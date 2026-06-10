First, they called it civilization. Then they called it assimilation. Then they called it adoption. Then they called it child welfare. The uniforms changed, the forms changed, the courtrooms changed, and the vocabulary became softer, but Native families kept losing their children to systems that insisted removal was being done for the child’s own good.

The first thing they took was the name.

Then the hair.

Then the language.

Then the ceremony.

Then the family.

That was the model.

Long before modern foster care agencies existed, the United States government understood something brutal about power: if you want to dismantle a people permanently, you do not begin with the adults. You begin with the children. You remove them from the home, sever them from language, isolate them from grandparents, replace tribal memory with state instruction, and teach them that survival requires becoming something other than what they were born into. In Native communities, this was not an accident of history. It was policy. It was strategy. It was the machinery of cultural replacement dressed up as education, rescue, adoption, and later child welfare.

America prefers to tell this history in separate chapters because separation makes the story easier to tolerate. Boarding schools are treated as one era, relocation as another, adoption projects as another, foster care disparities as another, and ICWA litigation as a modern legal controversy floating somewhere apart from the rest. But Native families often experience these not as disconnected policy episodes, but as evolving versions of the same machinery. The paperwork changed. The justification changed. The institutional actors changed. The fracture point remained the same.

The child.

That continuity matters because the modern foster care system did not emerge on empty ground. It emerged on top of a historical foundation built through centuries of state-sponsored family separation. Once you understand that foundation, modern child welfare stops looking like a failed protection system and begins looking like the latest administrative phase of a much older project. The language changed because the old language became politically toxic. Nobody openly says “Kill the Indian, save the man” anymore. Nobody publicly defends forced assimilation in the blunt terms once used by federal officials and boarding school architects. Nobody officially describes Native identity itself as a problem to be eradicated. But systems do not disappear simply because rhetoric modernizes. They adapt.

That is the central fact this country still refuses to face. Native child removal did not end when the boarding school era ended. It changed venues. It moved from military-style schools into adoption agencies, state courts, foster care placements, social service departments, family court orders, psychological evaluations, case plans, and permanency hearings. The state stopped speaking in the language of conquest and began speaking in the language of protection. But the result, for too many Native families, remained horrifyingly familiar: children taken from families, families cut off from children, and communities forced to fight for the survival of their own future one case at a time.

The official story says modern child welfare protects Native children from dangerous homes. The historical record says the United States has repeatedly defined Native homes, Native families, Native kinship systems, and Native cultures themselves as insufficient, unstable, or inferior. That distinction matters because once a government repeatedly frames an entire people’s family structure as defective, intervention becomes permanent. It does not matter whether the state calls that intervention civilization, adoption, safety, or permanency. If the outcome is still the mass transfer of children away from Native families and tribal communities, the moral vocabulary deserves suspicion.

The modern numbers are not subtle. Native children remain dramatically overrepresented in foster care. American Indian and Alaska Native children represent a foster care entry share far above their share of the national child population. Their foster care entry rate is listed in the research as 6.2 per 1,000, roughly three times the national average. Their lifetime termination-of-parental-rights rate is estimated around 3.0 percent, approximately 2.7 times the white child rate nationally. South Dakota stands out as one of the most extreme examples in the country, with Native children making up around 70 percent of foster children in the state for multiple consecutive years, despite Native children being a much smaller share of the state’s total child population. In South Dakota, the best current documentation cited in the research places Native child lifetime foster care entry risk around 22 percent by age eighteen, about seven times the white child rate in that state.

Read that again: in one American state, roughly one in five Native children face foster care entry by adulthood.

That is not a small disparity. That is not a statistical footnote. That is not a policy inconvenience. That is a civilizational alarm bell.

In South Dakota, the research also documents Native children being placed in white foster homes at extremely high rates despite the Indian Child Welfare Act’s placement preferences. The same research identifies South Dakota’s termination-of-parental-rights disparity for Native children as thirteen times the rate of white children during the 2017–2021 period. Minnesota’s Native foster care placement rate is listed as 16.5 times the rate of non-Native youth. These figures should produce national outrage, congressional hearings, federal civil rights investigations, and wall-to-wall media coverage. Instead, they often disappear into the administrative fog of child welfare reporting, where catastrophic disparities are normalized because Native communities have been forced to live with family disruption for generations.

