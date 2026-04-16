The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Sukwan's avatar
Amy Sukwan
2d

"Four revenue streams activate every time a child is removed from their home: Medicaid capitation payments, foster care daily maintenance, Title IV-E federal reimbursement, and behavioral health billing. Every single one of those streams terminates upon reunification.

No entity in the revenue chain has a financial incentive to send a child home."

This is really great work putting this all together. Considering that children in foster care are something like 7 times more likely to be sexually abused and six times more likely to die than if they stayed with their family, there should be incentives towards family reunification or not taking them to begin with. Instead the incentive structure rewards turning the children into commodities to milk government money. I also noted the high number of awards for refugee (migrant) children, most likely put into a human trafficking pipeline.

I'd attend the workshop in Tulsa if I was in the area at the time. Instead I've been listening to chatter regarding human sex trafficking from the other side of the world in Isaan. Thai is truly a global enterprise but yet it really takes acting locally to counter it...

Reply
Share
OkPatriot10's avatar
OkPatriot10
9h

Is it 40$ per day?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 17th Special Operation Troops · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture