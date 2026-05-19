PART 5 — THE POLITICAL CONNECTIONS
How “Transformative SEL” Changed the Meaning of Social-Emotional Learning
By Project Milk Carton | The Constitutional Republic
In Part 1 of this investigation, we followed the organizations.
In Part 2, we uncovered the alignment documents connecting Second Step curriculum directly to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Learning for Justice framework.
In Part 3, we followed the funding network involving billionaire foundations, CASEL, donor-advised funds, and nonprofit infrastructure.
In Part 4, we investigated how $190 billion in COVID relief money accelerated the rapid expansion of Social-Emotional Learning programs into schools nationwide.
Now we arrive at perhaps the most controversial part of the entire investigation:
The political transformation of SEL itself.
Because for years, most Americans believed SEL meant:
kindness
empathy
emotional control
anti-bullying
and mental health support
That was the public image.
But according to the documents reviewed in this investigation, something major changed in late 2020.
And once that change happened, the meaning of SEL fundamentally shifted.
December 2020 — The Turning Point
According to the report, the key moment occurred in December 2020.
That is when CASEL CEO Karen Niemi publicly announced a major redefinition of Social-Emotional Learning.
The report describes this as:
“a fundamental redefinition of Social-Emotional Learning.”
This was not a small update.
This was not simply adding a few new classroom ideas.
According to the investigation, CASEL transformed SEL from a largely neutral emotional development framework into something much broader:
equity-focused
justice-oriented
identity-centered
and politically activist in nature
The report calls this new model:
“Transformative SEL.”
And once the language is examined closely, the shift becomes extremely clear.
What SEL Originally Was
Before 2020, CASEL’s official SEL framework focused on five core competency areas:
self-awareness
self-management
social awareness
relationship skills
responsible decision-making
Most parents probably would not object to those ideas.
Teaching students:
emotional control
teamwork
empathy
and responsible behavior
sounds reasonable to many people.
That is why SEL originally gained broad bipartisan support.
The report notes that from roughly 1994–2012, SEL was largely presented as:
academically neutral
evidence-based
and politically nonpartisan
But by 2020, the framework began changing rapidly.
The Redefinition
The December 2020 CASEL redefinition introduced several major changes.
The new SEL language focused on:
“healthy identities”
“educational equity”
“authentic school-family-community partnerships”
and “systemic change”
Now, some of those phrases may sound harmless at first.
But the deeper language becomes much more political.
According to the report, “Transformative SEL” called for students and adults to:
“Engage in critical examination of individual and contextual factors that contribute to inequities.”
Another section called for:
“Collaborative solutions that lead to personal, community, and societal well-being.”
And another focused on:
“Rights and responsibilities for creating learning environments that are caring and just.”
This language matters because it moves SEL beyond emotional development and into:
political frameworks
systemic analysis
social justice ideology
and activist-oriented thinking
That is the core controversy.
Karen Niemi’s Statements
The report highlights several direct statements from CASEL CEO Karen Niemi that became major turning points in the debate.
According to the investigation, Niemi stated:
“We believe that our work in Social and Emotional Learning must actively contribute to anti-racism.”
She also reportedly said SEL should:
“Help people move from anger, to agency, and then to action.”
Those statements became extremely controversial.
Why?
Because critics argue this language no longer describes emotional regulation.
It describes political activation.
The report itself states:
“This is not emotional regulation. This is political activation disguised as emotional regulation.”
Supporters disagree strongly with that interpretation.
They argue “Transformative SEL” helps students understand systemic injustice and become engaged citizens.
But the shift itself is undeniable.
And the timing matters enormously.
The Timing Nobody Talks About
The report points out something extremely important:
The CASEL redefinition happened in December 2020.
Only three months later:
Congress passed the $122 billion ARP ESSER III funding package.
That means:
by the time federal COVID recovery money began flowing into districts nationwide, CASEL had already redefined what SEL meant.
This is one of the most important findings in the entire investigation.
Because districts purchasing “SEL programs” with federal money after 2020 were no longer simply buying:
emotional support programs
or anti-bullying lessons
According to the report, they were purchasing systems increasingly aligned with:
anti-racism frameworks
identity-centered instruction
equity activism
and systemic social analysis
That changes the conversation dramatically.
The NoVo Foundation Academic Pipeline
Now we arrive at another major piece of the investigation:
the academic pipeline.
According to the report, the NoVo Foundation did not simply fund CASEL directly.
It built an entire ecosystem around SEL ideology.
The report identifies grants flowing into:
Harvard Graduate School of Education
Stanford PERTS Center
Columbia Teachers College
University of Pennsylvania
Learning Policy Institute
Aspen Institute
Education Trust
This matters because elite universities shape:
education research
teacher training
policy recommendations
and future school leadership
The report argues NoVo funded:
endowed academic chairs
research centers
graduate fellowships
and institutional partnerships
all aligned around “Transformative SEL.”
