A child welfare system is supposed to be the last shield between a child and real danger. It is supposed to intervene when violence, abandonment, exploitation, or severe neglect places a child in immediate harm. It is supposed to protect the weak without becoming a weapon against the poor. It is supposed to recognize that the family is not an administrative unit owned by the state, but the first institution of the republic: the first school, the first shelter, the first community, the first place where a child learns trust.

But my research into Indiana’s child welfare system shows something far more disturbing than bureaucratic dysfunction. It shows a state apparatus with the power to enter homes, investigate families, separate children from parents, delay placement with relatives, and operate behind layers of legal language that ordinary citizens are rarely taught to understand. It shows a machinery of removal operating at a scale that should alarm every American who still believes constitutional rights mean something when the state comes for the family.

Indiana is not merely struggling with child welfare management. Indiana is removing children at one of the highest rates in the nation. Between Federal Fiscal Year 2023 and Federal Fiscal Year 2024, Indiana experienced a 30 percent surge in child removals, the largest spike in the country, while the national trend moved in the opposite direction. Foster care entries in Indiana rose from just over 6,000 children to nearly 7,900 children in a single year. During that same period, national entries declined.

That is the first signal that something is wrong. But it is not the most disturbing one.

The most disturbing fact is this: 87 percent of Indiana removals were not for physical or sexual abuse.

That number cuts through the public mythology. When Americans hear that a child has been removed from home, they naturally imagine the worst cases. They imagine broken bones, sexual assault, starvation, torture, abandonment, extreme danger. Those cases exist, and when they do, the state has a duty to act. No serious person disputes that children must be protected from real harm.

But if 87 percent of removals are not for physical or sexual abuse, the public has to ask a harder question: what exactly is the state calling danger?

Is it imminent harm, or is it poverty? Is it abuse, or housing instability? Is it neglect, or a home without working plumbing? Is it parental failure, or the inability to pay for heat, transportation, childcare, repairs, or legal help? Is the state protecting children from violence, or is it converting family hardship into a case file?

This is where the issue leaves the narrow world of child welfare policy and enters the larger arena of constitutional accountability. The removal of a child is one of the most severe powers government can exercise against a family. It is not a parking ticket. It is not a regulatory fine. It is not an administrative inconvenience. It is the rupture, temporary or permanent, of the most fundamental human relationship in civil society.

When that power expands beyond imminent danger and begins sweeping in poverty, unstable housing, bureaucratic delay, overloaded caseworkers, selective legal compliance, and hidden incentives, the people have a right to demand answers. More than that, they have a duty.

This is not a call to abolish child protection. It is a call to rebuild it under constitutional guardrails. It is a call for local truth, public accountability, citizen oversight, and families first.

It is a call for reconstitution.

This Is Not Just a Child Welfare Problem

The central argument is simple: this is not only a child welfare policy problem. It is a constitutional, civic, and reconstruction problem.

The public cannot fix what it cannot see. Families cannot defend themselves against systems they do not understand. Local officials cannot govern agencies they do not audit. Journalists cannot investigate records they do not request. Churches and civic groups cannot support families when the machinery of removal moves faster than the machinery of help. Citizens cannot preserve constitutional liberty if they are told that family separation is merely an administrative matter best left to experts.

America cannot rebuild trust in public institutions by demanding blind faith from the governed. Trust must be earned through transparency, due process, measurable outcomes, public records, independent audits, and consequences when officials break the law.

If the state claims the authority to enter the home, investigate the family, remove the child, delay kinship placement, and route the case through courts most citizens never see, then the state must also accept the burden of proof, public accountability, and constitutional restraint.

Indiana’s child welfare crisis shows what happens when those guardrails weaken. Removals rise. Poverty and neglect blur together. Black children are investigated at staggering rates. Caseworkers burn out. Interstate placement law is applied inconsistently. Funding streams reward foster care more readily than prevention. Courts issue sharp reprimands, but the system keeps moving.

Taken together, these are not isolated defects. They are signs of a machine whose incentives point in the wrong direction.

That is why this is a movement issue. Not a partisan issue. Not a narrow legal issue. Not a bureaucratic reform memo. A movement issue.

Because the family is the first institution of the republic. When families are weakened by state overreach, when children are separated from relatives by delay, when poverty becomes evidence against parents, and when courts defer to agencies without hard public scrutiny, the constitutional order begins to rot from the inside.

