The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Conservative's avatar
The Conservative
May 4

I knew it from the start. Q was meant to keep the patriots from fighting back. It kept them hanging on for the next clue and kept them from seeking public office to make a real change. They kept waiting for their knight in shining armor to come save them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
00M's avatar
00M
May 5

No offense, but this treatise strike me as stunningly naive, so much so that one questions its sincerity or the clarity of thought behind it. The sad outcome of your attempt to navigate the labyrinth of divorce court -- part of the cabal matrix -- could be anticipated without projecting blame on bogeymen, real or imagined or fabricated.

Consider carefully: What kind of insurgency follows a known playbook or announces itself in advance? Did the CIA announce its involvement and follow rules with its involvement in "Al Qaeda" and all its derivatives? There's a quote by Macchiavelli to the effect that you can't change the world without getting your hands dirty. By necessity, a successful operation of this type must go at least partly black in order to be effective. By analogy, livestock can't escape a ranch without going outside the fence. By the same token, a significant portion of the organization is and must remain invisible. And it also follows that there will be attempts by different factions to emulate and also to discredit and capture each other. Realistically, especially given the size of the operation, there will be white hats and black hats and shades of grey hats.

Validation of the 'Q' phenomenon is coming in hot and heavy now, requiring less suspension of disbelief as time goes on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The Constitutional Republic and others
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 17th Special Operation Troops
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture