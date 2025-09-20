The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

ALtab
19h

This is the very essence of how to pass on hard won knowledge and experience! I am impressed!

SpookdBlog
3d

I’m fascinated reading this account

I was the other side of that coin in Laos in 1970-73, a war no one heard about.

I started as an Engineer/Sapper (evolving into an Intelligence operative) rigging booby traps and setting nasty demolitions with my trusty guerrilla tribesmen (and women)

The fun part was setting up attacks on NVA regiments the sole purpose of which were to capture large weapons and comms equipment

Sadly, after we won that war, Henry Kissinger gave it back, and now Laos is a debilitated communist country

But, nonetheless, I learned a lot from my EOD pals and how to create the instruments they disarmed.

Two sides of the coin.

Thanks for sharing.

