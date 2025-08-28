The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Marjorie
This can be applied to the adoption Agencies/Industry cabal. Churches working for the state and not independent as advertised.

Joseph L. Wiess
Texas CPS is almost a joke. The counselors are overworked, underpaid, and leave for better paying jobs. They don't vet some people and watch others like a hawk. They treat the smallest infraction like a major crime.

I've seen CPS take the same child away from the same parent three times and put that child in three different homes instead of the one that worked services.

Things changed slightly when CPS only worked on enforcement, but turned the children over to dedicated placement services, who's only job was placement and vetting.

There were perfectly workable families who were turned down because they wouldn't give into the current mental illness. They've turned down Christian families, because that would give the child a place to grow and develop in accordance with god's plan.

But what do you expect? CPS is staffed by political leaning leftists.

