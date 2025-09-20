2004–2005 — Operation Iraqi Freedom, PSD and Cache Clearance

Following the initial invasion during Operation Iraqi Freedom I in 2003, the nature of the conflict in Iraq underwent a profound transformation. The rapid, conventional maneuvers of the invasion had given way to a more insidious and complex struggle. The enemy, no longer confined to traditional battlefields, had seamlessly integrated into urban landscapes—the bustling cities, the sprawling highways, and the labyrinthine alleyways. This shift heralded a dirtier, more concealed, and inherently more dangerous form of warfare, a world into which I was immediately immersed upon my return to the fight.

Tier 1 Assignment: PSD EOD Team Leader at Naval Special Warfare Task Group–Arabian Peninsula

My role as Protective Security Detail (PSD) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team Leader at the Naval Special Warfare Task Group–Arabian Peninsula was a critical Tier 1 assignment. This position transcended the typical support of a conventional platoon or convoy security, placing me at the intersection of international politics and elite Special Operations. My primary duty was to seamlessly integrate specialized EOD precision into highly sensitive and demanding Tier 1 operations.

Mission: Unwavering Commitment to Flawless Security

The operational tempo was relentless, requiring an unwavering commitment to perfection in every task. My responsibilities included:

Supervised 200 explosives sweeps of government buildings: Each sweep was an exhaustive and meticulous process, demanding absolute certainty that no explosive device remained undetected. The stakes were incredibly high, as any oversight could lead to catastrophic consequences for personnel and the broader political landscape.

Cleared over 1,000 vehicles, 350 media personnel, and 2,000 official visitors: This involved rigorous screening and clearance procedures for a diverse range of assets and individuals, including diplomatic vehicles, international journalists, and high-ranking officials. The sheer volume necessitated a systematic yet adaptable approach, ensuring security without impeding critical movements.

Provided direct security for a foreign head of state: This highly sensitive duty placed me at the forefront of protecting a key international figure, where the margin for error was unequivocally zero. The success of diplomatic engagements and regional stability often depended on the unblemished execution of these protective details.

Every sweep was an exacting test of discipline, foresight, and a keen understanding of potential threats. The absolute imperative of flawless execution underscored every action. A single missed device or a momentary lapse in vigilance held the potential to jeopardize not only the lives of my teammates but also to ignite an international crisis of significant proportions.

Operational Context: The Shifting Sands of Battlegrounds

Our areas of operation spanned critical and contested territories: Basra, An Nasiriyah, Baghdad, and the expansive Main Supply Route (MSR) Tampa. These were the vital arteries of the war effort, lifelines that the adversary ceaselessly sought to disrupt. Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), clandestine weapons caches, and cunning ambushes became ubiquitous threats, haunting every mile of our patrols. By day, our focus was on clearing roadways, systematically destroying hidden caches, and rendering safe unexploded ordnance (UXO). By night, our roles shifted to demanding PSD rotations, providing vigilant protection for senior leaders and foreign dignitaries.

In Basra and An Nasiriyah, the primary threat emanated from expertly concealed caches: weapons meticulously hidden within remote farm compounds, buried artillery shells repurposed as deadly IEDs, and vast fields riddled with unexploded ordnance from previous conflicts. Along MSR Tampa, the conflict was a grueling test of endurance. Convoys stretched for miles, and we were compelled to clear the same routes repeatedly, fully aware that the adversary would re-seed them with danger before the dust had even settled. In Baghdad, the peril assumed a different dimension, shifting into the volatile political arena. Our precise sweeps laid the groundwork for high-stakes meetings that directly shaped international policy. Here, failure was not solely measured in casualties, but in damaging headlines, diplomatic fallout, and the potential erosion of international trust.

My efforts during this period resulted in the destruction of millions of pounds of UXO, and the neutralization of extensive weapons caches that could have armed insurgent forces for months. Seamlessly transitioning from these explosive-laden tasks, I then provided critical escorts for principals whose very survival transcended mere tactical success, becoming a cornerstone of strategic stability for the region.

The Perfection Element: Beyond Explosives to Global Responsibility

The Protective Security Detail (PSD) assignments introduced an entirely new stratum of precision to my work. It was no longer exclusively about managing explosive threats. It encompassed an intricate dance of timing, meticulous coordination, and the critical ability to anticipate threats long before they overtly materialized. The threat landscape was not merely military; it was deeply interwoven with diplomatic, political, and international considerations. A single misstep could generate repercussions that resonated far beyond the immediate confines of Iraq.

This demanding environment compelled us to operate at an elevated level of excellence. My detachment did not merely function as an EOD unit; we operated with the inherent proficiency and seamless integration as if we had always been an integral part of the Tier 1 world. We demonstrated unparalleled adaptability, foresight, and a consistent capacity for flawless execution that met the rigorous demands of Naval Special Warfare. We conclusively proved that EOD expertise could integrate seamlessly alongside the most elite operators, shoulder the same profound weight of responsibility, and contribute directly to critical mission success.

The Protective Security Detail (PSD) assignments added a different kind of precision to my work. It wasn’t just about finding and disarming explosives anymore. It became about timing, coordination, and anticipating threats before they took shape. The threat picture wasn’t only military — it reached into politics, diplomacy, and international relations. One mistake could have had consequences well beyond the streets of Iraq.

That environment forced us to raise our game. My detachment didn’t just function as an EOD team. We learned to work side by side with Tier 1 operators as if we had always been there. We adapted quickly, paid attention to details others might miss, and did our jobs with the same standard they held themselves to.

For that deployment, I was awarded the Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal in 2005, specifically for PSD leadership. I also earned another Combat Action Ribbon — a reminder that even in the middle of protective missions and diplomatic work, the fight was still very real, and the enemy never stopped trying.

The Grind: A War of Endurance and Unyielding Precision

That year was characterized by an unremitting operational tempo: a relentless cycle of precise sweeps, controlled detonations, high-stakes convoy runs, and demanding high-risk PSD operations. Days imperceptibly bled into nights, and nights seamlessly transitioned back into days, in an exhausting continuum. The insurgency, too, was evolving, adapting their tactics with each of our responses. It was a true war of endurance, demanding nothing less than absolute perfection, every single day.

This period was markedly different from the initial invasion of 2003. While no less perilous, it was considerably more complex. The initial invasion had given way to a prolonged occupation, and with it, a battlefield that stretched from the concealed back alleys of Basra to the polished conference rooms of Baghdad. For me, this was the crucible of the “hard grind”—the period where I profoundly learned that precision was not merely a technical requirement of my trade. It was synonymous with survival, and it embodied responsibility on a truly global scale.