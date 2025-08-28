Sarah’s Journey: The System That Lost Her

Sarah is thirteen. She is not an unaccompanied minor from the Darién Gap. She is an American child, born in the U.S., but her story follows the same trajectory: custody, paperwork, disappearance.

Day 1 — Removal

Sarah is taken from her home in New Jersey after allegations of neglect. She is placed with a relative who has not been properly vetted. The placement is rushed because caseworkers are overloaded. Within weeks, tragedies strike across the state: children placed in unsafe homes die. But the files show compliance. The boxes are checked.

Day 15 — Sleeping in Offices

When Sarah’s placement breaks down, there is nowhere else to put her. In Texas, hundreds of foster youth have been documented sleeping in CPS offices on cots, night after night. Sarah is one of them. Caseworkers rotate. No education. No therapy. Just a fluorescent-lit room that counts as a “placement” in the system. Contractors still bill the state.

Day 30 — Hotels and Warehouses

Sarah is transferred to Indiana. With too few foster homes, children are warehoused in hotels, supervised by rotating staff with no training. It is expensive, chaotic, and destabilizing. The placement is counted in official statistics as care. In reality, it is abandonment under another name.

Month 2 — Missing

One night Sarah runs. Or she is lured. Or she is trafficked. In Missouri, hundreds of foster children have gone missing in precisely this way. Some are gone for days. Some for months. Some forever. The state codes them as “AWOL.” No Amber Alert. No federal alert. No police search. The case file closes, coded as a runaway.

Reality Now

Sarah is not real, but her story is. It is stitched from court monitor reports, state audits, and federal data. New Jersey’s child deaths. Texas office placements. Indiana hotel care. Missouri missing foster children. The details differ, but the pattern is constant: the system does not track the child, it tracks the file.

Sarah’s file will read “Runaway.” Her agency will report “Placement disrupted.” Her state will record “Services provided.” And yet she is gone.

The Incentives

Just like Izabella’s story in the UAC system, Sarah’s disappearance does not break the machine. It sustains it. Foster care contractors continue to bill per diem rates. Nonprofits continue to receive state grants. Management firms certify the audits. Executives are paid. The only absent piece is Sarah herself.

The Parallel

Izabella shows how the UAC pipeline fails. Sarah shows how the domestic foster care system fails. Both reveal the same core truth: disappearance is not punished. It is absorbed. It is normalized. And it is funded.

What Follows

Sarah’s story leads to the next question: if both UAC and foster care systems produce disappearance, how exactly does the money move? From federal appropriations at HHS, through ORR, into the hands of Volags, standalones, and affiliates, overseen by management firms that make the invoices bulletproof.

That is where we go next: the money trail.

From Your Wallet to the Local Shelter

The Direct Line: Where the Money Stops

It begins with you. Your tax dollars move from your paycheck into the federal budget. Congress appropriates the funds. They are routed through the Department of Health and Human Services, into the Administration for Children and Families, and then into the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

That is the pipeline. And at the other end of it stand the organizations that receive the money directly. These are the direct service providers. They don’t redistribute the funds to a web of affiliates. They take the award, operate facilities, and bill the government themselves.

What Direct Service Looks Like

Take Southwest Key Programs. Based in Texas, it runs dozens of shelters for migrant children. Each federal grant lands straight on its books. It hires the staff, pays for the beds, and bills the government every day the child is in custody. There are no sub-awards. The money stops at Southwest Key.

Or consider BCFS Health and Human Services, one of the largest players in the system. A single award, like Grant #90ZU0334, flows directly to BCFS. They use it to operate emergency intake shelters and large-scale facilities. No affiliates, no redistribution. The grant is theirs to spend.

Cayuga Centers works the same way in the foster care space. The grant arrives, and the programs are run in-house.

The Per Diem + NICRA Formula

On the surface, this looks like straightforward service delivery. But even here, the NICRA mechanism (the negotiated overhead surcharge) rides on top.

A provider bills ORR $775 per child per day. With a 25 percent NICRA, that automatically becomes $968.75 per child per day.

One child = $968.75/day.

1,000 children = $968,750/day.

30 days = nearly $29 million/month.

That’s how a “direct” award still spins off millions in overhead — money that can legally be routed to executive salaries, lobbying, legal counsel, and board-owned real estate.

When the money stops at these organizations, it is supposed to be spent directly on care: food, staff, education, housing. But the NICRA surcharge ensures that a significant portion is diverted into a black box of “indirect costs.”

The direct line does not mean transparency. It means the siphon is simpler.

