PART 7 — KEY FINDINGS
The $190 Billion Trojan Horse — What the Documents Ultimately Reveal
By Project Milk Carton | The Constitutional Republic
Over the course of this seven-part investigation, we followed:
the organizations
the funding
the curriculum systems
the political connections
the federal COVID spending
and the institutional pipeline that carried Social-Emotional Learning into schools across America
Now we arrive at the final question:
What do all the documents, timelines, grants, crosswalks, certifications, and funding records actually prove?
Because after reviewing:
federal records
IRS filings
public curriculum documents
CASEL publications
SPLC materials
ASCA crosswalks
and ESSER funding guidance
a clear pattern begins to emerge.
According to the investigative brief, the SEL pipeline did not operate as a random collection of disconnected programs.
It operated as:
an interconnected institutional system.
And the findings raise major questions about:
transparency
parental awareness
ideological influence
and the role of private nonprofit power inside public education.
This final article breaks down the biggest findings in simple language.
Not speculation.
Not internet rumors.
The documents themselves.
FINDING 1 — The “SEL” Label Became a Trojan Horse
This may be the single most important finding in the entire series.
According to the report:
the label “Social-Emotional Learning” functioned as what investigators describe as:
“a Trojan Horse.”
What does that mean?
It means schools believed they were purchasing:
emotional wellness tools
anti-bullying curriculum
behavioral support systems
and mental health programming
But according to the documents reviewed in this investigation, many of those systems were directly aligned with:
SPLC’s Identity, Diversity, Justice, and Action framework.
The strongest evidence is the official:
Second Step ↔ Learning for Justice alignment document.
That document was published on Committee for Children’s own website.
It formally mapped:
Second Step lessons
to:
SPLC Learning for Justice standards.
That means the alignment was not accidental.
It was deliberate.
And according to the report:
many districts purchasing “neutral SEL” likely had no idea these frameworks were connected.
The Four Domains
According to the investigation, SPLC’s Learning for Justice framework revolves around four core categories:
Identity
Diversity
Justice
Action
The report argues these categories moved beyond traditional emotional learning into:
ideological worldview training
systemic inequity analysis
and activist-oriented frameworks
Critics argue this transformed SEL from:
“emotional regulation”
into:
“social and political conditioning.”
Supporters strongly disagree and argue these frameworks promote empathy, awareness, and equity.
But regardless of political opinion:
the alignment documents exist.
And that is what makes this finding so important.
FINDING 2 — COVID Money Supercharged the Pipeline
The second major finding involves:
federal COVID relief funding.
According to the report:
Congress approved approximately:
$190.5 BILLION
in ESSER funding between 2020–2021.
That became the largest emergency education spending program in American history.
And according to the investigation:
the funding structure created the perfect environment for rapid SEL expansion.
Why?
Because ESSER funding required districts to spend portions of the money on:
students’
“social, emotional, and mental health needs.”
But federal guidance did NOT specify:
which curriculum programs districts should purchase.
That meant districts defaulted to:
CASEL-certified programs.
And according to the report:
Second Step already held CASEL certification before the money arrived.
The infrastructure was already built.
The money simply accelerated it.
The “Evidence-Based” Shortcut
The report identifies another key detail:
ESSER funding required districts to purchase:
“evidence-based interventions.”
CASEL-certified programs automatically qualified.
That created what the report describes as:
an automatic compliance pathway.
Districts could:
purchase CASEL-certified curriculum
check the federal compliance box
and spend ESSER money quickly
This mattered because districts were under enormous pressure to spend COVID funds before deadlines expired.
According to the report:
many districts likely never investigated:
ideological alignments
SPLC connections
or the political frameworks embedded inside the curriculum systems
They simply purchased programs already labeled:
“approved.”
FINDING 3 — The Donors Are Hidden
One of the most explosive findings involves:
donor-advised funds and dark money systems.
According to the report:
more than:
$9 million
in tracked SPLC funding flowed through donor-advised fund structures where the original donor identity remained hidden.
The report focuses heavily on:
The Tides Foundation.
According to the investigation:
Tides controls more than $1.4 billion in assets
received $52.8 million annually from NoVo Foundation
and distributed hundreds of millions in grants annually
The report explains that donor-advised funds allow:
wealthy donors to contribute anonymously
money to move through intermediary organizations
and grants to appear publicly without revealing the original source
Critics call this:
“dark money.”
Supporters argue donor privacy protections are legal and legitimate.
But regardless of political opinion:
the public often cannot fully trace where the money originated.
And according to the report:
that lack of transparency becomes a major issue when educational systems are involved.
The House Investigation
The report also notes:
The House Ways and Means Committee investigated Tides over concerns involving:
opaque donor routing systems.
The report argues this matters because:
the same funding networks helping finance activist organizations also intersected with educational systems affecting millions of students.
Again:
the issue is not necessarily criminality.
The issue is visibility.
Because once funding systems become too complicated for ordinary people to follow, accountability weakens.
FINDING 4 — SPLC Is Under Federal Indictment
This finding dramatically changed the public conversation surrounding the investigation.
According to the report:
on April 21, 2026,
the U.S. Department of Justice announced:
an 11-count federal indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The charges reportedly include:
wire fraud
false statements
and conspiracy-related money laundering allegations
According to the report:
federal prosecutors allege SPLC secretly paid extremist informants between 2014–2023 while publicly fundraising against those same extremist organizations.
SPLC has denied wrongdoing and described the case as politically motivated.
The case remains ongoing.
And legally:
all defendants remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
But the indictment matters enormously because:
SPLC’s Learning for Justice framework was already embedded into:
counselor standards
curriculum alignment systems
and educational infrastructure nationwide
That dramatically increased public scrutiny surrounding the organization.
The Timeline Overlap
One detail in the report is especially important:
The alleged SPLC conduct reportedly occurred:
between 2014–2023.
That timeline overlaps directly with:
ESSER funding
CASEL’s Transformative SEL redefinition
and the nationwide SEL expansion period
According to the report:
districts were purchasing programs aligned with SPLC frameworks during the exact period federal prosecutors allege SPLC was engaged in broader fraudulent activity.
Again:
the legal case remains unresolved.
But the timing intensified political and public concern surrounding the curriculum pipeline.
FINDING 5 — The Network Reinforces Itself
Another major conclusion of the report is that:
the system became self-reinforcing.
In other words:
every organization inside the pipeline strengthened the others.
The report maps the process like this:
CASEL:
defines standards and certification.
Committee for Children:
builds curriculum to CASEL specifications.
Second Step:
aligns with Learning for Justice.
ASCA:
adopts Learning for Justice frameworks for counselors.
State education agencies:
align benchmarks to ASCA standards.
Federal ESSER money:
funds the purchases.
Schools:
implement the programs.
Students:
receive the framework.
And the cycle repeats.
According to the report:
no single point in the chain required a direct public vote by parents.
That became one of the central concerns raised throughout this series.
The Counselor Infrastructure
One especially important part of the network involves:
school counselors.
According to the report:
ASCA standards influence counselor certification systems nationwide.
And because ASCA published:
Learning for Justice crosswalk documents,
the report argues SPLC’s framework became embedded inside counselor training systems across all 50 states.
That matters because counselors often influence:
behavioral interventions
emotional assessments
student support frameworks
and SEL implementation itself
The report calls this:
“human capital infrastructure.”
FINDING 6 — Committee for Children’s Financial Problems
The investigation also uncovered major financial concerns involving:
Committee for Children,
the publisher behind Second Step.
According to the report:
the organization reportedly spent:
$13.6 million more than it earned
during 2023.
At the same time:
CEO compensation reportedly exceeded:
$428,000 annually.
