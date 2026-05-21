By Project Milk Carton | The Constitutional Republic

Over the course of this seven-part investigation, we followed:

the organizations

the funding

the curriculum systems

the political connections

the federal COVID spending

and the institutional pipeline that carried Social-Emotional Learning into schools across America

Now we arrive at the final question:

What do all the documents, timelines, grants, crosswalks, certifications, and funding records actually prove?

Because after reviewing:

federal records

IRS filings

public curriculum documents

CASEL publications

SPLC materials

ASCA crosswalks

and ESSER funding guidance

a clear pattern begins to emerge.

According to the investigative brief, the SEL pipeline did not operate as a random collection of disconnected programs.

It operated as:

an interconnected institutional system.

And the findings raise major questions about:

transparency

parental awareness

ideological influence

and the role of private nonprofit power inside public education.

This final article breaks down the biggest findings in simple language.

Not speculation.

Not internet rumors.

The documents themselves.

FINDING 1 — The “SEL” Label Became a Trojan Horse

This may be the single most important finding in the entire series.

According to the report:

the label “Social-Emotional Learning” functioned as what investigators describe as:

“a Trojan Horse.”

What does that mean?

It means schools believed they were purchasing:

emotional wellness tools

anti-bullying curriculum

behavioral support systems

and mental health programming

But according to the documents reviewed in this investigation, many of those systems were directly aligned with:

SPLC’s Identity, Diversity, Justice, and Action framework.

The strongest evidence is the official:

Second Step ↔ Learning for Justice alignment document.

That document was published on Committee for Children’s own website.

It formally mapped:

Second Step lessons

to:

SPLC Learning for Justice standards.

That means the alignment was not accidental.

It was deliberate.

And according to the report:

many districts purchasing “neutral SEL” likely had no idea these frameworks were connected.

The Four Domains

According to the investigation, SPLC’s Learning for Justice framework revolves around four core categories:

Identity

Diversity

Justice

Action

The report argues these categories moved beyond traditional emotional learning into:

ideological worldview training

systemic inequity analysis

and activist-oriented frameworks

Critics argue this transformed SEL from:

“emotional regulation”

into:

“social and political conditioning.”

Supporters strongly disagree and argue these frameworks promote empathy, awareness, and equity.

But regardless of political opinion:

the alignment documents exist.

And that is what makes this finding so important.

FINDING 2 — COVID Money Supercharged the Pipeline

The second major finding involves:

federal COVID relief funding.

According to the report:

Congress approved approximately:

$190.5 BILLION

in ESSER funding between 2020–2021.

That became the largest emergency education spending program in American history.

And according to the investigation:

the funding structure created the perfect environment for rapid SEL expansion.

Why?

Because ESSER funding required districts to spend portions of the money on:

students’

“social, emotional, and mental health needs.”

But federal guidance did NOT specify:

which curriculum programs districts should purchase.

That meant districts defaulted to:

CASEL-certified programs.

And according to the report:

Second Step already held CASEL certification before the money arrived.

The infrastructure was already built.

The money simply accelerated it.

The “Evidence-Based” Shortcut

The report identifies another key detail:

ESSER funding required districts to purchase:

“evidence-based interventions.”

CASEL-certified programs automatically qualified.

That created what the report describes as:

an automatic compliance pathway.

Districts could:

purchase CASEL-certified curriculum

check the federal compliance box

and spend ESSER money quickly

This mattered because districts were under enormous pressure to spend COVID funds before deadlines expired.

According to the report:

many districts likely never investigated:

ideological alignments

SPLC connections

or the political frameworks embedded inside the curriculum systems

They simply purchased programs already labeled:

“approved.”

FINDING 3 — The Donors Are Hidden

One of the most explosive findings involves:

donor-advised funds and dark money systems.

According to the report:

more than:

$9 million

in tracked SPLC funding flowed through donor-advised fund structures where the original donor identity remained hidden.

The report focuses heavily on:

The Tides Foundation.

According to the investigation:

Tides controls more than $1.4 billion in assets

received $52.8 million annually from NoVo Foundation

and distributed hundreds of millions in grants annually

The report explains that donor-advised funds allow:

wealthy donors to contribute anonymously

money to move through intermediary organizations

and grants to appear publicly without revealing the original source

Critics call this:

“dark money.”

Supporters argue donor privacy protections are legal and legitimate.

But regardless of political opinion:

the public often cannot fully trace where the money originated.

And according to the report:

that lack of transparency becomes a major issue when educational systems are involved.

The House Investigation

The report also notes:

The House Ways and Means Committee investigated Tides over concerns involving:

opaque donor routing systems.

The report argues this matters because:

the same funding networks helping finance activist organizations also intersected with educational systems affecting millions of students.

Again:

the issue is not necessarily criminality.

The issue is visibility.

Because once funding systems become too complicated for ordinary people to follow, accountability weakens.

FINDING 4 — SPLC Is Under Federal Indictment

This finding dramatically changed the public conversation surrounding the investigation.

