SECTION II: The Damage Done

The Followers Were the Targets

Q didn’t just inspire a community. It captured one — and then systematically set it up to be flagged, filtered, and fractured.

It started with trust.

And ended with designation.

The people who followed Q were not operating a movement — they were being operated on.

Families were torn apart by the wedge between belief and doubt.

Marriages collapsed under the emotional strain of digital hopium, broken promises, and betrayal masked as intel.

Custody battles were lost as parents were labeled "radicalized" simply for referencing Q rhetoric.

Accounts were banned, shadowbanned, and monitored for "disinformation risks" by platforms aligned with DHS partnerships.

Faith in elections, civic process, and institutional legitimacy was intentionally corroded and replaced with fatalistic, dependent waiting — “Trust the plan.”

This wasn’t just a social rift. It was a psychological architecture of control. And it had consequences — legal, personal, and generational.

The evidence is not speculative. It's cataloged and mapped.

Documented Proof:

QAnon Crime Map – START (University of Maryland)

Compiled by the Center for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, this database includes real-world criminal and civil cases where “QAnon”-related belief structures contributed to:

Domestic violence

Federal intervention

Family court proceedings

Radicalization designations

Surveillance inclusion

These weren’t edge cases. This was a designed outcome. The people were not protected — they were profiled.

My Case

I stayed in the movement.

From December 2017 to just a few weeks ago I believed Q to be real. I took pride in the ethos of, “trust no one”, “research on your own”, “think for yourself”, etc. Q— meant something to me and to hundreds of thousands, if not millions world wide.

I believed this was military, lawful, and constitutional. So when I went to court to protect my kids from the COVID vaccine, I brought what I thought was strong evidence:

Peer-reviewed research

Statements from practicing physicians

Documentation of known vaccine-related risks

But none of it mattered.

Because by then, I had already been branded.

Not as a father. Not as a patriot. Not as a concerned citizen.

But as a “conspiracy theorist.” An “extremist.” A Q-adjacent liability.

That label — which I never asked for — disqualified me in the eyes of the court.

My evidence was dismissed. My credibility erased.

And my children were vaccinated against my will.

I didn’t lose because I was wrong.

I lost because I had been framed by a psyop I didn’t know I was part of.

This happened all over the country.

Parents flagged in legal systems

Veterans profiled as threats

Protesters boxed in and digitally blackballed

Platforms fed disinformation risk scores by DHS-aligned data hubs

The branding worked.

Q didn't empower us — it made us traceable.

It turned belief into a keyword.

It turned patriotic dissent into justification for suppression.

And the moment it had done its job — it vanished.

We weren’t led. We were exposed.

And that’s what we mean when we say:

The followers weren’t the operation. They were the targets.

Continue to Section 3