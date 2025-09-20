2006–2007 — Ramadi

By late 2006, I was attached to SEAL Team 5 Alpha, NSW Task Unit Ramadi, operating out of Camp Marc Lee. Ramadi wasn’t just another city on the map—it was the very epicenter of the insurgency, a labyrinthine urban battlefield where every alleyway, every rooftop, and every shifting pile of rubble held the potential for death. The Marines and SEALs who had rotated through before us had undeniably left their mark, carving out hard-won gains, but the relentless, brutal fight was still far from finished. For our unit, the imperative was clear: learn incredibly fast, adapt even faster, and somehow find a way to transform the grim reality of survival into something approaching mastery over a truly unforgiving environment. This was the crucible in which our skills, our teamwork, and our understanding of asymmetric warfare would be forged.

Camp Marc Lee: A Daily Grind

Life on Camp Marc Lee was an unceasing grind, defined by pervasive discomfort and constant vigilance. Fine, insidious dust settled into everything—coating our gear, clogging our lungs, and permeating our racks at night. The distant, yet ever-present, thud of mortar fire and the sharp crackle of sporadic gunfire served as daily, visceral reminders that safety was a fleeting illusion, if it existed at all. We would often wake to the deep, resonant thud of blasts, sometimes incoming rounds impacting disturbingly close, sometimes outgoing artillery rounds providing a fleeting sense of counter-offense.

Briefings commenced early, often before dawn, dissecting the latest enemy Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs), detailing newly identified Improvised Explosive Device (IED) indicators, and providing critical, often perishable, intelligence updates. Gear checks were not merely procedural; they were sacred rituals. Every bolt, every firing device, every wire had to be meticulously accounted for, inspected, and confirmed. You simply did not cut corners here; the consequences of even minor oversight were too dire.

The camp itself was a stark, sandbagged, and utilitarian collection of buildings, a functional outpost in a hostile land. Yet, it bore a name that resonated deeply with every man who passed through its gates. Marc Lee had been the first SEAL killed in Iraq, a stark testament to the sacrifices demanded by this war. His name, emblazoned over our compound door, wasn't just a memorial; it was a potent, daily reminder that everything we did, every risk we took, every life we saved, had a profound and irreversible price. It instilled a sober understanding of the stakes involved in our daily operations.

Convoys and Route Clearance: The Road as Intelligence

Most days, our existence was shaped by life on the road. Convoys — the lifeblood of our operations — pushed through Ramadi’s battered arteries, the Main Supply Routes (MSRs) infamous for IEDs, ambush points, and hidden caches. Route clearance teams bore the brunt of that work, painstakingly combing those roads before we ever rolled out. Their reports, their trends, their understanding of the patterns — that was gold for us in mission planning.

Hours of planning hinged on those details: where they had spotted disturbed earth, where wires had been uncovered, which trash piles or culverts had been tampered with. It wasn’t abstract intelligence — it was the language of the battlefield, learned one convoy at a time. We studied those patterns relentlessly, building them into our ops plans. By mid-deployment, it wasn’t just about reacting to bombs that were already in place. We used the predictability of enemy habits to plan routes, timing, and overwatch positions in ways that disrupted their work before it could become a threat.

Every convoy was still a gamble. The simple reality was this: either the device was found in time, or it wasn’t. In six months, I leveraged intelligence from 123 convoys and supported 53 combat missions. Each one was a different exam, demanding focus and discipline. Ramadi never gave partial credit — success or failure was measured in survival.

Overwatch and the OP3 Lesson: Integration

Observation posts (OPs) were another constant feature of our operational rhythm, demanding a different kind of vigilance. We would meticulously move into abandoned houses, often under the cover of darkness, climbing to their upper floors, and then fortifying windows with heavy sandbags to establish secure overwatch positions for the patrols moving below. Every single time, the paramount assumption had to be that the building itself could be rigged with explosives. We were acutely aware of the enemy’s cunning: wiring could be intricately laid in the stairwell, pressure plates hidden under floorboards, or tripwires strung across thresholds. Ramadi was their grim workshop, and they were masters of their craft.

