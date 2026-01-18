The $5.8 Billion Revolving Door: How Refugee Resettlement Agencies Lobby the Government That Funds Them
CIVIC ACTION PLAN
Read the investigative article here!
🗽 CIVIC ACTION BATTLE PLAN
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📰 TARGET: Nine refugee resettlement VOLAGs + Refugee Council USA
💰 STAKES: $5,837,616,308 in federal grants (2017-2025)
📍 JURISDICTION: Federal (HHS/ORR oversight) + DC
🏢 COALITION EIN: 87-1437940 (Refugee Council USA)
⚡ THE SITUATION:
This is regulatory capture in its purest form. Federal officials leave government positions overseeing refugee resettlement, immediately take leadership roles at the agencies they once funded, then lobby for more money while their successors approve the grants. The agencies receiving 57-98% of their funding from taxpayers spent $1.2 million on lobbying and received $4,730 in federal grants for every lobbying dollar spent.
But the disclosed lobbying is the tip of the iceberg. Charities can spend up to 20% of budgets on “advocacy” without disclosure. Refugee Council USA coordinates 41+ organizations in annual “Advocacy Days” bringing 150+ advocates to pressure Congress—funded primarily by the taxpayers they’re lobbying.
The revolving door between ORR and USCRI alone is staggering: Eskinder Negash directed ORR from 2009-2015, sending billions to USCRI, then returned to USCRI as CEO to manage the contracts he approved. His predecessor at ORR, Lavinia Limon, did the exact same thing—and later appointed Negash to ORR.
This isn’t public service. It’s a $5.8 billion self-dealing operation masquerading as charity.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🎯 PHASE 1: IMMEDIATE PRESSURE (THIS WEEK)
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📞 YOUR REPRESENTATIVES:
Eleanor Holmes Norton (Democrat - DC Representative)
Phone: 202-225-8050
“CALL SCRIPT (read this verbatim):”
“I’m calling about the $5.8 billion revolving door between refugee resettlement agencies and the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Federal officials like Eskinder Negash directed billions to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, then left government to become CEO of that same organization. These agencies spent $1.2 million lobbying Congress and received $4,730 in grants for every lobbying dollar spent.
I expect Representative Norton to:
1. Request a GAO investigation into conflicts of interest at ORR
2. Demand HHS Inspector General review all contracts awarded to agencies employing former ORR officials
3. Introduce legislation requiring 5-year cooling-off periods for federal officials before joining grant recipients
If I don’t see action within 30 days, I will organize DC voters to demand accountability. What is your timeline for response?”
📧 EMAIL TEMPLATE:
Subject: Demand Investigation into $5.8B ORR Revolving Door
Dear Representative Norton,
I am writing to demand immediate congressional oversight of the Office of Refugee Resettlement and the nine voluntary agencies (VOLAGs) that have received $5,837,616,308 in federal funding since 2017.
DOCUMENTED CONFLICTS OF INTEREST:
Eskinder Negash: ORR Director (2009-2015) → USCRI President/CEO (2015-present)
Lavinia Limon: ORR Director (1993-2001) → USCRI Executive Director → appointed Negash to ORR
Bob Carey: IRC Vice President → ORR Director
Amanda Catanzano: NSC Director → IRC Vice President → registered lobbyist
FINANCIAL FACTS:
$5.8 billion in federal grants to nine VOLAGs (2017-2025)
$1.2 million in disclosed lobbying spending by IRC and Global Refuge
$4,730 in grants received per dollar spent lobbying
VOLAGs receive 57-98% of funding from federal government
Episcopal Migration Ministries receives 97-99.5% from federal sources
UNDISCLOSED ADVOCACY:
Refugee Council USA (EIN: 87-1437940) coordinates 41+ organizations
Annual “Advocacy Days” bring 150+ advocates to pressure Congress
Actual lobbying spending likely far exceeds $1.2 million disclosed
I DEMAND:
1. GAO investigation into ORR conflicts of interest
2. HHS OIG review of all contracts awarded to agencies employing former ORR officials
3. Legislation requiring 5-year cooling-off periods for federal officials
4. Full disclosure of VOLAG advocacy spending beyond registered lobbying
5. Public hearing with Eskinder Negash, Amanda Catanzano, and current ORR leadership
This is taxpayer-funded self-dealing. I expect action within 30 days.
