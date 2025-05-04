The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Defender of Freedom
May 4

Maybe. I for one never trusted Flynn, in every interview he turned me off. He always said Trump wasn't important. At that time, I believed in Trump and thought he would turn this SWAMP around. Help to repair the damage and save the middle class. And most of all, remove the JEWS from controlling our Nation!

I do NOT believe that any more, everything he does is to protect Israel, and no amount of money shuffling is going to change that. Even the Global Bankers want the money situation cleaned up, so they can run their next Currency RESET. He's just doing their bidding.

I fought for him, despite the mRNA shots. I justified everything he allowed during the PLANDEMIC,...but standing all cuddly with Israel.....pulling out that savage's chair? While he kills a MILLION people, mostly children? That is GENOCIDE, that is the LAST STRAW!

I have NO more faith in this Government at all. NONE.

Also, I think X is another Psyop created to collect all the people who are against this Global takeover in ONE PLACE. It makes us much, much easier read and to keep track of.

John Smith
May 4

Still some problems I have. If Trump, who is C&C of the military at the time of Q knew that it wasn’t a military operation, and he chose to “go along with it” so as to keep himself politically viable, that calls into serious question his character and ability to lead our country. Flynn also, by adopting a key tenant of what he had to know was an illegal Psyop, he is either naïve, unscrupulous, or possibly in on it. I don’t buy that both Trump and Flynn chose to allow a dangerous, illegal Psyopp to perpetuate for politically pragmatic reasons. Either or both of them had the knowledge and stature to put an end to it immediately and offer what they promised, transparency.

