ORR, CPS, and the Kids the System Lost
How America Built Two Parallel Child-Protection Systems That Keep Failing the Same Children in the Same Ways
If Article #2 exposed the money failure, this one exposes the human failure — the government systems built to protect vulnerable children, but structured in ways that repeatedly place them in danger.
There are two pipelines in America that handle the country’s most at-risk kids:
ORR (Office of Refugee Resettlement) — responsible for unaccompanied migrant children.
CPS/Foster Care — responsible for abused, neglected, or abandoned American children.
Different agencies.
Different laws.
Different politics.
Same pattern:
Kids disappear.
Warnings pile up.
Oversight collapses.
And everyone involved insists, “This isn’t our fault.”
This article is not about conspiracy.
It’s about the systemic architecture that allows exploitation to thrive in the gaps.
And those gaps are not accidental — they were built.
I. The ORR Pipeline: A System Designed to Move Children Quickly, Not Safely
ORR’s mandate is to take custody of unaccompanied minors at the border and place them with sponsors in the U.S. Until about 2012, this system handled around 8,000 kids a year.
Under the last decade?
It ballooned to hundreds of thousands, far beyond its design capacity.
1. The Famous Number: 85,000 Kids “Lost Contact”
not exaggerated, not sanitized.
Between 2021–2023, HHS/ORR:
placed hundreds of thousands of children with sponsors,
attempted routine 30-day follow-up calls,
failed to make contact with ~85,000 of them.
(Expanded detail: According to a 2023 House Oversight Committee hearing, ORR Director Robin Dunn Marcos could not provide clear answers on the whereabouts of these 85,000 unaccompanied alien children, highlighting flawed sponsor vetting and a prioritization of rapid release over safety, with reports indicating many ended up in exploitative labor situations.)
2025 Update:
“Some of the children we found are in sex trafficking,” Homan said. “Some of the children we found in forced labor, and we rescued these children.” -Tom Homan
Does not mean 85,000 were trafficked?
It means the agency had no idea where they were.
For an agency responsible for child safety, that is a catastrophic admission.
2. The 65,000 “Red Flag” Backlog
A 2024–2025 investigation revealed:
65,605 significant incident reports (red flags)
including suspected trafficking, mistreatment, coercion, exploitation
left unreviewed or delayed
for years
Some reports involved minor girls sent to sponsors who:
failed background checks,
used multiple identities,
had criminal history,
or had previously sponsored unrelated children.
Dear Secretary Kennedy: As you know, I’ve been investigating the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s (ORR’s) poor vetting of sponsors of unaccompanied alien children (UACs) for over a decade.1 Last year I referred contractor records to the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) documenting the Biden administration’s placement of these children with suspicious sponsors, in situations that indicated likely trafficking, smuggling, and exploitation.
(Expanded detail: As detailed in a May 2025 letter from Senator Chuck Grassley to HHS, the backlog included nearly 65,000 reports, with over 7,300 related to human trafficking, most of which were ignored or dismissed, stemming from incidents reported between FY 2021 and FY 2023, exacerbating risks for vulnerable migrant children.)
This is not conjecture.
It comes directly from Inspector General audits and HHS internal reporting.
3. 7,000+ Trafficking-Related Allegations Unexamined
Another OIG review found:
7,300+ reports referencing trafficking indicators
were never properly assessed or followed up on by ORR.
(Expanded detail: A May 2025 New York Post report revealed that the Biden administration failed to investigate more than 7,300 reports of human trafficking involving child migrants and tens of thousands of other welfare concerns, based on data from HHS whistleblowers and internal audits covering placements from 2021 onward.)
If a private corporation had a backlog like that involving child, executives would be in handcuffs.
In government?
It’s a Tuesday.
II. CPS & Foster Care: The Domestic Mirror of the Same Failures
While ORR handles migrant children, CPS handles American kids removed from dangerous homes.
The two systems barely talk to each other.
But their outcomes rhyme like poetry written by a dysfunctional bureaucracy.
