The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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Alex MacArthur's avatar
Alex MacArthur
4h

I know a person (female) who was placed in an orphanage at pre-school age along with two little brothers , who were immediately transferred to a boys orphanage . She never saw them again and is still grieving as their 'little momma ' some fifty years later .

My wife is from a family of twelve kids in S. America . At about that pre-school age she became 'little momma' to her 'next younger brother' , just a year or so different in age. They still have a strong bond , many decades later .

Separating bonded children can be devastating to both .

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