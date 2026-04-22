MODULE 8: CITIZEN ACTION CARD

Shadow Patriots Action Library · Project Milk Carton

Pairs with Module 8: “The School That’s Not” — “Educational” Classification Abuse

You now know that 501(c)(3) educational classification is governed by Treasury Regulation §1.501(c)(3)-1(d)(3) and Revenue Procedure 86-43 — the Methodology Test. You know that the regulation permits advocacy inside educational programming only if the material presents a full and fair exposition of the facts. You know that the IRS rarely audits content after classification is granted.

This card teaches you how to take any 501(c)(3) that classifies itself as educational — or that holds itself out as educational in public-facing materials — and, in five minutes, determine whether its programming would satisfy the Methodology Test.

What an Educational (c)(3) Looks Like on Paper

An educational (c)(3)’s paper trail lives across five public sources. You need all five to see the full pattern.

Secondary sources that sharpen the picture:

State charity registration. Most states require (c)(3)s soliciting donations to register with the state AG or secretary of state. State registration reveals aliases, doing-business-as names, and sometimes officer details the federal filings obscure.

YouTube Nonprofit Program listings. Organizations in the YouTube Nonprofit Program are listed at the program’s directory. Cross-check whether an organization claiming educational impact is inside or outside the program.

Department of Education adoption lists. Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, and several other states maintain public lists of approved supplemental curriculum. A (c)(3) whose materials appear on those lists has crossed from private educational programming into official classroom adoption, which is a separate layer of public accountability.

The 5-Minute Educational (c)(3) Audit

Step 1 — IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search

Go to apps.irs.gov/app/eos/ and search for the organization by name or EIN.

For any 501(c)(3), the search returns:

Legal name and EIN .

Exempt purpose category — charitable, educational, religious, scientific, etc. Multiple may be listed.

Determination letter date — when the IRS granted exempt status.

Public charity status classification — 509(a)(1), 509(a)(2), or 509(a)(3). Private foundations show a different code.

Revocation status — blank unless the organization has ever had status revoked and reinstated.

Opacity signal: An organization classified under educational purpose with a recent determination date, broad exempt-purpose language, and no supporting accreditation reference anywhere in its public-facing materials.

Step 2 — ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer — Read Part III

Go to projects.propublica.org/nonprofits and pull the organization’s most recent Form 990. Open the PDF.

Navigate to Part III — Statement of Program Service Accomplishments (page 2 of Form 990).

Part III has four line entries (4a, 4b, 4c, 4d) where the organization narratively describes its three largest program services, including:

A brief description of the program.

Expenses allocated to that program.

Revenue, if any, generated by that program.

Read the Part III narrative carefully. Compare the program descriptions to the broad mission statement on page 1, line 1. The gap between the abstract mission and the specific program narrative is where the real picture lives.

Opacity signal: The mission statement is broad and abstract (“educate the public on”); the Part III program description is specific, partisan-coded, campaign-adjacent, or uses language that would read as advocacy if not labeled “educational.”

Step 3 — Read Schedule O

Schedule O (Supplemental Information) is attached to Form 990. It is the open text field where the organization must explain any Yes/No question on the main return that requires clarification.

Read every page of Schedule O. Look for:

Language describing political activity, lobbying, or advocacy and the organization’s justification that it is educational rather than political.

References to affiliated entities, successor entities, or fiscal-sponsored projects.

Explanations of how compensation was set for officers (critical for detecting insider-benefit problems).

Unusual revenue streams or unrelated business income.

Program-methodology language — any mention of how content is developed, peer-reviewed, or balanced for perspective.

Opacity signal: Schedule O uses politically coded language to describe the mission and declines to explain how content is developed for balance or methodology.

Step 4 — Schedule I Cross-Reference

Schedule I (Grants and Other Assistance to Organizations, Governments, and Individuals in the U.S.) lists domestic grantees above the reporting threshold (currently $5,000).

If the organization is a grantmaker — i.e., redistributes money to other (c)(3)s — Schedule I reveals where the money actually goes.

Walk the Schedule I grantee list. Note every grantee. Ask:

Is the grantee an accredited educational institution (university, community college, K-12 district)?

Is the grantee a peer-reviewed research institute?

Is the grantee an advocacy organization, affiliated (c)(4), or fiscal-sponsored project?

Is the grantee a media or content-production operation?

Opacity signal: The educational (c)(3) under audit is primarily grantmaking, and the majority of Schedule I flows go to content-production operations, affiliated (c)(4)s, or fiscal-sponsored advocacy projects rather than to accredited educational institutions or peer-reviewed research.

Step 5 — Apply the Methodology Test to the Content

Go to the organization’s website, YouTube channel, or most recent annual report. Pick one piece of content — a video, a curriculum module, a report, a lesson plan.

Apply the four Methodology Test factors from Revenue Procedure 86-43:

Factor 1 — Are viewpoints presented as conclusions without meaningful factual support? Look at the piece’s main claims. Are positions stated as conclusions, with supporting evidence clearly distinguished from the conclusion itself? Or are positions presented as the answer?