Indiana by the Numbers: The Warning Flare

My research shows Indiana as a state in acute child welfare crisis.

Indiana’s foster care entries surged by 30 percent from 2023 to 2024. The state’s total foster care population grew from about 10,500 children to nearly 12,000 children. Nationally, the foster care population declined during that same period. Indiana removes children at a rate 66 percent above the national average, even after adjusting for poverty. It ranks sixth highest in the nation for child removal rate.

That is not normal variance. That is not a rounding error. That is a state exercising family-separation power at a level that demands public investigation.

The investigation numbers are just as troubling. My research shows that 58 percent of all Indiana children will be investigated by the Department of Child Services before age 18, compared with 37 percent nationally. For Black children in Indiana, the figure rises to 79 percent, the highest rate in America. Black children represent 22 percent of Indiana’s foster care population despite being 14 percent of the child population.

Nearly four out of every five Black children in Indiana can expect to experience a child abuse investigation before adulthood. That should trigger legislative hearings, civil rights review, data audits, and public explanation. An investigation is not a small thing. It can mean state interviews, home inspections, family disruption, fear, stigma, and possible escalation. Even when allegations are unsubstantiated, the family has still experienced government intrusion.

The poverty problem sits at the center of the crisis. Housing instability alone accounts for removal numbers equal to physical abuse cases. That means the system is treating certain forms of poverty with the same severity as physical harm, even though one may be remedied through housing support while the other requires child protection intervention.

DCS Director Adam Krupp has publicly acknowledged the concern, stating that he told employees, “we’re not policing poverty,” and that the agency’s focus should be safety. That statement matters. A director does not need to tell employees not to police poverty unless there is reason to believe poverty-policing is happening. The instruction itself tells us the danger is real. The removal surge tells us the instruction has not solved it.

This is the central moral breach: poverty is not abuse. A cold house is not the same thing as a violent parent. Homelessness is not the same thing as sexual assault. A struggling family is not automatically an unsafe family. When the state blurs those lines, child protection becomes family surveillance.

The Caseworker Crisis: The Human Engine Is Breaking

The people making these decisions are also trapped inside a system under severe stress.

Indiana DCS had a 37 percent caseworker turnover rate in FY 2024, up from 33 percent the prior year. Only 7 of 19 regions met caseload standards. The state reportedly needed more than 135 additional caseworkers, with one region alone short around 40 family case managers. Individual caseworkers have reportedly carried as many as 29 children at once, with some working 60-hour weeks.

That matters because caseworkers are not clerks moving paper from one desk to another. They are the front line of state power. They investigate families. They assess risk. They recommend services. They influence removals. They identify relatives. They file or fail to file interstate placement requests. They shape court narratives. They can determine whether a family receives help or coercion.

When caseworkers are overloaded, the risk is not only burnout. The risk is constitutional failure.

A rushed caseworker may miss a safe relative. An exhausted caseworker may default to removal. An undertrained caseworker may misunderstand the law. A swamped caseworker may see legal compliance as a roadblock. A worker carrying impossible caseloads may not have the time to distinguish poverty from danger.

This does not excuse unlawful conduct. But it explains why the machinery keeps producing harm even when not every person inside it is malicious. A broken system can convert ordinary workers into instruments of extraordinary damage.

The legislative response makes the problem worse. Indiana lawmakers considered eliminating statutory caseload standards instead of meeting them. Public scrutiny forced a retreat from the most aggressive version, but the final budget still directed study of removing caseload limitations. That is not reform. That is moving the goalpost.

If an agency cannot meet a safety standard, eliminating the standard does not fix the danger. It hides it. It turns failure into policy.

The Law Nobody Follows

The most disturbing legal pattern in my research involves the Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children, known as ICPC. ICPC governs interstate placements of children, including placement with out-of-state relatives. In plain English, it is supposed to make sure children placed across state lines are going into safe homes and that the placement is legally coordinated.

But Indiana’s record shows a deeper problem: the law appears to be applied selectively.

In a 2025 Indiana Court of Appeals case, a DCS Family Case Manager testified under oath that she did not file an ICPC for a kinship guardianship placement because it would create “roadblocks.” That admission is extraordinary. A state employee, under oath, acknowledged that the legal process was avoided because compliance would slow things down.

That is not a paperwork issue. That is a rule-of-law issue.

