Oklahoma: Under Federal Court Supervision

Oklahoma is the first state in this series that was under active federal court supervision when the managed care transition happened. The D.G. v. Yarbrough consent decree - born from a class action lawsuit alleging the state allowed abuse of children in its care - governed Oklahoma's child welfare system for thirteen years, from 2012 to March 2025. Three court-appointed monitors issued semi-annual reports. Thirty performance measures tracked everything from caseload ratios to shelter use.

In March 2025, a federal judge declared the state had fulfilled its obligations and terminated the consent decree.

Eleven months earlier - in April 2024 - Oklahoma had quietly launched SoonerSelect, a $3.75 billion Medicaid managed care program that handed the healthcare of every foster child in the state to a single corporation: Oklahoma Complete Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation.

The federal oversight ended. The corporate revenue stream began. The timing was not coincidental. It was structural.

The Removal Rate

Oklahoma removes children from their families at a rate 55% above the national average.

The numbers from AFCARS and the CFSR Round 4 review:

The racial disproportionality is among the most severe we have documented. Children of two or more races enter Oklahoma foster care at nearly five times the national rate. Native American children - in a state with 39 federally recognized tribes, the most of any state - are overrepresented in foster care by a factor of 3.9.

Oklahoma's foster care population peaked at approximately 11,500 children in 2014. Under the Pinnacle Plan consent decree, it dropped to roughly 5,800 by October 2024. That decline is real. The question is where those 5,700 children went - and whether the system that remains is any better for the children still in it.

The Consent Decree: Thirteen Years, Zero Outcomes Met

The D.G. v. Henry lawsuit was filed in 2008 by Children's Rights, a national advocacy organization, alleging that Oklahoma DHS allowed abuse of children under its care, maintained overcrowded shelters, and failed to provide secure long-term placements. The settlement produced the Pinnacle Plan in 2012 - a five-year reform roadmap with 30 measurable targets across foster care safety, resource homes, worker contacts, shelter use, and caseloads.

The reforms produced genuine operational improvements. Caseload compliance approached 100%. Shelter use declined. Foster home recruitment expanded. The foster care census dropped by nearly half.

But the federal government was running its own review at the same time. The Child and Family Services Review - the standardized federal assessment that every state receives - painted a different picture entirely.

CFSR Round 3 (2017): Not in substantial conformity with any of the 7 child welfare outcomes. Failed five of seven systemic factors.

CFSR Round 4 (2024): Not in substantial conformity with any of the 7 child welfare outcomes. Again.

Oklahoma completed a Program Improvement Plan after Round 3 and met all its benchmarks. By Round 4, the results were identical. Zero outcomes met. Permanency Outcome 1 - whether children achieve permanency and stability - was the lowest-performing metric at 25% substantially achieved. For children who experienced placement changes, only 19% of those changes were in furtherance of the child's needs or case goals. Meaning 81% of placement disruptions served no constructive purpose.

The Pinnacle Plan measured process. The CFSR measured outcomes. Oklahoma passed the process test while failing every outcome measure, across two consecutive federal reviews spanning seven years.

On March 13, 2025, Judge Gregory Frizzell terminated the consent decree. Federal oversight ended.

Within days, District Attorney Adam Panter of District 23 publicly accused DHS of "systematically and repeatedly failing to follow state laws designed to protect children." His evidence: DHS received 511 reports of physical abuse in Lincoln and Pottawatomie Counties in 2024. The Child Advocacy Center records showed only 64 victims received services. That means approximately 87.5% of physical abuse reports were handled internally by DHS without proper law enforcement or CAC involvement. Panter requested a formal investigation via multicounty grand jury.

The consent decree had barely been lifted before the system's failures resurfaced.

SoonerSelect: The $3.75 Billion Handoff

Oklahoma's path to managed care was anything but smooth. The state was one of only two - along with Alaska - that had not adopted comprehensive Medicaid managed care. Its previous experiment with capitated HMOs, SoonerCare Plus, had failed so thoroughly in 2003 that OHCA abandoned the model entirely, finding it could operate its own program at one-quarter the administrative cost.