The report also states:
organizational assets declined:
37%
over a two-year period.
Investigators argue this suggests:
rapid market expansion may have been prioritized over financial sustainability.
The report compares this strategy to:
“market capture.”
The idea:
expand aggressively,
embed the curriculum into as many schools as possible,
then normalize the system as permanent infrastructure.
Gates Foundation Support
According to the report:
the Gates Foundation directly funded Committee for Children through grants tied to:
Second Step improvements and expansion.
The report argues this external funding may have helped sustain aggressive expansion despite mounting financial losses.
Again:
the issue is not merely philanthropy.
The issue is how large foundations can subsidize rapid institutional penetration into public education systems.
FINDING 7 — The 2020 “Transformative SEL” Shift Was the Capture Point
The final major finding focuses on:
December 2020.
According to the report:
this was the ideological turning point.
CASEL officially redefined SEL to include:
anti-racism
equity analysis
“critical examination of inequities”
identity frameworks
and social transformation language
The report calls this:
the “capture point.”
Why?
Because only three months later:
Congress approved:
$122 billion
in ARP ESSER III funding.
That means:
every CASEL-certified program purchased after March 2021 operated under the newly redefined ideological framework.
According to the report:
districts believed they were buying:
mental health support systems.
But investigators argue:
they were actually purchasing:
activist-oriented infrastructure aligned to the new Transformative SEL framework.
That is one of the central conclusions of the entire investigation.
What Happens Now?
At this point, the public debate is rapidly intensifying.
According to the report:
state legislatures are introducing curriculum transparency laws
parental rights bills are expanding nationwide
federal hearings are underway
and multiple investigations remain active
The report specifically highlights:
House Judiciary hearings
Alabama Attorney General investigations
IRS transparency reforms
and ongoing congressional scrutiny surrounding nonprofit funding structures
The issue is no longer isolated education policy.
It has become:
a national debate over:
transparency
institutional influence
and parental oversight inside public education.
How Parents Can Take Action
The report concludes with several recommendations for families and communities.
These include:
requesting district SEL curriculum documents
filing public records requests
reviewing ESSER spending
attending school board meetings
contacting state legislators
and researching whether local districts use Learning for Justice materials
The report argues:
the system depended heavily on invisibility.
And once parents begin seeing the network,
the public conversation changes.
The Bigger Picture
At the end of this seven-part investigation, one thing becomes clear:
This story was never simply about:
one curriculum company,
one nonprofit,
or one political organization.
It was about:
how modern institutional systems operate.
Through:
grants
standards
certifications
policy language
nonprofit partnerships
emergency funding
and educational infrastructure
the SEL framework expanded nationwide faster than most Americans realized.
And according to the documents reviewed throughout this series,
the pipeline was far larger, more organized, and more interconnected than most parents ever imagined.
Final Question
The report ends with one final question:
“The question isn’t whether this pipeline exists. The documents prove it does. The question is: Now that you know, what are you going to do about it?”
That is the question now facing parents, educators, lawmakers, and communities across America.
Because informed communities protect children.
Conclusion
After seven parts, hundreds of pages of documents, funding records, alignment guides, grant trails, public statements, and institutional crosswalks, one thing becomes clear:
This was never just about “Social-Emotional Learning.”
It was about influence.
It was about how billionaire foundations, nonprofit networks, curriculum companies, counselor organizations, activist frameworks, and federal funding systems quietly merged together into one of the largest educational transformation efforts in modern American history.
Most parents never saw:
the money
the certifications
the alignment documents
the federal funding loopholes
or the ideological framework hidden behind the language of “SEL”
They only saw the final classroom product.
And by the time many families realized what had happened, the infrastructure was already deeply embedded into schools nationwide.
This series was never written to create fear.
It was written to create awareness.
Because informed communities ask stronger questions.
And stronger questions create accountability.
Whether people ultimately agree or disagree politically is not the most important issue.
