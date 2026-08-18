When a child goes missing, the first instinct is to post everywhere. Photos, last-seen details, phone numbers, addresses, and urgent pleas to share. The posts go up fast because every minute feels critical.

Those same posts create a new attack surface. In a May 2025 alert, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children warned that scammers use web crawlers to find social media posts about missing children, harvest personal contact information, and then contact families claiming they have the child. NCMEC has recorded more than 100 such scams since 2020. The FBI issued a similar warning in 2021, noting that scammers identify cases through public posts, research the family, and demand ransom. Fake fundraisers often appear within days. Location details and daily routines also leak into the open.

The core problem is straightforward. At the exact moment a family is most overwhelmed, their digital perimeter becomes exposed. Personal phone numbers, home details, and real-time updates turn public appeals into targeting data. The search itself can create secondary harm if that perimeter is left open.

Here is what actually helps:

Strip personal phone numbers and email addresses from every public post and poster. NCMEC specifically advises families to route tips through law enforcement or its 24-hour hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST.

Appoint one trusted person, preferably not an immediate family member, to manage and monitor social media accounts.

Post only the essentials: a recent photo, physical description, last known location, clothing, and the official tip line.

Watch for clone fundraisers. Report them quickly and publicly disavow any unauthorized donation pages.

Limit location and routine details. Avoid photos or captions that reveal the home, school, or daily patterns.

Document every suspicious contact and turn it over to investigators immediately. Ransom demands or claims that someone “has” the child should also be reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

These steps are simple, fast, and effective. They do not slow the search. They protect the family so the search can continue without secondary exploitation. A locked digital perimeter gives the family one less battle to fight. Protection is possible, and it starts with a few deliberate choices.

PMC Foundation supports families of the missing with practical resources and direct assistance. For more tools and guidance, visit www.projectmilkcarton.org.

This article provides general information and is not legal advice or a substitute for guidance from law enforcement. References to NCMEC, the FBI, and other organizations are for informational purposes only and do not imply affiliation, endorsement, or official partnership.