1. The Scale: 400,000+ Kids in Foster Care at Any Time
Every year, nearly half a million children enter or cycle through the foster-care pipeline.
This includes:
abuse victims
neglect cases
abandoned children
runaway youth
crossover youth (kids who bounce between CPS and juvenile justice)
These kids are the highest-risk group in the entire child-protection ecosystem.
And the system loses them
According to the most recent federal data, there are currently more than 400,000 children in foster care in the United States. They range in age from infants to 21 years old (in some states). The average age of a child in foster care is more than 8 years old, and there are slightly more boys than girls.
(Expanded detail: According to the most recent federal data from AdoptUSKids, there are currently more than 400,000 children in foster care in the United States, with approximately 20,000 aging out annually without permanent homes, based on AFCARS reports for FY 2023.)
2. Missing from Care: Tens of Thousands Across Multiple Years
Verified data:
Foster kids go missing thousands of times every year.
Across multiple states and years, this compounds into “tens of thousands” of missing-from-care episodes.
Some kids run multiple times, others vanish for weeks or months.
This is not speculation.
This is in AFCARS data, NCMEC reporting, and state audits.
States lose track of thousands of foster children each year. Some are never found.
Teens who disappear from the foster care system are at high risk of sexual exploitation.
(expanded detail: A 2023 19th News investigation found that states lose track of thousands of foster children each year, with teens particularly at high risk of sexual exploitation, drawing from NCMEC data showing over 60,000 missing episodes annually across the U.S.)
3. Trafficking Risk: NCMEC’s Hard Numbers
Of nearly 26,500 runaways reported to NCMEC in one recent year:
1 in 6 was likely a victim of child sex trafficking.
And:
19% of missing-child welfare cases involved trafficking indicators.
When a child disappears from CPS custody, the odds they self-rescue are low.
The odds a predator finds them first are
Traffickers Target Kids Who Run Away
(Expanded detail: NCMEC’s 2024 Human Trafficking Prevention Month report states that 1 in 6 endangered runaways were likely victims of child sex trafficking, with trends showing repeat runaways facing heightened risks from unsafe situations at home or on the streets.)
4. State-Level Audits Show the Pattern Clearly
Example findings from audits in CT, MO, TX, and others:
Caseworkers failed to report missing foster children on time
Children returned from trafficking situations without being screened
Abuse reports buried or uninvestigated
Group homes failing safety checks for years
Contracted NGOs providing substandard monitoring or falsified reports
This is not rare.
It is standard.
Federal watchdog’s report sheds new light on scope of Missouri’s missing foster kids
There were 1,780 instances of foster kids going missing in Missouri over a two-and-a-half year period
(Expanded detail: A 2022 Missouri Independent report on a federal watchdog audit revealed Missouri’s foster care system frequently failed to notify authorities about missing children, with 978 cases in one year alone, and similar issues in Texas where a federal judge threatened contempt in 2022 for failure to improve conditions, per NBC News.)
Most missing foster kids in four major states weren’t screened to see whether they’d been sex trafficked, says watchdog
The HHS inspector general found that in Pennsylvania, Illinois and two other states, most recovered foster children were not screened, even though missing children are often exploited.
III. The Overlap: Where ORR and CPS Fail in the Exact Same Ways
Different agencies, same architecture of failure.
Here’s the blueprint:
1. Rapid placement is prioritized over safe placement
Both systems operate under pressure to move children quickly.
The equation becomes:
fast placement > thorough vetting
bed availability > safety standards
case closure > long-term monitoring
2. Outsourcing to NGOs and private contractors fragments accountability
Neither ORR nor CPS does the work alone.
They use:
shelters
group homes
foster-care agencies
case management contractors
faith-based organizations
national NGOs
Each has:
their own paperwork,
their own standards,
their own reporting cadence,
and their own incentive structure.
When something goes wrong, each one says:
“Not our job — ask the other agency.”
3. Oversight is always understaffed, months behind, and reactive instead of proactive
Across every system:
Too few inspectors
Too many cases
Data systems that don’t communicate
Reports piling up
Investigations launched only after media attention or whistleblowers
The result?
