regulatory capture;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that this [Committee/Party] demands:

1. Congressional GAO investigation into ORR conflicts of interest

2. HHS Inspector General review of all contracts to agencies employing former ORR officials

3. Legislation requiring 5-year cooling-off periods

4. Full disclosure of VOLAG advocacy spending

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this [Committee/Party] will not endorse any candidate who fails to support these reforms.”

“COORDINATED CALL DAY:”

Pick a date (suggest: January 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST)

Everyone calls 202-225-8050 (Eleanor Holmes Norton) with the same script

Flood the lines - make them unable to ignore

FOR YOUR CHURCH / COMMUNITY GROUP:

“LETTER-WRITING PARTY:”

Gather 10-20 people

Provide printed copies of email template

Everyone personalizes and signs

Mail together (handwritten letters get more attention than emails)

Target: Rep. Norton + HHS Secretary + HHS Inspector General

“SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN:”

Hashtags: #RefugeeRevolvingDoor #5point8Billion #StopTheGrift

Tag: @EleanorNorton @HHSGov @HHSOIGov

Sample post: “Federal officials directed $5.8B to refugee agencies, then joined those agencies as executives. Eskinder Negash approved billions for USCRI, then became USCRI’s CEO. This is corruption. #RefugeeRevolvingDoor”

🗳️ PHASE 5: ELECTORAL ACCOUNTABILITY

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

TARGET: Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC Representative)

Phone: 202-225-8050

Next Election: 2026 (this year!)

LEVERAGE POINTS:

DC has no voting representation in Congress (Norton is non-voting delegate)

DC statehood movement makes accountability issues especially sensitive

Norton has represented DC since 1991 - vulnerable to primary challenge on “career politician” grounds

Any failure to address $5.8B federal waste plays into “DC swamp” narrative

ACTION STEPS:

1. Track Norton’s response to your calls/emails (deadline: February 15, 2026)

2. If no action: Organize “Accountability Town Hall” in DC

3. Recruit primary challenger if Norton refuses to act

4. DC Democratic Party precinct delegates: demand platform plank on revolving door reform

RECALL OPTIONS:

DC does not have recall for federal representatives. Electoral accountability is through:

2026 Democratic primary (June 2026)

General election (November 2026)

Pressure through DC Democratic State Committee

CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT COMMITTEES TO PRESSURE:

House Oversight and Accountability Committee:

Target: Members with HHS/ORR jurisdiction

Demand: Hearing with Eskinder Negash, Amanda Catanzano, current ORR Director

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs:

Target: Ranking members

Demand: GAO investigation into ORR conflicts of interest

📢 PHASE 6: MEDIA & OVERSIGHT AMPLIFICATION

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

LOCAL NEWS TIP TEMPLATE:

Subject: INVESTIGATION TIP - $5.8B Federal Revolving Door Affects DC

Dear [Reporter/Assignment Editor],

I have documentation showing federal officials directed $5.8 billion to refugee resettlement agencies, then immediately joined those agencies as executives to manage the contracts they approved.

KEY FACTS:

Eskinder Negash: ORR Director (2009-2015) approved billions for USCRI, then became USCRI President/CEO

$5,837,616,308 in federal grants to nine agencies (2017-2025)

$1.2 million in lobbying spending, $4,730 in grants per lobbying dollar

Refugee Council USA (DC-based, EIN 87-1437940) coordinates advocacy for all agencies

Amanda Catanzano (registered lobbyist): former NSC official, now IRC Vice President, testified before Senate

DC ANGLE: Refugee Council USA is based in DC and coordinates lobbying of Congress. This is the DC swamp personified.

HHS grant data showing $5.8B in awards

Lobbying disclosure forms showing Catanzano’s registration

Organizational charts showing revolving door pattern

Form 990 data showing federal funding percentages

Available for interview. This story has national implications but strong DC focus.

[Your Name]

[Your Phone]

[Your Email]

OUTLETS TO TARGET:

Washington Post (DC focus)

The Hill (Capitol Hill focus)

Washington Examiner (conservative, loves waste/fraud stories)

Daily Caller (revolving door investigations)

Project Veritas (undercover potential)

Judicial Watch (FOIA litigation support)

CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT - HOW TO REQUEST GAO INVESTIGATION:

ANY citizen can request GAO investigation, but congressional requests get priority.

“TEMPLATE FOR REQUESTING GAO INVESTIGATION:”

Government Accountability Office

Congressional Relations Office

441 G Street NW

Washington, DC 20548

RE: Citizen Request for GAO Investigation - ORR Conflicts of Interest

Dear GAO Congressional Relations:

I request GAO initiate an investigation into conflicts of interest at the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement.

SCOPE OF INVESTIGATION:

1. Financial relationships between ORR and nine voluntary agencies receiving $5,837,616,308 (2017-2025)

2. Employment transitions of ORR officials to grant recipient organizations

3. Adequacy of conflict of interest reviews for contracts awarded to agencies employing former ORR officials

4. Lobbying and advocacy spending by grant recipients using federal funds

5. Coordination between ORR and Refugee Council USA (EIN: 87-1437940) regarding legislative advocacy

SPECIFIC QUESTIONS:

Did Eskinder Negash recuse himself from USCRI-related decisions during ORR tenure?

