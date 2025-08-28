Why Project Milk Carton Exists

Every crisis has a breaking point. For American child welfare, that point was crossed long ago. The evidence is in the headlines, the audits, the congressional hearings, the death tolls, and the runaway numbers. It is not that the failures are unknown. It is that no one has been willing to trace them to their source. Each scandal triggers a round of outrage, then fades, while the machine continues to run.

Over the last several years, even presidents who recognized the problem have discovered how little they can truly change from Washington. Donald Trump made moves to tighten oversight at the border and direct attention toward trafficking networks. Those efforts were real, but they could only touch the surface. No president—no matter how determined—can reach into every county child welfare office, every contracted shelter, every nonprofit boardroom. The federal government builds the framework, but the daily custody of children lives in the states. Licensing decisions are made in state agencies. Placement choices are made in county courts. Oversight, if it exists at all, is executed locally. That is where children vanish, and that is where the crisis festers.

The recognition that federal action alone could never fix this is what drove the creation of Project Milk Carton. We saw a system collapsing and realized the real work had to be forensic: not the politics of outrage, not the comfort of slogans, but the hard process of assembling evidence. We understood that unless the failures were documented and traced, from the shelters and foster homes all the way to the management companies and law firms that profited, nothing would ever change.

Project Milk Carton is not an advocacy campaign in the traditional sense. It does not exist to raise awareness or push hashtags. It exists to follow the trail that others have ignored. We gather the records scattered across ORR, HHS, AFCARS, state audits, and local filings. We analyze federal contracts and IRS 990s. We map the nonprofit giants back to their boards, their LLPs, their management companies. We trace how the NICRA system—the negotiated indirect cost rate agreement—turns a daily rate for a child into a guaranteed overhead siphon for executives and lobbyists. We compile the missing numbers no one else wants to own, and we refuse to let them remain hidden behind bureaucratic language.

This work began not because we had institutional support, but because no one else was doing it. While others fought for clicks or pushed convenient narratives, we asked harder questions. How many children are actually missing? Who is accountable when a child coded as “runaway” never returns? What happens to the federal dollars billed after the child has disappeared? Why do management firms and law partnerships tied to nonprofits profit regardless of outcomes? Those questions made people uncomfortable. They drew criticism, even hostility. But the resistance only confirmed we were in the right place.

Our mission now is not to speculate or perform. It is to build the architecture of truth. We are laying foundations of accountability where none existed. We are documenting what has been normalized as indifference, and exposing how the money moves when the children are gone. This is not a campaign of slogans or posters. It is forensic public intelligence—slow, unflinching, and precise.

What follows in this series is the journey through that system. You will meet children like Izabella and Sarah, fictional but rooted in real patterns of loss, whose stories trace the line from border cells and foster offices to the moment they vanish. You will see the nonprofits that run shelters and the Volags that control an empire of affiliates. You will see the standalone giants like BCFS and Southwest Key that consume hundreds of millions in contracts. And you will see the boardrooms and LLPs where the overhead is banked, where every missing child becomes just another successful discharge.

This is why Project Milk Carton exists. Because no one else has followed the evidence to its conclusion. Because no one else has been willing to confront the silence. And because without exposure, there will never be accountability.

What the Data Reveals

In 2023 the Office of Refugee Resettlement admitted it had lost contact with at least 85,000 children. That number alone should have stopped the world. Instead it barely made the news cycle. Internal whistleblowers say the real figure is not tens of thousands but hundreds: 350,000 to 400,000 children over the last decade.

There is no national tracking system. No GPS. No cross-agency coordination. Once a child is released to a “sponsor,” the system lets go. The file is marked complete. There is no mandatory follow-up, no knock on the door, no second call if the first one fails.

These children — many of them unaccompanied minors — are routinely placed with non-relatives. Thousands are funneled into labor rings, sex trafficking networks, or disappear into the underground corridors of migration. In many jurisdictions, they are denied legal counsel altogether, leaving them defenseless in both custody and the courts.

Meanwhile, the organizations tasked with protecting them continue to receive federal money by the millions, in truth by the billions. Their protection is built into the architecture: religious exemptions, nonprofit status, and federal indemnification. Together those shields mean that even when children vanish under their care, no liability is assigned. In the eyes of the law, the box was checked. The child was “discharged.”

The Network We Are Exposing

This is not administrative failure. It is not simple negligence. What we are documenting is a web of influence that runs from shelters and case managers to financial institutions and legislative bodies.

Many of the organizations branded as “child welfare” are directly tethered to hedge funds, pharmaceutical conglomerates, and private equity firms. Their lifeline is not the child — it is the grant. Federal dollars flow through subawards and pass-through contracts. Their operations are obscured behind loopholes in IRS Form 990, subcontracting arrangements buried in fine print, and legislation written by PACs and lobbyists often tied to the very entities profiting from the system.

This is not broken policy. It is engineered policy. The suffering of children is laundered into profit streams, legalized by those who wrote the rules and positioned themselves as beneficiaries.

That is why we do not take this system at its word. We dissect it. We map it. We expose it. And we produce the receipts.

Not with theatrics. With evidence.