That creates what the report calls:
“an academic pipeline strategy.”
The Closed Loop
The report describes a self-reinforcing cycle:
NoVo funds research.
Researchers produce favorable studies.
CASEL cites the research.
Districts adopt CASEL-certified programs.
Curriculum companies pay CASEL for certification.
Certification revenue funds more advocacy.
Legislation expands SEL access.
More districts adopt the programs.
And the cycle repeats.
This is what critics describe as:
institutional capture.
The same organizations:
fund the research
define the standards
certify the products
advocate the policy
and profit from expansion
That creates a system where outside criticism becomes difficult because the institutions reinforce one another continuously.
The Gates Foundation Expansion
While NoVo acted as the ideological engine, the report argues the Gates Foundation provided institutional scale.
According to the investigation:
the Gates Foundation invested:
more than $1.2 billion
into education initiatives connected to SEL frameworks between 2009–2024.
This included funding connected to:
Common Core implementation
teacher evaluation systems
Teach For America
KIPP schools
curriculum review systems
technology standards
RAND Corporation education research
Again, the issue is not simply philanthropy.
The issue is concentration of influence.
Because once a small group of ultra-wealthy foundations begin shaping:
standards
training systems
curriculum review
and educational research
they gain enormous influence over public education.
Committee for Children — The Commercial Arm
Then we arrive back at:
Committee for Children.
The organization behind Second Step.
According to the report:
Committee for Children generated:
$52.3 million
in revenue during FY2023 alone.
Most of that revenue came from curriculum sales.
The report describes Committee for Children as:
“the commercial distribution vehicle for the SEL political agenda.”
That is strong language.
But the financial details are important.
The report states:
program revenue exceeded $46 million
executive compensation exceeded $1.47 million across top leadership
the organization reached more than 15 million students annually
That is not a small educational nonprofit.
That is a major educational industry player.
The Financial Contradiction
One of the most surprising parts of the report involves the organization’s financial picture.
According to the investigation:
Committee for Children’s total assets reportedly dropped:
from $37.1 million in 2023
to $23.5 million in 2025.
The report describes:
a 37% decline in two years
major spending increases
and concerns about long-term sustainability
At the same time:
the CEO reportedly earned more than:
$428,000 annually.
Critics argue this demonstrates:
market expansion was prioritized over organizational stability.
The report compares this approach to what it calls:
“the Gates Foundation expansion model.”
The idea is simple:
expand rapidly,
capture market share,
embed systems deeply,
then worry about sustainability later.
The Certification Problem
Another major issue involves CASEL certification itself.
According to the report:
curriculum companies pay CASEL to receive SELect certification.
That creates a potential conflict of interest.
Because:
CASEL defines what qualifies as approved SEL
CASEL certifies the curriculum
curriculum companies financially benefit from certification
and CASEL receives revenue from the process
The report calls this:
“the certification racket.”
Critics argue this creates a self-validating system where the same organizations defining standards also financially benefit from enforcing them.
The Revolving Door
One of the most politically explosive sections of the report involves personnel placement inside government.
The investigation documents connections between:
NoVo-funded organizations
education think tanks
federal agencies
and political appointments
Names listed include:
Linda Darling-Hammond
John King
Carmel Martin
Jill Biden (honorary advisory involvement)
multiple state education chiefs
The report argues this created:
“a revolving door between advocacy organizations and education policy.”
This matters because once ideologically aligned individuals enter:
federal education departments
state agencies
congressional staff positions
they can shape:
funding guidance
policy language
state mandates
and certification requirements
That is how institutional systems become durable.
ESSA — The Legislative Win
The report also identifies a major legislative turning point:
the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) passed in 2015.
According to the investigation:
CASEL-affiliated advocates successfully pushed language into ESSA Title IV-A allowing federal funding for:
“well-rounded educational opportunities.”
That language became the legal hook for federal SEL funding.
The report estimates:
this unlocked:
$400 million annually
for districts to spend on SEL-related programming.
That was before COVID funding even arrived.
SPLC — The Content Layer
Now we return to the SPLC.
According to the report:
CASEL provides the framework.
Committee for Children provides the curriculum.
But SPLC Learning for Justice provides:
the ideological content layer.
The report estimates:
Learning for Justice reaches millions of educators
distributes free lesson materials nationwide
and operates with an estimated annual budget between:
$25–30 million
And because the materials are free, they spread rapidly into classrooms.
The $4.7 Billion Network
One of the most stunning sections of the report is the full funding estimate.
According to the investigation:
between 2010–2024,
roughly:
$4.73 BILLION
flowed into the broader SEL infrastructure network.