The caseworker did not say ICPC was impossible. She did not say the relative was legally ineligible. She did not say the law clearly did not apply. The testimony described avoidance because the process would create obstacles the agency did not want to deal with.

Now place that beside an earlier Indiana appellate case from 2020. In that case, DCS wrongfully required a father to complete ICPC even though established law held that ICPC does not apply to natural parents. The father sought custody. DCS required a process the law did not require. The process delayed placement. The delay interfered with bonding. Then the lack of bonding was used as part of the justification to terminate parental rights.

The appellate court reversed and issued a severe rebuke. The court stated it was “dismayed” by DCS’s failure to understand or follow the law. It called the conduct “unconscionable.” It emphasized that DCS does not have authority to set policy inconsistent with the law. It warned that DCS does not get to hand-select parents for children by refusing to follow legal rules.

Read those two cases together and the pattern is devastating. In one case, the agency required ICPC when it should not have, delaying reunification with a parent. In another, it avoided ICPC when a relative sought placement, because the process would create roadblocks. Applied when useful. Bypassed when inconvenient.

That is not law. That is discretion. And discretion without accountability becomes power.

The danger is not simply that a form was filed or not filed. The danger is that children lose either way. A parent can be delayed by a wrongly imposed process. A relative can be blocked by a process never initiated. Children remain separated while the state controls the timing, the paperwork, the narrative, and the court posture.

This is what institutional power looks like when it escapes constitutional guardrails.

The Machinery Behind the Curtain

To understand the stakes, ordinary Americans need to understand how the machinery works.

Child welfare does not usually begin with a courtroom. It begins with a report. A teacher, doctor, neighbor, relative, police officer, service provider, or anonymous caller contacts the child protection hotline. Indiana received more than 214,000 reports to DCS in 2024. Those reports are screened. Some are assigned for investigation.

Once a family is investigated, the state enters a zone of extraordinary power. A caseworker may visit the home, interview the child, interview parents, speak with schools or doctors, inspect living conditions, review allegations, and assess risk. Some of this is necessary in real abuse cases. But when poverty is confused with neglect, the investigation itself can become a trap.

A home without heat may be treated as evidence of danger. A parent without stable housing may be treated as incapable. A missed appointment may be interpreted as noncooperation. A family’s inability to comply with services may become evidence that the state should intervene further, even when the original problem was lack of money, transportation, housing, childcare, or legal support.

This is how poverty becomes translated into bureaucratic danger. The state does not have to say, “We are removing this child because the family is poor.” It can say the home is unstable. It can say the parent failed to remedy conditions. It can say the child needs permanency. It can say the parent did not complete services. It can say the relative placement is delayed.

The language changes, but the result may be the same: a child separated from family while the underlying poverty remains untreated.

If DCS decides the child is unsafe, the case may move into court through a CHINS proceeding, meaning Child in Need of Services. At this point, the family enters a legal system where the state has lawyers, institutional knowledge, records, caseworkers, service providers, and judicial familiarity. Parents may have appointed counsel, but one in five Indiana counties turns down federal funds for improved legal representation for parents and children in child welfare proceedings. That means some parents face one of the most consequential legal battles of their lives without the level of legal support necessary to match the state.

After removal, the child may be placed with a foster family, a relative, a group home, or another setting. In theory, kinship placement should be prioritized because relatives preserve family bonds, cultural continuity, and community stability. In practice, kinship placement can get trapped in paperwork, home studies, background checks, interstate compact rules, agency delays, contested denials, and caseworker overload.

The process becomes a chain. A report becomes an investigation. An investigation becomes a risk assessment. A risk assessment becomes a removal. A removal becomes a court case. A court case becomes a service plan. A service plan becomes a compliance maze. A relative placement becomes an ICPC file. A delay becomes lack of bonding. Lack of bonding becomes a permanency argument. Permanency becomes termination. Termination becomes adoption.

At every step, language softens the severity of the outcome. The child is not “taken”; the child is “placed.” The family is not “ruptured”; the case moves toward “permanency.” The parent is not “outmatched”; the parent is “noncompliant.” The machine speaks in professional terms because professional terms make severe state power sound routine.

That is why public accountability cannot stop at slogans about protecting children. Everyone agrees children should be protected. The hard question is protected by whom, under what rules, with what evidence, through what process, with what oversight, and with what consequences when the state is wrong.