Not with anger. With precision.

Not a smear campaign.

Truth with teeth.

Izabella’s Journey: The System That Lost Her

Izabella is eleven. She has just crossed the Darién Gap.

She saw bodies in the river.

She ran from men with machetes.

She was forced to swallow a pill.

She has not seen her family in three weeks.

She reached the U.S. border alone.

Day 1 — CBP Custody

Border Patrol picks her up. She is placed in a holding cell — concrete floor, aluminum blanket, seventy other children. No shower. No translator. No family. The law says she must be transferred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement within seventy-two hours.

Day 3 — ORR Custody

She is moved to a shelter run by a nonprofit like BCFS, Compass, or Southwest Key. On paper it is “licensed.” In reality it is a converted warehouse with minimal oversight.

She is given a health screening, a rights presentation, and a packet asking about relatives. A case manager is assigned. That case manager carries sixty or seventy other children. They will not remember her name.

Day 5 — The Sponsor Search

Izabella gives the name of an “uncle” in New Jersey. His name is Juan.

The shelter marks it down. They send him a sponsor packet.

Juan is not her uncle. He paid a smuggler to have her name added to a child manifest. He is part of a labor ring connected to a landscaping front company. But the shelter does not know. ORR does not know.

Day 12 — Home Study Not Required

Because Juan claims to be family, and because Izabella shows no “trafficking indicators” on file, a home study is waived. No visit to the home. No deep background check. No one asks who else lives there.

Fingerprints are taken. The case is considered complete.

Day 14 — Release

A federal field specialist signs off. A BCFS transport driver escorts her onto a plane. She is handed to Juan at Newark Airport.

At that moment she is no longer tracked.

Day 15 — Gone

The law requires only a single follow-up call within thirty days.

They try. The number does not work. No one answers. There is no backup contact.

The file is closed. ORR custody ends. She is “successfully discharged.”

There is no second call.

No knock at the door.

No federal alert.

No Amber Alert.

No NCMEC listing.

No investigation.

Just—gone.

Reality Now

Izabella is one of 85,000 children the government admits it lost contact with. Whistleblowers say the true number is closer to 350,000–400,000.

She may be cleaning hotel rooms under threat.

She may be trafficked across state lines.

She may be kept silent through drugs and threats.

She may be dead.

And no one — not ORR, not ICE, not BCFS, not the FBI — is coming to find her.

The Money

While Izabella was in custody, the nonprofit housing her billed $775 to $1,200 per day. Per child. Per day. They pulled in millions in grants labeled “child welfare” and “youth protection.” Their incentive was not to keep her safe. It was to process her like an invoice line.

When she vanished, they still received a clean performance score. Why? Because the box was checked:

Follow-up call attempted. No answer. File closed.

That was all it took to convert disappearance into “success.”

The Executive Pay

The CEO of the foundation behind her shelter, Kevin Dinnin, made $1.2 million that year. He was not her caseworker. He was not her escort. He never looked her in the eye. But every day she sat in that facility, he got paid.

How? Through a loophole called a NICRA — a Negotiated Indirect Cost Rate Agreement. It allows nonprofits to tack on 25 to 40 percent overhead to every federal dollar.

Overhead covers:

Rent

Administration

Legal fees

Lobbyists

Executive salaries

When ORR pays $775 a day, as much as $200 or more can be booked as “indirect costs.” That is where accountability goes to die. And it is all perfectly legal, baked into federal regulation 2 CFR 200.

What That Means for Izabella

Her food: maybe $990 for thirty days.

Her shelter: $23,250.

Her legal services: $5,000.

Overhead: easily $5,800 — for buildings, offices, and executives.

Not one dollar of that went to find her when she disappeared.

And They Are Not Liable

Not criminally.

Not financially.

Not morally.

Because in the system’s eyes, Izabella was “successfully discharged.”

That Is the System

Not a glitch. Not a failure. Not bureaucracy gone wrong.

It is engineered indifference. Written into policy. Funded by taxpayers. Protected by the same loopholes that enrich the people in charge.

Izabella’s story is a reconstruction — a fictional composite. But every step is backed by federal law, ORR policy, congressional testimony, OIG reports, and whistleblower accounts. This is not dramatization. It is a forensic record of what has already happened thousands of times.

Izabella is not real. The facts are.

Here’s the Backup for Every Element of Izabella’s Story:

Unaccompanied Girl Crossing the Darién Gap

Documented in DHS/OIG reports , UACs originate from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and increasingly from South America. Many cross the Darién Gap— UNHCR and IOM have covered it in detail.

TIME

Transfer from CBP to ORR

72-hour transfer mandate enshrined in the Flores Settlement and reinforced by HHS policy.

ORR Unaccompanied Children Program Guide confirms the handoff and custody chain.

ORR Policy Guide Section 1

Placement in ORR Shelter (e.g. BCFS, Compass Connections)

These are the largest federal UAC contractors —confirmed by TAGGS, USAspending, and ProPublica.

BCFS and Compass Connections have received hundreds of millions .