This included funding from:
NoVo Foundation
Gates Foundation
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
Kellogg Foundation
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Walton Family Foundation
Annie E. Casey Foundation
Hewlett Foundation
Lumina Foundation
The report states this does not even include:
state government spending
ESSER funds
or local district spending
That means the true total influence network may be dramatically larger.
The Timeline
The report maps the ideological shift over time.
Key turning points included:
1994 → CASEL founded
2010 → NoVo becomes primary funder
2012 → “SEL as a civil right” language emerges
2015 → ESSA federal funding unlocks
2018 → Equity language integrated into CASEL competencies
2019 → “SEL and Equity” paper released
December 2020 → “Transformative SEL” officially announced
2021 → ESSER funding explosion
2022 → 30+ states operating SEL standards or mandates
This shows the shift was gradual and systematic.
Not sudden.
Why This Matters for Families
At this point, many readers may ask:
“Why does all of this matter?”
Because schools influence how children:
think
feel
understand identity
interpret society
view authority
and interact with the world
And according to this investigation:
SEL evolved from emotional development into something much larger:
a political and ideological framework embedded inside public education systems.
That does not mean every teacher supports it.
It does not mean every district intentionally adopted activist frameworks.
But the institutional shift itself is documented.
And parents deserve transparency about it.
The Bigger Picture
Ultimately, this investigation is about institutional influence.
Modern power rarely arrives openly.
It moves through:
grants
certifications
policy language
university pipelines
nonprofit partnerships
curriculum systems
and government funding
By the time most parents notice the system,
the infrastructure is already built.
That is what this series is documenting.
Not one conspiracy.
But an interconnected network of:
foundations
educational organizations
political advocacy groups
universities
curriculum companies
and policy systems
all reinforcing one another over time.
And according to the documents,
that network fundamentally changed what SEL means.
What Comes Next
In Part 6 of this investigation, we will map the full influence network visually and structurally.
We will connect:
the foundations
the nonprofit pipelines
the curriculum systems
the counselor organizations
the federal funding structures
and the ideological content layers
into one complete operational map.
Because once the full network becomes visible at the same time…
the scale of the system becomes impossible to ignore.
Because informed communities protect children.
Conclusion
At its core, this investigation is not simply about one curriculum company, one nonprofit organization, or one political ideology.
It is about understanding how influence works in modern America.
Most parents never saw:
the foundation money
the university pipelines
the policy lobbying
the federal funding language
the certification systems
or the coordinated redefinition of SEL itself
They only saw the final classroom product marketed as:
“Social-Emotional Learning.”
But according to the documents reviewed in this investigation, SEL did not remain a neutral emotional support framework.
Over time, it evolved into something much larger:
a politically connected institutional system tied to identity frameworks, anti-racism activism, equity ideology, and long-term social transformation goals backed by billions of dollars in foundation money and government-aligned infrastructure.
Whether people agree or disagree politically is not the central issue.
Transparency is.
Parents deserve to know:
who funds educational systems
who shapes curriculum standards
how ideology spreads into classrooms
and how unelected institutions gained this level of influence over public education
Because informed communities make stronger decisions.
And stronger decisions require honest information.
In Part 6, we will map the entire operational network:
foundations
universities
nonprofits
curriculum companies
counselor organizations
teacher unions
government funding streams
and ideological content systems
all connected together into one influence structure.
And once the full map is visible, many readers may begin to understand that what looked like isolated programs were actually part of a much larger ecosystem operating in parallel for years.
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SOURCES AND METHODOLOGY
1. IRS Form 990: NoVo Foundation (2010–2023), all years — NCCS/ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer
2. IRS Form 990: Committee for Children / CASEL (2018–2023)
3. IRS Form 990: Southern Poverty Law Center (2019–2022)
4. Gates Foundation Grants Database — gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants
5. CASEL.org: Archived framework documents (2013, 2017, 2020 revisions)
6. CASEL Blog: Karen Niemi, "Transformative SEL" announcement, December 2020
7. U.S. Department of Education: ESSA Title IV-A program guidance and allocations
8. Congressional Budget Office: ESSER funding allocations (CARES Act, CRRSA, ARP)
9. EdWeek Research Center: SEL adoption survey data (2019, 2021, 2023)
10. Learning Policy Institute: "Social and Emotional Learning in California" (NoVo-funded, 2019)
11. Rand Corporation: "Social and Emotional Learning Interventions" meta-analysis (2019)
12. Senate HELP Committee: ESSA hearing transcripts (2012–2015)
13. OpenSecrets: Education lobbying disclosures (CASEL, Committee for Children, 2018–2024)
14. HHS AFCARS: Child welfare data (2015–2023), educational neglect category analysis
15. NCMEC: Missing children runaway data, trafficking correlation analysis
16. Child Abuse and Neglect Journal: Identity programming and runaway risk (2021)
17. PMC CivicOps Database: Cross-referenced grant flows, nonprofit financials
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