The Human Cost

My research includes an active, anonymized family case involving two young children, ages 6 and 4, removed in Michigan while relatives in Indiana pursued kinship placement. Identifying information is redacted because active cases and minor children must be protected. But even without names, the structure of the harm is visible.

The children are not abstractions in a spreadsheet. They are young enough to experience separation as fear, confusion, and loss. Their relatives are not theoretical placement resources. They are family members trying to navigate a bureaucratic process that can restart from zero when one relative is denied and another steps forward.

In practical terms, this means children can remain separated from family while adults debate paperwork, home studies, concerns, denials, and timelines. The 180-day ICPC timeline can function as a floor rather than a ceiling, especially when denials are contested and new applications begin. A child’s sense of time is not bureaucratic. Six months to a child is not a processing period. It is a season of life. It is birthdays, school days, nightmares, missed hugs, missed family rituals, and new attachments formed under stress.

For parents, the human cost is the conversion of hardship into accusation. A parent who lacks housing does not need child welfare as the first response. That parent needs housing support. A home without heat does not always require removal. It may require emergency repair, a hotel voucher, utility assistance, church support, or same-day intervention. When DCS leadership acknowledges that such situations can be remedied quickly through community partners, the state is admitting it knows the difference between danger and poverty. The problem is whether the system acts on that difference consistently.

For kinship caregivers, the cost is humiliation and delay. Relatives who step forward to keep children within the family can find themselves treated less like rescuers and more like suspects. They may face home studies, background checks, paperwork, contested concerns, interstate delays, and opaque denials. Some scrutiny is necessary. Children should not be placed blindly. But when the process becomes so slow and unaccountable that children remain in state custody while willing relatives wait, the system begins to defeat its own stated purpose.

For caseworkers, the cost is also real. A 37 percent turnover rate is not just a staffing statistic. It is a distress signal from inside the machine. A former worker describing 60-hour weeks and as many as 29 children at once is describing a system that burns out the very people expected to exercise judgment. Citizens should resist the easy temptation to blame every caseworker as a villain. Some are negligent. Some may abuse discretion. Some may become hardened. But many are trapped inside impossible workloads, poor training, constant crisis, and legal duties they may not have the time or support to fulfill.

For communities, the cost is the erosion of trust. When families believe asking for help may invite investigation, they stop asking. When parents believe schools, doctors, or service providers are primarily surveillance channels, relationships weaken. When churches and nonprofits do not understand the system, they cannot intervene early enough. When courts appear to rubber-stamp agency narratives, public faith collapses. When public officials cannot answer basic questions about removals, placements, contractors, and outcomes, citizens begin to suspect that the system is not merely flawed but insulated.

The tragedy is that child welfare depends on trust. Real child protection requires neighbors, teachers, doctors, relatives, and parents to communicate when children are genuinely unsafe. But if the system becomes known for punishing poverty, hiding data, delaying kinship, and evading accountability, the public will not see it as protection. It will see it as a threat.

That is how institutions lose legitimacy.

Following the Money

Indiana DCS operates with a budget near $1 billion: $976.8 million in FY 2024 and $952.2 million in FY 2025. My research also identified more than $113 million in tracked federal HHS grants connected to Indiana FSSA entries, along with millions in federal subgrants to nonprofit providers.

The issue is not simply that the system is expensive. The issue is what the money rewards.

Federal Title IV-E foster care maintenance reimbursement is open-ended, while prevention services are capped. In plain English, the system can more reliably draw federal money after a child enters foster care than before a family is stabilized at home. That does not mean every removal is financially motivated. It does not mean every official is chasing dollars. But incentives matter. Systems follow funding. Bureaucracies grow around reimbursable activity. Providers emerge where payment streams exist. Administrative habits form around what the budget can sustain.

If foster care is easier to finance than family preservation, the system will tilt toward foster care. If institutional placement is easier to process than kinship support, children will wait. If prevention is capped while removal reimbursement is open-ended, the state’s hidden incentives are already pointing in the wrong direction.

The cost comparison makes the failure even harder to defend. Kinship care is far less expensive than group homes or residential treatment. Standard foster care costs thousands per year. Therapeutic foster care costs more. Group homes and residential treatment can cost many multiples more. Kinship stipends are comparatively modest.

This is not an argument to place children with relatives merely because it is cheaper. The moral argument for kinship is stronger than the financial one: children generally deserve family connection when safe relatives are available. But the financial data destroys the claim that delay is fiscally responsible. If safe kinship placement is both better for children and cheaper for taxpayers, then prolonged bureaucratic delay becomes harder to defend.