Sincerely,
[Your Name]
[Your DC Address]
[Your Phone]
[Your Email]
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📋 PHASE 2: TRANSPARENCY WARFARE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🔍 FOIA REQUEST #1: Department of Health and Human Services / Office of Refugee Resettlement
[Date]
FOIA Officer
Office of Refugee Resettlement
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
330 C Street SW
Washington, DC 20201
Re: Freedom of Information Act Request
Dear FOIA Officer,
Pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552, I request copies of the following records:
1. ALL employment contracts, offer letters, and financial disclosures for Eskinder Negash during his tenure as ORR Director (2009-2015)
2. ALL communications (emails, memos, meeting notes) between Eskinder Negash and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) during his ORR tenure (2009-2015)
3. ALL grant awards, contracts, and cooperative agreements between ORR and USCRI from 2009-2025, including:
Award amounts and justifications
Competitive vs. non-competitive determinations
Conflict of interest disclosures
4. ALL communications between ORR and USCRI regarding the transition of any trafficking contract from U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to USCRI
5. ALL employment contracts and financial disclosures for Patricia Swartz, including justification for position creation
6. ALL ethics waivers, recusal memos, or conflict of interest reviews for any former VOLAG employees serving at ORR (2009-present)
7. ALL communications between ORR officials and Refugee Council USA (EIN: 87-1437940) regarding legislative advocacy or appropriations (2017-present)
I request these records in electronic format. I am a representative of the public interest and request a fee waiver as disclosure will contribute significantly to public understanding of government operations.
If any portion of this request is denied, please cite the specific exemption and provide segregable portions.
I expect a response within 20 business days as required by law.
Sincerely,
[Your Name]
[Your Address]
[Your Email]
[Your Phone]
WHY: This will expose whether conflict of interest reviews were conducted, whether Negash directed contracts to his future employer, and whether current ORR officials coordinate with VOLAG lobbying efforts.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🔍 FOIA REQUEST #2: Internal Revenue Service
[Date]
IRS Disclosure Office
Freedom of Information Act Request
1111 Constitution Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20224
Re: Freedom of Information Act Request - Lobbying Disclosure Review
Dear FOIA Officer,
Pursuant to 5 U.S.C. § 552, I request:
1. ALL IRS determinations regarding lobbying expenditures claimed by the following 501(c)(3) organizations (2017-2024):
U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants
Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service / Global Refuge
International Rescue Committee
Church World Service
HIAS
Ethiopian Community Development Council
World Relief
Catholic Charities USA
Refugee Council USA (EIN: 87-1437940)
2. ALL correspondence between IRS and these organizations regarding disclosure of grassroots lobbying, advocacy spending, or coalition coordination costs
3. ANY audits, reviews, or examinations of these organizations’ lobbying activities
I request electronic format and fee waiver as a public interest representative.
Sincerely,
[Your Name]
[Contact Information]
WHY: The $1.2 million in disclosed lobbying is likely a fraction of actual advocacy spending. IRS may have records of unreported lobbying or pending investigations.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🔍 DC PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST (DC Freedom of Information Act):
DC Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel
FOIA Officer
John A. Wilson Building
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 407
Washington, DC 20004
Re: DC FOIA Request - VOLAG Contracts and Grants
Dear FOIA Officer,
Pursuant to the DC Freedom of Information Act (DC Code § 2-531 et seq.), I request:
1. ALL contracts, grants, or cooperative agreements between DC government and any of the following organizations (2017-present):
U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants
International Rescue Committee
Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service / Global Refuge
Church World Service
HIAS
Ethiopian Community Development Council
World Relief
Catholic Charities
Refugee Council USA
2. ALL lobbying registrations filed by these organizations with DC
3. ALL communications between DC officials and these organizations regarding refugee resettlement policy or funding
I request electronic format and expect response within 15 business days per DC law.