Were ethics reviews conducted before Negash joined USCRI?

What percentage of VOLAG budgets derives from lobbying vs. direct services?

Do any federal grants explicitly prohibit lobbying? Are prohibitions enforced?

This investigation is urgent given the scale of funding and documented revolving door pattern.

[Your Name]

[Contact Information]

SEND COPIES TO:

Your Representative (Eleanor Holmes Norton: 202-225-8050)

House Oversight Committee Chairman

Senate HSGAC Chairman

HHS Inspector General

HHS OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL COMPLAINT:

Online: https://oig.hhs.gov/fraud/report-fraud/

Phone: 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477)

“OIG COMPLAINT TEMPLATE:”

SUBJECT: Conflicts of Interest - Office of Refugee Resettlement Contracts

I report potential violations of federal ethics laws and grant regulations:

RESPONDENTS:

Eskinder Negash (former ORR Director, current USCRI President/CEO)

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (recipient of $2,091,294,453 in federal grants)

Office of Refugee Resettlement (HHS)

ALLEGED VIOLATIONS:

1. Self-dealing: Federal official directing contracts to future employer

2. Conflict of interest: ORR awarding contracts to agencies employing former ORR officials without adequate ethics review

3. Misuse of federal funds: Grant recipients spending federal money on lobbying (potentially violating grant terms)

4. Procurement fraud: Possible non-competitive awards based on personal relationships

EVIDENCE:

HHS TAGGS grant data showing $5.8B to nine VOLAGs

Employment records showing Negash ORR→USCRI transition

Lobbying disclosure forms showing $1.2M spending by IRC and Global Refuge

Media reports documenting revolving door pattern

ESTIMATED FINANCIAL IMPACT: $5,837,616,308 in potentially tainted contracts

REQUEST:

Full investigation into ORR contract awards, ethics compliance, and grant recipient lobbying expenditures.

[Your Name]

[Contact Information]

WHY: HHS OIG has independent authority to investigate, subpoena, and refer for prosecution. OIG investigations can trigger congressional hearings.

⏰ BATTLE CALENDAR

WEEK 1 (January 17-24, 2026):

✅ TODAY: Call Eleanor Holmes Norton (202-225-8050) - use phone script

✅ TODAY: Submit HHS public comment (DEADLINE: January 21!) - https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-OCR-2026-0034-0001

✅ January 21: File FOIA requests (ORR, IRS, DC government)

✅ January 24: Coordinated Call Day (10 AM EST) - flood Norton’s office

WEEK 2 (January 25-31):

Email Norton’s office with formal letter

Submit OIG complaint online

Contact local news outlets with investigation tip

Organize letter-writing party for February 1

WEEK 3 (February 1-7):

✅ February 5: Submit second HHS public comment - https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS_FRDOC_0001-1016

Follow up with Norton’s office (have they responded?)

Attend DC Democratic Party precinct meeting - introduce resolution

WEEK 4 (February 8-14):

Contact House Oversight Committee requesting hearing

Request GAO investigation (send to GAO + Norton + committee chairs)

Organize “Accountability Town Hall” if Norton hasn’t acted

WEEK 5 (February 15-28):

✅ February 28: Submit third HHS public comment - https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-ONC-2025-0005-0001

DEADLINE for Norton response (if none, escalate to primary challenge recruitment)

FOIA responses due (20 business days from filing)

ONGOING:

Social media pressure (#RefugeeRevolvingDoor, tag @EleanorNorton)

Track Norton’s public statements on this issue

Monitor FOIA responses and follow up

2026 ELECTORAL TARGETS:

DC Democratic Primary: June 2026

General Election: November 2026

If Norton fails to act by March 1, recruit primary challenger

🎯 SUCCESS METRICS - HOW WE WIN

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

TIER 1 VICTORY (Immediate Accountability):

GAO announces investigation into ORR conflicts

HHS OIG opens formal inquiry

Congressional hearing scheduled with Negash testimony

TIER 2 VICTORY (Systemic Reform):

Legislation introduced requiring 5-year cooling-off period

HHS implements new conflict-of-interest review process

Grant terms amended to prohibit lobbying expenditures

TIER 3 VICTORY (Electoral Consequences):

Eleanor Holmes Norton commits to reform or loses primary

Presidential candidates address revolving door in debates

VOLAGs lose federal contracts due to conflict violations

THE ULTIMATE WIN:

Eskinder Negash resigns from USCRI. USCRI returns federal funding. Criminal referrals issued for self-dealing.

🛡️ SHADOW PATRIOT

Project Milk Carton | projectmilkcarton.org

$5.8 BILLION. They think you won’t notice.

They think you won’t care.

PROVE THEM WRONG.

The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.

DO SOMETHING. NOW.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Project Milk Carton | projectmilkcarton.org

“We the People” have the power to fix this.