The people have a right to know where the money goes. Which providers are paid? Which placements are most expensive? Which contractors benefit when children remain in care? Which counties rely most heavily on non-kinship placements? Which agencies receive federal grants? Which nonprofits receive subgrants? What are their outcomes? What are their incident histories? What are their conflicts of interest?

Public money should create public accountability. If taxpayers fund the machinery, taxpayers have the right to inspect it.

Predictive Risk Tools and the Next Layer of Danger

The Indiana research focuses primarily on removals, ICPC, courts, workforce strain, funding, racial disparity, and kinship placement. It does not present a detailed technical audit of a specific predictive algorithm used by Indiana. That distinction matters. We should not claim more than the evidence shows.

But the broader danger is clear. Any child welfare system that already confuses poverty with danger becomes more dangerous when predictive risk tools, automated triage systems, or algorithmic decision supports are layered on top without transparency.

Citizens do not need a computer science degree to understand the problem. If the data going into a model reflects poverty, race-correlated surveillance, housing instability, prior reports, neighborhood reporting patterns, family structure, and unequal access to legal defense, then the output can reproduce those biases under the false authority of technology.

A computer does not cleanse bad assumptions. It scales them.

A risk score does not become neutral because it is mathematical. It becomes dangerous when families cannot inspect it, challenge it, or understand how it influenced the state’s decision.

This is why algorithmic transparency must be part of any serious child welfare reconstruction plan. If a tool influences whether a family is investigated, classified as high risk, denied services, denied placement, routed into court, or separated from a child, the public has a right to know what data it uses, who built it, who audits it, how errors are corrected, whether racial disparities have been tested, and whether families can challenge its use.

Secret math cannot become a substitute for due process.

Why This Becomes a Movement Issue

There is a reason this issue belongs in the language of movement-building, reconstruction, patriotic action, and constitutional accountability. The family is not a private lifestyle accessory. It is the first school of citizenship, the first safety net, the first community, and the first place where trust is formed. A republic cannot remain healthy when families fear that poverty, confusion, or bureaucratic misunderstanding can bring the state through the front door with overwhelming force.

This is not left or right. It cuts deeper than party politics.

Conservatives should care because family integrity, parental rights, local accountability, and constitutional limits on government are supposed to be core principles. Progressives should care because poverty-based removals, racial disparity, unequal legal representation, and surveillance of poor families are civil rights issues. Libertarians should care because the coercive power of the administrative state is operating in one of the most intimate areas of human life. Churches should care because vulnerable families often need practical help before they need state intervention. Veterans should care because constitutional rights mean nothing if the weakest families cannot assert them. Journalists should care because this is a hidden system with public money, court power, private providers, and life-altering consequences. Local officials should care because state systems operate inside their communities, separating children from neighbors, relatives, schools, churches, and kinship networks.

The people should care because the machinery of removal does not stay contained. Once government learns to treat poverty as risk, risk as neglect, neglect as justification, and delay as evidence, the same logic can spread across systems.

The movement frame matters because policy language alone will not move the public. “Caseload standards” sounds technical until you realize it means whether the person deciding a child’s future is handling 12 cases or 29 children at once. “ICPC delay” sounds bureaucratic until you realize it means a grandmother or aunt may wait months while children remain with strangers or institutions. “Title IV-E reimbursement” sounds like accounting until you realize it may shape whether the system is financially rewarded after removal rather than before family preservation. “Racial disparity” sounds abstract until you realize nearly four out of five Black children in Indiana may experience a child abuse investigation before adulthood.

This is why the issue must be translated into local truth. Every county should know how many children are reported, investigated, removed, placed with kin, placed with strangers, placed in group homes, reunified, adopted, or permanently separated from parents. Every community should know how long ICPC placements take. Every court should publish aggregate outcomes. Every agency should disclose contractors. Every algorithm should be audited. Every family should receive plain-language rights at the beginning of contact with the system. Every elected official should be asked whether poverty alone should ever be treated as neglect.

This is the reconstruction of trust. Not trust as obedience. Trust as earned legitimacy.

This graphic establishes the scale of the crisis in one view. It compares Indiana against national figures across removal rate change, foster care population change, removal rate versus national average, national ranking, investigation rates, and foster care entries. The most important contrast is the direction of travel: Indiana removals rose sharply while national entries declined.