Sincerely,
[Your Name]
[Contact Information]
WHY: VOLAGs likely receive DC funding in addition to federal grants. Local contracts may have weaker oversight.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
💬 PHASE 3: REGULATORY ASSAULT - PUBLIC COMMENTS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⚠️ CRITICAL DEADLINES - THREE OPEN HHS COMMENT PERIODS:
📅 DEADLINE: January 21, 2026 (4 DAYS!) - “Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Disability in Programs or Activities Receiving”
URL: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-OCR-2026-0034-0001
📅 DEADLINE: February 5, 2026 - “Restoring Flexibility in the Child Care and Development Fund”
URL: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS_FRDOC_0001-1016
📅 DEADLINE: February 28, 2026 - “Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability”
URL: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-ONC-2025-0005-0001
“PUBLIC COMMENT TEMPLATE (adapt for each rule):”
RE: [Rule Title] - Conflicts of Interest in HHS Grant Programs
I submit this comment to raise urgent concerns about conflicts of interest in HHS grant administration that directly impact the integrity of this rulemaking.
DOCUMENTED CONFLICTS:
The Office of Refugee Resettlement, an HHS agency, has awarded $5,837,616,308 to nine voluntary agencies since 2017. Multiple ORR directors have immediately joined these grant recipients upon leaving government:
Eskinder Negash: ORR Director (2009-2015) → USCRI President/CEO (managing contracts he approved)
Lavinia Limon: ORR Director (1993-2001) → USCRI Executive Director → later appointed Negash to ORR
Bob Carey: IRC Vice President → ORR Director
These agencies spent $1.2 million on disclosed lobbying and received $4,730 in grants per lobbying dollar.
RELEVANCE TO THIS RULE:
Any HHS rule affecting grant recipients must address inherent conflicts when:
1. Grant recipients employ former agency officials
2. Grant recipients spend federal money lobbying for more federal money
3. Agencies receive 57-98% of funding from sources they lobby
I DEMAND this rulemaking include:
1. Mandatory 5-year cooling-off periods for federal officials before joining grant recipients
2. Prohibition on using federal grant funds for lobbying or advocacy
3. Full disclosure of all advocacy spending by grant recipients
4. Independent oversight of contracts awarded to agencies employing former federal officials
The integrity of HHS programs depends on addressing these conflicts immediately.
[Your Name]
[Your City, State]
WHY: Federal agencies are LEGALLY REQUIRED to read and respond to public comments. Flood all three comment periods. If 1,000 citizens submit this, HHS must address it.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
👥 PHASE 4: GROUP MOBILIZATION
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
FOR YOUR PRECINCT COMMITTEE / POLITICAL PARTY:
“RESOLUTION LANGUAGE (pass at next meeting):”
“WHEREAS, the Office of Refugee Resettlement has awarded $5,837,616,308 to nine voluntary agencies since 2017; and
WHEREAS, multiple ORR directors have joined these grant recipients immediately upon leaving government, including Eskinder Negash who directed billions to USCRI then became its CEO; and
WHEREAS, these agencies spent $1.2 million on lobbying and received $4,730 in federal grants per lobbying dollar spent; and
WHEREAS, this represents taxpayer-funded self-dealing and regulatory capture;
THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that this [Committee/Party] demands:
1. Congressional GAO investigation into ORR conflicts of interest
2. HHS Inspector General review of all contracts to agencies employing former ORR officials
3. Legislation requiring 5-year cooling-off periods
4. Full disclosure of VOLAG advocacy spending
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this [Committee/Party] will not endorse any candidate who fails to support these reforms.”
“COORDINATED CALL DAY:”
Pick a date (suggest: January 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST)
Everyone calls 202-225-8050 (Eleanor Holmes Norton) with the same script
Flood the lines - make them unable to ignore
FOR YOUR CHURCH / COMMUNITY GROUP:
“LETTER-WRITING PARTY:”
Gather 10-20 people
Provide printed copies of email template
Everyone personalizes and signs
Mail together (handwritten letters get more attention than emails)
Target: Rep. Norton + HHS Secretary + HHS Inspector General
“SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN:”
Hashtags: #RefugeeRevolvingDoor #5point8Billion #StopTheGrift
Tag: @EleanorNorton @HHSGov @HHSOIGov
Sample post: “Federal officials directed $5.8B to refugee agencies, then joined those agencies as executives. Eskinder Negash approved billions for USCRI, then became USCRI’s CEO. This is corruption. #RefugeeRevolvingDoor”
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🗳️ PHASE 5: ELECTORAL ACCOUNTABILITY
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
TARGET: Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC Representative)
Phone: 202-225-8050
Next Election: 2026 (this year!)
