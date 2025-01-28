If we’re going to hold people accountable, we need to be specific.We need to understand—a government that’s actually trying to protect its citizens doesn’t "fail" at every level simultaneously. They don’t ignore intelligence. They don’t block security reinforcements. They don’t let an event unfold when they have the power to stop it. And they sure as hell don’t immediately weaponize their own inaction to justify mass arrests, censorship, and an expanded security state.

What happened on January 6 wasn’t just a failure of intelligence or security planning—it was a complete breakdown of governance at every level, from the Constitution down to basic agency policy. It wasn’t random. It wasn’t incompetence alone. It was a structured, systemic failure that only benefits those in power.

When you look at terror cells, bomb makers, or hostile networks, you don’t need direct proof of intent—you analyze patterns, environments, behaviors, and past performance. That’s exactly what I have done in these articles. I have mapped out every failure point, identified every level where action should have been taken, and now we can see exactly who is responsible.

When you compare what was supposed to happen with what actually happened, and contrast statements with actions, you expose the motive. And now, with this framework, we can see exactly how the system was ignored, violated, or weaponized. Lets break it down one last time:

The Chain of Failure: A Systematic Breakdown

Each of these levels of governance had frameworks in place that should have prevented January 6 from happening the way it did. But every layer failed—or was made to fail—which is why this event became useful for political weaponization.

🔹 1. FBI - The Ultimate Intelligence Failure

The FBI is tasked with preventing domestic threats and coordinating intelligence with agencies like DHS and Capitol Police.

What should have happened: FBI should have shared intelligence with security agencies, activated countermeasures, and preemptively deployed resources to prevent escalation.

What actually happened: They withheld intelligence about potential unrest. They had Confidential Human Sources (CHS) embedded in groups like the Proud Boys , yet they ignored reports that contradicted their desired narrative. After the fact, they used selective prosecution to shape the political aftermath.



Violation: Weaponized failure —intentionally withholding intelligence to allow chaos, then using that chaos as justification for overreach.

🔹 2. Intelligence Framework - Ignored or Manipulated

The National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) and fusion centers exist to process and distribute intelligence reports to law enforcement.

What should have happened: Threat reports should have been delivered to the Capitol Police, National Guard, and security leaders to prepare defensive postures.

What actually happened: Threat intelligence was either not shared, delayed, or ignored. The agencies that needed intelligence did not receive full, unfiltered reports. The focus was placed on right-wing groups , while credible threats from Antifa and other violent actors were downplayed.



Violation: Failure to act on intelligence, failure to distribute threat warnings to security forces.

🔹 3. The Constitution - The Highest Law Violated

What should have happened: Every security decision should have followed constitutional principles of equal protection, due process, and lawful law enforcement conduct.

What actually happened: First Amendment Violations: The FBI used January 6 to justify broader surveillance and censorship of political speech. Fourth Amendment Violations: Unwarranted surveillance, mass arrests, and extended detainment of individuals without due process. Fifth & Sixth Amendment Violations: Selective prosecution, lack of transparency, and politicized law enforcement targeting specific groups while ignoring others.



Violation: The U.S. Constitution was ignored in favor of political expediency.

🔹 4. The Bill of Rights – Citizens Treated as Enemies

What should have happened: The rights of citizens, even in chaotic situations, should have been protected under law.

What actually happened: Detainees were denied fair trials, held in solitary confinement, and treated as political prisoners. Selective law enforcement applied to only one political side while known instigators, like Antifa and federal infiltrators, were ignored. The media and Congress framed an entire political movement as domestic terrorists , violating every principle of fair and impartial justice.



Violation: The Bill of Rights was systematically ignored to facilitate political crackdowns.

🔹 5. Federal Statutes – Laws Were Broken by Those in Power

What should have happened: All federal agencies involved should have followed the laws governing intelligence sharing, law enforcement coordination, and emergency preparedness.

What actually happened: FBI violated the Civil Rights Act by selectively enforcing laws against one political group. FOIA laws were ignored when it came to releasing information about FBI CHSs and intelligence failures. Inspector General oversight was weak or nonexistent in investigating these failures.



Violation: Government officials broke federal law to protect their own interests.

🔹 6. Acts, Directives, and National Policies Ignored

What should have happened: Presidential Directive 8 (National Preparedness) should have required security reinforcements. Counter-terrorism policies should have applied equally to ALL groups, not selectively.

What actually happened: Capitol security was left deliberately vulnerable despite warnings. Existing policies to prevent civil unrest were ignored to let an event escalate.



Violation: Key security measures were ignored, despite legal obligations to implement them.

