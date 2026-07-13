Congress passed a law in 2018 to empty America's youth institutions. Eight years later, a federal survey found most states never reduced congregate care — and the industry that profits from it learned to change its name faster than regulators could keep up.

In February 2018, Congress passed a law meant to drain America’s youth institutions. It restricted the flow of federal dollars to group homes and residential treatment centers, and it did so with a hard deadline: 14 days, and then the money stops.

Eight years later, a Government Accountability Office survey published March 3, 2026 found that 26 of 49 responding states have not reduced their use of congregate care at all. Fourteen of them have increased it.

Roughly 36,000 to 40,000 foster children now live in group homes and residential treatment facilities. Their share of the foster population fell from 13 percent in 2015 to 9 percent in 2021 — then climbed back to 11 percent.

Behind those numbers is a single financial fact. A child in a foster home generates a maintenance payment of perhaps $30 a day. The same child in a residential treatment center generates $275 to more than $800 a day, billed to Medicaid and Title IV-E.

A two-year Senate Finance Committee investigation that reviewed 25,000 pages of internal documents from four of the nation’s largest operators concluded in June 2024 that abuse in these facilities is “not isolated” but “inherent to a model that incentivizes maximizing profits at the expense of providing high-quality care to children.”

No federal agency has ever audited whether the placements were necessary in the first place.

How the Machine Actually Works

The Family First Prevention Services Act, enacted February 2018 as part of the Bipartisan Budget Act (P.L. 115-123), did something that looked decisive on paper. It amended 42 U.S.C. § 672(k) to cut off federal Title IV-E foster care reimbursement after 14 days for any child placed in a non-family setting.

Fourteen days. After that, the state pays alone.

But § 672(k)(2) carves out exemptions, and the largest of them is the Qualified Residential Treatment Program, defined at § 672(k)(4). A QRTP must use a trauma-informed treatment model, have licensed nursing and clinical staff available 24 hours a day, facilitate family outreach and participation, provide six months of aftercare, and — critically — hold accreditation from one of three private bodies: the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, the Council on Accreditation, or the Joint Commission.

Meet those conditions, and the 14-day clock disappears. Federal money flows indefinitely.

The safeguards attached to that exemption are procedural, and procedures can be satisfied without changing outcomes. Under 42 U.S.C. § 675a(c), a “qualified individual” must assess the child within 30 days of placement and determine whether their needs can be met in a family setting. A court must approve or disapprove the placement within 60 days. If a child stays beyond 12 consecutive months — or six months for a child under 13 — the head of the state child welfare agency must personally sign off.

Every one of these is a paperwork gate, not an outcome test.

The assessment happens after the child is already in the building. The court reviews a recommendation written by people whose institution is paid per occupied bed. And the “qualified individual” is frequently a contractor of the same state agency that made the placement.

GAO found states struggling to complete the independent assessments on time at all, and reported that courts were often not adequately educated or engaged in the oversight role Congress assigned them.

The result is a conversion economy. Facilities that were group homes in 2019 became “QRTPs” in 2021 — same buildings, same beds, largely the same staff, plus an accreditation certificate and a trauma-informed treatment binder.

GAO’s 2026 survey documented the rest of the escape routes. Some states converted the majority of their facilities to QRTPs. Some have no QRTPs at all and simply ship children across state lines to out-of-state facilities. And 29 of 49 states increased their use of state, county, and local dollars to keep paying for congregate placements that no longer qualify for federal match.

Congress removed the federal subsidy. States replaced it with their own money rather than reduce placements. The demand was never driven by the funding stream. It was driven by the fact that 49 of 49 states told GAO they cannot find enough foster homes.

There is one more crack GAO identified explicitly. Section 672(k)(2) also exempts settings “specializing in providing prenatal, post-partum, or parenting supports” and settings serving sex trafficking victims. HHS has never issued detailed guidance on when the trafficking exemption applies. States interpret it differently.

