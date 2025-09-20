2002–2003, NAVSCOLEOD — Eglin Air Force Base

I can still smell the Florida pines when I think about it — the heat rising off the blacktop, the metallic tang of saltwater gear drying in the sun, the faint reek of explosives that never really washed out of our uniforms. This was Eglin Air Force Base, home of the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal: NAVSCOLEOD. It wasn’t a place where you just went to learn a trade. It was a crucible. The forge.

We came from different corners of the Navy, some from the fleet, some from aviation, some already hardened divers. We arrived with egos, questions, and more uncertainty than most would admit. What we shared was the same set of orders: learn how to take apart what other men put together to kill you. Learn how to master chaos. Learn how to be the one the rest of the force calls when nobody else can move forward.

The first weeks stripped you down. Classrooms filled with ordnance recognition slides — every shell, bomb, mine, fuze, and trigger device our enemies had ever manufactured. Endless quizzes. Fail one too many, and you are gone. NAVSCOLEOD had a way of trimming the fat quickly.

Then came the hands-on work. We trained until our fingers bled on tools that had to be perfect, not pretty. A slip of a wrench, a lazy cut, an assumption — those weren’t classroom errors. They were death sentences, and the instructors never let us forget it. Their corrections were sharp, humiliating sometimes, but behind it all was purpose: they were forging a mindset where hesitation or sloppiness simply could not exist.

The diving phase was another beast. Long days of dragging heavy gear through the surf, rehearsing how to approach mines that lurked silently in the dark water. You learned to trust your hands, your instruments, and your teammates more than your eyes. Underwater, visibility was nothing. You were feeling your way toward something that wanted to kill you, and you had to defeat it blind.

Demolition training brought its own lessons. We built charges, shaped steel, practiced disruption shots, and learned the geometry of controlled destruction. The work was violent, loud, terrifying — but behind the smoke and blast waves was precision, mathematics, and timing. Perfection wasn’t optional. You had to know that when you hit that clacker, the result would be exactly what you designed, not a hair more, not a hair less.

What stayed with me most wasn’t the ordnance or the charges, though. It was the culture. NAVSCOLEOD wasn’t just about surviving the course. It was about changing the way you saw the world. The instructors drilled it into us: You don’t react to bombs. You anticipate them. You learn how they think, how they’re built, how they’re hidden. You don’t fear the battlefield. You study it until it becomes predictable.

That was the forge: turning young sailors into technicians, and technicians into warriors who could bring order to the most dangerous kind of chaos.

When I graduated in 2003, I carried more than a qualification. I carried the weight of responsibility that comes with being the one man who steps forward when everyone else steps back. My NEC was 5332 — Basic EOD Technician — but the truth is, what NAVSCOLEOD gave me was a foundation that would carry through every firefight, every IED, every mission still to come.

I didn’t know then that the next stop would be Iraq, or that I’d be crawling through dust clouds in Al Kut, destroying enemy ammo under fire. All I knew was that I had been forged, and I was ready.

The early days were about tools. Not just learning their names, but living with them until they became extensions of your hands. Wrenches, cutters, probes, ohmmeters — each one carried a different weight in your palm, a different responsibility when you laid it against steel or circuit board. You didn’t just “use” a tool in EOD school. You earned the right to touch it, to know what a half-turn meant, to feel the difference between safe and unsafe with nothing but a vibration through the handle.

Render-safe procedures were the heart of everything. They taught us to respect the science — and the enemy who built the device. Every fuze, every firing train, every trick in the book had to be understood before you touched it. You weren’t just defusing a bomb; you were trying to outthink the man who designed it to kill you. And if he was clever, you had to be more clever.

Diving tested a different part of you. Hours under the water in the Gulf, hauling heavy gear across the sand, learning to move blind through silt and dark. Down there, you learned to slow your breathing, calm your pulse, and trust that your training would carry you when sight could not. A mine on the seafloor doesn’t care if you’re tired or cold. It waits, silent, until your hand finds it.

Then came demolitions — the part that drew eyes wide and ears ringing. Shape charges, cratering charges, water shots, firing lines stretching across Florida sand. We blew steel apart, leveled targets, sent shockwaves echoing through the pines. It was loud, violent, and terrifying at first. But underneath the thunder was math — calculations of weight, angle, and distance. When you got it right, when the charge performed exactly the way you designed it, there was a quiet satisfaction in the middle of the chaos. That was the moment you began to understand what precision really meant.

I was building the foundation, brick by brick, tool by tool, blast by blast. But all of it was still theory, rehearsal, controlled conditions. The instructors reminded us every day: the battlefield hasn’t tested you yet. They knew, and we knew, that the real exam was waiting on foreign soil, where devices weren’t built for training ranges, but for war. NAVSCOLEOD was where I learned how to think, how to approach a bomb with calm, how to turn chaos into math and procedure. The fight itself — that was still ahead of me.