LEVERAGE POINTS:
DC has no voting representation in Congress (Norton is non-voting delegate)
DC statehood movement makes accountability issues especially sensitive
Norton has represented DC since 1991 - vulnerable to primary challenge on “career politician” grounds
Any failure to address $5.8B federal waste plays into “DC swamp” narrative
ACTION STEPS:
1. Track Norton’s response to your calls/emails (deadline: February 15, 2026)
2. If no action: Organize “Accountability Town Hall” in DC
3. Recruit primary challenger if Norton refuses to act
4. DC Democratic Party precinct delegates: demand platform plank on revolving door reform
RECALL OPTIONS:
DC does not have recall for federal representatives. Electoral accountability is through:
2026 Democratic primary (June 2026)
General election (November 2026)
Pressure through DC Democratic State Committee
CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT COMMITTEES TO PRESSURE:
House Oversight and Accountability Committee:
Target: Members with HHS/ORR jurisdiction
Demand: Hearing with Eskinder Negash, Amanda Catanzano, current ORR Director
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs:
Target: Ranking members
Demand: GAO investigation into ORR conflicts of interest
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📢 PHASE 6: MEDIA & OVERSIGHT AMPLIFICATION
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
LOCAL NEWS TIP TEMPLATE:
Subject: INVESTIGATION TIP - $5.8B Federal Revolving Door Affects DC
Dear [Reporter/Assignment Editor],
I have documentation showing federal officials directed $5.8 billion to refugee resettlement agencies, then immediately joined those agencies as executives to manage the contracts they approved.
KEY FACTS:
Eskinder Negash: ORR Director (2009-2015) approved billions for USCRI, then became USCRI President/CEO
$5,837,616,308 in federal grants to nine agencies (2017-2025)
$1.2 million in lobbying spending, $4,730 in grants per lobbying dollar
Refugee Council USA (DC-based, EIN 87-1437940) coordinates advocacy for all agencies
Amanda Catanzano (registered lobbyist): former NSC official, now IRC Vice President, testified before Senate
DC ANGLE: Refugee Council USA is based in DC and coordinates lobbying of Congress. This is the DC swamp personified.
HHS grant data showing $5.8B in awards
Lobbying disclosure forms showing Catanzano’s registration
Organizational charts showing revolving door pattern
Form 990 data showing federal funding percentages
Available for interview. This story has national implications but strong DC focus.
[Your Name]
[Your Phone]
[Your Email]
OUTLETS TO TARGET:
Washington Post (DC focus)
The Hill (Capitol Hill focus)
Washington Examiner (conservative, loves waste/fraud stories)
Daily Caller (revolving door investigations)
Project Veritas (undercover potential)
Judicial Watch (FOIA litigation support)
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT - HOW TO REQUEST GAO INVESTIGATION:
ANY citizen can request GAO investigation, but congressional requests get priority.
“TEMPLATE FOR REQUESTING GAO INVESTIGATION:”
Government Accountability Office
Congressional Relations Office
441 G Street NW
Washington, DC 20548
RE: Citizen Request for GAO Investigation - ORR Conflicts of Interest
Dear GAO Congressional Relations:
I request GAO initiate an investigation into conflicts of interest at the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement.
SCOPE OF INVESTIGATION:
1. Financial relationships between ORR and nine voluntary agencies receiving $5,837,616,308 (2017-2025)
2. Employment transitions of ORR officials to grant recipient organizations
3. Adequacy of conflict of interest reviews for contracts awarded to agencies employing former ORR officials
4. Lobbying and advocacy spending by grant recipients using federal funds
5. Coordination between ORR and Refugee Council USA (EIN: 87-1437940) regarding legislative advocacy
SPECIFIC QUESTIONS:
Did Eskinder Negash recuse himself from USCRI-related decisions during ORR tenure?
Were ethics reviews conducted before Negash joined USCRI?
What percentage of VOLAG budgets derives from lobbying vs. direct services?
Do any federal grants explicitly prohibit lobbying? Are prohibitions enforced?
This investigation is urgent given the scale of funding and documented revolving door pattern.