Twenty years later, Governor Kevin Stitt pushed for another attempt.

The procurement history:

The Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down the first procurement in a 6-3 decision, ruling the entire process was "ultra vires" -- beyond OHCA's legal authority. The legislature had to pass new law to enable the transition. The fact that the state's highest court found the procurement illegal, and the legislature had to retroactively authorize it, tells you something about how this transition was driven.

Three MCOs won Round 2 contracts: Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma (CVS Health), Humana Healthy Horizons, and Oklahoma Complete Health (Centene). Total program value: $3.75 billion for the initial fifteen-month term, with five one-year renewal options extending through 2030.

Only one of those MCOs won the Children's Specialty Plan contract: Oklahoma Complete Health. Centene.

Oklahoma Complete Health: Sole-Source, Again

The SoonerSelect Children's Specialty Program covers all children in OHS custody, former foster children up to age 25, adoption assistance recipients, and juvenile justice-involved youth. Approximately 34,000 members total, including roughly 5,800 children actively in foster care.

Oklahoma Complete Health is the sole MCO. There is no competing plan. There is no choice. When a child is removed from their family in any of Oklahoma's 77 counties, that child is automatically enrolled in Centene's managed care plan. The capitation payments begin immediately.

The 1915(b) waiver approved by CMS specifically authorizes Oklahoma to restrict beneficiaries' freedom of choice of provider. Children in custody must receive services through their assigned MCO. There is no opt-out.

This is the fourth consecutive state in our analysis -- after Texas, Missouri, and Florida -- where Centene holds the sole managed care contract for foster children. The pattern is identical in every state:

State Centene Subsidiary Contract Type Since

Centene itself states it holds "five sole statewide contracts for foster care services." We have now identified four. The fifth has not been publicly specified.

The Revenue Architecture

When an Oklahoma child enters state custody, the following revenue streams activate:

Stream 1: Sooner Select CSP capitation. Oklahoma Complete Health receives a per-member-per-month payment for every enrolled child. The exact PMPM rate has not been publicly disclosed. Using Texas's STAR Health rate ($1,556.08 PMPM) as the upper benchmark and Oklahoma's lower overall Medicaid spending profile, estimates range from $800 to $1,500 per child per month.

Stream 2: Foster care maintenance payments. Daily rates to the placement provider:

Age Group Daily Rate Annual Rate

Enhanced Foster Care and residential treatment rates are substantially higher.

Stream 3: Title IV-E federal reimbursement. Oklahoma's FMAP rate is approximately 65.66% - one of the highest in the country. The federal government matches nearly two-thirds of every qualifying dollar Oklahoma spends on foster care maintenance. This is an uncapped entitlement. Every eligible child generates automatic federal revenue return.

Stream 4: Behavioral health revenue amplification. Foster children are prescribed psychotropic medications at rates 2.7 to 4.5 times higher than non-foster Medicaid children nationally. Oklahoma has formed a Pediatric Psychotropic Medication Task Force - confirming the state recognizes the overprescribing problem. Under the CSP capitation model, behavioral health services are bundled into the monthly payment. The MCO's capitation rate bakes in an actuarial assumption of elevated utilization.

Every stream terminates the day a child is reunified. No entity in the revenue chain has a financial incentive for reunification.

The Political Timeline

Centene's political investment in Oklahoma follows the documented national pattern: spending increases around procurement windows.

Period Entity Amount Context

The revolving door was already spinning. Governor Stitt's own policy director, Samantha Davidson, left the administration in September 2020 and immediately registered as a lobbyist for CareSource Oklahoma - a managed care bidder - just weeks before the SoonerSelect RFP opened in October. She spent $3,200 on meals for lawmakers, the governor, and his staff while the procurement was underway.

After SoonerSelect launched, Oklahoma's Medicaid Director Traylor Rains departed OHCA in January 2025 for Deloitte - a consulting firm that serves the MCO industry. In May 2025, OHCA appointed Sherri White as its new COO. White's prior roles: CEO of Oklahoma CommunityPartners Health Plan, VP of Operations at CommunityCare HMO, and executive at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma. The regulator's new chief operating officer came directly from the industry she would be overseeing.

