The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

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Georgia Patriot Insider's avatar
Georgia Patriot Insider
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This is the piece I'll be sending people. You've documented something most coverage misses: the system isn't failing. It's following the reimbursement.

That's the part that should chill everyone.

A failing system produces random errors. This one produces a consistent direction, and you found the reason in the money.

Title IV-E reimburses removal open-ended and caps prevention, so the machine does more of what pays and less of what doesn't.

Follow the reimbursement and the whole pattern snaps into focus.

That's why the 87 percent non-abuse removals, the poverty-as-neglect blur, the kinship delays, and the ICPC games all point the same way.

They aren't separate failures.

They're the same incentive expressed through different decisions. You don't have to assume malice anywhere in the chain. You just have to follow the reimbursement, and every actor doing the locally rational thing produces a statewide machine that separates poor families for money the law never said it could.

The ICPC pattern is the cleanest proof. Required when it slows a parent down, skipped when it would speed a relative up.

The common thread isn't the law, it's which outcome keeps the child in the funded system. Discretion always bends the same way the money runs.

Which is why the poverty confusion isn't really confusion.

Danger draws federal dollars and poverty doesn't, so the system has every reason to call one the other. That's not a training failure you fix with a memo. It's an incentive you fix with money. Change what gets reimbursed and the confusion clears overnight.

The rare achievement here is that you named the machine instead of just describing the damage. Everyone documents the harm. You followed the reimbursement to the engine producing it. Subscribed.

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