Normalization is one of the most powerful forms of invisibility. When a harm repeats long enough against a people with limited institutional power, the country stops treating it as an emergency and starts treating it as background condition. Native child removal has become one of those conditions. The numbers are public enough to cite, devastating enough to condemn, and yet somehow still not enough to force the country into full moral reckoning.

To understand why, you have to go backward.

The boarding school era made the logic explicit. Beginning in the late nineteenth century, Native children were systematically removed from tribal communities and placed in government or church-run schools designed to erase Indigenous identity. The purpose was not hidden. The project was not misunderstood by its architects. Officials openly discussed cultural destruction as policy. Children were stripped of traditional clothing. Their hair was cut. Their names were changed. Their languages were forbidden. Their ceremonies were punished. Their family ties were severed. Their tribal identities were treated as obstacles to be crushed.

The schools were called educational institutions, but the deeper function was replacement. The state did not simply want Native children to learn English or arithmetic. It wanted to reorder their loyalties, rewire their identities, and interrupt the transmission of culture from one generation to the next. The child was not merely a student. The child was the battlefield.

The federal government’s own investigations later confirmed the horrifying scope of that system. The research brief cites federal reports documenting 417 boarding schools across 37 states and 973 confirmed child deaths, with the true number likely higher because records remain incomplete. But even those numbers do not capture the full scale of the damage because the boarding school system was not only a story of physical death. It was a story of cultural death, spiritual violence, family rupture, language destruction, and intergenerational trauma. Children who survived still often returned home carrying wounds that reshaped families for decades.

The research frames the modern foster care targeting of Native families as the third iteration of a forced family dissolution policy that began in 1879. The first major phase was the boarding school era, where federal law and compulsory attendance removed Native children from families and communities on a massive scale. The second phase involved termination and relocation policies that broke tribal networks and pushed Native families into urban poverty traps. The third included the Indian Adoption Project and the broader Sixties Scoop, where Native children were placed with white families, often far from their communities. The modern ICWA era was supposed to interrupt this cycle, but state noncompliance and ongoing foster care disparities suggest the machinery never fully stopped.

This is the history hidden behind every modern child welfare statistic involving Native children. When a Native child is removed today, that removal does not occur in a vacuum. It lands inside a historical memory already shaped by boarding schools, church institutions, adoption agencies, state courts, and government officials claiming they knew what was best for Native children better than Native families did. For many Native communities, CPS is not experienced as a neutral child safety agency. It is experienced through inherited memory. Grandparents remember boarding schools. Parents remember foster placements. Communities remember adoption pipelines. Families remember promises of protection that ended in permanent separation.

That inherited memory is not paranoia. It is evidence.

Congress itself eventually acknowledged the severity of Native child removal before ICWA existed. Federal findings showed that in many states, between 25 and 35 percent of Native children had been removed from their families, and approximately 85 percent were placed outside their families and communities even when willing relatives were available. That fact alone should permanently change how Americans discuss child welfare. It shows that Native child removal was not a hidden side effect or an occasional abuse. It became so severe that Congress had to intervene directly.

That intervention became the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978.

ICWA was not a fringe racial preference statute. It was emergency legislation responding to catastrophic family destruction. It was Congress acknowledging that state child welfare systems had produced a crisis so extreme that ordinary state procedures could not be trusted to protect Native families. The law recognized that tribes have a sovereign interest in their children, that Native children have a deep interest in maintaining tribal and family connections, and that state systems had repeatedly failed to respect those interests.

ICWA established several core protections. It created tribal court jurisdiction rules so tribes could exercise authority in child custody proceedings involving Native children. It established placement preferences prioritizing extended family, tribal members, and other Native families. It required “active efforts” to prevent the breakup of Native families, a stronger standard than the “reasonable efforts” used elsewhere in child welfare. It required heightened evidentiary protections before termination of parental rights, including a beyond-a-reasonable-doubt standard and testimony from expert witnesses knowledgeable in Native child-rearing practices.

These protections exist because the ordinary system had already failed.

The “active efforts” requirement is especially important because it exposes one of the deepest differences between real family preservation and bureaucratic box-checking. Reasonable efforts can become passive referrals, pamphlets, voicemail messages, service lists, and caseworker notes. Active efforts require more. They require the state to help remove actual barriers to reunification. That can mean transportation, culturally appropriate services, family support, practical assistance, and real engagement with tribal resources. Active efforts recognize that a parent cannot be judged fairly if the system merely hands them a plan and waits for poverty, trauma, distance, or institutional distrust to make compliance impossible.