🔹 7. Executive Orders & National Strategies Abandoned

What should have happened: Security protocols should have followed Executive Order 12333 , which governs how agencies coordinate intelligence.

What actually happened: Inter-agency coordination was non-existent. The National Guard was requested but denied for political reasons. Capitol security was deliberately left weaker than at past major events.



Violation: Political decision-making overruled national security.

🔹 8. The Capitol Police Board & Congress – The Direct Culprits

What should have happened: The Capitol Police Board and Congressional Oversight Committees should have ensured security was at maximum readiness.

What actually happened: Capitol Police Chief requested National Guard support. The Capitol Police Board denied it. Congressional committees with direct oversight power failed to act.



Violation: These officials had power, did nothing, and let chaos unfold.

🔹 9. FBI’s Own Operational Policies – Ignored or Twisted

What should have happened: FBI should have followed its own Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide (DIOG).

What actually happened: Selective enforcement of laws, ignoring CHS intelligence, and using failures as a weapon against political opposition.



Violation: The FBI ignored its own internal policies and became a political enforcement arm.

📌 Direct Accountability List: Who Had Power, What They Didn't Do, and Why They Should Be Held Responsible

🔹 U.S. Capitol Police Board – The Final Gatekeepers of Security (3 Key People)

These were the only people who had direct authority to approve or deny security reinforcements—including National Guard deployment.

Why They’re Responsible:

The Capitol Police Chief (Steven Sund) requested National Guard assistance multiple times BEFORE January 6 —these men ignored or delayed his requests.

The National Guard wasn’t approved until AFTER the breach happened —by then, it was too late.

If they truly believed an “insurrection” was coming, why didn’t they approve security? Their inaction suggests they either wanted the event to unfold or were grossly incompetent.

🔹 Key Congressional Oversight Committees (17+ Members with Direct Authority Over Capitol Police)

Congressional committees oversee funding, policy, and operational directives for the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP). They had the power to demand action and increase security but failed to do so.

Why They’re Responsible:

Capitol security funding & policy is in their jurisdiction —they didn’t prioritize reinforcing security measures before January 6.

Congressional leadership was vocal about “domestic terrorism” threats but did not act accordingly to prevent violence.

They had access to intelligence briefings warning about possible violence—yet they didn’t press for security reinforcements.

These committee chairs alone make up four key decision-makers who should have taken action and failed. Combined with the three members of the Capitol Police Board, that’s already seven high-ranking officials who had the ability to prevent what happened—but didn’t.

When you factor in other ranking members on these committees, we get 15-20 individuals who had direct oversight authority and collectively failed at every level.

🔹 Connecting the Oversight Failures to the Intelligence Failures

This Wasn't the Largest Event the Capitol Has Ever Seen—So Why the Failure?"

I want to make an important point: January 6 was not the largest event the Capitol has ever seen, nor was it the most polarized moment in American history.

Past events, including presidential inaugurations, major protests, and even bombings, have had better security planning.

So how is it that a government body with a $600 million budget and an entire police force was caught completely off guard?

Here’s How the Chain of Failure Unfolded:

1. Intelligence Agencies Knew About Potential Threats

The FBI and DHS had CHS informants inside Proud Boys and Oath Keepers reporting no plans for violence.

They also received intel suggesting possible extremist threats from outside actors.

2. Intelligence Sharing Was Either Deliberately Blocked or Ignored

GAO reports confirm that Capitol Police were not given critical intelligence briefings.

The Capitol Police Board had access to FBI and DHS reports but still denied National Guard support.

This mirrors previous FBI failures (9/11, Parkland Shooting, Pulse Nightclub, etc.) where they had intelligence but failed to act.

3. Security Requests Were Ignored by the Capitol Police Board & Oversight Committees

The Capitol Police Chief repeatedly requested additional security measures.

The Capitol Police Board denied or delayed these requests.

Congressional oversight committees could have pushed for more security but instead focused on political messaging.

4. After the Chaos, the Same People Who Failed to Act Used It as a Political Weapon

Instead of taking accountability, Congressional leaders and the Capitol Police Board labeled all Trump supporters as “insurrectionists.”

The same intelligence failures that allowed the chaos to unfold became justification for mass arrests, indefinite detainment’s, and expanded surveillance.

🚨 Conclusion: This Wasn’t a Failure, It Was a Warning

When every single layer of governance fails at the same time, it’s not incompetence—it’s deliberate. If the American people don’t demand accountability now, the next crisis will be worse. The government has already seen what it can get away with. Without push back, they will go further next time.

This is how freedom dies—not overnight, but through layers of corruption, systemic failures, and inaction by those entrusted with protecting the Republic.

This is the reality. Now, what do we do about it?