The Black Box State

By the PMC Investigations Desk · Project Milk Carton · Module 7 of “The Game You Were Never Taught” · Financial Move 5 of 8

The move

This is the fifth of eight financial moves we will map in this series.

Module 3 — DAF Stacking — hid the donor’s name.

Module 4 — Entity Laddering — hid the legal path of the money.

Module 5 — Fiscal Sponsorship — hid the destination of the money.

Module 6 — Foreign Principal Pass-Through — hid the origin of the direction.

Module 7 goes to the end of the wrapper. It shows you how the entity at the tail of the stack — the one that actually receives, disburses, or holds the money — can be rendered legally opaque to U.S. regulators. Not offshore. Not in a Caribbean jurisdiction. Inside the United States. In Delaware.

The mechanism has two load-bearing parts. First, the Delaware Limited Liability Company — a corporate form the State of Delaware has refined for forty years, optimized for contractual flexibility, minimal public disclosure, and near-total anonymity of the members who actually own it. Second, the March 2025 interim final rule issued by the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which exempted domestic reporting companies and U.S. persons from the Corporate Transparency Act’s beneficial-ownership reporting requirement. Together, these two facts produce a specific and fully legal result: a U.S.-registered entity that has an EIN, a bank account, a registered agent, a DUNS number, and federal legal personality — and whose beneficial owners are, on the current public record, unknown.

We call the move The Black Box State. The black box is the shell entity. The state that builds and sells it is Delaware.

This is the structural companion to The Slip. Module 6 showed you how foreign direction reaches an American audience through a charitable wrapper. Module 7 shows you how the shell at the end of that wrapper — and the shells standing alongside and behind every other move in this series — can itself be rendered opaque. By the end of this article, the transaction is invisible (M3), untraceable (M4), unattributable (M5), unreachable (M6), and now unnamed (M7). Five layers of opacity. One stack.

We are going to show you both sides again. The red-coded case is from PMC’s BROKEN MIRROR investigation. The blue-coded case was reported in every major American newspaper in February 2020. Same mechanism. Opposing politics. Identical result.

How it works — in plain English

A Delaware LLC opacity stack has four parts.

Part 1 — The Delaware incorporation. The entity is organized as a limited-liability company under the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act (6 Del. C. § 18-101 et seq.). The Delaware Secretary of State requires, in the certificate of formation, only the LLC’s legal name and the name and address of its registered agent in Delaware. It does not require the names of the members (the owners). It does not require the names of the managers. It does not require a business address. It does not require a public operating agreement. The filing fee is under $100. The filing can be completed online, through a registered-agent service, in under a day.

Part 2 — The registered agent of record. The address on the certificate of formation is not the business address of the LLC. It is the address of a commercial registered-agent service — a company whose entire business is accepting service of legal process on behalf of thousands of entities. The best-known of these agents (CT Corporation, Corporation Trust Company, Registered Agents Inc., Harvard Business Services, Northwest Registered Agent) each serve tens of thousands of Delaware entities from a single address in downtown Wilmington. The registered agent’s job is legal. It is not custodial. It does not know who owns the LLC it is agent for.

Part 3 — The FinCEN reporting exemption. In January 2021, Congress enacted the Corporate Transparency Act (31 U.S.C. § 5336) as part of the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. The CTA required most U.S. corporations and LLCs to file a Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) report with FinCEN disclosing the names, addresses, birth dates, and identification-document numbers of each beneficial owner. The report was not public — it was a non-public database readable only by federal law enforcement, certain regulators, and (under certain conditions) financial institutions performing customer due diligence. But it existed. It was the first federal beneficial-ownership registry in U.S. history. On March 21, 2025, FinCEN issued an interim final rule that exempted domestic reporting companies and U.S. persons from the BOI reporting requirement. Foreign reporting companies (entities formed outside the United States and registered to do business here) remain subject to the rule. Domestic entities — the Delaware LLC included — do not. The first federal beneficial-ownership registry in American history was, for domestic companies, rolled back in its second year of operation.

Part 4 — The downstream legal personality. The Delaware LLC, now with no requirement to disclose its owners to the Delaware Secretary of State and no requirement to disclose its owners to FinCEN, proceeds to acquire the rest of the attributes of a functional U.S. entity: an Employer Identification Number from the IRS, a commercial bank account, a DUNS number, a SAM.gov registration if it intends to receive federal contracts, a business license in the states where it operates, and contractual counterparties across the United States and abroad. Each counterparty sees a Delaware LLC in good standing. None of them, on the public record, can see who owns it.