Placement preferences matter just as much. ICWA recognizes that Native children are not isolated units who can be transferred into any household the state considers stable. They are part of kinship networks, tribal nations, cultural systems, and sovereign communities. Extended family is not a secondary option. Tribal connection is not sentimental decoration. Cultural continuity is not optional. These are central to the child’s identity and to the survival of Native nations.

That is exactly why ICWA has always been controversial among institutions that want state systems to retain maximum control. ICWA interrupts the ordinary power arrangement. It says the state does not get final unchecked authority over Native children. It says the tribe matters. It says the family matters. It says history matters. It says the child’s connection to peoplehood matters.

For opponents, that is the problem.

The attacks against ICWA did not emerge in a vacuum. They became part of a broader legal and ideological project aimed at dismantling race-conscious and historically grounded protections. The public framing often presents ICWA as unconstitutional discrimination. But that framing strips away the history that made the law necessary. ICWA is not a diversity program. It is not symbolic inclusion. It is a survival statute created after generations of state-enabled child removal.

Haaland v. Brackeen brought the attack to the Supreme Court. The Court upheld ICWA in a 7-2 decision, rejecting major challenges and preserving the statute. Justice Neil Gorsuch’s concurrence offered a sweeping historical account of boarding schools and the government’s long assault on Native families. For Native advocates, Gorsuch’s opinion was significant because it recognized that ICWA cannot be understood outside the history of forced child removal. The law is modest only when compared to the scale of the harm it was designed to address.

But Brackeen did not end the threat. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurrence explicitly signaled that equal protection questions could be raised by future plaintiffs with proper standing. That sentence is the open door. It tells opponents where the next legal attack may come from. The research also notes that the Goldwater Institute described Brackeen as “not the end,” and that ongoing cases in multiple states continue pursuing different legal theories. The message to Native communities was unmistakable: ICWA survived one battle, but the war over Native child welfare protections continues.

The research brief identifies the Goldwater Institute campaign as part of a larger legal architecture. It notes Goldwater funding from the Charles Koch Foundation and Mercer Family Foundation, coalition relationships involving Edward Blum’s Project on Fair Representation, and the broader similarity to campaigns that targeted voting rights and affirmative action. That architecture matters because it places ICWA litigation inside a larger political movement that challenges legal protections rooted in historical discrimination. The argument is often framed as neutrality. But neutrality after centuries of targeted removal does not produce justice. It restores power to the systems that created the problem.

That is why the legal attack on ICWA is so dangerous. If ICWA is weakened, state agencies gain more power over Native child placement. Tribes lose leverage. Families lose procedural protection. Children become more easily routed into state foster care systems and non-Native placements. The system returns closer to the arrangement Congress intervened to stop.

The fight over ICWA is therefore not merely a technical legal debate. It is a battle over who controls Native children.

The family?

The tribe?

Or the state?

That question runs through every era of Native child removal. Boarding school officials claimed authority over Native children in the name of civilization. Adoption agencies claimed authority in the name of rescue. State courts claimed authority in the name of welfare. Modern child protection agencies claim authority in the name of safety. The language changes. The state’s claim remains.

The economic layer makes the modern version even more disturbing. One of the most explosive findings in the research involves South Dakota’s treatment of Native children under federal adoption incentive structures. According to the brief, NPR’s 2011 investigation documented that South Dakota designated all Native American children as “special needs” for ASFA adoption bonus purposes, making each adopted Native child worth up to $12,000 in federal bonuses versus $4,000 for a non-special-needs adoption. The state reportedly received nearly $1 million in adoption bonuses from this designation over ten years.

This is where the moral framework of child welfare starts to collapse.

A Native child removed from a Native family becomes more financially valuable once moved toward adoption.

That sentence should make the entire country stop.

Not because every adoption is corrupt. Not because every foster parent is malicious. Not because every caseworker is a villain. But because attaching enhanced financial value to the permanent transfer of children from historically targeted communities creates a structural conflict that no amount of soft language can wash clean.

Especially given the history.

Boarding schools removed Native children under the promise of civilization. Adoption programs removed Native children under the promise of better homes. Foster care systems remove Native children under the promise of safety. Adoption bonus structures then reward states when those children are legally transferred. The system insists the eras are different. Native communities can see the continuity.

