2008 and Beyond

When my time in Iraq ended, the visceral, immediate struggle for survival in the dust-choked streets of Ramadi gave way to a different, yet equally profound, responsibility. I traded the constant threat of improvised explosive devices and insurgent attacks for the structured, purposeful halls and expansive ranges of EOD Training and Evaluation Unit ONE (EODTEU ONE) in San Diego. This wasn't merely a change of scenery; it was a fundamental shift in my mission. In Ramadi, the objective was often reduced to surviving the day, outsmarting a cunning and adaptable enemy, and protecting the lives of my immediate team. At TEU, the mission was exponentially larger: it was about shaping the next generation of EOD technicians, imbuing them with the knowledge, skills, and, crucially, the mindset they would need to survive their own future wars and safeguard countless lives. The weight of this task felt, in many ways, even heavier.

Passing Down the Lessons

As an instructor, every fiber of my being was permeated by the raw experiences of my deployments. I carried the indelible lessons learned in the crucible of combat into every lecture, every meticulously planned range exercise, and every post-mission debrief. My role transcended the mere instruction of technical procedures—how to identify various types of ordnance, the intricacies of fuse systems, or the precise protocols for running a firing line. Instead, I was passing down lessons forged in the fires of necessity, lessons written in blood and refined through countless harrowing encounters in Iraq. These were not theoretical concepts but hard-won truths.

I consistently emphasized to my students a core principle: It’s not enough to know what a bomb looks like. You have to know how the man who built it thinks. The enemy, the bomb-maker, was always to be considered the primary adversary. Understanding his motivations, his tactics, his resourcefulness, and his patterns of operation was paramount. By anticipating his actions, by delving into his thought process, an EOD technician could effectively control the battlefield, not react to it. This proactive approach meant gaining the strategic advantage before even stepping into a potentially lethal situation.

Darwin Wash Training Facility: Recreating the Crucible

One of the most potent and realistic training tools at our disposal as instructors was the sprawling and desolate Darwin Wash Training Facility, nestled deep within the unforgiving California desert. We undertook the monumental task of meticulously mapping out the entire training area, transforming it into a dynamic, immersive environment specifically designed for the use of live explosives and full-scale, high-fidelity exercises. Here, amidst the scrub brush and shifting sands of Southern California, we painstakingly recreated the very environments we had navigated in Iraq: the narrow, labyrinthine alleys of Ramadi, the dangerous convoy routes, and the critical overwatch positions of Fallujah. This was no abstract classroom learning; students weren't simply passively absorbing information from slides. They were actively moving through simulated urban terrain, navigating precarious convoy lanes, and establishing overwatch positions, all under the intense, psychologically taxing stress of live demolitions.

During these rigorous Darwin Wash field training exercises, I personally supervised over 200 high-risk demolition operations. The concussive blasts of charges detonated across the vast valley floor, their echoes reverberating powerfully against the surrounding hills, creating a genuinely realistic combat soundscape. Through this intense, immersive experience, students learned the invaluable skill of maintaining composure, clarity of thought, and precision under the immense pressure of real explosions and live, unfolding scenarios. We ran simulated convoy lanes, expertly seeded with cleverly hidden improvised explosive devices (IEDs), forcing students to identify and neutralize threats under duress. We conducted house clearances, meticulously wired with training charges that simulated the destructive power of real explosives, demanding meticulous attention to detail and flawless execution. Overwatch drills mirrored the exact missions we had survived in Iraq, requiring constant vigilance, effective communication, and swift decision-making. Darwin Wash transcended the concept of a mere training ground; it became our classroom, and the lessons absorbed there were etched into the minds of every student, becoming truly unforgettable.