Factor 2 — Are facts distorted or selectively omitted? Does the piece acknowledge opposing factual evidence, including countervailing studies, alternative interpretations, or disputed data points? Or does it select only supporting facts?

Factor 3 — Are emotional appeals substituted for reasoned arguments? Is the tone reasoned, or inflammatory? Does the piece use disparaging language about opposing views? Are emotionally charged visuals, music, or narration used to reinforce the conclusion rather than present facts?

Factor 4 — Is the delivery calibrated to permit an informed independent judgment? After consuming the piece, could a reasonable reader or viewer form an independent conclusion based on facts, not impressions? Or is the piece’s structure and pacing designed to drive the audience toward a specific conclusion?

Methodology signal: If the answer to any of factors 1-3 is YES, or factor 4 is NO, the content likely would not satisfy the Methodology Test under rigorous IRS examination. The classification remains legal, but the operational content may not be educational in the legal sense.

Calculate the Methodology Score

Count these five signals. Each one is worth one point:

Broad mission / narrow program. The mission statement uses umbrella educational language; Part III program services are specifically partisan-coded, campaign-adjacent, or politically aligned. (+1) Umbrella-parent structure. The organization is a fiscal sponsor hosting multiple named sub-projects, where sub-projects run partisan or advocacy content under the parent’s educational classification. (+1) Grant outflows to non-educational operations. The majority of Schedule I grantees are advocacy organizations, affiliated (c)(4)s, media production companies, or fiscal-sponsored projects rather than accredited educational institutions or peer-reviewed research. (+1) Content fails two or more Methodology Test factors. Sample content, when reviewed honestly, does not satisfy factors 1, 2, or 3, and/or fails factor 4. (+1) Schedule O silence on methodology. The organization’s Schedule O does not describe how content is developed for balance, how sources are verified, or how opposing perspectives are considered. (+1)

0–1: Routine educational (c)(3). No methodology abuse signal. 2–3: Worth a closer look. Some signals present; may be legitimate advocacy-adjacent education or may be early-stage classification abuse. 4–5: Likely educational classification abuse. The organization’s function is not teaching — it is content production aligned with a political movement, using the educational classification as legal and financial cover.

Quick Reference: Educational Classification Red Flags

Your Assignment

Option A — The Classroom Walk. Identify any 501(c)(3) whose materials have been adopted by a state Department of Education for K-12 classroom use — in any state, on either side of the political spectrum. Run the full 5-step audit. Apply the Methodology Test to three specific pieces of content the state has approved. Calculate the Methodology Score. Report what you find.

Option B — The Fiscal Sponsor Walk. Identify a large fiscal-sponsor (c)(3) — examples include New Venture Fund, Hopewell Fund, Windward Fund, Tides Foundation, American Encore, DonorsTrust, or State Policy Network. Pull its most recent Form 990. Identify three named sub-projects inside its umbrella. Research each sub-project’s independent activity. Would each sub-project, on its own, qualify for 501(c)(3) educational classification? Report what you find.

Option C — The Video Curriculum Walk. Identify any 501(c)(3) educational organization that produces video content — PragerU, Heritage Foundation, Media Matters, Center for American Progress, Brookings, Hoover Institution, etc. Pull its most recent Form 990. Apply the Methodology Test to three of its videos. Calculate the Methodology Score. Report what you find — on either side of the aisle.

Option D — The Methodology Letter. If your audit returns a Methodology Score of 4 or 5 out of 5, and the content pattern suggests the organization’s operational programming would not satisfy Revenue Procedure 86-43, draft a letter to (a) the IRS Exempt Organizations Division (Form 13909 — Tax-Exempt Organization Complaint), (b) the state attorney general where the organization is registered for charitable solicitation, and/or (c) your congressional representative on the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight. Do not allege. Summarize the structural facts — the gap between the mission statement and the Part III program service, the Schedule I flows, and the Methodology Test results on sampled content. Ask whether the specific classification warrants review.

Report what you find. Post it in the comments. Tag us. Every citizen who reads one curriculum makes the floor one step more visible.

A Reminder About What This Card Is NOT

This card is not a legal opinion. A 501(c)(3) classified as educational is not, by itself, evidence of abuse. The overwhelming majority of educational (c)(3)s are accredited schools, universities, museums, libraries, public-broadcasting stations, peer-reviewed research institutes, and literacy programs — organizations that apply the Methodology Test honestly, publish full and fair factual material, and teach.

The audit in this card is about structural visibility, not about allegation. A high Methodology Score documents that a specific organization’s programming — as disclosed in its own publicly filed Form 990 and sampled from its own publicly published content — does not appear to satisfy the test the IRS itself established in 1986. That fact is a reasonable basis for a citizen to ask the regulator whether the classification should be re-examined.

The question is not whether the organization is good or bad. The question is whether the legal classification it holds matches the operational work it does. That is the question Revenue Procedure 86-43 was written to answer. You are using the test the IRS wrote for exactly this purpose.

Shadow Patriots Action Library · Module 8 · Project Milk Carton · 501(c)(3) · EIN 33-1323547