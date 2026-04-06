“Substantial Compliance” is the actual legal phrase the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals used in October 2024 to declare the Texas foster care system met constitutional standards. They removed the federal judge who had overseen reforms for 13 years. Six weeks later, an 11-year-old autistic boy named O.R. died at a residential treatment center with 84 documented violations. In fiscal year 2024, 99 children died in Texas foster care. The state spent $35 million on police guards for displaced children and $137,000 on nurses — a 255-to-1 ratio of security over healthcare. Every fact in these lyrics is sourced from the investigation.

LYRICS

“SUBSTANTIAL COMPLIANCE”

Written by: Project Milk Carton

[Verse 1]

He was eleven years old with a twisted gut and a quiet mouth

Two weeks at Thompson’s, eighty-four violations on the house

Four pills every morning just to keep the world from spinning

Told ‘em that his stomach hurt but nobody was listening

[Pre-Chorus]

They dragged him to a movie, said he had to go

When the credits rolled he was bleeding on the floor

[Chorus]

Substantial compliance, that’s what the judges wrote

Six weeks before they found a boy who’d never make it home

Two-sixty million dollars couldn’t buy a single nurse

Thirty-five on armed guards — tell me what a child is worth

Substantial compliance, another body in the dirt

[Verse 2]

Judge Jack held the line thirteen years down in Texas

Said the system was unconstitutional, called it what it was

Rape and medication, kids moved thirty times a year

Fifth Circuit pulled her off the bench and the whole thing disappeared

[Pre-Chorus]

Changed the way they count the children when they die

If you never look, the numbers come out fine

[Chorus]

Substantial compliance, that’s what the judges wrote

Six weeks before they found a boy who’d never make it home

Two-sixty million dollars couldn’t buy a single nurse

Thirty-five on armed guards — tell me what a child is worth

Substantial compliance, another body in the dirt

[Bridge]

Down in Bastrop at The Refuge, they said they saved those girls

Rescued from the traffickers, a safe place in this world

But the staff was selling children while the state signed off on forms

Nine indictments, seven victims, the license wasn’t torn

[Verse 3]

O.R. was his name, they sealed it in the records

Eleven years of fighting just to lose in sixteen hours

Security cameras caught him stumbling, couldn’t stand

And nobody in that building ever reached out for his hand

[Outro]

Substantial compliance

Two fifty-five to one

That’s thirty-five million on the badges

And nothing for the son

Ninety-nine dead children in a single Texas year

Substantial compliance

Is that what we call it here?