The table also translates moral concern into measurable disparity. A 30 percent removal surge is not a vibe. A 66 percent higher-than-national removal rate is not a rumor. A sixth-highest national ranking is not a partisan claim. The table gives citizens the language they need to ask officials direct questions: Why Indiana? Why now? What changed between 2023 and 2024? Which counties drove the surge? Which categories of allegations increased? How many were poverty-linked?

This graphic belongs in the section on racial disparity and family surveillance. It shows that the crisis is not evenly distributed. The investigation rate for Black children in Indiana is the kind of number that should trigger legislative hearings, civil rights review, data audits, and public explanation.

Readers should understand what an investigation means. It can involve state interviews, home inspections, records, fear, stigma, and possible escalation. Even when allegations are unsubstantiated, the family has still experienced state intrusion. If nearly four out of five Black children in Indiana are expected to encounter that process before adulthood, the question is not whether the disparity is concerning. The question is why state leaders have tolerated it without a visible emergency response.

This graphic shows the human engine of the system overheating. A 37 percent turnover rate, only 7 of 19 regions meeting standards, more than 135 additional caseworkers needed, and reported individual caseloads reaching 29 children at once are not ordinary management problems. They are system integrity problems.

The public needs to understand that overloaded caseworkers do not merely suffer personally, though they do. Their overload becomes a due process issue for families. A rushed caseworker may miss a relative placement. A burned-out caseworker may default to removal. An undertrained caseworker may misunderstand ICPC. A swamped caseworker may treat legal compliance as a roadblock. When the state gives someone power over children and parents, that person’s workload becomes a constitutional concern.

This is the core accountability graphic. It shows the two-sided nature of ICPC discretion. In one case, DCS allegedly required ICPC for a natural parent even though the law did not require it, producing delay and contributing to a bonding deficit later used against the father. In another case, a caseworker testified that DCS avoided ICPC because it would create roadblocks, leaving a relative without the home study pathway that could have supported placement.

Readers should interpret this table as evidence of a deeper institutional problem: law applied selectively is not law. It is discretion. And discretion without accountability becomes power. The issue is not whether ICPC is always good or always bad. The issue is whether DCS follows binding legal rules consistently, transparently, and in the best interests of children.

This graphic follows the money in plain English. It compares standard foster care, therapeutic foster care, kinship stipends, group homes, and residential treatment. The numbers show that kinship care is far less expensive than institutional options, while group homes and residential treatment can cost many multiples more.

The public should not read this as an argument to place children with relatives merely because it is cheaper. Children are not budget objects. The moral argument for kinship is stronger than the financial one: children generally deserve family connection when safe relatives are available. But the financial table destroys the claim that delay is fiscally responsible. If safe kinship placement is both better for children and cheaper for taxpayers, then prolonged bureaucratic delay becomes harder to defend.

The Accountability Questions

Indiana officials should not be allowed to answer this crisis with vague promises, task forces, or empathy statements. The public deserves specific answers.

Why did Indiana experience a 30 percent surge in removals from 2023 to 2024 while national entries declined? Which counties contributed most to the increase? Which allegation categories increased? How many removals involved housing instability, poverty, utilities, transportation, or caregiver stress rather than immediate danger?

Why were 87 percent of removals not for physical or sexual abuse? What percentage involved neglect allegations tied to poverty? How does DCS distinguish poverty from neglect in practice, not just in training slides? How many removals could have been prevented with emergency housing, utility support, childcare, transportation, or in-home services?

Why do Black children in Indiana face the highest investigation rate in America? Has Indiana conducted a racial disparity audit at the hotline, screening, investigation, substantiation, removal, placement, and termination stages? If not, why not? Which officials are responsible for explaining this disparity?

Who audits ICPC compliance in Indiana? How many ICPC requests were filed, delayed, denied, withdrawn, or never initiated despite available relatives? How often are relatives informed of appeal rights or review options? How many children remain in non-kinship placements while ICPC applications are pending?

What disciplinary or corrective action followed appellate court reprimands of DCS? When courts call agency conduct unconscionable, who inside the agency reviews the case? Are policies changed? Are supervisors retrained? Are affected families notified? Are similar cases reopened?

Why did Indiana lawmakers consider removing caseload standards instead of funding enough caseworkers to meet them? What is the public safety rationale for weakening statutory limits in a system with a 37 percent turnover rate? Who benefits from removing measurable standards?

