Montana has the highest child removal rate in America. That’s not hyperbole—it’s a documented fact that state auditors and child welfare experts have been warning about for over a decade.

When you adjust for poverty, Montana removes children from their families at three times the national average. Native American children make up just 10% of the state’s population but account for more than 33% of kids in foster care.

This isn’t just a child welfare crisis. It’s a perfect storm of systemic failure, documented fraud, and institutional neglect that has cost taxpayers over $15 million in prosecuted cases alone—and likely far more in undetected schemes.

The Tribal Program Money Trail

Between 2006 and 2024, federal prosecutors in Montana secured convictions against dozens of tribal officials and child welfare program directors for embezzling millions in federal funds meant to help vulnerable children.

The pattern is striking. Program directors overseeing Head Start, TANF benefits, and youth services repeatedly exploited their positions to steal from the families they were supposed to serve.

On the Blackfeet Reservation, the former TANF director embezzled nearly $300,000 through overpayment schemes and kickbacks between 2006 and 2010. She pleaded guilty in 2014.

Just a few years later, six more individuals were charged with embezzling $9.3 million from a Blackfeet youth program. They submitted fake invoices for training and equipment. One invoice fraudulently claimed that a man who had suffered a stroke and was incapable of work had contributed services. Another falsely stated that a U.S. Senator’s staff had donated $80,000 in in-kind services.

At the Blackfeet Head Start program, three officials—including a former tribal chairman—embezzled over $232,000 by claiming 7,800 fraudulent overtime hours. This happened while the program was receiving $8 million in federal funding.

The Rocky Boy’s Reservation scandal dwarfed them all. Between 2010 and 2016, 25 high-ranking tribal officials mismanaged over $13 million in federal funds. They bought private jets to Las Vegas, luxury vehicles, and homes. Federal prosecutors from multiple agencies spent years unraveling the scheme. Defendants received sentences ranging from 41 to 90 months in prison.

As recently as 2024, a former Blackfeet Tribal operations manager pleaded guilty to stealing COVID-19 relief funding intended to help tribal members survive the pandemic.

The State System That Can’t Fix Itself

Montana’s Child and Family Services Division has failed the same audits for 15 years.

The Montana Legislative Audit Division has identified the same material deficiencies since 2011: caseworkers don’t complete required safety plans, supervisors don’t properly monitor cases, and the state’s safety assessment system is “inconsistently implemented.”

In some regions, 100% of cases had proper safety plans. In others, 0% did.

Montana ranks last in the nation for monthly caseworker visits—the single most important factor in keeping kids safe once they enter the system.

When auditors asked why Montana removes children at such extreme rates, officials blamed the opioid crisis. But as the 2021 audit noted, that excuse “doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.” Other states with similar drug problems don’t remove children at anywhere near Montana’s rate.

The state acknowledges these problems in audit responses. Then nothing changes. The 2021 audit was at least the fourth time auditors identified identical failures.

Where Removed Children Go

Montana’s only psychiatric hospital for children is Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena. In 2021, a 15-year-old patient died by suicide there.

State investigators determined that inadequate staffing contributed to the death. Staff had failed to regularly monitor patients. When investigators arrived, they discovered the hospital “did not preserve all evidence.” A staff communication form about the incident had been destroyed.

It wasn’t Shodair’s first death. In 2019, a patient died after running into interstate traffic.

For children who can’t be placed in Montana facilities, the state sends them out of state. As of 2022, 90 Montana children were in facilities in other states. Some of those facilities have documented abuse histories.

Falcon Ridge Ranch in Utah, where Montana has sent children, employed a staff member who pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a patient. An Acadia facility that received Montana kids was investigated after a 9-year-old was injected with antihistamines as punishment.

Between 2020 and 2022, Montana closed 11 of its 19 in-state alternative treatment programs after oversight reforms. That means even more children are now placed far from their families in facilities the state has less ability to monitor.

The I-90 Trafficking Circuit

Montana is known as “The Truck Stop State” in sex trafficking circles.

Traffickers run a well-established circuit: Missoula to Butte to Bozeman to Billings to Williston to Bismarck and back. They use cell phones and messaging apps to arrange meetings at truck stops along Interstate 90.

Since 2015, human trafficking cases in Montana have increased 871%, according to the Montana Department of Justice. The National Human Trafficking Hotline has identified 319 cases involving 641 victims in the state.

Native American women and girls—who make up just 3.3% of Montana’s population—account for 30 to 40% of trafficking victims.

In July 2023, Bozeman police arrested 18 people in a human trafficking and child exploitation operation. Among those arrested: a Belgrade School Board trustee and a Bozeman High School assistant coach. Investigators seized cocaine and fentanyl alongside evidence of child sex trafficking.

In 2024, Montana law enforcement worked 64 trafficking cases statewide, with 21 moving toward prosecution.

What This Means

Montana’s child welfare crisis isn’t just one problem—it’s a system where multiple failures compound each other.

Over-removal of children, especially Native children, feeds them into a system that state auditors have repeatedly found fails to keep them safe. Some of those children end up in facilities with documented abuse problems. Others become vulnerable to trafficking networks that law enforcement has only recently begun to disrupt aggressively.

Meanwhile, the federal programs designed to help these children have been systematically exploited by officials who faced little oversight until prosecutors built cases against them years after the theft began.

The state has known about the child removal problem since at least 2011. Auditors have told them what needs to change. The fixes aren’t complicated: complete safety plans, make caseworker visits, implement the safety assessment system consistently.

Montana has chosen not to make those changes. That choice has consequences for children whose only mistake was being born into poverty in a state that removes first and asks questions later.

Methodology: This analysis draws from Montana Legislative Audit Division reports (2011-2022), federal court records from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana (2014-2024), Montana Department of Justice statistics, National Human Trafficking Hotline data, and investigative reporting by the Daily Montanan, Billings Gazette, and Montana Free Press. Dollar figures reflect amounts specified in federal charging documents and plea agreements.