That is the mechanic. Now the consequences.

Consequence 1. A payment to a Delaware LLC — wired, written, or ACH’d — arrives at a bank account held in the LLC’s name. The bank knows the signatories. The bank, in most cases, also knows the beneficial owners (through customer-due-diligence procedures required of the bank itself). The bank does not publish that knowledge. No other counterparty to the transaction can see it.

Consequence 2. An FEC-filed political contribution from a Delaware LLC discloses the LLC’s name. It does not disclose the LLC’s owners. A 2010–2018 wave of LLC-to-SuperPAC contributions consistently used Delaware LLC structures specifically to avoid disclosing the underlying individual donors. The FEC reached several formal enforcement conclusions on these arrangements; the underlying structural technique remained legal.

Consequence 3. An IRS Form 990 filed by a 501(c)(3) that grants to, contracts with, or receives money from a Delaware LLC reports the LLC’s name and EIN. It does not report the LLC’s owners. Schedule F (foreign grants) does not reach Delaware LLCs. Schedule I (domestic grants) does not require beneficial-ownership disclosure of domestic LLC grantees. Schedule R (related organizations) captures only entities the filing organization controls or is controlled by — which an arm’s-length Delaware LLC, by design, is not.

Consequence 4. A state attorney general investigating a nonprofit that paid a Delaware LLC can serve process on the LLC’s registered agent. The registered agent accepts the service. The registered agent does not know, and is not obligated to know, who the members of the LLC are. The AG’s investigative path then depends on whatever records the bank, the IRS, or a financial-institution subpoena can produce — not on any public record.

Consequence 5. No single regulator holds the full picture. The IRS sees the money when it lands in a (c)(3). The FEC sees the money when it enters a federal campaign. FinCEN sees the money only if a bank files a Suspicious Activity Report. The Delaware Secretary of State sees the certificate of formation. Each of these regulators sees a fragment of the structure. None of them sees the beneficial owner — because no public record requires that the beneficial owner be named anywhere.

This is the Black Box State. A Delaware LLC with an EIN, a bank account, and federal legal personality, whose owners are — as a matter of current federal and state public record — unknown.

The scale

The Delaware LLC is not exotic. It is infrastructure.

Delaware’s Division of Corporations generates approximately a third of the State of Delaware’s general-fund revenue. The Delaware Court of Chancery — a specialized business court with no juries — is the most respected corporate-law forum in the United States, and the primary reason domestic and international investors continue to choose Delaware for incorporation. The secrecy is incidental to the product. But it is a feature of the product, not an accident of it.

The United States went, in a forty-month span, from passing the Corporate Transparency Act (January 2021) to standing up the first federal beneficial-ownership registry (January 2024) to exempting domestic reporting companies from that registry (March 2025). The registry still exists for foreign-formed reporting companies. The domestic Delaware LLC is, as of this writing, outside it.

Why this is the fifth move

Module 3 hid the donor’s name.

Module 4 hid the legal path of the money.

Module 5 hid the destination.

Module 6 hid the origin of the direction.

Module 7 hides the identity of the final entity itself.

Each move solves a different visibility problem. Together they produce a transaction that the IRS can see only as a line on a 990, the FEC can see only as a contributor’s name, the DOJ can see only as a service-of-process address, and a state AG can see only through a registered agent who does not know — because no law requires them to know — who the members are.

Move 6 exposed how foreign direction reaches a U.S. audience through a charitable wrapper. Move 7 shows you how the shell entity at the end of that wrapper can itself be rendered opaque to U.S. law. And Move 7 is not a move a foreign operator has to make. It is a move that is made by default — because in Delaware, incorporation without beneficial-ownership disclosure is not the sophisticated path. It is the standard path.

Subsequent moves in the series extend the Black Box State in specific directions. Move 6 (educational-classification abuse, Module 8) shows how a shell’s content activity gets mis-classified. Move 7 (personnel overlap, Module 9) shows how the same human beings occupy the officerships of nominally independent shells. Move 8 (Schedule B Black Hole, Module 10) shows how the final opacity layer — the donor schedule on the 990 itself — is redacted before publication.

By Module 10, the full stack is mapped. Module 7 is the shell. Module 10 will be the vault.