Transparency is.
Parents deserve to know:
who funds educational systems
who shapes classroom standards
how ideology spreads
and how private institutional power now influences public education at massive scale
The documents show the network exists.
Now the public conversation is finally catching up.
At Project Milk Carton, we believe ordinary people deserve access to information powerful institutions often hope remains hidden behind bureaucracy, complexity, and silence.
That is why we do this work.
And this investigation is only the beginning.
More investigations are coming.
More documents are being reviewed.
And more systems are about to be brought into the light.
If you enjoyed this work and feel encouraged by independent investigations like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to The Constitutional Republic on Substack.
Your support helps us continue:
investigative journalism
public records research
educational transparency reporting
data analysis
community outreach
and future investigations like this series
Most importantly, please share this article.
Independent journalism survives when ordinary people help spread information and support work that challenges powerful systems.
Because silence protects systems.
But informed communities protect children.
ALL paid subscriptions are tax deductible Project Milk Carton | 501(c)(3) | EIN: 33-1323547
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
VERIFIED PRIMARY SOURCES
DOJ Press Release (Primary) — justice.gov/opa/pr/federal-grand-jury-charges-southern-poverty-law-center — April 21, 2026 — SPLC indictment; 11 counts
DOJ Indictment Document — justice.gov/opa/media/1437146/dl — Full text of the indictment
CNN — Superseding Indictment — cnn.com/2026/05/07/politics/splc-superseding-indictment-fraud-case — May 7, 2026 — Defense attorney confirms additional charges expected
NBC News — nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/southern-poverty-law-center — SPLC says targeted by Trump administration
CNBC — cnbc.com/2026/04/21/doj-southern-poverty-law-center-indictment-extremist.html — DOJ charges SPLC with fraud
NPR — npr.org/2026/04/21/g-s1-118275/southern-poverty-law-center-fraud-charges-paid-informants — SPLC indicted on charges it fraudulently paid informants
Daily Signal — dailysignal.com/2026/05/12/how-did-splc-get-its-radical-ideas-into-169-school-districts/ — May 12, 2026 — 169 districts / 42 states confirmed
Fox News Exclusive — foxnews.com/politics/exclusive-splcs-far-left-anti-racism-curriculum-found-classrooms — LFJ curriculum in K-12 as early as kindergarten
Alabama AG Office — alabamaag.gov/attorney-general-steve-marshall-announces-investigation — May 11, 2026 — Civil investigation; subpoena due June 1
House Judiciary Committee — judiciary.house.gov/committee-activity/hearings/southern-poverty-law-center-manufacturing-hate — May 20, 2026 hearing; Jordan document request April 23
CASEL Transformative SEL — casel.org/fundamentals-of-sel/how-does-sel-support-educational-equity-and-excellence/transformative-sel/ — Primary definition; 2020 redefinition documented
CASEL ARP Bright Spots — casel.org/arp_sel-for-students/ — CASEL guidance for using ARP money on SEL
InfluenceWatch — NoVo Foundation — influencewatch.org/non-profit/novo-foundation/ — NoVo 2023: $52.87M to Tides Foundation; $3.05M to Tides Center
ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer — projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/911188127 — Committee for Children Form 990 — EIN 91-1188127
Defending Education — SPLC K-12 Tracker — defendinged.org/investigations/splc-curriculum-in-k-12 — Live database of SPLC curriculum by district/state
American Greatness — Treasury Dark Money — amgreatness.com/2026/05/08/treasury-department-goes-after-dark-money/ — May 8, 2026 — IRS Form 990 revision to target fiscal sponsorship
Federal ESSER Data Portal — covid-relief-data.ed.gov — Public database of all district ESSER spending
H.R. 3265 — 119th Congress — congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/3265/text — Protecting our Students in Schools Act of 2025
© 2026 Project Milk Carton | 501(c)(3) | EIN: 33-1323547