GAO’s central recommendation — the entire thrust of a report titledHHS Should Clarify Guidance on State Spending for Congregate Care(GAO-26-107592) — is that HHS should tell states what the exemption means. Eight years after enactment, the federal agency administering the statute has not defined the terms under which the statute’s core restriction does not apply

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The Money

Follow the per diem.

In its final years, Sequel Youth & Family Services collected over $200 million in annual revenue and returned roughly $30 million in profit. NBC News reported states paid Sequel between $275 and more than $800 per child per day.

A co-founder’s summary of the business model, as reported: “You can make money in this business if you control staffing.”

That sentence is the whole industry. Revenue is fixed by the per diem and the census. The only variable a private-equity owner can compress is labor — the ratio of adults to children, the credentials of those adults, the training hours before they are put on a unit and told to restrain a teenager.

Every dollar cut from staffing converts directly to EBITDA. Every dollar cut from staffing also raises the probability that a child is assaulted, that a restraint goes wrong, that no one is watching a hallway at 2 a.m.

In Alabama alone, Sequel drew nearly $25 million in Medicaid payments between 2018 and 2020. More than 40 states sent children to Sequel facilities.

The dollar figures at the publicly traded and nonprofit operators are larger still.

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) agreed in 2020 to pay $122 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations — $117 million to the United States and participating states — for billing Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, the VA, and the Federal Employee Health Benefit program for medically unnecessary inpatient behavioral health services and for illegal kickbacks. The settlement resolved 18 qui tam cases across four federal districts. Whistleblowers took home $15,862,457 of the federal share.

Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC) agreed in September 2024 to pay $19.85 million — $16.6 million federal, $3.18 million to Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada — over allegations it billed Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE between 2014 and 2017 for inpatient behavioral health services that were not medically necessary, admitting patients who did not require inpatient care and holding them longer than necessary. The government’s allegations included inadequate staffing and untrained staff contributing to assaults and suicides. Acadia did not admit liability.

Both settlements are, in a sense, the industry’s operating cost. A $122 million payment against a company whose annual revenue exceeds $14 billion is a rounding error. Neither settlement altered the per diem, the census, or the incentive

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The Named Players and the Structure of the Incentive

Sequel Youth & Family Services. Founded to operate Clarinda Academy in Clarinda, Iowa. In September 2017, Altamont Capital Partners, a Palo Alto private equity firm, acquired a majority stake.

What followed is the standard PE arc compressed into four years. In 2019 Sequel closed Red Rock Canyon School and Mount Pleasant Academy in Utah after reporting on sexual abuse and a riot. In February 2021 it closed Clarinda Academy — a facility that had faced allegations of child rape, beatings, and indefinite solitary confinement under a contract with the Iowa Department of Human Services. By 2022, APM Reports documented that Sequel had shut down close to half its treatment centers and sold most of the rest.

Sold to whom?

Vivant Behavioral Healthcare — a company founded in 2021 by Jay Ripley, one of Sequel’s three co-founders, which acquired 13 facilities and brought along much of Sequel’s corporate management team. Same buildings. Same executives. New name, new liability shield, same Medicaid billing number.

An attorney representing abuse survivors put it plainly: Sequel is “playing hide the ball, and they’re trying to avoid accountability and responsibility for what they did to these children.”

Vivant is one of the four operators the Senate Finance Committee investigated. The name change did not work.

Universal Health Services. Owner of Provo Canyon School since 2000.

Acadia Healthcare. Publicly traded, and the subject of a cascade of federal scrutiny.

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health. A nonprofit — which demonstrates that tax status is not the variable. Devereux’s 990 filings show a nonprofit, but the Senate found the same restraint practices, the same understaffing, the same abuse.

The conflict of interest is not hidden; it is structural and it is legal. The entity that assesses whether a child needs institutional care is often connected to the entity that bills for it. The accreditation bodies that gate QRTP eligibility are private organizations paid by the facilities they accredit. The state agency that must personally approve a stay past 12 months is the same agency that could not find a foster home and has no alternative to offer. And the facility’s revenue is a direct linear function of how many children are in beds and how long they stay there.

There is no actor in this chain whose financial interest is aligned with a child going home.

What Happened to the Children

Cornelius Fredericks was 16 years old.

On April 29, 2020, staff at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, Michigan — a Sequel facility — restrained him after he threw a sandwich. Video shows multiple adults on top of him. He cried out “I can’t breathe.” He lost consciousness. He died on May 1.

Three staff members were criminally charged. Attorneys Geoffrey Fieger and Jon Marko filed a 28-page federal civil rights lawsuit seeking damages in excess of $50 million against Sequel, Lakeside, and ten employees. Sequel settled that December. The terms were not disclosed.

Cornelius died in Michigan two and a half weeks before George Floyd died in Minnesota, restrained the same way, saying the same words. Only one of those deaths changed anything.

At Devereux, the Senate reviewed a lawsuit describing a 13-year-old at the Brandywine campus in Pennsylvania who asked staff not to be housed with a 15-year-old he feared. Staff assigned them to the same room anyway. The older boy sexually assaulted him repeatedly. Separately, 20 Devereux staff members were charged with assaulting 18 residential patients across three campuses over roughly 20 months.

At Sequel TSI in Alabama, a mother sued after her son died by suicide — his escape, she alleged, from a “living hell.”

At Provo Canyon School in Utah, owned by UHS, Paris Hilton spent 11 months as a teenager and has spent two decades since testifying about it. On July 6, 2026 — four days before this report’s source material — Utah’s licensing agency revoked the license of Provo Canyon’s Springville campus, ordering the girls’ program to move all clients out by August 6.

The revocation letter cited failures “to protect a client from harm,” failure to ensure “each client has the right to be free from neglect,” and staff engaging in “unnecessary restraint and aggressive physical contact with a client.” The complaints that triggered the action came from the Disability Law Center. UHS says it disagrees and is weighing an appeal. A separate lawsuit filed in June 2026 alleges a teen warned he was not safe before being attacked.

It took a state licensing action, a disability rights nonprofit, a decades-long survivor campaign, and a celebrity to close one program at one campus of one company — after federal auditors, Medicaid, and the courts had all had the opportunity and declined.

Washington State’s own review of foster youth it had shipped out of state to Sequel facilities described “abusive restraint practices.” Washington sent them anyway, because it had nowhere else to put them

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The Accountability Gap

Here is who is supposed to be watching.

HHS and its Administration for Children and Families administer Title IV-E and the QRTP standard. GAO’s finding is that it has not even clarified when the statute’s exemptions apply. It conducts no audit of placement necessity — no federal review asking whether the 30-day independent assessment was independent, whether the court’s 60-day approval was informed, whether the child could have gone home.

CMS pays the Medicaid claims. In September 2024, Senator Ron Wyden urged both CMS and ACF to act.

The specific allegation he raised in his October 9, 2024 referral to the Department of Justice is that these companies are billing for “worthless services” — a legal term of art under the False Claims Act meaning care so deficient it has no value at all. His referral named Universal Health Services, Acadia Healthcare, Devereux, and Vivant and asked DOJ to investigate Medicaid fraud, including failures to develop individualized treatment plans, flouting Medicaid’s restrictions on restraint and seclusion, and housing minors in dangerous conditions. He also asked DOJ to investigate potential civil rights violations by states — that is, by the governments that placed the children.

The states license the facilities. But the BRIDGES for Kids Act, introduced by Wyden in December 2025, identifies a licensing loophole in 21 states that lets facilities bypass state licensing steps entirely if they hold private accreditation. The same accreditation that unlocks the QRTP exemption from the 14-day federal limit.

One private certificate, purchased from a body the facility pays, defeats two layers of public oversight at once.

The courts are supposed to approve QRTP placements within 60 days. GAO found they are frequently uneducated about the standard and disengaged from it.

