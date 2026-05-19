By Project Milk Carton | The Constitutional Republic

In Part 1 of this investigation, we followed the organizations.

In Part 2, we uncovered the alignment documents connecting Second Step curriculum directly to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Learning for Justice framework.

In Part 3, we followed the funding network involving billionaire foundations, CASEL, donor-advised funds, and nonprofit infrastructure.

In Part 4, we investigated how $190 billion in COVID relief money accelerated the rapid expansion of Social-Emotional Learning programs into schools nationwide.

Now we arrive at perhaps the most controversial part of the entire investigation:

The political transformation of SEL itself.

Because for years, most Americans believed SEL meant:

kindness

empathy

emotional control

anti-bullying

and mental health support

That was the public image.

But according to the documents reviewed in this investigation, something major changed in late 2020.

And once that change happened, the meaning of SEL fundamentally shifted.

December 2020 — The Turning Point

According to the report, the key moment occurred in December 2020.

That is when CASEL CEO Karen Niemi publicly announced a major redefinition of Social-Emotional Learning.

The report describes this as:

“a fundamental redefinition of Social-Emotional Learning.”

This was not a small update.

This was not simply adding a few new classroom ideas.

According to the investigation, CASEL transformed SEL from a largely neutral emotional development framework into something much broader:

equity-focused

justice-oriented

identity-centered

and politically activist in nature

The report calls this new model:

“Transformative SEL.”

And once the language is examined closely, the shift becomes extremely clear.

What SEL Originally Was

Before 2020, CASEL’s official SEL framework focused on five core competency areas:

self-awareness

self-management

social awareness

relationship skills

responsible decision-making

Most parents probably would not object to those ideas.

Teaching students:

emotional control

teamwork

empathy

and responsible behavior

sounds reasonable to many people.

That is why SEL originally gained broad bipartisan support.

The report notes that from roughly 1994–2012, SEL was largely presented as:

academically neutral

evidence-based

and politically nonpartisan

But by 2020, the framework began changing rapidly.

The Redefinition

The December 2020 CASEL redefinition introduced several major changes.

The new SEL language focused on:

“healthy identities”

“educational equity”

“authentic school-family-community partnerships”

and “systemic change”

Now, some of those phrases may sound harmless at first.

But the deeper language becomes much more political.

According to the report, “Transformative SEL” called for students and adults to:

“Engage in critical examination of individual and contextual factors that contribute to inequities.”

Another section called for:

“Collaborative solutions that lead to personal, community, and societal well-being.”

And another focused on:

“Rights and responsibilities for creating learning environments that are caring and just.”

This language matters because it moves SEL beyond emotional development and into:

political frameworks

systemic analysis

social justice ideology

and activist-oriented thinking

That is the core controversy.

Karen Niemi’s Statements

The report highlights several direct statements from CASEL CEO Karen Niemi that became major turning points in the debate.

According to the investigation, Niemi stated:

“We believe that our work in Social and Emotional Learning must actively contribute to anti-racism.”

She also reportedly said SEL should:

“Help people move from anger, to agency, and then to action.”

Those statements became extremely controversial.

Why?

Because critics argue this language no longer describes emotional regulation.

It describes political activation.

The report itself states:

“This is not emotional regulation. This is political activation disguised as emotional regulation.”

Supporters disagree strongly with that interpretation.

They argue “Transformative SEL” helps students understand systemic injustice and become engaged citizens.

But the shift itself is undeniable.

And the timing matters enormously.

The Timing Nobody Talks About

The report points out something extremely important:

The CASEL redefinition happened in December 2020.

Only three months later:

Congress passed the $122 billion ARP ESSER III funding package.

That means:

by the time federal COVID recovery money began flowing into districts nationwide, CASEL had already redefined what SEL meant.

This is one of the most important findings in the entire investigation.

Because districts purchasing “SEL programs” with federal money after 2020 were no longer simply buying:

emotional support programs

or anti-bullying lessons

According to the report, they were purchasing systems increasingly aligned with:

anti-racism frameworks

identity-centered instruction

equity activism

and systemic social analysis

That changes the conversation dramatically.

The NoVo Foundation Academic Pipeline

Now we arrive at another major piece of the investigation:

the academic pipeline.

According to the report, the NoVo Foundation did not simply fund CASEL directly.

It built an entire ecosystem around SEL ideology.

The report identifies grants flowing into:

Harvard Graduate School of Education

Stanford PERTS Center

Columbia Teachers College

University of Pennsylvania

Learning Policy Institute

Aspen Institute

Education Trust

This matters because elite universities shape:

education research

teacher training

policy recommendations

and future school leadership

The report argues NoVo funded:

endowed academic chairs

research centers

graduate fellowships

and institutional partnerships

all aligned around “Transformative SEL.”

That creates what the report calls:

“an academic pipeline strategy.”

