Introduction

Child welfare in America lives in a paradox. Every week brings new headlines, hearings, or scandals, but when you look beneath the noise, there is almost no one actually digging into the numbers. Statistics are reported, audits are released, congressional testimonies are given, but then the trail goes cold. A child disappears into the system, or out of it entirely, and the response is reduced to a press release. The crisis becomes background noise in a country addicted to background noise.

In that noise, opportunists thrive. Small nonprofits spring up with slick websites and bold slogans, competing with each other for attention, clicks, and donations. Some chase social media outrage cycles, weaponizing fear or conspiracies to pull in followers. Others lean on Q-influenced mythology, recycling claims that have no grounding in law or records. They generate heat, not light. They cloud the landscape with distraction, while the basic facts about missing children remain untouched. And most are not even official.

At the same time, the larger, established organizations—the ones with multi-million dollar budgets, national offices, and professional lobbyists—maintain a studied silence. They publish annual reports, tout program successes, and issue statements of concern, but they rarely ask the simplest, most dangerous questions: How many children are missing? Where did the money go? Why has no one been held accountable? Their work remains bounded by grant requirements and political caution. They can describe the crisis, but not pursue its root.

That is the gap where Project Milk Carton began to take shape. What started as a search for clarity quickly collided with a wall of noise and a deeper wall of silence. We found statistics scattered across federal agencies, state databases, audits, and media investigations—but no one connecting them, no one drawing a line between the missing children, the foster care collapses, the runaway crisis, and the billions of dollars flowing to the same network of contractors and nonprofits. The more we searched, the more obvious it became: the crisis is not hidden. It is neglected. It is talked around, not through.

That neglect is not neutral. It serves a system that is comfortable with unaccountability. The constant churn of noise from opportunistic groups ensures the public sees child welfare as either a partisan battlefield or a conspiracy swamp. The silence from official NGOs ensures that no one in power feels pressure to answer for the missing. Between the noise and the silence, children vanish in plain sight, and the machinery continues.

Project Milk Carton exists because the middle ground has to be reclaimed. Facts have to be gathered, connected, and told without spin, without panic, and without apology. The work is not to add to the noise, or to compete with groups chasing attention, but to provide the one thing the system lacks: a forensic record that can withstand scrutiny. This first section is not about offering solutions or promises. It is about showing clearly why the noise and the silence together have built the conditions for disappearance—and why no one else has been willing to confront that reality.

The Numbers No One Owns

The measure of a system is not in its slogans, but in its numbers. When it comes to child welfare, those numbers exist, scattered across federal agencies, state databases, and congressional testimonies. But they are never compiled, never reconciled, never tracked with the seriousness the subject demands.

Take the Unaccompanied Alien Children program. By its own accounting, the Office of Refugee Resettlement admitted in 2022 that it had lost contact with more than 85,000 children released from federal custody. Whistleblowers inside HHS put the real number closer to 350,000 to 400,000 over the last decade. These are not children missing in the sense of unknown status for a day or a week. These are children discharged to sponsors who never answered the follow-up call, children never verified as safe, children erased from the system’s line of sight. In the database, they are “discharged.” In reality, they are gone.

The foster care system tells the same story with different language. According to the federal Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System (AFCARS), thousands of children are coded every year as “runaways.” They vanish from group homes, shelters, and foster placements. Their files mark them as voluntary absences, even when the circumstances suggest coercion, trafficking, or desperation. In Missouri, state audits revealed hundreds of children listed as “AWOL” from foster placements, many unaccounted for months at a time. In Texas, court-appointed monitors found children sleeping in CPS offices, untracked, outside the reporting system altogether. In Indiana, children were placed in hotel rooms, counted as “placements,” while effectively being held in limbo.

The pattern is consistent: a child disappears, the system uses a term that absolves itself of responsibility, and the file is closed. UAC becomes “discharged.” Foster youth becomes “runaway.” Placement ends with “AWOL.” The vocabulary is not accidental. It is designed to protect the agencies and contractors from liability by transforming missing children into administrative categories. The public never sees “missing child” on the report. They see compliance.

The data itself reflects this engineered indifference. ORR holds UAC statistics. HHS produces annual summaries. AFCARS manages foster care reporting. State agencies publish their own dashboards. Local police issue their own missing child alerts. But there is no central ledger, no reconciliation across systems, no single point where the truth can be measured. A child may be coded as “runaway” in AFCARS, absent from state police missing persons databases, and unmentioned in ORR summaries. To the government, these are parallel universes. To the child, it is one reality: vanished.

This scattering of numbers is not a mistake. It functions as a protective layer for the system itself. When asked how many children are missing, each agency can truthfully say: not many, not here, not in our jurisdiction. Responsibility diffuses, accountability evaporates. And in the void, contractors and nonprofits continue to bill daily rates for custody, discharge, and “case management,” while the public assumes the matter is under control.

This is the reason Project Milk Carton insists on pulling the numbers together. Not because they are hidden, but because they are never connected. The official record says 85,000 UAC children missing. It says thousands of foster youth on the run. It says hundreds untracked in state audits. But those numbers are only fragments of a larger truth: the system has normalized disappearance. It has turned missing children into paperwork. And as long as the language holds, no one in authority will ever admit what the data, in plain view, already shows.