Adoption incentive payments are not the only financial mechanism in the system, but they are symbolically devastating. Federal foster care maintenance funds support state placements. Adoption assistance payments continue after adoption. States receive bonuses for certain adoption outcomes above baselines. Private agencies and contractors can collect fees or reimbursements. Residential treatment facilities can bill enormous sums. The child welfare system is not merely a legal system or a social service system. It is a funding system.

That funding system does not impact all communities equally. When Native children are disproportionately removed, disproportionately placed outside their communities, and sometimes assigned classifications that increase adoption-related financial value, the issue is not just child welfare. It is extraction.

The state removes children from communities already harmed by land theft, forced assimilation, underinvestment, health disparities, housing shortages, substance abuse crises rooted in historical trauma, and generations of federal policy failure. Then the state often treats the resulting family instability as evidence that Native families are deficient. This is colonial recursion: the government helps create conditions of collapse, then uses the collapse to justify renewed intervention, then calls the intervention protection.

That cycle is not theoretical. It shows up in case files. A family lacks stable housing. A parent struggles with addiction. A community lacks enough culturally grounded treatment providers. Transportation is limited. Poverty is severe. Historical trauma is untreated. Services are underfunded. Instead of treating those conditions as evidence of public policy failure, the state often treats them as evidence of parental failure. The parent becomes the site of blame. The child becomes the object of rescue. The government disappears from the causal chain.

This is how history is erased inside child welfare. The state individualizes harm. It turns structural conditions into personal pathology. Poverty becomes neglect. Underfunded services become noncompliance. Trauma becomes risk. Distrust becomes lack of cooperation. Cultural difference becomes instability. By the time a case reaches court, the broader history has been compressed into a parent’s alleged failures.

The courtroom file rarely tells the whole story.

It may say the parent missed services. It may not say the service provider was hours away. It may say the home was inadequate. It may not say housing resources were unavailable. It may say the parent failed to engage. It may not say generations of child removal taught the family that engagement could be dangerous. It may say the child needs permanency. It may not say permanency outside tribe can become another word for cultural severance.

This is why ICWA’s active efforts standard is so important. It forces the state to do more than document a parent’s struggle. It requires the state to help overcome obstacles. But as the research notes, states often allow ASFA’s permanency timelines to collide with ICWA’s stronger protections. ASFA’s 15-month clock begins running early. ICWA’s active efforts obligation may require far more time and work. In practice, advocates argue that states sometimes stop meaningful reunification efforts when the ASFA deadline arrives, even if ICWA requires more.

The Cheyenne Hinojosa case in South Dakota demonstrates this conflict with brutal clarity. According to the research, state social services stopped active efforts precisely at the 15-month mark, even though the ICWA case remained pending. The South Dakota Supreme Court unanimously found a violation. That case is not just a local failure. It exposes the structural collision between a timeline-driven permanency system and a sovereignty-based family protection statute.

When the clock wins, Native families lose.

The clock is one of ASFA’s most powerful weapons because it transforms time into evidence. A child has been in care for 15 months. The parent has not completed everything. The child needs permanency. The foster placement is stable. The agency recommends termination. The court moves forward. But the clock does not explain why time passed. It does not explain whether services were available, whether the agency made active efforts, whether poverty delayed compliance, whether cultural barriers were addressed, whether relatives were fully explored, whether the tribe was properly involved, or whether the state itself caused the delay.

The clock only counts.

And when a system already surveils poor families, underfunds prevention, and rewards adoption outcomes, the clock becomes more than an administrative tool. It becomes a mechanism of permanent separation.

For Native families, that separation carries meaning beyond the individual household. Children carry language, ceremony, kinship, land connection, legal identity, clan relationships, tribal citizenship, and cultural memory. Remove enough children across enough generations, and entire communities are weakened from within. That was the explicit logic of the boarding school era. That is why Native child welfare cannot be treated as ordinary family law. It is tied to the survival of peoples.

This is what mainstream America still fails to grasp. In many family court systems, a child is treated primarily as an individual unit whose best interests can be evaluated apart from community continuity. ICWA rejects that assumption. It says the child’s best interests cannot be separated from family, tribe, culture, and sovereignty. That does not mean a child should remain in danger. It means safety cannot be used as a blanket justification for cultural erasure.