There are legitimate uses

A Delaware LLC is not, by itself, an instrument of concealment. The Delaware LLC is the most widely used business entity in the United States because it pairs strong contractual flexibility (the operating agreement can be tailored to any governance arrangement the parties want) with a respected and predictable body of case law (the Court of Chancery). A family-owned business that organizes as a Delaware LLC to hold its operating assets is doing ordinary corporate housekeeping. A venture-capital fund that organizes a Delaware LLC to hold a portfolio investment is following industry standard practice. A public company that organizes a Delaware LLC subsidiary to segregate a line of business is following tax and liability protocol that has been the norm for four decades.

The technique becomes a problem only when the LLC is used to separate the legally named payer from the beneficially interested party in a politically significant transaction — when the function of the LLC is not business but anonymity. The distinguishing signals are specific:

The LLC appears in campaign-finance or nonprofit-grant filings with a Delaware registered-agent address and no independent business presence. No website. No employees. No history of commercial activity. A bank account and a political or charitable purpose.

The LLC’s name has no obvious business meaning. Single-word brand names (abstract nouns, geographic place names, coined words) with no corresponding product or service in the marketplace.

A cluster of Delaware LLCs share a registered agent, a formation window, and a downstream counterparty. Five LLCs formed in the same month at the same registered-agent address, all wiring money to the same PAC or nonprofit, is not five independent business decisions. It is a structure.

Officer continuity across a stack. Two or three individuals appearing as the only identifiable human beings associated with a family of otherwise-unrelated Delaware LLCs — typically in public statements, in attached 501(c) filings, or in FEC filings where an LLC’s “responsible party” is named.

No corresponding commercial footprint. The LLC does not file a Form 1065 or Form 1120 reflecting actual trade or business activity. It is a holding vehicle. Its function is to be named, to be wired to, and to be wired from.

Four or five of these signals together define a Delaware opacity stack. Two or three should prompt a closer look.

Case Study A — The Victory Wave / Black Manatee / Haverford Valley cluster

Source: PMC Investigation OP-2026-0009 (BROKEN MIRROR) — publicly releasable findings only, cross-referenced with publicly available Delaware Division of Corporations records, FEC disclosure filings, and IRS Form 990 filings. Underlying intelligence material on the personnel network is held in the PMC evidence vault; what follows in this article is limited to what is documented in public corporate and campaign-finance records.

The structure. A cluster of Delaware limited-liability companies appears repeatedly as counterparty to, or affiliated party with, a conservative-coded political-content operation whose principals have been publicly associated with the American Principles Project (APP) network mapped in Module 4 of this series. The named Delaware entities in the documented cluster include Victory Wave LLC, Black Manatee LLC, Haverford Valley LLC, Resilient Patriot LLC, and Rock Bottom Publishing LLC. Each is a Delaware-formed LLC. Each maintains a registered-agent address in Delaware. None publishes a website, employee directory, or independent business activity that corresponds to a commercial enterprise in the marketplace.

The financial signals. On publicly available FEC filings and IRS Form 990 records, members of this cluster appear as counterparties to political-committee disbursements, 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) contracts, and inter-entity transfers. The amounts are not individually remarkable. The pattern is: multiple Delaware LLCs, formed within overlapping time windows, sharing registered-agent addresses, with overlapping officer signatures when officers are named at all, appearing on the counterparty lines of nonprofit and political-committee filings that trace back to a single political-content network.

The governance signals. Where officers are named in public filings, they resolve to a small number of individuals — well under ten — who collectively appear across the Delaware entities in the cluster. This is the signature of entity laddering (Module 4) combined with Delaware opacity (Module 7): a stack of legally separate entities that share officers, registered agents, and formation patterns, but that present, on each individual filing, as if they are independent business counterparties.

The public-record status. As of this writing, none of the named Delaware LLCs in this cluster has filed a BOI report with FinCEN. After March 21, 2025, no domestic reporting company is required to file one. The Delaware Division of Corporations’ public records for each entity disclose only the LLC name and the registered-agent address. No public record in any U.S. jurisdiction identifies the beneficial owners of this cluster of entities. The identities of those owners are known to the entities’ banks (through bank CDD procedures), known to the entities’ tax preparers, and known to the entities’ members. They are not known to the public.

Coding. The Case A cluster is red-adjacent by affiliation — its counterparties include political-content operations in the broader APP / Kash Foundation / Patel-adjacent network mapped in Module 4. The affiliation is a political fact. The mechanic — Delaware opacity — is not a political fact. It is a structure.