How many Indiana counties decline federal funds for improved parent and child legal representation, and why? Are families told whether their county has accepted or rejected those funds? What outcomes differ between counties with stronger representation and counties without it?

What predictive risk tools, screening tools, scoring systems, or automated decision supports are used anywhere in Indiana’s child welfare pipeline? What data feeds those tools? Are poverty proxies included? Are race-correlated variables included? Are families notified when such tools influence decisions? Are the tools independently audited?

Which contractors, nonprofits, placement providers, consultants, software vendors, and service providers receive money connected to foster care, family services, adoption, residential treatment, or child welfare administration? What are their outcomes? What are their conflict-of-interest safeguards?

Why did a federal audit find severe medical documentation failures for children in state custody? Who was accountable for that failure? What has changed since? How can a system that fails basic medical documentation claim competence over complex interstate placements?

These are not hostile questions. They are self-government questions. A free people must be able to interrogate systems that act in their name.

The Reconstruction Plan

The answer is not despair. The answer is disciplined reconstruction. The goal is not to leave children in dangerous homes. The goal is to rebuild child protection so that it protects children without destroying families unnecessarily, punishing poverty, hiding data, or evading the law.

Indiana and every state should adopt a poverty-not-neglect standard with real enforcement. Lack of housing, heat, utilities, transportation, childcare, or income should trigger emergency stabilization before removal unless there is immediate danger. Agencies should be required to document what concrete assistance was offered before separation. If the problem can be solved with a rent payment, utility repair, hotel voucher, food support, or family support service, the state should not reach first for foster care.

Families should receive a Miranda-style rights notification at the first meaningful contact with child welfare investigators. The notice should be written in plain language and explain the allegation category, the parent’s rights, the potential consequences, the right to counsel where applicable, the right to document interactions, the right to identify relatives, and the difference between voluntary and court-ordered services. The point is not to obstruct child safety. The point is to prevent families from being processed through a system they do not understand.

Every removal should require a written poverty screen. Before a child is removed for neglect-related allegations, the agency should identify whether the underlying condition is poverty-linked and whether direct material aid could remedy the issue safely. That screen should be available to the court, the parent’s attorney, the child’s attorney, and auditors.

ICPC transparency must become mandatory. States should publish monthly dashboards showing the number of ICPC requests filed, pending, approved, denied, withdrawn, and overdue. The dashboard should show average processing time by county, sending state, receiving state, and placement type. Families should receive written explanations for denials and a clear review pathway. No child should remain separated from safe kin because a file disappeared into an interstate fog.

Courts must publish aggregate child welfare data. The public does not need identifying information about children. It does need system-level truth. How many CHINS petitions are filed? How many removals are approved? How many children are placed with relatives versus strangers? How long do cases last? How often are parental rights terminated? How often are appellate courts reversing agency or trial court decisions? Without court transparency, the public cannot see whether due process is real or ritual.

Caseworker caseload standards must be strengthened, not erased. If the state lacks enough workers to meet legal standards, the answer is hiring, retention, training, supervision, and workload redesign. Removing standards is a confession of failure disguised as flexibility. No state should allow overloaded workers to carry life-altering caseloads in secret.

Algorithmic transparency must become nonnegotiable. Any predictive risk tool, screening algorithm, scoring model, or automated decision support used in child welfare must be publicly disclosed, independently audited, and challengeable. The public should know what data is used, whether poverty proxies are included, whether racial disparities have been tested, who owns the model, who profits from it, and how families can contest errors.

Contractor disclosure should be mandatory. Every provider receiving public child welfare funds should be listed in a public database with payment amounts, service categories, ownership, board members, performance outcomes, incident reports, and conflicts of interest. The people have a right to know who is paid when children enter care.

Kinship-first placement rules should have teeth. Safe relatives should be identified immediately, contacted quickly, supported materially, and prioritized unless specific evidence shows they are unsafe. Kinship caregivers should receive navigation support, legal assistance, and emergency funding. If relatives are denied, they should receive clear reasons and review rights.

Local citizen oversight boards should review aggregate data, not private case details. These boards should include parents with lived experience, former foster youth, attorneys, medical professionals, educators, clergy, veterans, auditors, and civil rights representatives. Their job should be to monitor patterns, publish findings, request records, and hold public hearings.