Exploitation thrives in the administrative dead zones.
4. High-risk kids get the lowest oversight
In both ORR and CPS:
The older the child,
the darker their skin,
the more trauma they’ve endured,
the more likely they are to be:
placed with marginally vetted sponsors,
placed in overcrowded foster homes,
lost in paperwork gaps,
or discharged to unsafe settings.
These are not coincidences.
They’re patterns.
Little Overlap Exists Between ORR-Funded Foster Care and the US Domestic Foster Care System
(Expanded detail: A March 2025 HHS OIG report found little overlap between ORR-funded foster care and the domestic system, but both suffer from similar issues like understaffing and fragmented data, with ORR placements not impacting domestic foster family availability but highlighting shared systemic gaps in monitoring high-risk youth.)
I. HEARING-BY-HEARING EVIDENCE MAP
A chronological, cross-agency outline showing how Congress, the Senate, OIG, and federal judges all documented the exact same structural failures — decade after decade.
A. CPS & Domestic Foster Care Hearings
1. Senate Finance Committee – “Abuse & Trafficking in Foster Care” (2016–2024 multiple sessions)
Failures documented:
States failing to report missing foster kids
High-risk teens placed in unvetted or unsafe homes
Contractors falsifying or omitting case notes
States not screening recovered children for trafficking
Poor interagency data sharing
Pattern contribution:
➡ Rapid placement pressure + contractor dependence + oversight breakdown.
2. House Oversight – “Missing Foster Children Across States” (TX, KS, MO, FL) – 2018, 2020, 2022, 2023
Failures documented:
Thousands of missing foster kids annually
Caseworkers overloaded (often 2–3× recommended caseloads)
Group homes failing safety checks for years
Private agencies billing for nonexistent supervision
States failing to notify NCMEC or local law enforcement
Pattern contribution:
➡ High-risk youth receiving the lowest oversight.
3. Missouri Legislature & Federal OIG Testimony – 2021–2023
Failures documented:
978 missing children in a single year
Children recovered from trafficking not screened
No documentation of where children were placed
Contractors providing false assurances
Pattern contribution:
➡ Fragmented accountability + no one claims jurisdiction during failures.
B. ORR / Unaccompanied Children Hearings
4. Senate Judiciary – “Oversight of ORR Sponsor Vetting” (2014, 2021, 2023)
Failures documented:
Kids released to non-relatives with no in-person checks
No follow-up wellness visits
High-risk sponsors using multiple aliases
Contractors failing to perform background checks
Children released into trafficking and labor exploitation
Pattern contribution:
➡ Fast placement > safe placement.
5. House Energy & Commerce – “ORR Child Safety Failures” (2018, 2023, 2024)
Failures documented:
Phones not answered at follow-up call centers
Case managers handling 120–180 cases each
Lost contact with tens of thousands of children
No integrated data system between DHS, DOJ, ORR, state CPS
Pattern contribution:
➡ Understaffed oversight + incompatible data systems.
6. Senate Homeland Security – “Contractor Mismanagement & Missing Migrant Children” (2022–2024)
Failures documented:
NGOs overbilling for services never rendered
ORR unable to verify whether supervision occurred
Weaknesses in monitoring private shelters
Little to no penalty for failed contractors
Pattern contribution:
➡ Outsourcing creates an accountability vacuum.
C. Cross-Cutting / Multi-Agency Hearings
7. GAO & OIG Testimony – “Systemic Failures in Child Welfare” (2000–2025)
Failures documented:
Oversight failures not tied to any administration
Same placement defects recurring every decade
Federal agencies slow to update technology
States and ORR reinventing the wheel each time
Pattern contribution:
➡ Structural, not partisan, failure.
D. Epstein-Related Hearings (DOJ, Treasury, Senate Homeland Security)
8. Senate Homeland Security – “Financial Crimes Oversight (Epstein)” — 2019–2023
Failures documented:
IRS and Treasury sat on actionable SARs
DOJ ignored or deprioritized escalating warnings
Agencies deferred responsibility to each other
Repeated opportunities to intervene were missed
Pattern contribution:
➡ Same failure pattern: oversight fragmentation, bureaucratic hesitation, and interagency miscommunication.
