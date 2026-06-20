Notes Gap

Notes Gap is an inline, AI-readable code governance layer. Governance directives live in comments attached to the exact function, class, or file they govern — not in a separate policy file that can drift or be ignored. An enforcer turns them into ALLOW / WARN / DENY decisions. An HMAC layer cryptographically binds the governance to the source, so directives can’t be silently stripped, injected, or downgraded without detection.

# @!RO @S!C @!NE def decrypt_evidence ( blob : bytes ) -> bytes : # @!RO = AI must not modify this @S!C = critical sensitivity # @!NE = must not exfiltrate data ...

The code declares its own governance. The agent reading it self-applies the rules. The system records whether they were honored — and the supply-chain gate refuses any commit that tampers with them.

Why it’s different

Most agent-governance approaches keep policy in a separate artifact (a policy card, a config, a middleware layer). Notes Gap’s distinct combination:

Co-location + per-entity granularity — governance is inline, attached to the exact entity it governs (more like a lint pragma than a policy file). Cryptographic tamper-binding — HMAC-signs governance to the source; stripping or editing a directive is detectable. Compliance audit — the system records whether the agent honored or violated each directive.

See PRIOR_ART.md for how this maps against Policy Cards, Policy-as-Prompt, MI9, and the Microsoft Agent Governance Toolkit.

Proven (reproducible)

100% detection of governance tampering and signature forgery across 44 attacks, 0% false positives, ~1.3% file-size overhead. Full method + raw data in RESULTS.md — re-run with PYTHONPATH=. python benchmark/run_benchmark.py .

Quickstart

pip install pydantic # 1. Baseline-sign your annotated code (needs your constitutional key) export NOTESGAP_CONSTITUTION_HASH= < your-hash > python -m notesgap.gate sign path/to/your/code # 2. Verify nothing was tampered (exit 1 on tamper — wire into CI) python -m notesgap.gate verify path/to/your/code --strict

Install the commit-time gate:

git config core.hooksPath notesgap/hooks

CI workflow: see .github/workflows/notesgap-gate.yml .

Design principle: transparency by default

All governance is human-readable and auditable. The standard forbids concealed instructions.

Encrypting a signature (proving who authored a rule) is fine. Encrypting a directive (hiding what a rule tells the model to do) is forbidden — concealed model-targeted instructions are exactly what makes prompt injection dangerous. A governance standard whose purpose is auditability must be structurally anti-concealment. Done right, the framework cannot become the attack tool, because the attack requires hiding instructions and the standard refuses to.

Spec

The annotation specification (six pillars: Identity, Authority, Mission, Ethics, Transparency, Termination) is in notesgap/SPEC.md .

License

Apache 2.0 (includes an express patent grant) — see LICENSE .

Status

v0.1 — public reference implementation. Threat model: THREAT_MODEL.md . Contributions welcome: CONTRIBUTING.md .

https://github.com/SpartanAltsoba/notesgap.git