Public records campaigns should begin immediately. Journalists, watchdog groups, and citizens can lawfully request county-level removal data, ICPC processing records, contracts, vendor payments, caseload reports, fatality review summaries, policy manuals, training materials, risk assessment tools, and communications about caseload standard changes. The machinery cannot remain hidden if the people learn how to ask for the records.

Communities must build family defense networks before crisis hits. Churches, nonprofits, veterans groups, neighborhood associations, and local advocates can create rapid-response support for housing, utilities, transportation, court accompaniment, documentation, childcare, and kinship navigation. The state’s hidden incentives lose power when communities can stabilize families faster than agencies can process removals.

This is what patriotic action looks like in a constitutional republic. Not rage without discipline. Not conspiracy without evidence. Not partisan theater. Lawful pressure. Public records. Court watching. Data dashboards. Local hearings. Independent audits. Family support. Contractor scrutiny. Legislative reform. The people rebuilding guardrails around power.

Reconstitution Begins at Home

Indiana is not just a child welfare story. It is a warning about what happens when the most intimate power of the state becomes normalized, bureaucratized, and insulated from public view. It is about a system that can remove children at one of the highest rates in America while most citizens have no idea how the decisions are made. It is about poverty being treated as danger, delay being treated as procedure, family separation being treated as administration, and accountability being treated as optional.

But the answer is not surrender.

The answer is reconstitution.

Reconstitution begins at home because the family is where the republic begins. It begins when citizens refuse to let child welfare remain a hidden priesthood of experts, acronyms, contractors, courts, and sealed files. It begins when local communities insist that protecting children and protecting constitutional rights are not opposing missions. It begins when the people demand that poverty be met with help, not punishment; that relatives be treated as family, not obstacles; that courts demand evidence, not agency mythology; that algorithms be audited; that public money be followed; and that every child welfare agency remember it is not sovereign over the family.

The state has a duty to protect children from real danger. The people have a duty to protect families from state overreach. Those duties are not enemies. They are the twin pillars of a lawful child protection system.

The machinery of removal was built by policy, funding, discretion, habit, and silence. It can be rebuilt by truth, transparency, lawful pressure, local accountability, and families first. That is the work now. Not outrage for a day. Reconstruction for a generation.

The children deserve protection. The parents deserve due process. The relatives deserve a fair path. The caseworkers deserve a system that does not break them. The taxpayers deserve the truth. And the republic deserves institutions worthy of public trust.

Reconstitution begins when the people look behind the curtain and decide they will not look away.

If you enjoyed this work and feel encouraged by independent investigations like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to The Constitutional Republic on Substack or donate at

Project Milk Carton Inc. Your gift keeps our site alive, spotlighting high-risk children!

Your support helps us continue:

investigative reporting

public records research

educational transparency projects

community outreach

and future investigations like this series

Most importantly, please share this article.

Share

Independent journalism survives when ordinary people help spread information powerful institutions would prefer remain ignored, misunderstood, or buried beneath complexity.

Because silence protects systems.

Informed communities protect children.

ALL paid subscriptions are tax deductible Project Milk Carton | 501(c)(3) | EIN: 33-1323547

Sources & Methodology

• Federal Data: AFCARS (Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System), FFY 2024

• NCCPR Analysis: 2024 NCCPR Rate-of-Removal Index; NCCPR Child Welfare Blog

• Indiana DCS: Annual Staffing and Caseload Reports; Child Welfare Policy Manual (published 2/26/2026); DCS Rate Schedule SFY 2025; ICPC Processing Procedures (Chapter 9)

• Court Opinions: Indiana Court of Appeals (2020 decision — TPR reversal; 2025 decision — ICPC avoidance testimony). Case identifiers redacted per PMC policy.

• Legislative Documents: Indiana HEA 1001 (budget bill); HB 1443 (foster care definitions); Legislative Services Agency Fiscal Impact Statements

• Media Investigations: WRTV Investigates (caseload standards, DCS workforce); Indiana Capital Chronicle (foster care increase, kinship care); The Indiana Lawyer (court decisions)

• Academic/Policy Research: Federal Reserve Bank of New York (racial disparities in CPS, 2023); NBER (racial disparities in foster care placement); Evidence-to-Impact Collaborative (kinship care economics); Children's Defense Fund (state of children report)

• PMC CivicOps Database: 340M+ records across TAGGS HHS Grants, USASpending UAC Subgrants, IRS 990 Schedule I, SAM.gov Federal Entity Registry