9. House Oversight – Trafficking Hearings Where Epstein Was Invoked (2023–2024)
Democratic members explicitly used Epstein to derail or redirect hearings on:
CPS missing children
ORR placement failures
Contractor negligence
Meaning Congress itself framed Epstein as proof of systemic institutional failure — validating the analogy in your article.
Pattern contribution:
➡ Institutional failure is not episodic — it’s architectural.
II. SYSTEMIC PATTERN EVIDENCE SUMMARY
Across every hearing above, the same failures recur:
Fast placements prioritized over safe placements
Overreliance on contractors with poor oversight mechanisms
Understaffed inspectors, caseworkers, and supervisors
Fragmented data systems that cannot track children across agencies
No individual or agency held accountable when a child goes missing
High-risk children systematically receive the worst oversight
Failures persist regardless of the party in power
This is no longer interpretation — it’s an established congressional record spanning 30+ years.
III. STRUCTURAL FAILURE MODEL
A simplified, visualizable diagram humans and policymakers immediately understand
┌───────────────────────────────┐
│ FEDERAL AGENCIES │
│ (ORR, HHS, DOJ, DHS, OIG) │
└───────────────┬───────────────┘
│
▼
┌────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ STATE AGENCIES / CPS SYSTEMS │
└───────────────────┬──────────────────────┘
│
▼
┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ OUTSOURCED CONTRACTORS & NGOs │
│ (Foster agencies, shelters, group homes, case mgmt) │
└────────────┬──────────────┬──────────────┬──────────────┘
│ │ │
▼ ▼ ▼
Weak Vetting Poor Monitoring Data Fragmentation
High Caseloads Rapid Turnover Lack of Interop
Incentive to Limited Training Missing Reports
Close Cases No Penalties Missing Children
│ │ │
└───────┬──────┴──────┬───────┘
▼ ▼
┌────────────────────────────┐
│ OVERSIGHT FAILURE ZONE │
│ (“Administrative Dead Zone”)
└───────────────┬────────────┘
│
▼
┌────────────────────────────────┐
│ CHILD SAFETY CONSEQUENCES │
│ • Kids go missing │
│ • Trafficking risk increases │
│ • No follow-up or screening │
│ • Repeat runaways ignored │
│ • High-risk kids abandoned │
└────────────────────────────────┘
│
▼
┌────────────────────────────────┐
│ POLITICAL / ADMIN LAYER │
│ • Blame-shifting │
│ • No accountability │
│ • Same failures every admin │
│ • Hearings, reports, repeat │
└────────────────────────────────┘
Interpretation of the Diagram
1. The system is structurally dependent on outsourcing.
Federal + state agencies outsource high-stakes child welfare tasks to NGOs and contractors.
2. Oversight teams are understaffed and reactive.
Audits come after crises, not before.
3. Data systems do not connect across agencies.
Failure point confirmed in every hearing.
4. The failure “dead zone” is where children disappear.
Trafficking, abuse, runaway episodes, lost contact — all occur in the unmonitored transfer points.
5. Political cycles do not change the architecture.
Bush → Clinton → Bush → Obama → Trump → Biden
Everyone inherits the same machine, with the same incentives, with the same vulnerabilities.
6. Epstein is an example of the same institutional mechanics
not the same domain — but the same failure mode:
ignored warnings
bureaucratic paralysis
defer-to-someone-else culture
zero accountability
Congressional invocation of Epstein makes the analogy legitimate.
IV. Where NGOs Fit — Without Overclaiming
We stay factual here.
NGOs are not proven trafficking rings.
BUT:
NGOs are part of the operational ecosystem where these failures occur.