Case Study B — ACRONYM / Shadow Inc / PACRONYM

Source: Contemporaneous reporting by The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and Vice News (January–February 2020), combined with publicly available Delaware Division of Corporations filings, FEC disclosure records, and 501(c)(4) filings with the IRS.

The structure. In January 2020, the Iowa Democratic Party used a mobile application called IowaReporterApp to collect precinct-level caucus results. The application failed on the night of the caucus, producing a multi-day delay in the reporting of Iowa results and becoming the most publicized technology failure of a U.S. primary process in modern memory. The developer of the application was a company called Shadow Inc., incorporated as a Delaware limited-liability company. Shadow Inc. was owned by a 501(c)(4) social-welfare organization called ACRONYM, which itself had a federal political-action-committee affiliate called PACRONYM and an LLC-form venture vehicle called Lockwood Strategy. The stack — (c)(4) parent + for-profit LLC subsidiary + PAC affiliate + consulting LLC — is the same structural shape as Module 4’s entity-laddering pattern (Russian Doll), and the for-profit subsidiary at the base of the stack is a Delaware LLC.

The financial signals. Shadow Inc. received payments from multiple Democratic-aligned political committees in the 2019–2020 election cycle, documented in FEC disclosure filings. The Iowa Democratic Party’s contract with Shadow Inc. for the IowaReporterApp was reported by the Associated Press as having a value in the low six figures. ACRONYM’s (c)(4) status meant that its donors were not required to be publicly disclosed. The FEC filings attributable to PACRONYM disclosed contributor names. The filings attributable to ACRONYM’s (c)(4) did not.

The governance signals. ACRONYM’s founder and, at the time, chief executive was publicly identified in contemporaneous reporting. Shadow Inc.’s principals were, according to that reporting, former Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign technology staff. The overlap between the (c)(4)’s leadership and the for-profit LLC’s leadership was reported by the Associated Press, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal — the stack was not exotic, but it was stacked, and it used a Delaware LLC as the operational vehicle.

The public-record status. Shadow Inc. was dissolved in 2020. At the time of its operation, the public record for the Delaware LLC disclosed only the LLC name and the registered-agent address. The beneficial ownership of Shadow Inc. became public only because of press coverage of the Iowa caucus failure. Under the March 2025 FinCEN exemption, a comparable Delaware LLC formed after that date would have no federal beneficial-ownership reporting obligation.

Coding. The Case B stack is blue-coded — ACRONYM and PACRONYM were founded and operated as explicitly Democratic-aligned organizations, and Shadow Inc.’s client base was Democratic political committees. The affiliation is a political fact. The mechanic — Delaware opacity — is not a political fact. It is a structure.

The legal architecture

Four bodies of law combine to produce the Delaware LLC Black Box.

The Delaware Limited Liability Company Act. 6 Del. C. § 18-101 et seq. Codified in 1992 and revised continuously since, the DLLCA is the most permissive general-purpose LLC statute in the United States. It permits the members of an LLC to structure their relationship almost entirely through the operating agreement, with very limited mandatory default rules. It requires, on the certificate of formation filed with the Delaware Secretary of State, only the LLC’s name and the name and address of the registered agent. It does not require disclosure of the members. It does not require a business address. It does not require the operating agreement to be filed publicly.

The Delaware Court of Chancery. The specialized business court established by the Delaware Constitution of 1792, the Chancery Court hears corporate-governance, fiduciary, and contractual matters without juries. Its body of case law — the most extensive and sophisticated corporate-law jurisprudence in the United States — is the primary reason domestic and international investors continue to choose Delaware. The Chancery Court does not make beneficial-ownership disclosure public. It adjudicates disputes on the record before it.

The Corporate Transparency Act, 31 U.S.C. § 5336. Enacted in January 2021 as part of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, the CTA required most U.S. corporations and LLCs — defined as “reporting companies” — to file a BOI report with FinCEN. The report was non-public. It was readable by federal law enforcement, intelligence, regulators, and financial institutions performing customer due diligence. The rule became effective on January 1, 2024. On March 21, 2025, FinCEN issued an interim final rule that exempted domestic reporting companies and U.S. persons from the BOI reporting requirement. Foreign reporting companies (entities formed outside the United States and registered to do business here) remain covered.