According to the report:

on April 21, 2026,

the U.S. Department of Justice announced:

an 11-count federal indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The charges reportedly include:

wire fraud

false statements

and conspiracy-related money laundering allegations

According to the report:

federal prosecutors allege SPLC secretly paid extremist informants between 2014–2023 while publicly fundraising against those same extremist organizations.

SPLC has denied wrongdoing and described the case as politically motivated.

The case remains ongoing.

And legally:

all defendants remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

But the indictment matters enormously because:

SPLC’s Learning for Justice framework was already embedded into:

counselor standards

curriculum alignment systems

and educational infrastructure nationwide

That dramatically increased public scrutiny surrounding the organization.

The Timeline Overlap

One detail in the report is especially important:

The alleged SPLC conduct reportedly occurred:

between 2014–2023.

That timeline overlaps directly with:

ESSER funding

CASEL’s Transformative SEL redefinition

and the nationwide SEL expansion period

According to the report:

districts were purchasing programs aligned with SPLC frameworks during the exact period federal prosecutors allege SPLC was engaged in broader fraudulent activity.

Again:

the legal case remains unresolved.

But the timing intensified political and public concern surrounding the curriculum pipeline.

FINDING 5 — The Network Reinforces Itself

Another major conclusion of the report is that:

the system became self-reinforcing.

In other words:

every organization inside the pipeline strengthened the others.

The report maps the process like this:

CASEL:

defines standards and certification.

Committee for Children:

builds curriculum to CASEL specifications.

Second Step:

aligns with Learning for Justice.

ASCA:

adopts Learning for Justice frameworks for counselors.

State education agencies:

align benchmarks to ASCA standards.

Federal ESSER money:

funds the purchases.

Schools:

implement the programs.

Students:

receive the framework.

And the cycle repeats.

According to the report:

no single point in the chain required a direct public vote by parents.

That became one of the central concerns raised throughout this series.

The Counselor Infrastructure

One especially important part of the network involves:

school counselors.

According to the report:

ASCA standards influence counselor certification systems nationwide.

And because ASCA published:

Learning for Justice crosswalk documents,

the report argues SPLC’s framework became embedded inside counselor training systems across all 50 states.

That matters because counselors often influence:

behavioral interventions

emotional assessments

student support frameworks

and SEL implementation itself

The report calls this:

“human capital infrastructure.”

FINDING 6 — Committee for Children’s Financial Problems

The investigation also uncovered major financial concerns involving:

Committee for Children,

the publisher behind Second Step.

According to the report:

the organization reportedly spent:

$13.6 million more than it earned

during 2023.

At the same time:

CEO compensation reportedly exceeded:

$428,000 annually.

The report also states:

organizational assets declined:

37%

over a two-year period.

Investigators argue this suggests:

rapid market expansion may have been prioritized over financial sustainability.

The report compares this strategy to:

“market capture.”

The idea:

expand aggressively,

embed the curriculum into as many schools as possible,

then normalize the system as permanent infrastructure.

Gates Foundation Support

According to the report:

the Gates Foundation directly funded Committee for Children through grants tied to:

Second Step improvements and expansion.

The report argues this external funding may have helped sustain aggressive expansion despite mounting financial losses.

Again:

the issue is not merely philanthropy.

The issue is how large foundations can subsidize rapid institutional penetration into public education systems.

FINDING 7 — The 2020 “Transformative SEL” Shift Was the Capture Point

The final major finding focuses on:

December 2020.

According to the report:

this was the ideological turning point.

CASEL officially redefined SEL to include:

anti-racism

equity analysis

“critical examination of inequities”

identity frameworks

and social transformation language

The report calls this:

the “capture point.”

Why?

Because only three months later:

Congress approved:

$122 billion

in ARP ESSER III funding.

That means:

every CASEL-certified program purchased after March 2021 operated under the newly redefined ideological framework.

According to the report:

districts believed they were buying:

mental health support systems.

But investigators argue:

they were actually purchasing:

activist-oriented infrastructure aligned to the new Transformative SEL framework.

That is one of the central conclusions of the entire investigation.

What Happens Now?

At this point, the public debate is rapidly intensifying.

According to the report:

state legislatures are introducing curriculum transparency laws

parental rights bills are expanding nationwide

federal hearings are underway

and multiple investigations remain active

The report specifically highlights:

House Judiciary hearings

Alabama Attorney General investigations

IRS transparency reforms

and ongoing congressional scrutiny surrounding nonprofit funding structures

The issue is no longer isolated education policy.

It has become:

a national debate over:

transparency

institutional influence

and parental oversight inside public education.

How Parents Can Take Action

The report concludes with several recommendations for families and communities.

These include:

requesting district SEL curriculum documents

filing public records requests

reviewing ESSER spending

attending school board meetings

contacting state legislators

and researching whether local districts use Learning for Justice materials

The report argues:

the system depended heavily on invisibility.

And once parents begin seeing the network,

the public conversation changes.