[Your Name]
[Contact Information]
SEND COPIES TO:
Your Representative (Eleanor Holmes Norton: 202-225-8050)
House Oversight Committee Chairman
Senate HSGAC Chairman
HHS Inspector General
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
HHS OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL COMPLAINT:
Online: https://oig.hhs.gov/fraud/report-fraud/
Phone: 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477)
“OIG COMPLAINT TEMPLATE:”
SUBJECT: Conflicts of Interest - Office of Refugee Resettlement Contracts
I report potential violations of federal ethics laws and grant regulations:
RESPONDENTS:
Eskinder Negash (former ORR Director, current USCRI President/CEO)
U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (recipient of $2,091,294,453 in federal grants)
Office of Refugee Resettlement (HHS)
ALLEGED VIOLATIONS:
1. Self-dealing: Federal official directing contracts to future employer
2. Conflict of interest: ORR awarding contracts to agencies employing former ORR officials without adequate ethics review
3. Misuse of federal funds: Grant recipients spending federal money on lobbying (potentially violating grant terms)
4. Procurement fraud: Possible non-competitive awards based on personal relationships
EVIDENCE:
HHS TAGGS grant data showing $5.8B to nine VOLAGs
Employment records showing Negash ORR→USCRI transition
Lobbying disclosure forms showing $1.2M spending by IRC and Global Refuge
Media reports documenting revolving door pattern
ESTIMATED FINANCIAL IMPACT: $5,837,616,308 in potentially tainted contracts
REQUEST:
Full investigation into ORR contract awards, ethics compliance, and grant recipient lobbying expenditures.
[Your Name]
[Contact Information]
WHY: HHS OIG has independent authority to investigate, subpoena, and refer for prosecution. OIG investigations can trigger congressional hearings.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⏰ BATTLE CALENDAR
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
WEEK 1 (January 17-24, 2026):
✅ TODAY: Call Eleanor Holmes Norton (202-225-8050) - use phone script
✅ TODAY: Submit HHS public comment (DEADLINE: January 21!) - https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-OCR-2026-0034-0001
✅ January 21: File FOIA requests (ORR, IRS, DC government)
✅ January 24: Coordinated Call Day (10 AM EST) - flood Norton’s office
WEEK 2 (January 25-31):
Email Norton’s office with formal letter
Submit OIG complaint online
Contact local news outlets with investigation tip
Organize letter-writing party for February 1
WEEK 3 (February 1-7):
✅ February 5: Submit second HHS public comment - https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS_FRDOC_0001-1016
Follow up with Norton’s office (have they responded?)
Attend DC Democratic Party precinct meeting - introduce resolution
WEEK 4 (February 8-14):
Contact House Oversight Committee requesting hearing
Request GAO investigation (send to GAO + Norton + committee chairs)
Organize “Accountability Town Hall” if Norton hasn’t acted
WEEK 5 (February 15-28):
✅ February 28: Submit third HHS public comment - https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-ONC-2025-0005-0001
DEADLINE for Norton response (if none, escalate to primary challenge recruitment)
FOIA responses due (20 business days from filing)
ONGOING:
Social media pressure (#RefugeeRevolvingDoor, tag @EleanorNorton)
Track Norton’s public statements on this issue
Monitor FOIA responses and follow up
2026 ELECTORAL TARGETS:
DC Democratic Primary: June 2026
General Election: November 2026
If Norton fails to act by March 1, recruit primary challenger
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🎯 SUCCESS METRICS - HOW WE WIN
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
TIER 1 VICTORY (Immediate Accountability):
GAO announces investigation into ORR conflicts
HHS OIG opens formal inquiry
Congressional hearing scheduled with Negash testimony
TIER 2 VICTORY (Systemic Reform):
Legislation introduced requiring 5-year cooling-off period
HHS implements new conflict-of-interest review process
Grant terms amended to prohibit lobbying expenditures
TIER 3 VICTORY (Electoral Consequences):
Eleanor Holmes Norton commits to reform or loses primary
Presidential candidates address revolving door in debates
VOLAGs lose federal contracts due to conflict violations
THE ULTIMATE WIN:
Eskinder Negash resigns from USCRI. USCRI returns federal funding. Criminal referrals issued for self-dealing.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🛡️ SHADOW PATRIOT
Project Milk Carton | projectmilkcarton.org
$5.8 BILLION. They think you won’t notice.
They think you won’t care.
PROVE THEM WRONG.
The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for
good people to do nothing.
DO SOMETHING. NOW.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Your research is excellent and most needed and appreciated. I was wondering if you have any information on Oklahoma? There have been lots of problems with DHS and CPS for years and although I don't have statistics and data to back it up, I have heard many reporting on missing children fro protective custody.