TAGGS Grant Data

Sponsor Screening Failure

No Home Study / Child Released to a Non-Relative Sponsor

ORR Policy Guide: Home study only required in specific cases (trafficking, special needs, abuse history).

Most UACs do not receive a home visit prior to placement.

ORR Guide Section 2.4.2

30-Day Post-Release Call — and That’s It

ORR mandates a single follow-up call between 30–37 days after release.

If no one answers? They leave a message or log it as "unable to reach"— no follow-up required .

ORR Policy Section 2.8.4

Discharge Status: “Successful”

Discharge is considered successful if: The child is physically released to the sponsor. A follow-up call is attempted (regardless of outcome).

ORR and contractors can claim full performance metrics even if contact is lost.

ACF Grantee Reporting Manual

Cost: $775–$1,200 Per Day

Surge shelters (e.g., BCFS) operated under HHS emergency contracts at rates up to $1,200/day per child .

MPI

Overhead Payouts & NICRA Structure

Federal law allows nonprofits to recover 25–40% overhead via NICRA agreements .

This overhead includes salaries, administration, infrastructure , and is the legal pathway through which execs like Kevin Dinnin are paid.

2 CFR § 200.414

CEO $1.2M Salary

Verified in FirstDay Foundation’s 990 filings (ProPublica).

FirstDay Foundation IRS 990 – FY202

Izabella may be fictional, but her story is real.

She is the composite of thousands—lost in a system that funds contractors, not children. It’s structured. It’s documented.

And it should be unforgettable.

The Big Five: Who Got the Money

Before we confront the deeper architecture — the shell structures, the lobbying networks, the administrative loopholes — we begin where every truth trail must: with the money. In the UAC system, policy matters, but funding dictates outcomes. And for more than a decade, that funding has concentrated in the hands of five powerful nonprofits.

They are not just service providers. They are the central arteries of the federal pipeline for unaccompanied alien children. From intake to discharge, from case file to contract invoice, they have controlled the lanes of custody and care. They have absorbed billions. And despite repeated scandals and repeated losses, they remain indispensable to the government’s model.

Billions have flowed in. Hundreds of thousands of children have flowed out — many never seen again.

And still, the question remains unanswered: Where are the children?

1. BCFS Health & Human Services

Texas-based BCFS built its reputation as a humanitarian agency, but its rise came through ORR megacontracts. It operated massive shelters like the Tornillo “tent city” during border surges and has secured well over half a billion in federal awards, often under emergency conditions.

But BCFS is more than a shelter operator. It sits at the center of an interlocking corporate ecosystem — Compass Connections, FirstDay Foundation, and other affiliates that allow money, liability, and influence to be spread across entities. The structure is deliberate: expand capacity on paper, shield accountability in practice.

2. Southwest Key Programs

Headquartered in Arizona, Southwest Key was once the largest UAC contractor in America. It has received more than $1.3 billion in grants. Its founder, Juan Sanchez, resigned after revelations of a $1.5 million salary and multiple abuse allegations across facilities.

Yet the organization remains funded. Its network stretches across multiple states. Behind its youth-program branding sits a layered financial ecosystem: LLCs, nonprofit shells, real estate holdings, and self-dealing contracts. Public scandal may dent reputations. It has not stopped the flow of federal money.

3. Endeavors (formerly Family Endeavors)

Endeavors exploded into view after receiving a $530 million no-bid contract in 2021 — despite no history of managing large-scale UAC care. Weeks earlier it had hired Andrew Lorenzen-Strait, a former ICE and DHS official who served on Biden’s transition team.

The organization’s influence is embedded not only in contracts but in policymaking itself. Its leadership moves seamlessly between nonprofit boards and federal agencies. Like its peers, it has cultivated a network of affiliated LLCs and real estate holdings, insulating its core brand while absorbing public dollars.

4. Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS)

LIRS is one of the oldest refugee organizations in the country. It has received hundreds of millions for family reunification, sponsor placement, and post-release services. But its transparency is minimal. Grants flow in. Contracts are reported. Yet the money trail dissipates inside vague disclosures and incomplete reporting. Like others, its accountability ends at the point of discharge. Whether a child thrives, disappears, or dies beyond that moment is irrelevant to its balance sheet.

5. Catholic Charities / U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB)

No institution has had greater influence on U.S. refugee policy than USCCB. Its diocesan network reaches nationwide. Its affiliates pull in hundreds of millions in federal grants for UAC services. But semi-autonomous affiliates make oversight nearly impossible. And religious exemption shields the organization from the same scrutiny applied to secular contractors.

Faith may shape its mission. But faith is not a substitute for forensic tracking. Disappearance remains disappearance.

Pattern of Funded Disappearance

Together, these five nonprofits form the spinal column of the UAC custodial system. They have consumed billions in taxpayer dollars. They have developed executive compensation and internal structures that mirror corporate boards. And they have done so while presiding over a system that has lost track of more than 400,000 children.

These are not isolated failures. They represent a pattern. A model in which disappearance is not punished but normalized. A system where the flow of money continues regardless of whether the children it was meant to protect ever reappear.

Now that we have named the players, the next question must be asked: how are they structured — and why does that structure protect power instead of children?

Continue to Part 3.