The Closed Loop

The report describes a self-reinforcing cycle:

NoVo funds research.

Researchers produce favorable studies.

CASEL cites the research.

Districts adopt CASEL-certified programs.

Curriculum companies pay CASEL for certification.

Certification revenue funds more advocacy.

Legislation expands SEL access.

More districts adopt the programs.

And the cycle repeats.

This is what critics describe as:

institutional capture.

The same organizations:

fund the research

define the standards

certify the products

advocate the policy

and profit from expansion

That creates a system where outside criticism becomes difficult because the institutions reinforce one another continuously.

The Gates Foundation Expansion

While NoVo acted as the ideological engine, the report argues the Gates Foundation provided institutional scale.

According to the investigation:

the Gates Foundation invested:

more than $1.2 billion

into education initiatives connected to SEL frameworks between 2009–2024.

This included funding connected to:

Common Core implementation

teacher evaluation systems

Teach For America

KIPP schools

curriculum review systems

technology standards

RAND Corporation education research

Again, the issue is not simply philanthropy.

The issue is concentration of influence.

Because once a small group of ultra-wealthy foundations begin shaping:

standards

training systems

curriculum review

and educational research

they gain enormous influence over public education.

Committee for Children — The Commercial Arm

Then we arrive back at:

Committee for Children.

The organization behind Second Step.

According to the report:

Committee for Children generated:

$52.3 million

in revenue during FY2023 alone.

Most of that revenue came from curriculum sales.

The report describes Committee for Children as:

“the commercial distribution vehicle for the SEL political agenda.”

That is strong language.

But the financial details are important.

The report states:

program revenue exceeded $46 million

executive compensation exceeded $1.47 million across top leadership

the organization reached more than 15 million students annually

That is not a small educational nonprofit.

That is a major educational industry player.

The Financial Contradiction

One of the most surprising parts of the report involves the organization’s financial picture.

According to the investigation:

Committee for Children’s total assets reportedly dropped:

from $37.1 million in 2023

to $23.5 million in 2025.

The report describes:

a 37% decline in two years

major spending increases

and concerns about long-term sustainability

At the same time:

the CEO reportedly earned more than:

$428,000 annually.

Critics argue this demonstrates:

market expansion was prioritized over organizational stability.

The report compares this approach to what it calls:

“the Gates Foundation expansion model.”

The idea is simple:

expand rapidly,

capture market share,

embed systems deeply,

then worry about sustainability later.

The Certification Problem

Another major issue involves CASEL certification itself.

According to the report:

curriculum companies pay CASEL to receive SELect certification.

That creates a potential conflict of interest.

Because:

CASEL defines what qualifies as approved SEL

CASEL certifies the curriculum

curriculum companies financially benefit from certification

and CASEL receives revenue from the process

The report calls this:

“the certification racket.”

Critics argue this creates a self-validating system where the same organizations defining standards also financially benefit from enforcing them.

The Revolving Door

One of the most politically explosive sections of the report involves personnel placement inside government.

The investigation documents connections between:

NoVo-funded organizations

education think tanks

federal agencies

and political appointments

Names listed include:

Linda Darling-Hammond

John King

Carmel Martin

Jill Biden (honorary advisory involvement)

multiple state education chiefs

The report argues this created:

“a revolving door between advocacy organizations and education policy.”

This matters because once ideologically aligned individuals enter:

federal education departments

state agencies

congressional staff positions

they can shape:

funding guidance

policy language

state mandates

and certification requirements

That is how institutional systems become durable.

ESSA — The Legislative Win

The report also identifies a major legislative turning point:

the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) passed in 2015.

According to the investigation:

CASEL-affiliated advocates successfully pushed language into ESSA Title IV-A allowing federal funding for:

“well-rounded educational opportunities.”

That language became the legal hook for federal SEL funding.

The report estimates:

this unlocked:

$400 million annually

for districts to spend on SEL-related programming.

That was before COVID funding even arrived.

SPLC — The Content Layer

Now we return to the SPLC.

According to the report:

CASEL provides the framework.

Committee for Children provides the curriculum.

But SPLC Learning for Justice provides:

the ideological content layer.

The report estimates:

Learning for Justice reaches millions of educators

distributes free lesson materials nationwide

and operates with an estimated annual budget between:

$25–30 million

And because the materials are free, they spread rapidly into classrooms.

The $4.7 Billion Network

One of the most stunning sections of the report is the full funding estimate.

According to the investigation:

between 2010–2024,

roughly:

$4.73 BILLION

flowed into the broader SEL infrastructure network.

This included funding from:

NoVo Foundation

Gates Foundation

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Kellogg Foundation

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Walton Family Foundation

Annie E. Casey Foundation

Hewlett Foundation

Lumina Foundation

The report states this does not even include:

state government spending

ESSER funds

or local district spending

That means the true total influence network may be dramatically larger.

The Timeline

The report maps the ideological shift over time.

Key turning points included:

1994 → CASEL founded

2010 → NoVo becomes primary funder

2012 → “SEL as a civil right” language emerges

2015 → ESSA federal funding unlocks

2018 → Equity language integrated into CASEL competencies

2019 → “SEL and Equity” paper released

December 2020 → “Transformative SEL” officially announced

2021 → ESSER funding explosion

2022 → 30+ states operating SEL standards or mandates

This shows the shift was gradual and systematic.

Not sudden.

Why This Matters for Families

At this point, many readers may ask:

“Why does all of this matter?”

Because schools influence how children:

think

feel

understand identity

interpret society

view authority

and interact with the world

And according to this investigation:

SEL evolved from emotional development into something much larger:

a political and ideological framework embedded inside public education systems.

That does not mean every teacher supports it.

It does not mean every district intentionally adopted activist frameworks.

But the institutional shift itself is documented.

And parents deserve transparency about it.

The Bigger Picture

Ultimately, this investigation is about institutional influence.

Modern power rarely arrives openly.

It moves through:

grants

certifications

policy language

university pipelines

nonprofit partnerships

curriculum systems

and government funding

By the time most parents notice the system,

the infrastructure is already built.

That is what this series is documenting.

Not one conspiracy.

But an interconnected network of:

foundations

educational organizations

political advocacy groups

universities

curriculum companies

and policy systems

all reinforcing one another over time.

And according to the documents,

that network fundamentally changed what SEL means.

What Comes Next

In Part 6 of this investigation, we will map the full influence network visually and structurally.

We will connect:

the foundations

the nonprofit pipelines

the curriculum systems

the counselor organizations

the federal funding structures

and the ideological content layers

into one complete operational map.

Because once the full network becomes visible at the same time…

the scale of the system becomes impossible to ignore.

Because informed communities protect children.

Conclusion

At its core, this investigation is not simply about one curriculum company, one nonprofit organization, or one political ideology.

It is about understanding how influence works in modern America.

Most parents never saw:

the foundation money

the university pipelines

the policy lobbying

the federal funding language

the certification systems

or the coordinated redefinition of SEL itself

They only saw the final classroom product marketed as:

“Social-Emotional Learning.”

But according to the documents reviewed in this investigation, SEL did not remain a neutral emotional support framework.

Over time, it evolved into something much larger:

a politically connected institutional system tied to identity frameworks, anti-racism activism, equity ideology, and long-term social transformation goals backed by billions of dollars in foundation money and government-aligned infrastructure.

Whether people agree or disagree politically is not the central issue.

Transparency is.

Parents deserve to know:

who funds educational systems

who shapes curriculum standards

how ideology spreads into classrooms

and how unelected institutions gained this level of influence over public education

Because informed communities make stronger decisions.

And stronger decisions require honest information.

In Part 6, we will map the entire operational network:

foundations

universities

nonprofits

curriculum companies

counselor organizations

teacher unions

government funding streams

and ideological content systems

all connected together into one influence structure.

And once the full map is visible, many readers may begin to understand that what looked like isolated programs were actually part of a much larger ecosystem operating in parallel for years.

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SOURCES AND METHODOLOGY

1. IRS Form 990: NoVo Foundation (2010–2023), all years — NCCS/ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer

2. IRS Form 990: Committee for Children / CASEL (2018–2023)

3. IRS Form 990: Southern Poverty Law Center (2019–2022)

4. Gates Foundation Grants Database — gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants

5. CASEL.org: Archived framework documents (2013, 2017, 2020 revisions)

6. CASEL Blog: Karen Niemi, "Transformative SEL" announcement, December 2020

7. U.S. Department of Education: ESSA Title IV-A program guidance and allocations

8. Congressional Budget Office: ESSER funding allocations (CARES Act, CRRSA, ARP)

9. EdWeek Research Center: SEL adoption survey data (2019, 2021, 2023)

10. Learning Policy Institute: "Social and Emotional Learning in California" (NoVo-funded, 2019)

11. Rand Corporation: "Social and Emotional Learning Interventions" meta-analysis (2019)

12. Senate HELP Committee: ESSA hearing transcripts (2012–2015)

13. OpenSecrets: Education lobbying disclosures (CASEL, Committee for Children, 2018–2024)

14. HHS AFCARS: Child welfare data (2015–2023), educational neglect category analysis

15. NCMEC: Missing children runaway data, trafficking correlation analysis

16. Child Abuse and Neglect Journal: Identity programming and runaway risk (2021)

17. PMC CivicOps Database: Cross-referenced grant flows, nonprofit financials

PROJECT MILK CARTON — 501(c)(3) — EIN: 33-1323547 899 Eastlake Dr, Spring Creek, NV 89815 https://projectmilkcarton.org