Precision as Doctrine: The Unseen Patterns of War

What we had developed and refined under direct enemy fire in Ramadi—the uncanny ability to recognize subtle patterns, to interpret seemingly innocuous statistics, and to accurately predict enemy behavior based on observed trends—became the bedrock of our classroom doctrine. I meticulously taught my students to look far beyond the obvious, to perceive the hidden significance in what others might dismiss: a discarded trash pile, a subtly broken curb, a freshly disturbed patch of dirt. These were not merely inert objects in the landscape; they were crucial data points in a much larger, often deadly, pattern. The battlefield, I explained, possessed discernible trends, an underlying logic. If one studied these trends diligently enough, with an analytical and disciplined mind, the seemingly chaotic environment could, to a surprising degree, become predictable.

For me, this was fundamentally about instilling a profound mindset. You do not, I stressed, walk blindly into an alley and hope it’s clear. Instead, an EOD technician must approach such a situation already possessing a strong, educated understanding of where danger is most likely to reside. This pre-emptive awareness stemmed from having "read" the environment with the same critical discernment one would apply to a complex book. It meant having "done the math," having assessed the risks and potential threats, long before physically crossing the threshold into a potentially dangerous space. An integral part of this disciplined approach was a deep, intuitive understanding of one's own tools and, critically, one's own skills. You had to know the precise reach and limitations of your metal detectors, the exact capabilities and destructive force of your charges, the optimal time it would take to render-safe a device, and the absolute minimum safe distance required to protect yourself and your team. This internal knowledge, combined with the external analysis of enemy trends, allowed for a harmonious balance—matching the studied predictability of the enemy with the absolute precision you knew you could achieve yourself. That profound confidence—not a false arrogance, but a deep-seated trust in the efficacy of relentless training and meticulous practice—was the intangible quality that kept us alive in combat, and it was the most vital gift I strove to impart to every single student.

From Perfection to Standard: The Uncompromising Demand

The astonishing level of precision we had achieved in the heat of combat in Ramadi was not merely a source of immense professional pride; it became the unwavering standard I demanded in training. Students learned, through rigorous application and constant feedback, that perfection was not a desirable outcome or an aspirational goal—it was absolutely non-negotiable. Every tool handled in the EOD technician's arsenal had to be managed with absolute discipline, every intricate procedure followed with unyielding clarity and adherence to protocol, and every single demolition executed with meticulous exactness. The harsh reality of the battlefield, I knew, would ruthlessly punish any sloppiness, any oversight, any lapse in attention. My solemn job was to ensure that every student learned this unforgiving lesson comprehensively and instinctively within the safety of the training environment, long before such a mistake could cost lives overseas.

Building the Next Generation: The Forging of Future Protectors

At TEUONE, I had the profound privilege of training hundreds of EOD technicians who would, in turn, embark on their own challenging and perilous deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and various other theaters of conflict around the globe. I saw in their young faces the same palpable nerves, the same quiet determination, and the same burgeoning sense of purpose that I myself had carried into NAVSCOLEOD years earlier. My role now was to serve as their forge, to shape them, to temper their resolve, and to instill in them the critical attributes that would ensure their success. I had to make absolutely certain that when their inevitable moment of truth arrived, when they faced the ultimate test, they weren’t merely prepared; they were supremely confident, decisively effective, and, above all, ready to bring order and safety to the most chaotic and dangerous situations imaginable.

Legacy: The Enduring Impact of Doctrine

Combat had, through its unforgiving lessons, instilled in me an unparalleled sense of precision—a razor-sharp focus on detail, a rigorous adherence to procedure, and an unwavering commitment to flawless execution. Teaching, however, gave that hard-won precision a profound, enduring purpose. The battlefield had taught me to anticipate, to predict, and to outthink a cunning enemy. At EODTEU ONE—and, most significantly, at the immersive Darwin Wash Training Facility—I made absolutely sure that those invaluable skills, honed in the crucible of war, did not cease with my own experiences. Instead, they became codified, systematized, and integrated into the very fabric of EOD doctrine. These critical competencies were carried forward, embraced and applied by every new, highly trained EOD technician who passed through my classroom and, ultimately, stepped onto the dynamic and dangerous battlefields of the world, ready to face their own challenges and uphold the legacy of safety and precision.