The Bigger Picture

At the end of this seven-part investigation, one thing becomes clear:

This story was never simply about:

one curriculum company,

one nonprofit,

or one political organization.

It was about:

how modern institutional systems operate.

Through:

grants

standards

certifications

policy language

nonprofit partnerships

emergency funding

and educational infrastructure

the SEL framework expanded nationwide faster than most Americans realized.

And according to the documents reviewed throughout this series,

the pipeline was far larger, more organized, and more interconnected than most parents ever imagined.

Final Question

The report ends with one final question:

“The question isn’t whether this pipeline exists. The documents prove it does. The question is: Now that you know, what are you going to do about it?”

That is the question now facing parents, educators, lawmakers, and communities across America.

Because informed communities protect children.

Conclusion

After seven parts, hundreds of pages of documents, funding records, alignment guides, grant trails, public statements, and institutional crosswalks, one thing becomes clear:

This was never just about “Social-Emotional Learning.”

It was about influence.

It was about how billionaire foundations, nonprofit networks, curriculum companies, counselor organizations, activist frameworks, and federal funding systems quietly merged together into one of the largest educational transformation efforts in modern American history.

Most parents never saw:

the money

the certifications

the alignment documents

the federal funding loopholes

or the ideological framework hidden behind the language of “SEL”

They only saw the final classroom product.

And by the time many families realized what had happened, the infrastructure was already deeply embedded into schools nationwide.

This series was never written to create fear.

It was written to create awareness.

Because informed communities ask stronger questions.

And stronger questions create accountability.

Whether people ultimately agree or disagree politically is not the most important issue.

Transparency is.

Parents deserve to know:

who funds educational systems

who shapes classroom standards

how ideology spreads

and how private institutional power now influences public education at massive scale

The documents show the network exists.

Now the public conversation is finally catching up.

At Project Milk Carton, we believe ordinary people deserve access to information powerful institutions often hope remains hidden behind bureaucracy, complexity, and silence.

That is why we do this work.

And this investigation is only the beginning.

More investigations are coming.

More documents are being reviewed.

And more systems are about to be brought into the light.

If you enjoyed this work and feel encouraged by independent investigations like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to The Constitutional Republic on Substack.

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VERIFIED PRIMARY SOURCES

DOJ Press Release (Primary) — justice.gov/opa/pr/federal-grand-jury-charges-southern-poverty-law-center — April 21, 2026 — SPLC indictment; 11 counts

DOJ Indictment Document — justice.gov/opa/media/1437146/dl — Full text of the indictment

CNN — Superseding Indictment — cnn.com/2026/05/07/politics/splc-superseding-indictment-fraud-case — May 7, 2026 — Defense attorney confirms additional charges expected

NBC News — nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/southern-poverty-law-center — SPLC says targeted by Trump administration

CNBC — cnbc.com/2026/04/21/doj-southern-poverty-law-center-indictment-extremist.html — DOJ charges SPLC with fraud

NPR — npr.org/2026/04/21/g-s1-118275/southern-poverty-law-center-fraud-charges-paid-informants — SPLC indicted on charges it fraudulently paid informants

Daily Signal — dailysignal.com/2026/05/12/how-did-splc-get-its-radical-ideas-into-169-school-districts/ — May 12, 2026 — 169 districts / 42 states confirmed

Fox News Exclusive — foxnews.com/politics/exclusive-splcs-far-left-anti-racism-curriculum-found-classrooms — LFJ curriculum in K-12 as early as kindergarten

Alabama AG Office — alabamaag.gov/attorney-general-steve-marshall-announces-investigation — May 11, 2026 — Civil investigation; subpoena due June 1

House Judiciary Committee — judiciary.house.gov/committee-activity/hearings/southern-poverty-law-center-manufacturing-hate — May 20, 2026 hearing; Jordan document request April 23

CASEL Transformative SEL — casel.org/fundamentals-of-sel/how-does-sel-support-educational-equity-and-excellence/transformative-sel/ — Primary definition; 2020 redefinition documented

CASEL ARP Bright Spots — casel.org/arp_sel-for-students/ — CASEL guidance for using ARP money on SEL

InfluenceWatch — NoVo Foundation — influencewatch.org/non-profit/novo-foundation/ — NoVo 2023: $52.87M to Tides Foundation; $3.05M to Tides Center

ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer — projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/911188127 — Committee for Children Form 990 — EIN 91-1188127

Defending Education — SPLC K-12 Tracker — defendinged.org/investigations/splc-curriculum-in-k-12 — Live database of SPLC curriculum by district/state

American Greatness — Treasury Dark Money — amgreatness.com/2026/05/08/treasury-department-goes-after-dark-money/ — May 8, 2026 — IRS Form 990 revision to target fiscal sponsorship

Federal ESSER Data Portal — covid-relief-data.ed.gov — Public database of all district ESSER spending

H.R. 3265 — 119th Congress — congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/3265/text — Protecting our Students in Schools Act of 2025

© 2026 Project Milk Carton | 501(c)(3) | EIN: 33-1323547