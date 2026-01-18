The Constitutional Republic

DTH Pilot
SINCE 2021:

350,000 missing Jill Biden's NGO. 450,000 missing, Catholic and Lutheran Charities. 1.2 Million from Cartel/Gang kidnapping.

Millions paid to demoncrap DHS to look away for Foster Kid Disappearances.

Shipped to Intel sex trafficking/slave/child sacrifice networks globally. 8 million children at 1 Trillion dollar black industries primarily the uslin oil elites & the wealthy and the Soylent Green Satanist…Intel runs it.

To be CORRUPT IN DC REQUIRES 2 THINGS: A SECURITY CLEARANCE & MONEY.

To Be EFFECTIVE IN DC REQUIRES TWO THINGS: A SECURITY CLEARANCE & MONEY.

To Be EFFECTIVELY CORRUPT IN DC REQURES TWO THINGS: BE THE ISSUERER OF THE SECURITY CLEARANCE AND CONTROLLER OF THE MONEY.

HBDuncan
Prayers. 🙌🏽❤️‍🩹🙏🏼🕊. Psalm 91 & 5:12 over those children & all of the children there & all over the US & world . Pray they all be found! 🙏🏼🕊. And ALL be educated in this most serious matter !