The phrase “best interests of the child” has done enormous work in American child welfare. Sometimes it reflects genuine concern. Other times it becomes a legal solvent dissolving family rights, tribal rights, cultural context, and historical accountability. Once the state declares that removal serves the child’s best interests, nearly every competing concern becomes easier to dismiss. But for Native children, the question is not simply whether a placement is physically safe or materially comfortable. The question is whether the placement preserves the child’s identity, kinship, citizenship, and belonging.

A child can be physically safe and culturally severed.

A child can have a bed and lose a language.

A child can have food and lose grandparents.

A child can be adopted and lose a people.

The state’s traditional metrics are often too narrow to capture that kind of loss.

Dorothy Roberts’ family policing framework helps explain why Native and Black child welfare disparities belong in the same structural conversation, even though their histories are distinct. The system polices families through institutions that appear benevolent. It converts schools, clinics, welfare offices, and service providers into surveillance points. It treats poor families of color as risk sites. It presents removal as protection while ignoring how state policy creates the conditions of family instability. For Native families, that policing function is inseparable from settler colonial history. For Black families, it is inseparable from racialized poverty governance and the long history of state control over Black family life. In both cases, child welfare becomes the intimate edge of state power.

That does not mean every removal is illegitimate. Some children face real danger. Some homes are unsafe. Some parents commit abuse. Some emergency interventions save lives. Any honest article must say this clearly. The problem is not that child protection exists. The problem is that a system built on historical family separation, racial disparity, poverty surveillance, and financial incentives cannot be trusted simply because it uses protective language.

The most dangerous systems are often the ones convinced of their own benevolence. Boarding school architects believed they were saving children. Adoption advocates believed they were offering better futures. Modern child welfare officials believe they are protecting children. The sincerity of belief does not erase the violence of outcomes. Every era wrapped removal inside moral justification. Every era insisted the family was the problem. Every era left Native communities carrying another generation of fracture.

That is why modern Native child welfare must be understood as a pipeline, not a collection of isolated cases. The pipeline begins with structural poverty and historical trauma. It moves through mandatory reporting, investigation, risk assessment, removal, foster placement, permanency timelines, contested ICWA compliance, termination proceedings, adoption incentives, and often non-Native placement. At each stage, officials may claim individualized decision-making. At scale, the pattern is unmistakable.

Native children are overexposed.

Native families are overinvestigated.

Native placements are underprioritized.

Tribal sovereignty is contested.

ICWA compliance is uneven.

State systems retain enormous power.

Federal incentives reward adoption.

And the historical memory of child removal remains alive.

That is the pipeline.

The litigation landscape shows that the legal system has seen pieces of the crisis but has not dismantled the structure. Oglala Sioux Tribe v. Van Hunnik documented 60-second Native child removal hearings and multiple ICWA violations before remedies were later vacated. Haaland v. Brackeen upheld ICWA but left future legal vulnerabilities. Other child welfare litigation has challenged racial discrimination, unconstitutional home visits, and systemic failures across states. The courts can identify violations, but the broader machine persists because it is spread across federal incentives, state discretion, court culture, reporting systems, contractor economies, and political narratives.

This fragmentation protects the system. A court can correct one hearing practice without changing funding incentives. A tribe can win one ICWA case while the next family faces the same agency culture. A Supreme Court decision can uphold ICWA while future plaintiffs prepare equal protection attacks. A state can claim compliance while Native children remain overwhelmingly placed outside tribal communities. Reform can appear on paper while removal patterns continue.

That is why public attention matters. Systems that operate quietly are harder to challenge. Native child removal has survived for so long partly because the country has not been forced to see the continuity. It sees boarding schools as past. Adoption projects as past. ICWA litigation as legal complexity. Foster care disparities as administrative failure. But when these pieces are placed together, the picture becomes much darker. America did not stop taking Native children. It changed the language of taking.

First civilization.

Then assimilation.

Then adoption.

Then permanency.

Then child welfare.

Each word softened the act. Each system claimed moral authority. Each generation of institutions insisted it was different from the last. But the outcome remains the test, and the outcome shows Native children still being removed at extraordinary rates from families and communities already scarred by centuries of state intervention.

The question now is not whether America can produce a more polished explanation. It always can. Bureaucracies are very good at explanation. They can cite safety concerns, service plans, permanency goals, placement shortages, parental noncompliance, risk assessments, court findings, and caseworker judgment. Some of those explanations will be true in individual cases. But the pattern demands a larger answer.

