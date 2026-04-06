REVENUE UNIT
Powerful, soulful, controlled fire. Alicia Keys meets H.E.R, Piano-driven with atmospheric production. Emotional restraint that breaks at exactly the right moment.
REVENUE UNIT
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LYRICS
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[Intro: Spoken, female, soft, reverb, sparse piano]
Two-seventy-five to eight hundred dollars a day
That’s not what it costs to raise a child
That’s what it costs to own one
And nobody wants to say that out loud
So I will
[Verse 1]
They came with briefcases and borrowed funds
Bought the beds and the buildings and the broken ones
Cut the staff to the floor let the ceilings cave
Loaded debt on the company like a shallow grave
Six months later took a hundred million out
Two more years three-seventy-five not a shred of doubt
Pulled it straight from underneath the children sleeping
While the body count was climbing and the records weren’t keeping
[Pre-Chorus]
Eighty-six gone in just one decade
Thirteen investigated that’s all they made
Forty-three percent above the line
But the dividend was clearing so they called it fine
[Chorus]
Revenue unit that’s what they call a child
Two-seventy-five to eight hundred for a while
Revenue unit a bed a chart a name
And when the lawsuits land they just rebrand the game
They don’t learn who you are
They don’t ask who you love
Just check the per diem rate
And that’s enough
Revenue unit
That’s your baby
Revenue unit
Say it back
[Verse 2]
Cornelius was sixteen at a place in Michigan
Threw a sandwich in the cafeteria that was his only sin
They held him face down on the floor twelve minutes flat
Cardiac arrest he never came back from that
Medical examiner wrote it plain homicide
Five states banned the company wouldn’t let them hide
So the founder changed the name overnight to Vivant
Same building same beds same fluorescent dawn
[Pre-Chorus]
Sequel went to Vivant Mentor turned Sevita
AdvoServ went to Bellwether like the blood was getting sweeter
Eighty-six dead from just the one they caught
How many names they buried how many names they bought
[Chorus]
Revenue unit that’s what they call a child
Two-seventy-five to eight hundred for a while
Revenue unit a bed a chart a name
And when the lawsuits land they just rebrand the game
They don’t learn who you are
They don’t ask who you love
Just check the per diem rate
And that’s enough
Revenue unit
That’s your baby
Revenue unit
Say it back
[Bridge]
Paige was fourteen
Autistic
Couldn’t say a word
They strapped her to a bed in a state she’d never heard of
Sick for days throwing up crying out in silence
Nobody picked up the phone
Nobody broke the quiet
Died of dehydration
Hands still in the straps
And the company wrote behavioral on the paperwork after that
They kicked kids in the head and called it intervention
Broke their arms and their jaws and wrote it in the documentation
[Verse 3]
One-point-seven billion in damages last year
The Senate wrote a hundred thirty-six pages crystal clear
Called it Warehouses of Neglect that’s the actual name
Said the harm was built into the model not a glitch a feature not a shame
Eight ninety-five million from a single jury trial
Where a thirteen-year-old girl survived what no child should
She took the stand and testified
And they paid but the machine is still alive
[Outro: Spoken, female, quiet, piano dissolving]
There are two hundred thousand children
In residential treatment facilities
Right now
Tonight
And the companies that hold them
Don’t have to report it when one of them dies
Revenue unit
That’s what they call your baby
Somebody’s daughter
Somebody’s son
Two-seventy-five to eight hundred a day
And when they die
They change the name on the building
And start again