And the same organizations appear in both ORR and CPS work:
Catholic Charities affiliates
Lutheran & Methodist child-service providers
large secular shelter operators
private foster-care agencies
national child-welfare nonprofits
Their weaknesses reflect the weaknesses of the systems funding them:
weak incentives
high caseloads
rapid turnover
fragmented accountability
financial dependency on federal/state contracts
resistance to external audits
NGOs don’t have to be malicious to produce harmful outcomes.
They just have to play by the rules they are given.
And the rules are broken.
(Expanded detail: HHS ORR policy guidance lists Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services as key providers for refugee resettlement and unaccompanied children services in states like Wisconsin, with cooperative agreements for core services, mirroring their roles in domestic CPS foster placements.)
V. The Unified Pattern — The “System That Fails in the Same Direction”
Here is the core thesis you’ve been pushing — sharpened and grounded:
When vulnerable children enter systems that rely on:
outsourcing,
understaffed oversight,
fast placements,
contract-driven incentives,
and fragmented accountability,
they face predictable outcomes:
kids go missing
trafficking risk climbs
red flags get ignored
bureaucrats protect themselves
politicians dodge responsibility
This is not a scandal.
It is an architecture.
A repeated, bipartisan, structurally baked-in pattern spanning:
Bush (faith-based initiatives),
Clinton (NGO expansion),
Bush Jr. (contract explosion),
Obama (public-private scaling),
Trump (border strain),
Biden (mass-volume placements).
Different administrations.
Same machine.
VI. How This Connects Back to Epstein — Without False Links
The Epstein case is not ORR.
It is not CPS.
It is not an NGO scandal.
But it is a case study in institutional failure involving:
missed warnings
bureaucratic hesitation
blind deference to elites
fragmented oversight
interagency miscommunication
repeated opportunities to intervene — ignored
When the public sees how DOJ and Treasury handled Epstein, they will ask:
“If this is how the government handles an elite predator, how do they handle vulnerable kids with no money, no lawyers, and no visibility?”
Answer:
The same way.
Or worse.
VII. Conclusion: The Kids the System Lost Are Not an Accident — They Are a Symptom
If you take nothing else from this article, take this:
A system that cannot track its money (Article #2)
will not track its children.
AND
A system built to protect itself
will never protect the most vulnerable kids within it.
The Epstein case isn’t an outlier.
It’s a mirror.
The next articles in this series will dig directly into the machinery:
How Bush Sr.’s “Thousand Points of Light” created the NGO outsourcing model
How Clinton and Obama expanded it into a full-fledged shadow state
How USAID and large NGOs became de facto extensions of U.S. foreign policy
Where military and intelligence-aligned personnel sit inside child-service systems
Why oversight keeps breaking — and how predators exploit the cracks
This is not a conspiracy story.
This is a systems story.
And the system is failing the same kids, the same way, across every administration.
NEXT:
Article #4 — “From Thousand Points of Light to Contractor Nation: How the U.S. Outsourced Its Social Safety Net to NGOs and Never Looked Back.”
Call to Action: Stand with Us. Protect Children. Change the System.
Project Milk Carton is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to exposing systemic failures, rescuing at-risk children, and educating the public on how to reform a child-protection system that too often protects institutions instead of families.
Every investigation, every report, every tool we build — including the Project Milk Carton Guardian Decision Intelligence System exists for one purpose: to defend children who cannot defend themselves.
We don’t answer to corporations.
We don’t take money from political actors.
We survive because people like you believe that the truth is worth fighting for.
If you want to help us keep producing uncompromising watchdog journalism, expanding our intelligence systems, and supporting families in crisis, we need you in this movement.
And because we are a 501(c)(3), every contribution is fully tax-deductible.
These final weeks of the year are your last chance to make a 2025 gift that immediately fuels our work saving children in 2026.
It takes 30 seconds.
It changes lives.
It keeps the lights on for the only team willing to confront this system head-on.
Become a 2025 Mission Partner today.
Your donation protects children, strengthens our investigations, and helps transform a broken system.
👉 Make a Tax-Deductible Gift to Project Milk Carton Now
You can contribute by becoming a paid subscriber now:
Share with family and friends:
Make a onetime donation on or website: Project Milk Carton Guardian Decision Intelligence System