The OP3 incident—an event so significant it was later dramatized with chilling accuracy in the film Warfare—served as a stark, undeniable demonstration of the catastrophic cost of not embedding Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel within every operational element. That particular house, tragically, did not have an EOD technician on the ground, and that absence proved profoundly consequential. While I wasn't physically present in OP3 that fateful night, I was an integral part of the same overarching operational picture, and the lesson resonated with a crushing, unforgettable weight. From that moment forward, EOD was no longer an afterthought, a specialized resource to be called upon once a problem was discovered. Instead, we became an inseparable, intrinsic part of the "stack" from the very beginning of mission planning and execution, a crucial element integrated into every patrol and assault.

Turning Points: Defining Moments in the Crucible

Two specific missions etched themselves into my memory, profoundly shaping my understanding of the fight and my role within it:

December 5, 2006 — Hamdiyah District. A sniper overwatch team, pinned down and under heavy pressure, was attempting to extract from a precarious position. Their designated exfiltration route was lethally wired—seventeen separate command wires, barely visible, snaking across their path. With extreme precision and unwavering focus, I systematically cut them, one by agonizingly slow, tense, and deliberate pass after another, all while under direct enemy fire. The air was thick with tension, the constant crack of rounds a chilling soundtrack to my meticulous work. Against overwhelming odds, the SEALs managed to exfil alive. That night, under the most extreme duress, unequivocally proved the immense value and life-saving impact of true operational integration.

January 15, 2007 — Ramadi. On a dismounted patrol, the point man, leading our movement, was mere steps away from triggering a hidden pressure plate IED. My eyes, honed by relentless training and countless hours of scanning, caught the subtle anomaly, the almost imperceptible hint of danger. I immediately recognized the threat, shouted a warning that froze him in his tracks, and then, with practiced speed and unwavering calm, set a counter-charge. The device was neutralized safely before it could detonate and unleash its deadly payload. That patrol walked away unharmed, not due to blind luck, but because of rigorous, repetitive training, impeccable timing, and an unshakeable calm maintained under intense, immediate pressure. It was a textbook demonstration of proactive EOD.

Predictive Warfare: Reading the City's Deadly Language

By the midpoint of our deployment, a critical shift occurred. What began as an overwhelming, chaotic environment slowly started to reveal its inherent patterns. A seemingly innocuous trash pile at a street corner became a strong indicator to expect a hidden command wire. A fresh, slightly discolored patch of concrete in the road screamed the likely presence of a buried pressure plate. The insurgents, in their twisted logic, probed the same routes over and over, confident that sheer repetition would eventually catch someone careless, someone whose vigilance had momentarily slipped. But repetition, we discovered, worked both ways. We, too, learned the enemy's "tells," meticulously logged the sites of previous attacks and suspected placements, and gradually constructed an incredibly detailed mental map of the city’s deadly topography. What initially began as a desperate, reactive struggle for survival slowly but inexorably transformed into anticipation, into a strategic ability to shape the fight before it even had a chance to find us.

This profound shift didn’t happen overnight. It was a grueling learning curve—a hard, incredibly steep ascent, marked by trial and error, by successes and, inevitably, by tragic losses. Ramadi taught us through close calls that tightened our guts, through the numbing grind of countless missions that began to blur into a single, extended nightmare, and through the profound pain of losing brothers in arms. Yet, with every lesson painfully absorbed, every pattern identified, every threat mitigated, the more lives we saved. The correlation was undeniable.

Integration with SEALs: A Unified Front

Working shoulder-to-shoulder, day in and day out, with SEAL Team 5 Alpha meant that EOD was never relegated to the background, never a separate, detached entity. We planned missions together, meticulously dissecting intelligence and strategizing every movement. We briefed together, sharing insights and refining tactics. Most importantly, we fought together, a unified front against a cunning and relentless enemy. I personally trained SEALs to identify subtle IED indicators, sharpening their already formidable