The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
9h

Why is the federal government subsidizing this fraud? This is a local government problem and must be left to them, not the feds.

All of the middlemen created by moving the funding to the federal government is what created the ability to defraud. So, this was created intentionally. The question is who voted to create the fraudulent design? It is on the records.

Also, the money flows through banks so those records exist too. This can be resolved with some investigation if it is organized, but the bank records require government power to get into. So, the foxes control the hen house!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Constitutional Republic
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 17th Special Operation Troops · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture