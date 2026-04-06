“Substantial Compliance” is the actual legal phrase the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals used in October 2024 to declare the Texas foster care system met constitutional standards. They removed the federal judge who had overseen reforms for 13 years. Six weeks later, an 11-year-old autistic boy named O.R. died at a residential treatment center with 84 documented violations. In fiscal year 2024, 99 children died in Texas foster care. The state spent $35 million on police guards for displaced children and $137,000 on nurses — a 255-to-1 ratio of security over healthcare. Every fact in these lyrics is sourced from the investigation.
LYRICS
“SUBSTANTIAL COMPLIANCE”
Written by: Project Milk Carton
[Verse 1]
He was eleven years old with a twisted gut and a quiet mouth
Two weeks at Thompson’s, eighty-four violations on the house
Four pills every morning just to keep the world from spinning
Told ‘em that his stomach hurt but nobody was listening
[Pre-Chorus]
They dragged him to a movie, said he had to go
When the credits rolled he was bleeding on the floor
[Chorus]
Substantial compliance, that’s what the judges wrote
Six weeks before they found a boy who’d never make it home
Two-sixty million dollars couldn’t buy a single nurse
Thirty-five on armed guards — tell me what a child is worth
Substantial compliance, another body in the dirt
[Verse 2]
Judge Jack held the line thirteen years down in Texas
Said the system was unconstitutional, called it what it was
Rape and medication, kids moved thirty times a year
Fifth Circuit pulled her off the bench and the whole thing disappeared
[Pre-Chorus]
Changed the way they count the children when they die
If you never look, the numbers come out fine
[Chorus]
Substantial compliance, that’s what the judges wrote
Six weeks before they found a boy who’d never make it home
Two-sixty million dollars couldn’t buy a single nurse
Thirty-five on armed guards — tell me what a child is worth
Substantial compliance, another body in the dirt
[Bridge]
Down in Bastrop at The Refuge, they said they saved those girls
Rescued from the traffickers, a safe place in this world
But the staff was selling children while the state signed off on forms
Nine indictments, seven victims, the license wasn’t torn
[Verse 3]
O.R. was his name, they sealed it in the records
Eleven years of fighting just to lose in sixteen hours
Security cameras caught him stumbling, couldn’t stand
And nobody in that building ever reached out for his hand
[Outro]
Substantial compliance
Two fifty-five to one
That’s thirty-five million on the badges
And nothing for the son
Ninety-nine dead children in a single Texas year
Substantial compliance
Is that what we call it here?