====================================================================LYRICS ====================================================================

[Intro — amen break, no bass, 2 bars] (synth stab on the downbeat) Count them.

[Verse 1 — male, list at tempo] Board of the foundation — same name. Counsel of the law firm — same name. Principal of the L-L-C — same name. Senior fellow at the think tank — same name. Program officer at the trust — same name. Registered agent on the shell — same name. Director of the C-four — same name. Treasurer of the pack — same name. Advisor to the donor — same name. Custodian of the fund — same name. Member of the transition team — same name. Author of the white paper — same name. Host of the livestream — same name. Speaker at the gala — same name. The machine is not a list of firms. The machine is a list of men.

[Hook — half-shouted, tight 2 bars] Same name — same seat — same hat — same head. Same name — same seat — same hat — same head. Same name — same seat — same hat — same head. One head — three hats — one head — three hats.

[Verse 2 — female counter-vocal, half-sung, naming the institutions] Foundation. Fund. Firm. Fellowship. L-L-C. C-three. C-four. Trust. Delaware. Virginia. Nashville. D.C. Every coast. Every state. One tree. Nine-ninety — Part Seven — Schedule L — Schedule R. Every column. Every row. Every star. You think the list is the firms? You are wrong. The list is the men who run the firms. Count them.

[Breakdown — drums cut, synth stab sustains] (spoken — male, calm) Count them.

[Drop — full arrangement, male + female interlaced] Name — seat — hat — head. Name — seat — hat — head. Same name. Same seat. Same hat. Same head. (counter-vocal: Foundation. Fund. Firm. Fellowship.) Name — seat — hat — head. Name — seat — hat — head. One head, three hats. One head, three hats. (counter-vocal: L-L-C. C-three. C-four. Trust.)

[Bridge — half-time, nearly whispered] Every regulator sees one thing. I-R-S sees the C-three. F-E-C sees the pack. State sees the trust. Delaware sees the shell. No one sees the diagram. No one — sees — the diagram. That is where you come in.

[Final hook — full] Same name — same seat — same hat — same head. Same name — same seat — same hat — same head. Pull the form. Read the names. Draw the diagram. One head. Three hats. Count them.

[Outro — amen break alone] (spoken — male, single name, softly) One. (silence)