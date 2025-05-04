The Constitutional Republic

julie
May 4

If Q was a weapon, used as you describe, to keep the patriots from starting a civil war, then I say "well done". If on the other hand, Q was an information operation with the goal of engaging the patriots to do some research, again, I say well done. I do not buy the idea that Q was designed to entrap, cause discord among families, or surveil the patriots. I believe it was used that way by opponents of DJT and as a way discredit the information Q was providing and marginalize the people waking up. The last thing Q would have wanted is to stop people from awakening to what our world had become. The silent majority is now better informed and more engaged in the political process. That education is continuing with DOGE. I credit Q with my personal awakening which is on-going. Was Q a psy-op, yes. Did the psy-op do more good than harm, yes. IMHO.

Manuel Cyrus
May 4Edited

I guess if people are truly waiting around for a knight on white horse to come in and do this for them then your right. But I would like to add and its an opinion not a fact. None of what occurred in recent years was legal. And more importantly much of what is presumed to be legal in this country certainly isn’t lawful. We’re in a war and were supposed to act like the rules apply. Don’t trust officialdom or politicians any further than you can throw them. That’s the best policy. And hold their feet to the fire. Americans are wide awake. The last election proved that. The only question is if DJT is truly on our side or the carnival barker paid to lead astray. Only time will tell. But effectively exercising your rights is a must and you’ve been gold on emphasizing and educating there.