State attorney general authority over nonprofits and LLCs. Each state’s AG has authority to investigate nonprofits registered to solicit in the state, and to investigate LLCs on a narrower set of statutory grounds (fraudulent conveyance, consumer protection, campaign-finance violation, antitrust). State AGs do not have a public registry of beneficial ownership for Delaware LLCs. State AG investigations of Delaware LLCs proceed by subpoena to the registered agent, to the LLC’s bank, and to counterparties — not by reference to any public record of ownership.

Reformers have proposed legislation to restore or extend the CTA domestic-entity reporting requirement, to require beneficial-ownership disclosure on campaign-finance filings, and to require domestic LLCs used as counterparties to 501(c) organizations to disclose their members to the IRS on Schedule I or a new schedule. As of this writing, none of these proposals has become law.

What you can do

This is where the Shadow Patriots section of this series picks up. The citizen action card that accompanies this article teaches you the five-minute Delaware audit — how to take any politically active U.S. entity, identify its Delaware LLC counterparties on publicly available filings, and estimate the likelihood that the counterparties are Black Box shells rather than operating businesses.

The specific techniques you will learn include:

Delaware Division of Corporations lookup. The Delaware Division of Corporations operates a public entity-search portal at icis.corp.delaware.gov. For any Delaware LLC, the search returns the legal name, state file number, entity status, incorporation date, and registered-agent name and address. This is the floor of public disclosure on any Delaware LLC.

OpenCorporates cross-reference. The nonprofit OpenCorporates compiles corporate registry data across all fifty states. Searching by officer name or registered-agent address can reveal clusters of LLCs that share infrastructure — the signature of a stack.

FEC counterparty walk. On FEC.gov, every disbursement by every registered political committee is searchable. Walking the counterparty list of a political committee of interest, and noting Delaware LLCs among the disbursements, identifies the LLC layer of a political-operations stack.

IRS Form 990 Schedule I and Schedule R walk. A 501(c)(3) or (c)(4)’s Schedule I identifies domestic grantees above a reporting threshold. Schedule R identifies related organizations. Delaware LLCs appearing as Schedule I grantees but not as Schedule R related organizations are, by construction, arm’s-length — which is the classic signal of the opacity move.

BOI FinCEN status. FinCEN’s beneficial-ownership information system (FINCEN ID portal) is non-public; you cannot query it. But you can note that for a domestic Delaware LLC formed after March 21, 2025, no BOI report is required, and no public record of beneficial ownership exists anywhere.

By Module 8 you will be able to look at any politically active U.S. entity — red, blue, foreign, domestic — and read its Delaware-opacity profile in under five minutes.

The next move

Module 8 will cover “Educational” Classification Abuse — how a 501(c)(3) “educational” tax exemption is used to shelter what is functionally issue advocacy, narrative manufacturing, and political content production from both FEC oversight and the heightened disclosure requirements that apply to other nonprofit categories.

Move 5 exposed how the shell entity at the base of any stack is rendered opaque. Move 6 will show you how the charitable category at the top of the stack — “educational” — is used to shield the activity the opacity stack was built to conceal.

We will map it the same way: mechanism, scale, red case, blue case, citizen action card.

Run the audit. Post what you find. Tag us.

Shadow Patriots. Project Milk Carton. Reach one. Teach one.

Project Milk Carton is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) public charity (EIN 33-1323547). Case Study A is sourced from Sierra Special Investigations LLC’s investigation OP-2026-0009 (BROKEN MIRROR), with the structural findings in this article limited to SSI’s publicly releasable analysis; the underlying forensic materials and personnel-network assessment are SSI professional opinion, not legal determinations. Case Study B is drawn entirely from contemporaneous mainstream press reporting (The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Associated Press, Vice News, January–February 2020) and publicly available Delaware, FEC, and IRS records. All entity status assertions reflect the public record as of publication. The named organizations are presumed innocent of any violation until adjudicated otherwise by a competent authority. This article has been subject to SKEPTIC verification, THEMIS legal review, and MINERVA operational-security review. Evidence vault hash: see pinned comment.

Read the series: M0 “The Game You Were Never Taught” · M1 “The Tax Code That Became a Battlefield” · M2 “Reading the Map: Decoded” · M3 “The Anonymous Donor” · M4 “The Russian Doll” · M5 “The Backpack Trick” · M6 “The Slip” · Visit projectmilkcarton.org

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