How UAC Broke the Foster Care System

The foster care system in the United States was already fragile before the surge of unaccompanied children at the southern border. For decades, states had struggled with too few foster homes, high caseworker turnover, and children routinely shuffled from one temporary placement to another. Into that thin infrastructure, the UAC program was laid like an iron weight. The result was predictable: collapse.

The chain itself looks orderly on paper. A child arrives at the border and is taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection. Within seventy-two hours, federal law requires CBP to transfer that child to the Office of Refugee Resettlement. ORR then contracts with a network of nonprofit shelters to house and process the children until they can be released to a sponsor. The sponsor is supposed to be a relative, a family friend, or someone who can provide safe custody. At that point, the child is officially discharged from federal responsibility.

In practice, the scale of the UAC influx overwhelmed the process. Tens of thousands of children were funneled into a patchwork of shelters and foster placements that were never designed to carry the load. Federal contractors scrambled to expand capacity, converting warehouses and office buildings into makeshift shelters. States that were already short on licensed foster homes saw placements diverted or delayed. Children in state custody began sleeping in CPS offices, on cots in conference rooms, or in hotel rooms under the watch of rotating staff. Unlicensed placements became normalized, not as an emergency measure but as an operating procedure.

For contractors, the surge was an opportunity. Federal dollars poured into the system at unprecedented levels. Grants and contracts worth hundreds of millions flowed to nonprofits who could claim to provide beds, food, and case management. The incentive was not safety or accountability; it was throughput. The faster a child could be “processed” and discharged, the faster another daily rate could be billed.

Meanwhile, state foster care systems bore the consequences. Caseworkers carrying fifty or sixty files had no time to properly vet placements. Home studies were skipped. Relatives were approved with minimal checks. Children coded as “runaways” or “AWOL” disappeared into the same void that swallowed UACs. The language of shortcuts — “temporary placement,” “emergency care,” “no indicators of trafficking” — became the shield against liability. What had once been seen as a breakdown became accepted as business as usual.

The effect was cumulative. A fragile state system cracked under the weight of a federal program designed to move children like line items. The UAC program did not just intersect with foster care — it infected it, pushing states to adopt the same culture of speed, discharge, and indifference. Today the distinction between the two systems matters less than their shared outcome: children warehoused, shuffled, and released, while contractors and nonprofits bill daily rates and overhead.

This is how a federal response to a border crisis became a domestic child welfare disaster. It layered itself on top of a system already buckling and turned shortcuts into standard practice. The result is not simply overcrowded shelters or backlogged foster cases. It is a system where disappearance is an outcome no one is accountable for, because the process itself has been rewritten to treat disappearance as compliance.

Why Project Milk Carton Exists

The story of American child welfare is one of repeated failures followed by brief flashes of attention, then silence. Each scandal triggers hearings, reports, and promises of reform, but the machinery itself never changes. Children vanish, contractors thrive, and the cycle continues. It is in that landscape that Project Milk Carton was formed—not as another voice adding noise, but as an effort to do the one thing no one else seemed willing to do: follow the evidence.

Over the last several years, even presidents who have tried to confront aspects of this crisis have found themselves constrained. Donald Trump, for example, made moves to tighten oversight at the border and disrupt human smuggling pipelines. But no president, no matter how forceful, can fix a system that is administered largely at the state and local levels. Federal authority sets the framework, but the day-to-day custody of children, the licensing of shelters, the oversight of foster care placements—all of this lives in state bureaucracies, county courts, and local contractor networks. That is where the greatest impact on child safety is determined, and that is where reform has consistently failed to take hold.

The mission of Project Milk Carton is built on that recognition. We are not here to chase headlines or promote partisan solutions. We are not here to trade in conspiracies or slogans. The work is forensic: gather records, analyze contracts, map the management companies, trace the board members, follow the lobbying disclosures, and document the missing children numbers that agencies refuse to reconcile. We do not assume the system is broken by accident. We document how it is structured to produce disappearance, and how the financial design ensures the disappearance continues without consequence.

The approach is straightforward, if not simple. We collect federal and state data on foster care and unaccompanied minors. We cross-reference federal grant and contract records against IRS 990s and nonprofit disclosures. We build maps of how voluntary agencies and their affiliates are connected through boards, shell companies, and LLPs. We show how the NICRA system—the negotiated overhead rate—creates a legalized siphon where millions flow to executives and management firms even as children are declared “successfully discharged” into oblivion.

Project Milk Carton exists because no one else has been willing to draw those lines. It is not advocacy in the traditional sense. It is investigation, documentation, and exposure. The journey ahead will take you from the children processed and lost in custody, to the shelters and foster homes where they pass through, to the nonprofit giants that dominate the system, and ultimately to the boardrooms and management companies where the real money is made.

Izabella and Sarah are not simply characters in this story. They are the human faces of a system that processes children as line items. Following them means following the trail from the concrete floors of a CBP cell, to the crowded CPS office in Texas, to the vanished placement in Missouri, to the executive suites where overhead is counted as success. This is the path that has to be exposed. It is why Project Milk Carton was formed, and why this work will not stop until the truth of the system—and the money behind it—is fully laid bare.

Continue to Part 2.