Why do Native children remain so overrepresented?

Why do state systems still violate ICWA?

Why are Native children still placed outside tribal communities at alarming rates?

Why do ASFA timelines continue colliding with active efforts obligations?

Why are adoption incentives attached to children from communities with long histories of forced removal?

Why does the country treat these numbers as child welfare data instead of civil rights evidence?

Those questions cannot be answered honestly without confronting history.

Native child removal is not a policy accident. It is the recurring expression of a relationship between the United States and Native nations in which the state repeatedly claims authority over Indigenous futures. The child is the future made visible. That is why the child has always been targeted. That is why boarding schools targeted children. That is why adoption projects targeted children. That is why foster care disparities matter so much now.

A people can survive poverty. A people can survive political attacks. A people can survive underfunding. But if enough children are removed across enough generations, survival itself becomes harder. Language transmission weakens. Kinship systems fracture. Cultural practices become interrupted. Tribal continuity becomes more fragile. The removal of children is not collateral damage. It is structural damage to the future.

America’s child welfare system asks the public to evaluate Native removals case by case. Native history demands that we evaluate them generation by generation.

That is the difference between bureaucracy and truth.

In the bureaucratic version, a child is removed because a parent failed a case plan. In the historical version, a Native family is judged by a state system built on generations of anti-Native intervention, under conditions shaped by federal policy, inside a legal framework where time, money, and discretion still favor removal. The case file may be individual. The machinery is not.

The country cannot fix this with better language. It cannot rename removal as permanency and expect the wound to close. It cannot celebrate foster placements while tribes fight for relatives to be considered. It cannot defend ICWA in speeches while allowing state systems to ignore it in practice. It cannot claim to respect sovereignty while treating tribal involvement as a procedural inconvenience. It cannot acknowledge boarding schools on Monday and tolerate modern Native child disparities on Tuesday.

The line from boarding school to foster care is not straight in every case, but it is real enough to demand accountability.

The first accountability measure is enforcement. ICWA must be enforced with actual consequences. States that violate active efforts requirements, ignore placement preferences, fail to notify tribes, or rush termination through ASFA timelines should face funding penalties, federal investigation, and public reporting. ICWA cannot remain a statute families must beg courts to honor after damage is already done.

The second measure is funding. Tribes need resources to build and sustain their own child welfare infrastructure, including kinship placement networks, culturally grounded treatment, family preservation programs, legal representation, housing support, transportation, and prevention services. Sovereignty without resources becomes symbolic. If the federal government helped create the conditions of family disruption, it has an obligation to fund tribal solutions, not merely state interventions.

The third measure is legal protection. ICWA must be defended against equal protection attacks that erase history in the name of formal neutrality. Treating Native child welfare protections as racial discrimination ignores tribal sovereignty and the centuries of state-sponsored removal that made the statute necessary. A law designed to stop cultural destruction should not be dismantled by pretending the destruction never happened.

The fourth measure is data transparency. Every state should publicly report Native child welfare outcomes by stage: report, screen-in, investigation, emergency removal, placement type, ICWA notice, tribal transfer, active efforts findings, termination, adoption, guardianship, reunification, and re-entry. If a state places Native children outside ICWA preferences, the public should know how often and why. If ASFA timelines are being used to override active efforts in practice, the public should know that too.

The fifth measure is a shift in presumption. Native family preservation should not be treated as an obstacle to child welfare. It should be treated as child welfare. Tribal placement should not be treated as second-best if a non-Native foster home appears more immediately available. Kinship and culture are not luxuries. They are protective factors. They are identity. They are continuity.

The final measure is truth. America must stop pretending that modern child welfare is cleanly separate from the country’s long history of Native family destruction. The agencies may be different. The forms may be different. The language may be different. But Native children are still being removed at rates that cannot be morally defended by administrative explanation alone.

This is the reality behind the Native child pipeline: the machinery changed uniforms, but Native families kept losing children.

The country can either confront that continuity honestly or continue hiding behind the latest vocabulary of benevolent removal.

But Native communities already know the pattern.

They have heard every version of the promise.

They have heard civilization.

They have heard assimilation.

They have heard adoption.

They have heard permanency.

They have heard child welfare.

And after generations of loss, the question is no longer whether the state can produce a compassionate justification for taking Native children. The state has always been able to do that.

The question is whether America will finally stop mistaking the justification for the truth.

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