The markets noticed before the regulators did. Acadia disclosed on September 27, 2024 that it had received an information request from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, a grand jury subpoena from the Western District of Missouri, and expected an SEC inquiry — all concerning admissions, length of stay, and billing. The stock fell 16.3 percent that day. On October 18, 2024, the New York Times reported the Department of Veterans Affairs was investigating whether Acadia held patients longer than medically necessary; shares fell another 12 percent. On October 31, Acadia confirmed an SEC subpoena. A short seller, Aurelius Value, had already alleged that persistent understaffing “inflated profits” while producing dangerous conditions.

Note what this means: the short sellers priced the abuse correctly, and understood before HHS did that understaffing was the margin.

Congress has moved, slowly. The Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act (P.L. 118-194) was signed December 23, 2024. It requires HHS to contract with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to study youth residential programs and report publicly every two years for a decade, and it creates a Federal Work Group on Youth Residential Programs charged with recommending a national database covering length of stay, use of restraints and seclusion, discharge setting, and whether a child can be safely maintained in school and community six months after discharge. The first report to Congress is due around late 2026.

It is a study, not a standard.

BRIDGES for Kids would go further: a public HHS dashboard of restraint and seclusion rates, accreditation and licensure status, rates charged, staffing levels and credentials, and inspection results; higher hiring and staffing standards; a two-day deadline for states to investigate significant complaints and a 30-day requirement to examine commonly-owned facilities in the same state when a complaint is substantiated; and closure of the 21-state accreditation loophole. It has not passed.

Meanwhile the pressure runs the other way. H.R. 8095 would strip the Medicaid IMD exclusion — the rule that bars federal Medicaid payment for institutions of mental disease with more than 16 beds — specifically for foster children in QRTPs. The IMD exclusion is the last remaining federal constraint on institutional scale. It is the reason

many QRTPs cap at 16 beds. Remove it for foster children only, and the census cap that limits how large these facilities can grow disappears for the one population with the least ability to leave.

What This Means

There are roughly 328,947 children in foster care in the United States as of September 30, 2024. About one in ten of them sleeps tonight in a group home or institution. In 2022 alone, 34,000 youth were placed into residential treatment facilities through state foster care systems.

These are children with no parent to call a lawyer, no family to demand a transfer, no political constituency. Their Medicaid card is worth several hundred dollars a day to a company whose profit rises as its staffing falls. Federal law says a court must review the placement. No federal agency checks whether the review was real.

Family First was not a failure of intent. It was a failure of instrument. It regulated a funding stream when the binding constraint was bed supply — and when the federal match went away, states paid out of their own pockets rather than build the foster homes and community-based alternatives the law assumed would appear. Congress restricted the money and forgot to build the alternative.

What would actually change the arithmetic:

· Audit necessity, not paperwork. HHS should sample QRTP placements and independently determine whether the child’s needs could have been met in a family setting — publishing per-facility and per-state results. Right now, no one asks.

· Sever the assessor from the biller. The “qualified individual” under § 675a(c) must be genuinely independent, funded federally, and prohibited from any contractual relationship with the placing agency or the receiving facility.

· Kill the accreditation shortcut. Private accreditation should never substitute for state licensure and should never by itself unlock federal Title IV-E money. Close the loophole BRIDGES identifies in 21 states.

· Make staffing a payment condition, not a suggestion. Tie the per diem to audited, published staff-to-child ratios and credentials. If the only lever a private-equity owner can pull to make money is understaffing, take away the lever.

· Publish the restraint data. Every restraint, every seclusion, every serious injury, every death — by facility, by owner, in public, monthly. SICAA’s Federal Work Group has been tasked with recommending exactly this. It should be built, not recommended.

· Follow the money through corporate rebirth. When Sequel sold 13 facilities to a company founded by its own co-founder and staffed by its own management, every Medicaid provider agreement should have been reviewed de novo. Instead, the billing continued uninterrupted. Successor liability and provider-enrollment screening must pierce the name change.

· Resolve the DOJ referral. Wyden sent it in October 2024. Twenty-one months later, there is no public disposition. “Worthless services” is not rhetoric — it is an established theory of False Claims Act liability, and it fits a facility that billed Medicaid for individualized trauma-informed treatment and delivered a restraint that killed a child over a sandwich.

Cornelius Fredericks’s family received a confidential settlement. Sequel’s facilities are still open under a different name. The companies the Senate investigated still bill Medicaid.

The 14-day limit is still law. And it still does not apply to anyone who has bought the right certificate.

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Sources

· Warehouses of Neglect: How Taxpayers are Funding Systemic Abuse in Youth Residential Treatment Facilities— U.S. Senate Committee on Finance, June 12, 2024

· Wyden Asks DOJ to Investigate Medicaid Fraud by Youth Residential Treatment Facilities— Senate Finance Committee, October 9, 2024

· Wyden Urges CMS, ACF to Act Now to Protect Kids in Residential Treatment Facilities— Senate Finance Committee, September 3, 2024

· Wyden Announces Major Reforms to Youth Residential Treatment Facilities (BRIDGES for Kids Act) — Senate Finance Committee, December 18, 2025

· GAO-26-107592, Child Welfare: HHS Should Clarify Guidance on State Spending for Congregate Care— U.S. Government Accountability Office, March 3, 2026

· Public Law 115-123, Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (Family First Prevention Services Act); 42 U.S.C. § 672(k), § 672(k)(2), § 672(k)(4), and § 675a(c)

· Public Law 118-194, Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act (signed December 23, 2024)

· H.R. 8095 (Medicaid IMD exclusion for foster children in QRTPs)

· Universal Health Services, Inc. and Related Entities to Pay $122 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations— U.S. Department of Justice, 2020

· Acadia to Pay $19.85M to Settle Whistleblower Allegations Relating to Medically Unnecessary Inpatient Behavioral Health Services— Behavioral Health Business, September 2024

· Acadia Healthcare Shares Tumble After Disclosing DOJ Probe, Grand Jury Subpoena— Hagens Berman

· Acadia Healthcare Falls After Short Seller Alleges Understaffing— Bloomberg Law

· Utah revokes license of Provo Canyon School— Salt Lake Tribune, July 7, 2026

· Utah officials order Provo Canyon School’s girls program to close by August— APM Reports, July 8, 2026

· A profitable ‘death trap’: Sequel youth facilities raked in millions while accused of abusing children— NBC News

· Video shows fatal restraint of Cornelius Fredericks, 16, in Michigan foster facility— NBC News

· ‘Youth were abused here’— APM Reports, September 28, 2020

· Under scrutiny, company that claimed to help troubled youth closes many operations and sells others— APM Reports, April 26, 2022

· Family of Foster Youth Slain by Staff at For-Profit Group Home Files $50 Million Federal Lawsuit— The Imprint

· Report Finds Family First Act Has Not Reduced Congregate Care in Most States— The Imprint

· Altamont Capital Partners Invests in Sequel Youth & Family Services— September 2017

· New lawsuit alleges Devereux failed to protect at least six children from abuse— Philadelphia Inquirer

· Report describes ‘abusive restraint practices’ for Washington foster youth sent out of state— NW News Network

· The Number of Older Youth in Congregate Foster Care Decreased in 2024— Child Trends

· The Kids Are Not Alright: How Private Equity Profits Off of Behavioral Health Services for Vulnerable and At-Risk Youth— Private Equity Stakeholder Project

· Federal foster-care population data — HHS AFCARS (328,947 children in care as of September 30, 2024)

Full source documentation is available in the original PMC investigation report.

SOURCE DOCUMENTS

• Original PMC investigation: The 14-Day Loophole: How Private Equity Turned Foster Children Into Per-Diem Revenue, and Why the Family First Act Never Stopped It

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