The Pass-Throughs: Middlemen That Slice the Pot

Some nonprofits don’t operate as direct providers. They don’t run the shelters, staff the homes, or deliver the services themselves. Instead, they act as clearinghouses. Headquarters in Washington or Baltimore pulls in massive federal grants, takes its slice, and then redistributes the money to local affiliates across the country. These are the pass-throughs.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is the clearest example. One award — Grant #90ZU0163 — produced nearly a thousand subawards, with money routed from Washington into Catholic Charities offices in Phoenix, Miami, New York, Houston, and dozens of other cities. On paper, this looks like coordination: the national office oversees compliance, while the locals do the work. In reality, it is redistribution with a tax. Headquarters in D.C. gets the prime award, holds back a percentage for “administration,” and then pushes the rest into the field.

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service follows the same pattern. Hundreds of millions of dollars have passed through its headquarters into Lutheran social service agencies nationwide. Some subawards appear in the federal data. Others vanish in reporting gaps. Bethany Christian Services, with its network of state branches, functions the same way: money flows into the brand at the top, then filters down through the branches with HQ always keeping a cut.

This structure creates a built-in advantage that makes NICRA even more profitable. A direct provider like Southwest Key or BCFS can apply its negotiated overhead rate once. A pass-through network can apply it twice. The headquarters applies its own NICRA rate — often thirty or forty percent — to cover its administrative pool in Washington. Then, when the money lands at the affiliate, that affiliate applies its own NICRA rate — fifteen to twenty percent on top of its local direct costs. The same federal dollar has been skimmed twice, and no one at HHS or ORR reconciles whether those overhead pools overlap.

The government’s rule against “double dipping” applies only to the exact same expense line. But because HQ and affiliate are treated as different legal entities, with separate EINs and separate cost pools, both layers of NICRA are considered legitimate. The end result is that by the time money lands in a shelter, more than forty or fifty percent may already have been locked as overhead. What should have been resources for children has already been absorbed by administrative surcharges.

The franchise model makes this not only possible, but systemic. The headquarters plays the role of corporate office. The affiliates play the role of storefronts. Each layer adds its own fee before a single bed is made or a single meal is served. What looks like coordination is in fact extraction at scale. The pass-throughs are not just middlemen. They are multipliers of overhead, turning taxpayer dollars into revenue streams twice over.

From Your Wallet to the Local Shelter

Hybrids, Loopholes, and Blind Spots

If the money trail were clean, if the services were real, if the children were safe — no one would blink at the machinery. If shelters were protecting them, if caseworkers were finding them, if families were reunited, then NICRA, subawards, and management firms would be boring technicalities. But that isn’t reality. We live inside a systemic failure.

Every single day, 2,300 children are reported missing in the United States. Most are found within hours, but the majority of those are 11- to 17-year-old foster kids — children running from placements they never felt safe in. Some are groomed, enticed, coerced. Others are simply desperate to get away from systems that were supposed to protect them. And layered on top of this domestic collapse are the unaccompanied minors crossing into this country — eighty-five thousand the government admits it has lost, and as many as 300,000 more by whistleblower accounts. Too many thousands. Children disappearing into labor camps, into trafficking pipelines, into silence. Some say worse. Rumors of organ harvesting are impossible to prove, but when the record shows systemic disappearance, only a fool assumes the best.

And while this happens, the machine does not stop. It bills. It certifies. It rewards itself. Billions of dollars, tens of billions, flow through this system every year, and yet the results are the same: lost children, closed files, “successful discharges.”

The truth is even uglier when you look at the hybrids — the entities that straddle categories, sometimes direct providers, sometimes pass-throughs, sometimes subcontractors. A university lands a prime contract, keeps part, pushes part to for-profits like ABT Global or Deloitte. A local Catholic Charities office gets money both directly from the feds and again through USCCB’s redistribution. Affiliates bill as primes in one column and subs in another. The accounting is deliberate confusion, and the loopholes are built-in. Missing subaward records, hidden affiliate links, headquarters listed in the data but field sites invisible, de-obligated grants that vanish from public reporting. The trail is designed to go cold right where accountability should begin.

This is not a bug. It is how the system protects itself. Every gap in the data is friction against transparency. Every blind spot is an escape hatch for responsibility.

And above it all sit boards and executives who cash the checks but know nothing of the lives inside their files. They have never sat with the single mother raising twins at thirteen, breaking her back across two jobs while the state strips her kids and turns their custody into a revenue stream. They have never stood in a CPS office at 2 a.m. while a child sleeps on a cot under fluorescent lights because no foster home will take them. They have never followed the trail of a “runaway” to the motel room where grooming begins.

They don’t know. They don’t care. Because they don’t have to. The system does not demand care. It demands compliance. And as long as the invoices match, as long as the audits are certified, as long as NICRA is applied, the machine declares itself a success.

This is where the money trail ends, and where the human cost becomes unavoidable. Hybrids, loopholes, blind spots — all of it would be tolerable in a system that actually protected children. But it doesn’t. It loses them. It launders their absence into line items. And it pays itself to keep doing it.

If your sick at your stomach, as you should be, wait until you see the actual statistics of what tens of billions of tax payer dollars achieved….

Proceed to Part 5.