The Settlement Oklahoma Never Pursued

Centene has paid over $1 billion in settlements to more than 20 states for pharmacy benefit manager Medicaid overbilling through its subsidiary Envolve Pharmacy Solutions. Ohio settled for $88.3 million. Mississippi for $55.5 million. California for $215 million. Texas for $165.6 million.

Oklahoma is conspicuously absent from the list.

Reporting from 2021 indicated Oklahoma was "reportedly considering litigation" against Centene. No settlement has been publicly announced. No enforcement action has been disclosed.

The timeline overlap is stark:

June 2021: Centene settles with Ohio ($88.3M) and Mississippi ($55.5M)

2022: Centene pays $307.5 million in state settlements nationally

September 2022: Centene settles with Texas ($165.6M)

December 2022: Oklahoma reissues the SoonerSelect RFP

February 2023: Centene settles with California ($215M)

June 2023: Oklahoma awards Centene both the general Medicaid and exclusive Children's Specialty Plan contracts

Oklahoma awarded Centene a multi-billion-dollar contract at the same time the company was settling fraud allegations with half the country. And the state's own AG has never pursued a parallel claim.

To his credit, AG Gentner Drummond has not been silent about SoonerSelect's failures. In October 2025, Drummond sent a formal letter to OHCA characterizing the managed care system as an "abject, systemic failure," stating that "small, community-based providers caring for Oklahoma's children are being squeezed financially so that out-of-state corporations can profit." Providers reported significant reductions in reimbursement, payment withholdings, and bureaucratic delays. Rural clinics warned they would close within weeks.

The AG sees the problem. He has named it publicly. But the Children's Specialty Plan contract remains in place, and no independent audit of Centene's foster care managed care operations has been published.

The Children Who Don't Exist on Paper

Oklahoma reduced its formal foster care population from 11,500 to 5,800 over ten years. The Pinnacle Plan monitors celebrated this as evidence of reform. But the structural question remains: where did those children go?

The modules document what happened. Oklahoma simultaneously expanded informal kinship diversion, voluntary safety planning, and alternative response tracks that place children outside the home without formal custody transfer and without federal AFCARS reporting.

Diversion Pathway Estimated Annual Children Reported to AFCARS

If the midpoint estimate of approximately 6,500 annually is accurate, the hidden foster care population in Oklahoma may exceed the formal foster care census itself.

These children are physically separated from their parents by state action. They live with relatives or kin under "voluntary" safety plans -- voluntary in the sense that the alternative was formal removal. They receive no foster care maintenance payments. Their caregivers undergo no licensing. No reasonable efforts toward reunification are required. No court hearing takes place.

And Oklahoma has no statutory requirement to report any of this to the legislature. The Pinnacle Plan's reporting - which itself did not cover informal diversions - terminated in March 2025. There is now zero systematic reporting on the shadow population.

Oklahoma's alternative response track adds another layer. Federal data shows the state routed approximately 29% of screened-in CPS reports to alternative response rather than investigation. The alternative response track classified 30% more children as nonvictims compared to the investigative response track. That reclassification effect systematically reduces the documented prevalence of child maltreatment and shrinks the pool of children who might enter formal care. Fewer children in formal care looks like success. It may also look like children diverted to unmonitored arrangements where no one is counting.

Foundation Funding and the Reporting Pipeline

Oklahoma is a universal mandatory reporter state. Every person who suspects abuse must report. Education personnel generate 21.1% of national reports. Medical personnel generate 11.2%.

Against that backdrop, the module analysis identified two strategic charitable investments by SoonerSelect MCO vendors:

Oklahoma Complete Health (Centene) has donated $225,000 or more to the Foster Care Association of Oklahoma since 2021: an initial investment tied to the Foster Parent Mentoring Program launch, $100,000 in 2022 during the Round 2 RFP period, and $75,000 in October 2024 six months after SoonerSelect went live. Centene's CEO called the Foster Care Association "a critical support system for our foster and adoptive families" -- the same families whose children generate Centene's capitation revenue.

Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma (CVS Health) funds Reach Out and Read Oklahoma, a program embedded in 100-plus pediatric clinics staffed by physicians - who are mandatory reporters.

This is not an allegation of intent. It is a structural observation. The sole MCO that profits from every child entering foster care is simultaneously funding the foster care support infrastructure. The competing MCO is funding programs embedded in mandatory reporter workplaces. Both activities are legal, both may be genuinely beneficial, and neither is disclosed in the context of the financial relationship between custody and capitation.

No Independent Audit

The SoonerSelect Children's Specialty Plan has been operational since April 2024. As of this writing - nearly two years later - no publicly available independent quality audit of the program has been published. No External Quality Review Organization report for the CSP has been released. No published comparison of pre- versus post-managed-care health outcomes for foster children exists.

OHCA published a "SoonerSelect Quality Strategy" document in September 2023 outlining intended metrics. The Quality Advisory Committee meets periodically. But no independent entity is publicly evaluating whether Oklahoma's foster children are receiving better, worse, or equivalent care under Centene's management compared to the prior fee-for-service model.

Meanwhile, the state's own single audit for FY2023 identified $93.4 million in questioned federal costs, with DHS accounting for $63.6 million - 68% of the total. The Oklahoma Medicaid Fraud Control Unit's 2025 OIG inspection found that fraud referrals from OHCA and OKDHS were "very low." The mechanisms for detecting waste, fraud, and abuse in the child welfare Medicaid system are not functioning at scale.

The children's fatality data tells a parallel story. Oklahoma does not publish notifications of child maltreatment fatalities. It does not publish individual case reviews. Independent tracking by Lives Cut Short/CANDID identified 57 child maltreatment deaths for 2022-2025, while NCANDS state-reported data showed 29 for 2022 and 17 for 2023 -- suggesting an undercount approaching 2x. The sharp drop from 29 to 17 in a single year is more consistent with a change in reporting methodology than an actual improvement in child safety.

What This Means

Oklahoma is the state where every structural element we have documented across this series converges simultaneously.

The same corporation - Centene - holds the sole foster care managed care contract, replicating the identical model from Texas, Missouri, and Florida. The same auto-enrollment mechanism converts each removal into automatic capitation revenue. The same political donation pattern preceded the contract. The same settlement history -- over $1 billion in Medicaid fraud settlements nationally - raises the same unanswered questions about whether Oklahoma pursued or declined enforcement.

But Oklahoma adds two elements that the prior three states did not have.

First, Oklahoma was under active federal court supervision when the managed care transition occurred. The Pinnacle Plan consent decree was supposed to be the accountability mechanism. It ended eleven months after SoonerSelect launched, creating a structural window where new corporate revenue infrastructure came online just as external oversight was decommissioned. The system declared itself reformed, handed the children to Centene, and dismissed the federal monitors -- in that order.

Second, Oklahoma's CFSR results reveal the gap between declared reform and measured outcomes. The Pinnacle Plan was completed. All 30 benchmarks were met. And the federal government's own outcome review -- conducted during the same period -- found the state not in substantial conformity with a single child welfare outcome. Not safety. Not permanency. Not well-being. Zero for seven, across two consecutive reviews.

The machine runs in Oklahoma the way it runs everywhere else. One corporation. One contract. Automatic enrollment. Revenue per removal. No financial incentive for reunification. And an oversight apparatus that measures process compliance while children's actual outcomes deteriorate.

Oklahoma's own Attorney General has called it an "abject, systemic failure." A district attorney accused DHS of systematically violating the law within days of the consent decree ending. The federal government has documented chronic noncompliance across thirteen years of reviews.

Everyone who has looked at this system has found the same thing. The question is the same one we keep asking: is anyone with the authority to act willing to?

This is Part 5 of the Forensic Structural Analysis Series by Project Milk Carton. All findings are classified as PROVEN (documented in primary sources, statutes, and federal reports), HIGHLY PROBABLE (supported by multiple corroborating sources), or noted where data gaps exist. Full source citations are maintained in the underlying research modules.

